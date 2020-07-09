PV, Bettendorf meet in softball, baseball
0 comments

PV, Bettendorf meet in softball, baseball

  • 0

On Monday, June 29, Bettendorf and Pleasant Valley faced each other in softball and baseball doubleheaders.

In softball, the Spartans and Bulldogs split their Mississippi Athletic Conference softball doubleheader. Bettendorf held off a PV comeback to win Game 1, 10-9. The Spartans (8-5, 6-4 MAC) used a 10-run eighth inning to run away 18-11 in Game 2 after the Bulldogs (9-3, 8-2 MAC) scored four unearned runs to tie the game at 8-8 in the sixth inning.

In baseball, the Spartans swept the Bulldogs winning 5-4 in the opener and 13-3 in the second game. The victories gave Pleasant Valley sole possession of first place in the Mississippi Athletic Conference. The two teams had been tied for the top spot going into the doubleheader. 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News