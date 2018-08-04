PV Open

Singles

12 & Under Males

Champion – Adi Paravasthuramesh, PV

Runner-up – Deepak Badri, Coal Valley

Third – Noah Gehler, Bettendorf

Consolation Champ – Tejus Kanathur, PV

12& Under Females

Champion – Lea Patrick, Coal Valley

Runner-up – Marissa Patterson, PV

14 & Under Males

Champion – Adi Paravasthuramesh, PV

Runner-up – Pranith Sepuri, Moline

Third – Jatin Kodavatiganti, PV

Consolation Champ – Jaitra Ajgaonkar, PV

14 & Under Females

Champion – Abby Struble, Clinton

Runner-up – Camille Keys, Moline

Third – Shravani Inampudi, PV

Consolation Champ – Raksha Kumar, PV

16 & Under Males

Champion – Kyle Sehlin, PV

Runner-up – Luke Brunsvold, PV

Third – Sujay Marisetty, PV

Consolation Champ – Braden Brockhage, PV

16 & Under Females

Champion – Georgia Nissen, Eldridge

Runner-up – Eesha Lawande, PV

Third – Meghan Nahnybida, Walcott

Consolation Champ – Sakshi Lawande, PV

18 & Under Males

Champion – Muneeb Nadeem, PV

Runner-up – Kiran Marla, PV

Third – Luke Brunsvold, PV

Doubles

14 & Under Female Doubles

Champions – Natalie Carslake, PV & Sidney Brockman, PV

Runners-up – Mallory Carslake, PV & Kari Hegg, Bettendorf

16 & Under Male Doubles

Champions – Luke Brunsvold, PV & Kyle Sehlin, PV

Runners-up – Adi Paravasthuramesh, PV & Ishank Pujari, Moline

Third – Braden Brockhage, PV & Alan Tudeen, PV

18 & Under Female Doubles

Champions – Meghan Nahnybida, Walcott & Emily Ratermann, Walcott

Runners-up – Reegan Brockhage, PV & Hallie Jones, PV

Adult Portion

Open Men’s Singles

Champion – Kevin Johnston, PV

Runner-up – Pankaj Lawande, PV

Third – Marty Sprengelmeyer, Davenport

Consolation Champ – Ron DeRegules, Moline

Open Mixed Doubles

Champions – Sriram Sugumaran, PV & Lily Feldman, PV

Runners-up – Hannah Borgh, Bettendorf & Kevin Johnston, PV

Third – Travis Carpenter, Davenport & Laura Sitz, Davenport

Consolation Champs – Adi Paravasthuramesh, PV & Abi Paravasthuramesh, PV

Open Men’s Doubles

Champions – Sriram Sugumaran, PV & Jacob Panjwani, Bettendorf

Runners-up – Kevin Johnston, PV & Mike Johnston, PV

Third – Matt Leddin, Bettendorf & Chris Nelson, PV

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments