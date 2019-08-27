AUTO RACING
3:55 & 7:55 a.m. — Formula One: The Belgian Grand Prix, practice;ESPNU
Noon & 2 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: practice;NBCSN
1 & 3— NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: practice;NBCSN
4:55 a.m. — Formula One: The Belgian Grand Prix, practice;ESPN2
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
5 — Rice at Army;CBSSN
6 — Massachusetts at Rutgers;BTN
6 — Wisconsin at South Florida;ESPN
6 — Tulsa at Michigan State;FS1
8:30 — Purdue at Nevada;CBSSN
9 — Colorado State vs. Colorado;ESPN
9:30 — Oklahoma State at Oregon State;FS1
COLLEGE WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL
7 — Illinois at Tennessee;SEC
GOLF
4:30 & 8:30 a.m. — European Tour: Omega European Masters, second round;GOLF
Noon — Korn Ferry Tour: Korn Ferry Tour Championship, first round;GOLF
3 — PGA Tour Champions: Shaw Charity Classic, first round;GOLF
5:30 — LPGA Tour: Portland Classic, second round;GOLF
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
7 — St. Joseph (Pa.) at Marietta (Ga.);ESPNU
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
2 a.m. (Saturday) — UFC Fight Night Prelims: MMA undercard bouts;ESPN
MLB
1 — Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs;MLB
6 — Oakland at NY Yankees OR Cleveland at Tampa Bay;MLB
ROWING
11 — FISA World Championship (taped);NBCSN
TENNIS
11 a.m. — U.S. Open: Third Round;ESPN
5 — U.S. Open: Third Round;ESPN2
6 — U.S. Open: Third Round;ESPN2
WNBA
6:30 — Connecticut at New York;NBA
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.