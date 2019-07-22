Push the Limit will perform at 8:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Rhythm City Casino, 7077 Elmore Ave., Davenport. The band is known for its high-energy, non-stop show with choreographed moves and a diverse repertoire. This concert will be in the Rhythm Room, so the event is open to anyone ages 21 and older at no cover charge.
8:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Rhythm City Casino, Davenport. Free.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.