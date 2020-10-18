Protect your landscape from deer, rabbits, voles

As the seasons change, we adjust our gardening tasks. Animals also make changes this time of year, often changing their eating habits and dining locations. These adjustments can impact your gardens. You can reduce the risk of damage by starting in fall to protect your landscape from hungry animals this winter.

• Evaluate susceptibility. Take a walk around your landscape to evaluate plants and plantings for their susceptibility to animal damage. Look for pathways that animals use to access your landscape and areas of potential damage. Note new plantings, animal favorites and those special plantings you would hate to lose. Make sure these are protected.

• Pull away mulch. Check mulch around trees and shrubs. Deep layers of mulch and mulch piled around the trunk of trees and the base of shrubs provides shelter for mice and voles. These rodents like to gnaw on the bark of trees and shrubs in winter. Pull mulch off tree trunks and stems and spread out deep mulch so it is only two to four inches deep.

• Fencing. Protect young trees and shrubs with a four-feet-tall fence of hardware cloth sunk several inches into the ground to prevent vole damage at ground level and most rabbit damage. Mature trees are usually only bothered during years where the vole and rabbit populations are high and food is scarce.