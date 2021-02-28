PUBLISHERS WEEKLY BEST-SELLERS, Feb. 28

1. "How to Avoid a Climate Disaster" by Bill Gates (Knopf)

2. "Just As I Am: A Memoir" by Cicely Tyson (HarperCollins)

3. "Walk in My Combat Boots" by Patterson/Eversmann (Little, Brown)

4. "The Sum of Us" by Heather McGhee (One World)

5. "Keep Sharp" by Sanjay Gupta (Simon & Schuster)

6. "A Promised Land" by Barack Obama (Crown)

7. "Winning the War in Your Mind" by Craig Groeschel (Zondervan)

8. "Unmasked" by Andy Ngo (Center Street)

9. "Caste" by Isabel Wilkerson (Random House)

10. "Greenlights" by Matthew McConaughey (Crown)

11. "Untamed" by Glennon Doyle (Dial)

12. "Between Two Kingdoms" by Suleika Jaouad (Random House)

13. "Four Hundred Souls" by Kendi/Blain (One World)

14. "Think Again" by Adam Grant (Viking)

15. "Magnolia Table, Vol. 2" by Joanna Gaines (William Morrow)

MASS MARKET PAPERBACKS