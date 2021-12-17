Promo
Alleman High School Athletic Director Grant Iles has resigned from his position.
Alleman High School Principal Sara Stroud has resigned from the position effective immediately, according to a notice to Alleman families from…
Davenport man acquitted of vehicular homicide, convicted of leaving scene of accident in hit-and-run case
A Davenport man was found not guilty by a judge Tuesday of homicide by vehicle due to reckless driving, but was found guilty of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death.
There were extra police officers at Davenport Central High School Wednesday after authorities received a tip about a possible threat against the school.
A pending railroad merger would nearly triple the number of trains per day traveling through the Iowa Quad-Cities, raising concerns among Dave…
When it’s time, you just sort of know.
Scott County jail facing staffing shortage after 12 correctional officers have left in the last three months
The Scott County Jail is facing a staffing shortage after 12 correctional officers left the jail in the last three months.
The taps are installed, the bar has been built and the furniture has arrived inside Pour Bros., a pour-it-yourself tap room located in the for…
Registered sex offender caught in federal online sting in Nov. 2020 sentenced to 22 years in federal prison
A West Liberty, Iowa, man and registered sex offender who was on lifetime supervised release for a 2007 federal sex conviction, was sentenced …