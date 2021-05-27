Puzzles | Quad City Times
Megan Meyer becomes the second guard in as many months from the Iowa women's basketball program to add her name to the NCAA transfer portal.
Davenport schools' new leadership team is getting salaries of $165,000 each, which is a considerable raise for some of the positions.
'An old house deserves a family': A Rock Island couple brought a house in the Broadway district back to life
Once a pink house with blue pillars, the Schmid's home in Rock Island’s Broadway Historic District is now honored by the Rock Island Preservation Society.
University of Iowa basketball player Jordan Bohannon was involved in an early-morning altercation in Iowa City on Sunday and sustained a serio…
A woman suffered serious gunshot wounds in one of at least four shooting incidents early Sunday, Davenport police said.
Davenport police took several people into custody Friday evening after a stolen pickup the police were pursuing crashed in the 1100 block of D…
The man charged with manslaughter in the double-fatal boating crash in LeClaire was not tested for alcohol, but the driver in the other boat w…
A Davenport teacher is on unpaid suspension and is facing U.S. Army charges related to child-sexual assault offenses.
Davenport aldermen on Wednesday will consider passing a six-month moratorium on new car washes, self-storage facilities and car dealerships near NorthPark mall as city officials explore plans with the mall's owner and adjacent property owners to redevelop the area.
A Bettendorf chiropractor was arrested Thursday for using two other chiropractors' names to commit insurance fraud.