Joy and Roger Bentley of Clinton, Iowa, watch the golf action at the eighth green during the John Deere Classic Pro-Am on Wednesday in Silvis. The Bentleys were celebrating their 48th wedding anniversary on Wednesday.
A turkey walks away from the tee of No. 7 during the pro-am of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis on Wednesday.
Andy Abeyta, Quad-City Times
Addyson Engels, 6, of Bettendorf, and her babysitter Sarah Scheetz watch Addyson's dad, Marc Engels, play in the John Deere Classic Pro-Am on Wednesday in Silvis.
TODD MIZENER, Lee News Network
Volunteer Julie Forsythe multitasks by trying to eat her lunch and help spectators cross the road near the ninth green during the John Deere Classic Pro-Am on Wednesday in Silvis.
