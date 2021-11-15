 Skip to main content
Prior to eastbound I-74 bridge opening, public will get a chance for an up close celebration
I-74 bridge lights

Lighting is being added to the new Illinois-bound span of the Interstate 74 bridge, which will match the lights on the westbound crossing. The lights have been tested but will not be used until both spans are completed.

 Used with permission from the Iowa Department of Transportation.

As the I-74 bridge nears completion, the public will get a chance to see the modern span, up close and in person.

There will be a community celebration on the new eastbound I-74, Dec. 1, said George Ryan, the I-74 corridor manager at a news conference Monday in Bettendorf.

From 1-4 p.m. on Dec. 1, the public will be allowed to walk up on the bridge from Moline. In the days following the celebration, the bridge will open to traffic, but the Department of Transportation has not identified a specific date.

This story will be updated.

