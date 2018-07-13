JDC update
Get the latest on the John Deere Classic.
Horse power
See photos from the recent horse association open show.
Prep softball
See photos from high school softball action.
JDC update
Get the latest on the John Deere Classic.
Horse power
See photos from the recent horse association open show.
Prep softball
See photos from high school softball action.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.