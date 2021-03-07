PUBLISHERS WEEKLY BEST-SELLERS, March 8

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. "Believe It" by Jamie Kern Lima (Gallery)

2. "The Pegan Diet" by Mark Hyman (Little, Brown Spark)

3. "Walk in My Combat Boots" by Patterson/Eversmann (Little, Brown)

4. "Think Again" by Adam Grant (Viking)

5. "Just As I Am: A Memoir" by Cicely Tyson (HarperCollins)

6. "Greenlights" by Matthew McConaughey (Crown)

7. "Keep Sharp" by Sanjay Gupta (Simon & Schuster)

8. "The Sum of Us" by Heather McGhee (One World)

9. "A Promised Land" by Barack Obama (Crown)

10. "Caste" by Isabel Wilkerson (Random House)

11. "Intuitive Fasting" by Will Cole (Rodale)

12. "Winning the War in Your Mind" by Craig Groeschel (Zondervan)

13. "Untamed" by Glennon Doyle (Dial)

14. "Four Hundred Souls" by Kendi/Blain (One World)

15. "Magnolia Table, Vol. 2" by Joanna Gaines (William Morrow)