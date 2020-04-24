Prisoner movement irks Illinois Democratic representatives

A portion of Illinois’ delegation in Washington, D.C., is taking exception to the U.S. Bureau of Prisons moving inmates from the Metropolitan Correction Center in Chicago, where there are confirmed cases of COVID-19, to the U.S. Penitentiary in Thomson, Illinois, where there are no cases.

In a news release issued jointly by U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Illinois, and U.S. Senators Dick Durbin, D-Illinois, and Tammy Duckworth, D-Illinois, the three are accusing the Bureau of Prisons of moving 20 prisoners from Chicago to Thomson without proper screening and prevention procedures in place for both staff and inmates.

In their joint statement, the trio said that, “BOP’s response to the threat of COVID-19 in federal prisons has been inadequate and troubling. The transfer of inmates from MCC Chicago, where there is a confirmed outbreak of the virus, to USP Thomson, where there has not yet been a confirmed case, is being done without proper screening and prevention procedures in place for staff and inmates.”

Bustos, Durbin and Duckworth said that the Bureau of Prisons should have given them advance notice of the transfers.