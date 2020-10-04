Protect your family with smoke, CO alarms

With Americans spending more time at home than ever before, it’s even more important to help ensure you are prepared in the event of a home fire.
According to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), three out of five fire deaths occur in homes without working smoke alarms. Even if you have smoke alarms in your home, you and your family may not be sufficiently protected.
In observance of October as Fire Prevention Month, here are some tips from First Alert.
1. Put alarms on every level. Have working smoke and carbon monoxide (CO) alarms on every level, including the basement, and in every bedroom.
2. Why CO? In the fall and into the colder months of the year, the risk of CO poisoning increases dramatically. CO is an invisible, odorless gas produced by fuel-burning devices such as stoves, generators and fireplaces, and can only be detected with a CO alarm. Make sure to install CO alarms in your home.
3. Test and maintain: Once alarms are installed, it is important to maintain your alarms by testing them regularly. Even though testing alarms is as simple as pressing a button and waiting for the beep, a consumer survey showed that more than 60% of consumers do not test their smoke alarms monthly.
Test alarms regularly and change the batteries every six months if you have battery-powered alarms.
4. Replace outdated units. Alarms don’t last forever. If you cannot remember the last time you installed an alarm, chances are, it's time to replace it. Alarms are on duty 24/7 and need to be replaced at least every 10 years.
5. Consider the P.A.S.S. fire extinguisher: Beyond alarms, having fire extinguishers – and knowing how to use them – is an important part of maintaining a safe home for you and your family.
According to the National Fire Prevention Association, the number one cause of home fires in the U.S. is unattended cooking. Place fire extinguishers in convenient locations such as the kitchen and garage, and on every level of the home.
Adults in the household should learn how to properly operate a fire extinguisher using the acronym P.A.S.S. Simply pull the pin, aim the nozzle at the base of the fire, squeeze the trigger and sweep from side to side.
With more people cooking, it’s even more important to include fire extinguishers as part of a home safety plan. They should be within reach of the kitchen area.
6. Have an escape plan: Once alarms and fire extinguishers are properly installed in your home, don’t forget about your escape plan. Alarms provide early warning in case of emergency, but it is equally important to have an escape plan in place and know what to do if an alarm sounds.
According to the NFPA, only 32% of American households actually developed and practiced an emergency escape plan. Involve everyone in your household when developing an emergency escape plan.
Identify two exits out of each room, including windows and doors, and set a dedicated meeting spot outside. Once outside, stay outside and call 911. Be sure to practice your escape plan with the entire family at least twice a year.
