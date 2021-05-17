Pujols commentary

Not when Bobby Bonilla’s bad hamstring secured Pujols’ place on the 2001 roster. He became an All-Star and the rookie of the year award winner.

Not when Pujols averaged .328 with a .420 on-base percentage and a .617 slugging percentage during a marathon 11-season showcase that combined individual accolades with the ultimate team prize, twice.

Not when Pujols returned to Busch Stadium as an Angel in 2019 for his first trip back here as a player following a free-agent departure from the Cardinals that left hurt feelings on both sides. He rewarded marathon standing ovations with a single in his first game, a home run in his second, and two hits in his third. For a sport defined by failure, St. Louis never really saw Pujols fail. There is magic in that. A Cardinals-Pujols reunion would have threatened it. Could have spoiled it.

Pujols hasn’t been the player who carried the Cardinals since he left. Injuries and age have corroded his body and depleted his performance. He isn’t the hitter we saw in 2019, either, when he ran on adrenaline for three amazing days in June. Expect that same kind of surge if he’s still with the Dodgers when they come to Busch in early September. But expecting it over the course of the remainder of the season would have been asking a lot. I’m afraid expectations would not have been met.

We don’t talk much about Ken Griffey Jr. averaging .184 without a single home run when the 40-year-old pulled the plug on his career 33 games into his final reunion season with the Mariners. When describing Willie Mays, no one starts with the fact his last season with the Mets in 1973 was the first season the 42-year-old landed on the injured list. When remembering Bob Gibson, it’s rarely mentioned that his final win came out of the bullpen in 1975 because manager Red Schoendienst sent the 39-year-old and his bloated ERA there. But if Pujols returned to the Cardinals and failed, it would be hard to forget. Instead he gets a chance to end either with an exclamation point, or a barely-there memory.

