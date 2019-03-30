Try 3 months for $3

AAF FOOTBALL

3 — Atlanta at Birmingham;CBSSN 

7 — Arizona at San Antonio;NFL 

AUTO RACING

10:05 a.m. — Formula One: Bahrain Grand Prix;ESPN2 

2 — Monster Energy NASCAR Cup: The O'Reilly Auto Parts 500;FOX 

COLLEGE BASEBALL

3 — Michigan at Michigan St.;BTN 

COLLEGE MEN'S BASKETBALL

1 — NCAA Tournament: Auburn vs. Kentucky;CBS 

3:30 — NCAA Tournament: Duke vs. Michigan State;CBS 

COLLEGE WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

11 a.m. — NCAA Tournament: UConn vs. Louisville;ESPN 

1 — NCAA Tournament: Oregon vs. Mississippi St.;ESPN 

COLLEGE MEN'S HOCKEY

3 — NCAA Tournament: East regional final;ESPN2 

5:30 — NCAA Tournament: Midwest regional final;ESPN2 

COLLEGE MEN'S LACROSSE

11 a.m. — Rutgers at Ohio State;ESPNU 

6 — Penn State at Maryland;BTN 

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

11 a.m. — Wisconsin at Penn St.;BTN 

1 — Michigan St. at Indiana;BTN 

1 — South Carolina at LSU;ESPNU 

3 — North Carolina at Pittsburgh;ESPNU 

6 — Arizona St. at Arizona;ESPN2 

GOLF

9 a.m. — PGA Tour: WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, semifinal matches;GOLF 

1:30 — PGA Tour: Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship, final round;GOLF 

2 — PGA Tour: WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, finals and third place matches;NBC 

4 — PGA Tour Champions Golf: Rapiscan Systems Classic, final round;GOLF 

6 — LPGA Tour Golf: Kia Classic, final round;GOLF 

MLB

Noon — Baltimore at NY Yankees OR Houston at Tampa Bay;MLB 

1 — Chicago White Sox at Kansas City;MyTV 8.3

1 — St. Louis at Milwaukee;FS-M

3 — Chicago Cubs at Texas;ESPN&NBCSCH

6 — Atlanta at Philadelphia;ESPN 

NBA

7:30 — Charlotte at Golden State;NBA 

NHL

11 a.m. — NY Rangers at Philadelphia;NBC 

4 — Carolina at Pittsburgh;NHL 

6:30 — Boston at Detroit;NBCSN 

MEN'S SOCCER

7:55 a.m. — Serie A: Napoli vs. AS Roma;ESPNEWS 

8 a.m. — Premier League: Cardiff City vs. Chelsea;NBCSN 

8:30 a.m. — Bundesliga League: Hannover 96 vs. Schalke 04;FS1 

10:25 a.m. — Premier League: Liverpool vs. Tottenham;NBCSN 

5:30 — MLS: Orlando City SC vs. D.C. United;FS1 

8 — MLS: LA Galaxy vs. Portland;ESPN2 

TENNIS

Noon — Miami Open: Men's final;ESPN2 

