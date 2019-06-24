A professional team will lead a public paranormal investigation 7 p.m. Saturday until 1 a.m. Sunday at Dan Vinar Furniture, 500 20th St., Rock Island. $30 includes supper, drinks and snacks. This is a fundraiser for the YMCA.

