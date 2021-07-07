Johnson hopes to contend
Comfort level high at Deere Run PAGE B15
Harman has plenty left to prove
Ex-champ seeking elusive major title PAGE B15
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Johnson hopes to contend
Comfort level high at Deere Run PAGE B15
Harman has plenty left to prove
Ex-champ seeking elusive major title PAGE B15
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Jennifer and Doug Harper purchased Snowstar Tuesday, and have many plans for new summer activities there.
Bruno the Bear gained fame in Iowa as he crossed the state in 2020. He was euthanized in Louisiana on Tuesday.
A Bettendorf chiropractor charged with insurance fraud pleaded not guilty in a written arraignment filed Thursday.
It has taken a long time for Monica Coussens-Danner to muster the courage to tell her story of loss, triumph, sexism, hardship, and leadership…
The developer of a controversial subdivision planned to straddle city lines withdrew its application from Davenport and now plans to build solely within Bettendorf borders.
You can watch the announcement live beginning at 10 a.m. on our Facebook page.
Pachino Hill goes through the list slowly in a controlled, even-toned voice. There doesn’t seem to be any more emotion there than if he was te…
Jack Gomez is a polite, gregarious, still-lanky 14-year-old kid from Eldridge who shakes hands with confidence and unabashedly admits to being…
E-commerce giant Amazon plans to build a 640,000-square-foot fulfillment center in Davenport, creating more than 1,000 permanent jobs, city of Davenport and Quad Cities Chamber officials announced Wednesday.
Shannon Songer's boyfriend attacked her with a knife In August of 2020. Now she is sharing her scars in hopes of helping other victims of domestic abuse.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.