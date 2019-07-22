Push the Limit will perform at 8:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Rhythm City Casino, 7077 Elmore Ave., Davenport. The band is known for its high-energy, non-stop show with choreographed moves and a diverse repertoire. This concert will be in the Rhythm Room, so the event is open to anyone ages 21 and older at no cover charge.

8:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Rhythm City Casino, Davenport. Free.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments