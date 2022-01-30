Finding their flow
Mercer County H.S. boys basketball team seeks strong finish. B4
A Davenport woman was arrested Monday night for allegedly helping to light a car on fire in September.
A Davenport man on parole out of the Illinois Department of Corrections on a methamphetamine trafficking conviction was arrested Monday on a w…
The City of Davenport is being sued by the family of a woman who died as a result of a high-speed police chase in 2019.
Mike Duffy gave generously to the community and expanded the success of Per Mar Security Services. But his greatest asset was his ability to connect with people.
Today, I received my MidAmerican Energy bill for gas and electric. The amount of natural gas I used for this last 30-day period was actually a…
After decades of discussion and prodding by business leaders, Davenport seems poised to move ahead with plans to eliminate one-way traffic thr…
The Bettendorf Police Department is seeking the public's help to find a truck that was reportedly involved in a hit-and-run incident.
A major Quad-Cities thoroughfare will see continued construction starting this spring, meaning more traffic delays.
A parolee from the East Moline Correctional Center, who also is a registered sex offender in Illinois, is charged with battering and severely …
Davenport Police said a fatal one-car accident Sunday morning in the 3200 block of Harrison Street claimed the life of a man
