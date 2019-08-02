4. Prowl the Prairie

A free “Prowl the Prairie” program will be 1-3 p.m. Saturday at the Wapsi River Environmental Education Center in Dixon, Iowa. Learn what it was like for the first settlers of Iowa, create a covered wagon, make a craft, take a hike and enjoy lemonade. Participants will meet at the Menke Observatory. Registration is required: Call 563-328-3286 to register at least 24 hours in advance. The Wapsi Center is 1 mile west of Dixon off County Road Y-42E.

1 p.m. Saturday, Wapsi River Environmental Education Center, Dixon, Iowa. Free.

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments