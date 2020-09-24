PV student earns Gold Award from Girl Scouts

Ramya Subramaniam of Bettendorf has achieved the Gold Award, the highest award a Girl Scout can achieve, by creating a sustainable school supply program for students in need.
“At the end of every school year, students empty out their lockers, finding half-empty notebooks and unused folders. Many of these students either throw away their supplies or leave it in their basement for who knows how long! These supplies eventually are thrown away and end up in the landfill,” Ramya said. “If these supplies are reused by students, there are less supplies in the environment and more in the hands of students who need them.”
After attending a service-learning trip to Peru, the student at Pleasant Valley High School realized that her school supplies could make a big difference for students across the world. Her school supply program will first connect donations with local students in need, including a growing Myanmar refugee population in the Quad-Cities, and eventually, distribute supplies across the world for those in need.
Despite the COVID-19 crisis ending in-person classes early, Ramya collected more than 600 supplies. Students and other community members heard about her mission to reduce the environmental impact of school supplies, bringing Ramya hundreds of lightly used items. Going into the new school year, more than 30 students have already received supplies from Ramya’s program.
Since 1916, Girl Scouts have been making meaningful, sustainable change in their communities and around the world. The Girl Scout Gold Award acknowledges the power behind each recipient’s dedication to not only empowering and bettering herself but also to making the world a better place for others.
To achieve this honor, a girl must:
• Choose an issue she cares about
• Investigate everything she can about the issue
• Get help by inviting others to support and take action with her
• Create a plan that achieves sustainable and measurable impact
• Present her plan and get feedback from the Girl Scout council
• Take action to carry out her plan
• Educate and inspire others with what she experienced
• Complete at least 80-hours working on the project
