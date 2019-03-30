AAF FOOTBALL
3 — Atlanta at Birmingham;CBSSN
7 — Arizona at San Antonio;NFL
AUTO RACING
10:05 a.m. — Formula One: Bahrain Grand Prix;ESPN2
2 — Monster Energy NASCAR Cup: The O'Reilly Auto Parts 500;FOX
COLLEGE BASEBALL
3 — Michigan at Michigan St.;BTN
COLLEGE MEN'S BASKETBALL
1 — NCAA Tournament: Auburn vs. Kentucky;CBS
3:30 — NCAA Tournament: Duke vs. Michigan State;CBS
COLLEGE WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
11 a.m. — NCAA Tournament: UConn vs. Louisville;ESPN
1 — NCAA Tournament: Oregon vs. Mississippi St.;ESPN
COLLEGE MEN'S HOCKEY
3 — NCAA Tournament: East regional final;ESPN2
5:30 — NCAA Tournament: Midwest regional final;ESPN2
COLLEGE MEN'S LACROSSE
11 a.m. — Rutgers at Ohio State;ESPNU
6 — Penn State at Maryland;BTN
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
11 a.m. — Wisconsin at Penn St.;BTN
1 — Michigan St. at Indiana;BTN
1 — South Carolina at LSU;ESPNU
3 — North Carolina at Pittsburgh;ESPNU
6 — Arizona St. at Arizona;ESPN2
GOLF
9 a.m. — PGA Tour: WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, semifinal matches;GOLF
1:30 — PGA Tour: Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship, final round;GOLF
2 — PGA Tour: WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, finals and third place matches;NBC
4 — PGA Tour Champions Golf: Rapiscan Systems Classic, final round;GOLF
6 — LPGA Tour Golf: Kia Classic, final round;GOLF
MLB
Noon — Baltimore at NY Yankees OR Houston at Tampa Bay;MLB
1 — Chicago White Sox at Kansas City;MyTV 8.3
1 — St. Louis at Milwaukee;FS-M
3 — Chicago Cubs at Texas;ESPN&NBCSCH
6 — Atlanta at Philadelphia;ESPN
NBA
7:30 — Charlotte at Golden State;NBA
NHL
11 a.m. — NY Rangers at Philadelphia;NBC
4 — Carolina at Pittsburgh;NHL
6:30 — Boston at Detroit;NBCSN
MEN'S SOCCER
7:55 a.m. — Serie A: Napoli vs. AS Roma;ESPNEWS
8 a.m. — Premier League: Cardiff City vs. Chelsea;NBCSN
8:30 a.m. — Bundesliga League: Hannover 96 vs. Schalke 04;FS1
10:25 a.m. — Premier League: Liverpool vs. Tottenham;NBCSN
5:30 — MLS: Orlando City SC vs. D.C. United;FS1
8 — MLS: LA Galaxy vs. Portland;ESPN2
TENNIS
Noon — Miami Open: Men's final;ESPN2
