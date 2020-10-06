 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Enter the QC Home Remodel Contest presented by Midwest Bath
0 comments
promotion top story

Enter the QC Home Remodel Contest presented by Midwest Bath

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Enter the Midwest Bath Home Remodel $5,000 Giveaway

Is it time to give your home a new look?

There is still time to enter our big  QC HOME REMODEL SWEEPSTAKES!!!

Do you need a new bath or shower? How about new carpeting, a roof or siding, windows, or landscaping? Well, this is the contest for you!!

DREAM BIG and enter today for a chance to WIN one of the three prizes - $5,000, $2,500, or $1,000 towards your next home remodeling project.

http://go.qctimes.com/HomeRemodelSweepstakes

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Sponsors include:

Midwest Bath Company

Carpetland USA

The Green Thumbers

A+ Roofing and Siding Co.

Renewal by Andersen of Quad Cities

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News