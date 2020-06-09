Pritzker celebrates reopening of youth center in Decatur

SPRINGFIELD — Gov. JB Pritzker highlighted the importance of child care and early childhood education on Tuesday as he traveled to Decatur to celebrate the reopening of the local Boys and Girls Club there, which was closed for several weeks because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The governor was joined by two of the area’s lawmakers — Sen. Andy Manar, D-Bunker Hill, and Rep. Sue Scherer, D-Decatur — at a news conference in the facility’s gym. Pritzker said much of the reason why community centers such as the one in Decatur were able to reopen was because of the funding they’d received in recent state budgets.

“I think average folks think that budget is a pretty boring thing to talk about, but a budget is a moral document,” he said. “It's an expression of who we are as a people here in the state. It's an expression of what we believe in; the investments that we make are a reflection of who we are. … It sounds like a boring topic, but when you go without one for a couple years as we did a few years ago, you find out just how important it is to pass it.”

Shamika Bond, executive director of the center, said the facility just reopened Monday, June 8, after being closed for most on-site activities since the stay-at-home order went into effect in March.