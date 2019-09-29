WACO, Texas — Matt Campbell used the words competitive greatness. Matt Rhule opted to drop a reference from a film released 19 years ago. Either way, the football game between Iowa State and Baylor proved to be almost as dramatic and eventful as one game could be.
Brock Purdy, as he often does, found himself at the center of it.
An uncharacteristic first half in which Purdy threw errant passes, took lick after lick from the defense and had a completion percentage that hovered around 50, the sophomore quarterback walked into the locker room and owned the inconsistency.
“When the game is on the line and the ball is in that kid’s hands he’s going to give you a chance to have success and he always has since he’s been our starting quarterback,” Campbell said. “It’s an honor to coach a player like that, it’s fun to watch a player like that lead and a player like that is only going to continue to get better.
"What I love about him is he’s got a unique ability to raise others up around him.”
Purdy was electric in the fourth quarter, but the 20-0 hole and eventual 38-yard field goal from Baylor proved to be too much to overcome in the Bears’ 23-21 win at McLane Stadium on Saturday. Even in a loss that featured inconsistent play, Purdy commanded attention.
“Brock is incredible. He took control of the team,” junior tight end Chase Allen said. “He took responsibility for some of the mistakes early on and said he didn’t want to leave here with any regrets. I feel like he can say that and we can say that as an offense.”
Some of the woes ISU (2-2, 0-1) experienced in its first two games against Northern Iowa and Iowa resurfaced against Baylor (4-0, 1-0). The Cyclones drove across midfield on five of its seven drives in the first half, but were stalled out for a variety of reasons.
Charlie Kolar was flagged for pass interference on a La’Michael Pettway reception that went into Baylor territory. Sheldon Croney was stopped on 4th and 1. Deshaunte Jones couldn’t hang onto a pass as he was blanketed by a defender, and Connor Assalley missed a 49-yard field goal. Purdy threw an interception on third down. Assalley missed another 49-yarder.
“That’s how football is, man,” junior safety Greg Eisworth said. “Close scores always come down to a few plays that define the entire game. We just have to get in and figure out how to correct those minor mistakes in those critical moments.”
Through the first three quarters, Baylor was able to squeeze through the marginal areas of the game and go up 7-0 at halftime. Justin Bickham missed a tackle that gave the Bears a big gain. Quarterback Charlie Brewer was pressured on first down, fumbled, but recovered it and gained six yards. Baylor also converted a 4th and 5 set at the ISU 18 to set up a Denzel Mims touchdown reception and take a halftime lead.
“We came out in the first quarter and things weren’t going our way,” sophomore running back Johnnie Lang said. ” At halftime we made some adjustments and fixed some things that needed to be fixed. We came back out and got the ball rolling in the second half.”
In the fourth quarter, down 20-0, Purdy finally looked comfortable and found a way to ignite the offense. He was 10 of 13 passing for 140 yards and two touchdowns in the fourth quarter, with Lang rushing for a score within the first 30 seconds of the period.
It just wasn’t enough.
“I thought the way they played in the fourth quarter was amazing, and Brock Purdy was special,” Rhule, who is in his third year at Baylor, said. “Their team is a team of winners and tough guys, and they found a way to come back. They made everything hard.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.