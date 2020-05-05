Pritzker unveils reopening plan based on 4 regions, 5 phases

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

SPRINGFIELD — Gov. JB Pritzker on Tuesday announced a five-step, regional plan to reopen Illinois after months of restrictions put in place to combat the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The governor’s Restore Illinois plan comprises of five phases that health regions — the 11 districts the Illinois Department of Public Health breaks the state into, grouped into four separate regions — can move through as data proves they are meeting certain thresholds.

When the novel coronavirus pandemic was beginning to affect the state, each region was in the first phase, called “rapid spread.” The number of residents testing positive for COVID-19, and being hospitalized for treatment, were increasing. Pritzker instituted stay-at-home and social distancing restrictions statewide.

Illinois is now in the second phase, called “flattening,” Pritzker said. The curve is leveling, the rate of infection is increasing more slowly and restrictions are being lifted. Each health region is observing this trend “to varying degrees,” the governor added.