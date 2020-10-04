Protect your family with smoke, CO alarms

With Americans spending more time at home than ever before, it’s even more important to help ensure you are prepared in the event of a home fire.

According to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), three out of five fire deaths occur in homes without working smoke alarms. Even if you have smoke alarms in your home, you and your family may not be sufficiently protected.

In observance of October as Fire Prevention Month, here are some tips from First Alert.

1. Put alarms on every level. Have working smoke and carbon monoxide (CO) alarms on every level, including the basement, and in every bedroom.

2. Why CO? In the fall and into the colder months of the year, the risk of CO poisoning increases dramatically. CO is an invisible, odorless gas produced by fuel-burning devices such as stoves, generators and fireplaces, and can only be detected with a CO alarm. Make sure to install CO alarms in your home.

3. Test and maintain: Once alarms are installed, it is important to maintain your alarms by testing them regularly. Even though testing alarms is as simple as pressing a button and waiting for the beep, a consumer survey showed that more than 60% of consumers do not test their smoke alarms monthly.