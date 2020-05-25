Processional honors Geneseo High School graduates

It was a big day in the lives of the 190 graduating seniors at Geneseo High School, and one they won’t forget. The COVID-19 pandemic put a halt to gatherings such as the 2020 commencement exercises planned for Sunday, May 24, in the high school gym. So school administrators found a unique way to honor the graduates by organizing a “Graduation Processional” on graduation day.

Students took part in the processional that began at the Fareway Grocery, where the graduates received their awards, diplomas and a graduation program from staff members.

The processional route took students past each of the district’s three elementary school buildings and by St. Malachy’s School and the Geneseo Middle School before ending at the high school.

“The route to include driving by the other schools was planned as a symbolic representation of their educational career,” GHS Principal Travis Mackey said.

