With less than 24 hours until polls open statewide, Democratic gubernatorial candidate J.B. Pritzker made a final pitch to voters Monday morning at the Quad-City International Airport in Moline, coming full circle back to Rock Island County, where he kicked off his campaign for governor last year.
Pritzker arrived with nearly every Democratic state and federal candidate in tow for an 11th-hour "Get Out the Vote" rally, including his running mate, state Rep. Juliana Stratton, D-Bronzeville; U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill.; U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Moline, who is running for re-election; attorney general candidate Kwame Raoul; treasurer Mike Frerichs, also running for re-election; state Rep. Mike Halpin, D-Rock Island, also running for re-election; and state Senate candidate Gregg Johnson.
"I've heard you," Pritzker told a crowd of more than 130 people. "What you've told me is that we need a governor who will focus on the kitchen-table issues, the things that are really impacting working families across our state."
Pritzker said if he is elected, he will work to increase vocational training in high schools, make college more affordable, lower the cost of health care and expand coverage, raise wages, and create jobs.
Pritzker said Gov. Bruce Rauner has hurt unions and does not support working-class families. Pritzker spoke in support of unions and pledged to fight for workers' rights.
"Labor unions brought us the weekend," Pritzker said. "Labor unions brought us the 40-hour work week. Labor unions are the backbone of the middle class. We should be standing up for our labor unions.
"If I become governor, we are going to ban three words from the dictionary in the state of Illinois, and that's 'right to work,'" Pritzker said as the room broke out in applause and cheers.
Pritzker said Illinois has had three credit downgrades because of Rauner's poor leadership and called him the biggest deficit spender in Illinois' history.
"We have hours until the polls open," Pritzker said. "Illinois has had enough of a governor who brought us a two-year, 736-day budget crisis. The third year, he vetoed it. Three strikes, and he's out."
Bustos said there is still a lot of work to be done with less than 24 hours until polls open at 6 a.m. Tuesday.
"We've still got work to do; none of this happens easily," Bustos said. "In the last four years, we've had a governor that's refused to work with the state legislature. J.B. Pritzker and Juliana Stratton are going to change all of that, and we'll need Kwame Raoul in the attorney general's office."
Bustos said she hopes Democrats will win back the majority in the U.S. House of Representatives by winning a minimum of 23 seats.
"That's where we can make a tremendous amount of difference and make sure we are addressing the cost of health care, prescription drug prices, rebuilding our country, and cleaning up the mess out in Washington, D.C.," Bustos said.
Frerichs emphasized the importance of voting Democratic, saying when he was elected four years ago, he won six out of 102 counties, including Rock Island County. His victory was so close, he won with less than one vote per precinct.
"Everyone here can find someone who was not going to vote and drag them to the polls," Frerichs said. "And everyone here can find at least one person who was going to vote the wrong way and convince them to do the right thing."
Durbin said thanks in part to the hard work of Bustos, Illinois has a good chance to pick up at least four congressional seats. He said voters can express their feelings about President Donald Trump at the polls on Tuesday.
"We have a big question to ask Americans tomorrow: Are you happy with this president?" Durbin said, as the crowd booed and responded with "No."
Pritzker's stop in Moline was the second in a long schedule of last-minute campaign stops that began in Rockford early Monday morning. From Moline, Pritzker and the candidates were scheduled to travel to Belleville, Marion, Springfield and Peoria.
Pritzker will be at Chicago's Marriott Marquis Hotel as election results come in Tuesday night.
