Programs delve into 'For America' art exhibit at Figge

Free, online talks to introduce participants to the "For America" exhibition opening Feb. 20 at the Figge Art Museum, Davenport, have been scheduled in partnership with the Bettendorf Public Library, Butterworth Center, Moline, and the Figge.

The exhibition will consist of about 90 paintings by American artists from the National Academy of Design in New York City.

Carol Ehlers will give the talks.

For the first three programs, register through the Bettendorf Library website, bettendorflibrary.com. Go to "programs," then "adult," then "register" and you will be emailed a link to the Go To Meeting platform.

Or, call the library at 563-344-4179.

For the fourth program, a decision has not yet been made as to whether it will be online or on location at Butterworth, 1105 8th St. Call Butterworth at 309-743-2700 as the time approaches.

1. Hudson River School, 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 13.