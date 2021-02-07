Programs delve into 'For America' art exhibit at Figge

Free, online talks to introduce participants to the "For America" exhibition opening Feb. 20 at the Figge Art Museum, Davenport, have been scheduled in partnership with the Bettendorf Public Library, Butterworth Center, Moline, and the Figge.
The exhibition will consist of about 90 paintings by American artists from the National Academy of Design in New York City.
Carol Ehlers will give the talks.
For the first three programs, register through the Bettendorf Library website, bettendorflibrary.com. Go to "programs," then "adult," then "register" and you will be emailed a link to the Go To Meeting platform.
Or, call the library at 563-344-4179.
For the fourth program, a decision has not yet been made as to whether it will be online or on location at Butterworth, 1105 8th St. Call Butterworth at 309-743-2700 as the time approaches.
1. Hudson River School, 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 13.
This talk will discuss landscapes from 1825 to 1870. Unlike Europe, the United States seemed to have unlimited land as Americans pushed further and further West. Among the artists: Thomas Cole, Asher B. Durand, Frederick Church and Albert Bierstadt.
2. Winslow Homer and William Merritt Chase, 3 p.m. Saturday, March 13.
Art from after the Civil War during the Gilded Age will be featured. Among the artists: Winslow Homer, an American realist who captures traditional American scenes, and William Merritt Chase, who turns to American Impressionism to look at the parks of America.
3. John Singer Sargent and Henry Ossawa Tanner, 3 p.m. Saturday, April 10.
Some Americans went to Europe to study at the different academies, while Sargent and Tanner remained.
4. Introduction to American Impressionism and the Giverny Connection, 3 p.m. Saturday, May 1
Participants will be introduced to the first artists that went to Giverny in northern France such as W.L. Metcalf, Theodore Wendel, Louis Ritter, John Leslie Beck, Theodore Robinson.