PUBLISHERS WEEKLY BEST-SELLERS (copy)

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. "Just As I Am: A Memoir" by Cicely Tyson (HarperCollins)

2. "A Promised Land" by Barack Obama (Crown)

3. "Keep Sharp" by Sanjay Gupta (Simon & Schuster)

4. "Greenlights" by Matthew McConaughey (Crown)

5. "Girl with No Job" by Claudia Oshry (Gallery)

6. "Caste" by Isabel Wilkerson (Random House)

7. "The Art of Impossible" by Steven Kotler (Harper Wave)

8. "Untamed" by Glennon Doyle (Dial)

9. "Forgive What You Can't Forget" by Lysa TerKeurst (Thomas Nelson)

10. "Extraterrestrial" by Avi Loeb (HMH)

11. "Rituals Roadmap" by Erica Keswin (McGraw-Hill Education)

12. "Let Me Tell You What I Mean" by Joan Didion (Knopf)

13. "Magnolia Table, Vol. 2" by Joanna Gaines (William Morrow)

14. "Everybody Has a Podcast" by Justin McElroy et al. (Harper Perennial)