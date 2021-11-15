Prior to eastbound I-74 bridge opening, public will get a chance for an up close celebration

As the I-74 bridge nears completion, the public will get a chance to see the modern span, up close and in person.
There will be a community celebration on the new eastbound I-74, Dec. 1, said George Ryan, the I-74 corridor manager at a news conference Monday in Bettendorf.
From 1-4 p.m. on Dec. 1, the public will be allowed to walk up on the bridge from Moline. In the days following the celebration, the bridge will open to traffic, but the Department of Transportation has not identified a specific date.
This story will be updated.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Barb Ickes
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today