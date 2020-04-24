Prisoner movement irks Illinois Democratic representatives

A portion of Illinois’ delegation in Washington, D.C., is taking exception to the U.S. Bureau of Prisons moving inmates from the Metropolitan Correction Center in Chicago, where there are confirmed cases of COVID-19, to the U.S. Penitentiary in Thomson, Illinois, where there are no cases.
In a news release issued jointly by U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Illinois, and U.S. Senators Dick Durbin, D-Illinois, and Tammy Duckworth, D-Illinois, the three are accusing the Bureau of Prisons of moving 20 prisoners from Chicago to Thomson without proper screening and prevention procedures in place for both staff and inmates.
In their joint statement, the trio said that, “BOP’s response to the threat of COVID-19 in federal prisons has been inadequate and troubling. The transfer of inmates from MCC Chicago, where there is a confirmed outbreak of the virus, to USP Thomson, where there has not yet been a confirmed case, is being done without proper screening and prevention procedures in place for staff and inmates.”
Bustos, Durbin and Duckworth said that the Bureau of Prisons should have given them advance notice of the transfers.
“While we are encouraged that BOP says it will soon expand testing at its facilities, it is irresponsible to put staff, inmates and local communities at risk by transferring inmates without first putting in place adequate testing procedures,” the three said in their statement. “We urge BOP to halt these and any future inmate transfers from facilities with COVID-19 outbreaks until they test inmates prior to transfer.”
The three added that: “Our concerns about these transfers are further exacerbated by the ongoing understaffing of USP Thomson. We remain committed to working with BOP to address the staffing shortages at the facility and again call on BOP to expeditiously hire additional staff to meet the needs of this growing and potentially vulnerable inmate population.”
The Metropolitan Correction Center-Chicago as of Friday had 20 inmates and 21 staff test positive for COVID-19, according to the Bureau of Prisons website.
Also, the Bureau of Prisons has stated that transfers of prisoners has been suspended with limited exceptions.
On its website, the Bureau of Prisons says, “To be clear, the BOP may need to move inmates to better manage the detention bed space as well as assure that administrative facilities do not become overcrowded beyond available resources.”
All inmates are being authorized for movements from all facilities under the following conditions:
Inmates must have been in BOP custody for greater than 14 days; perform an exit screening for COVID-19 symptoms (fever, cough, shortness of breath and temperature). If the inmate has no symptoms and a temperature less than 100.4 degrees F, the inmate will be transferred. If the inmate has COVID-19 symptoms, or temperature greater than 100.4 degrees F, they will not be transferred and will instead be immediately placed in isolation. Regional Directors will notify the BOP Emergency Operations Center prior to movement in order to track and monitor movement.
The Bureau of Prisons emphasized on its website that, “all inmates regardless of where they are being housed are screened for COVID-19 prior to movement. Both the BOP and USMS are using screening protocols for both inmates and staff.”
Also, the federal and state courts system have not shut down, and the movement of inmates may be necessary for criminal cases to move forward.
Additionally, in a news release issued Friday, the Bureau of Prisons said it recently began expanding COVID-19 testing of inmates utilizing the Abbott ID NOW instrument for Rapid RNA testing at select facilities experiencing widespread transmission. The BOP continues to provide testing for COVID-19, symptomatic inmates, as recommended by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.
The BOP received 10 of the test instruments on April 10 and a day later, 264 test kits were sent to institutions with known COVID-19 cases. Their primary role is for rapid testing of newly symptomatic cases to confirm the diagnosis quickly.
The tests also will be used to identify asymptomatic or pre-symptomatic inmates who can be positive for COVID-19 and can transmit the virus to other inmates. That will assist the BOP in slowing the transmission of the disease by isolating this population and quarantining their contacts.
The BOP said it would receive another 10 Abbott ID Now tests instruments that would be sent to facilities based on need to contain widespread transmission.
As of Friday, the Bureau of Prison had 143,136 federal inmates in BOP-managed institutions, and 10,331 in community-based facilities. The BOP staff as of Friday is about 36,000.
As of Thursday, 620 federal inmates and 357 Bureau of Prisons staff have confirmed positive tests for COVID-19 nationwide. Of those, 302 inmates and 53 staff have recovered. There have been 24 federal inmate deaths attributed to COVID-19, while there have been no deaths reported among the staff.
