4. Prowl the Prairie
A free “Prowl the Prairie” program will be 1-3 p.m. Saturday at the Wapsi River Environmental Education Center in Dixon, Iowa. Learn what it was like for the first settlers of Iowa, create a covered wagon, make a craft, take a hike and enjoy lemonade. Participants will meet at the Menke Observatory. Registration is required: Call 563-328-3286 to register at least 24 hours in advance. The Wapsi Center is 1 mile west of Dixon off County Road Y-42E.
1 p.m. Saturday, Wapsi River Environmental Education Center, Dixon, Iowa. Free.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.