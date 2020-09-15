Enter the Midwest Bath Home Remodel $5,000 Giveaway

The Quad-City Times is hosting the Midwest Bath Home Remodel $5,000 Giveaway. Participants may enter from Friday, Sept. 11th from 11:59 p.m. to Sunday, Oct. 7th at 11:59 p.m. The winner will be announced on October 8, 2020. The contest includes a gift certificate of the winner’s choice to be used at one of the sponsoring locations. Three winners will be drawn to each win either a $5,000, $2,500, or $1,000 gift certificate.