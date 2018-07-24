Try 1 month for 99¢

AUTO RACING

3:55 a.m. (Friday) — Formula One, Hungarian Grand Prix, practice;ESPN2 

BASKETBALL

6 — The Basketball Tournament, Super 16, South region, Team DRC vs. Ram Nation (VCU Alumni);ESPN2 

8 — The Basketball Tournament, Super 16, South region, Louisiana United vs. Overseas Elite;ESPN2 

CYCLING

7 a.m. — Tour de France, Stage 18;NBCSN 

GOLF

4 a.m. — European PGA Tour, Porsche European Open, first round;GOLF 

6 a.m. — British Senior Open, first round;GOLF 

8:30 a.m. — LPGA Tour, Aberdeen Standard Investments Ladies Scottish Open, first round;GOLF 

10:30 a.m. — British Senior Open, first round;GOLF 

2 — PGA Tour, RBC Canadian Open, first round;GOLF 

MLB

1 — Arizona at Chicago Cubs;NBCSCH

3 — Chicago White Sox at L.A. Angels;MyTV 8.3

6:30 — Regional coverage, L.A. Dodgers at Atlanta OR Washington at Miami;MLB 

SOCCER

6:30 a.m. — International Champions Cup, Atletico Madrid vs. Arsenal;ESPNU 

6 — Women, 2018 Tournament of Nations, United States vs. Japan;FS1 

7 — MLS, New York City FC at Orlando City;ESPN 

9:30 — MLS, L.A. Galaxy at Los Angeles FC;ESPN 

SWIMMING

10 — U.S. National Championships (same-day tape);NBCSN 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments