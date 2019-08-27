{{featured_button_text}}

AUTO RACING

3:55 & 7:55 a.m. — Formula One: The Belgian Grand Prix, practice;ESPNU 

Noon & 2 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: practice;NBCSN 

1 & 3— NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: practice;NBCSN 

4:55 a.m. — Formula One: The Belgian Grand Prix, practice;ESPN2 

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

5 — Rice at Army;CBSSN 

6 — Massachusetts at Rutgers;BTN 

6 — Wisconsin at South Florida;ESPN 

6 — Tulsa at Michigan State;FS1 

8:30 — Purdue at Nevada;CBSSN 

9 — Colorado State vs. Colorado;ESPN 

9:30 — Oklahoma State at Oregon State;FS1 

COLLEGE WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL

7 — Illinois at Tennessee;SEC 

GOLF

4:30 & 8:30 a.m. — European Tour: Omega European Masters, second round;GOLF 

Noon — Korn Ferry Tour: Korn Ferry Tour Championship, first round;GOLF 

3 — PGA Tour Champions: Shaw Charity Classic, first round;GOLF 

5:30 — LPGA Tour: Portland Classic, second round;GOLF 

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

7 — St. Joseph (Pa.) at Marietta (Ga.);ESPNU 

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

2 a.m. (Saturday) — UFC Fight Night Prelims: MMA undercard bouts;ESPN 

MLB

1 — Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs;MLB 

6 — Oakland at NY Yankees OR Cleveland at Tampa Bay;MLB 

ROWING

11 — FISA World Championship (taped);NBCSN 

TENNIS

11 a.m. — U.S. Open: Third Round;ESPN 

5 — U.S. Open: Third Round;ESPN2 

6 — U.S. Open: Third Round;ESPN2 

WNBA

6:30 — Connecticut at New York;NBA 

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments