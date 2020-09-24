PV student earns Gold Award from Girl Scouts

Ramya Subramaniam of Bettendorf has achieved the Gold Award, the highest award a Girl Scout can achieve, by creating a sustainable school supply program for students in need.

“At the end of every school year, students empty out their lockers, finding half-empty notebooks and unused folders. Many of these students either throw away their supplies or leave it in their basement for who knows how long! These supplies eventually are thrown away and end up in the landfill,” Ramya said. “If these supplies are reused by students, there are less supplies in the environment and more in the hands of students who need them.”

After attending a service-learning trip to Peru, the student at Pleasant Valley High School realized that her school supplies could make a big difference for students across the world. Her school supply program will first connect donations with local students in need, including a growing Myanmar refugee population in the Quad-Cities, and eventually, distribute supplies across the world for those in need.