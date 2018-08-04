PV Open
Singles
12 & Under Males
Champion – Adi Paravasthuramesh, PV
Runner-up – Deepak Badri, Coal Valley
Third – Noah Gehler, Bettendorf
Consolation Champ – Tejus Kanathur, PV
12& Under Females
Champion – Lea Patrick, Coal Valley
Runner-up – Marissa Patterson, PV
14 & Under Males
Champion – Adi Paravasthuramesh, PV
Runner-up – Pranith Sepuri, Moline
Third – Jatin Kodavatiganti, PV
Consolation Champ – Jaitra Ajgaonkar, PV
14 & Under Females
Champion – Abby Struble, Clinton
Runner-up – Camille Keys, Moline
Third – Shravani Inampudi, PV
Consolation Champ – Raksha Kumar, PV
16 & Under Males
Champion – Kyle Sehlin, PV
Runner-up – Luke Brunsvold, PV
Third – Sujay Marisetty, PV
Consolation Champ – Braden Brockhage, PV
16 & Under Females
Champion – Georgia Nissen, Eldridge
Runner-up – Eesha Lawande, PV
Third – Meghan Nahnybida, Walcott
Consolation Champ – Sakshi Lawande, PV
18 & Under Males
Champion – Muneeb Nadeem, PV
Runner-up – Kiran Marla, PV
Third – Luke Brunsvold, PV
Doubles
14 & Under Female Doubles
Champions – Natalie Carslake, PV & Sidney Brockman, PV
Runners-up – Mallory Carslake, PV & Kari Hegg, Bettendorf
16 & Under Male Doubles
Champions – Luke Brunsvold, PV & Kyle Sehlin, PV
Runners-up – Adi Paravasthuramesh, PV & Ishank Pujari, Moline
Third – Braden Brockhage, PV & Alan Tudeen, PV
18 & Under Female Doubles
Champions – Meghan Nahnybida, Walcott & Emily Ratermann, Walcott
Runners-up – Reegan Brockhage, PV & Hallie Jones, PV
Adult Portion
Open Men’s Singles
Champion – Kevin Johnston, PV
Runner-up – Pankaj Lawande, PV
Third – Marty Sprengelmeyer, Davenport
Consolation Champ – Ron DeRegules, Moline
Open Mixed Doubles
Champions – Sriram Sugumaran, PV & Lily Feldman, PV
Runners-up – Hannah Borgh, Bettendorf & Kevin Johnston, PV
Third – Travis Carpenter, Davenport & Laura Sitz, Davenport
Consolation Champs – Adi Paravasthuramesh, PV & Abi Paravasthuramesh, PV
Open Men’s Doubles
Champions – Sriram Sugumaran, PV & Jacob Panjwani, Bettendorf
Runners-up – Kevin Johnston, PV & Mike Johnston, PV
Third – Matt Leddin, Bettendorf & Chris Nelson, PV
