Q&A with Iowa State athletic director Jamie Pollard

AMES — The aftermath of what the novel COVID-19 pandemic will do to our society — and world — remains very much a work in conjecture.
Beyond the knowledge that its impact will be significant, deep and wide, the specifics can only be pondered with the available information we have today, which continues to change at a rapid pace.
How our health care systems, labor forces and entire economy grapple with the pandemic is the national and global priority, but the realm of college athletics — like seemingly every industry — is very much trying to navigate what the coronavirus’ effects are both today, tomorrow and the months — perhaps years — ahead.
“The fact of the matter still is,” Iowa State athletic director Jamie Pollard said, “we don’t know how big that tsunami is going to be.”
Pollard was at the center of the world for college sports last week as a member of the Division I men’s basketball committee, which ultimately made the recommendation to cancel the NCAA tournament, the NCAA’s billion-dollar revenue-generator and ubiquitous cultural event.
That, though, will be just the beginning of the cascading effects of the coronavirus on college athletics, which, despite whatever structural flaws it may have, is home to countless student-athletes, coaches, dollars, staffers, cultural significance and community engagement.
There aren’t many answers now as we look into an uncertain future for ISU and the entire world of sports, but there are questions to ponder — some obvious and some perhaps not.
In part of a wide-ranging conversation with the Ames Tribune, Pollard discussed some of the uncertainties facing his school and his industry.
Questions are in bold, and they are followed by Pollard’s responses, which have been edited for brevity and clarity.
Will winter and spring athletes receive an additional year of eligibility to account for cancellations?
Both are on the table. My gut tells me we could get it done for spring sports, but it’s going to be harder to convince people of winter sports. My personal opinion is do them both. What does it harm? We let football players play four games (and retain a year of eligibility) now. Let them have the opportunity. Do what’s right for student-athletes. Let the student-athlete decide. What ends up happening is it becomes petty bickering over who gets an advantage and who doesn’t. I just hope as an industry we can see past that. It’ll be what it is, and we’ll pick up the pieces and go forward.
I bet we make a decision within the next week about student-athlete eligibility for next year. The students need to know that now because they’re planning for things.
How will ISU navigate the financial impact of cancellations and postponements?
OK, cash flow. Normally we would get a transfer from the Big 12 in April that includes the revenues from what came from the NCAA basketball tournament. Well, that’s obviously not going to happen. What is the NCAA going to do? Are they going to take out bridge loans to try to take future earnings and be able to smooth this out some? Those are all decisions that are trying to be made. On the conference call I was on with the NCAA (on Tuesday), that was actually said, it’s a good time to be borrowing money (because of newly lowered interest rates).
What is the big-picture impact financially, for fans, institutions and the industry?
The stock market (which entered a bear market in response to the pandemic) — what does that mean for people when we do get back to (playing)? How many people renew their football tickets? How many people are willing to make a donation? How many people still can? Those are questions we’re all going to be dealing with. There are some of us that have said maybe this is the exact reset our industry needed. Maybe it needed something this traumatizing to bring things back to reality.
For the most part, we’ve been in a mode of growth, growth, growth, growth. I’ve been here 15 years and we’ve benefited from what’s gone on in our industry significantly at Iowa State. We’ve said, ‘Yes,’ more than we’ve had to say, ‘No.’ Maybe this is going to force us into having to say no. Maybe our industry needed a little reset on that.
We ask people to ask people to donate a lot of money and pay a lot of money to go to our games and events. Holistically, is that right? I don’t know. It is what it is, but maybe it needed to be reset because our industry does spend money like it’s growing on trees.
Will student-athletes return to campus this semester?
That hasn’t ultimately been decided, but I’m challenging our staff to start thinking that way because at this stage it looks more likely than not (that athletes won’t return this semester). We’ll figure out what to do if they come back, but people need to think about if they’re not coming back, then what happens? Those decision trees have been in place. We’re in Day 3 of this, in at least the first work week since this really broke. My guess is by Friday it will look different than it does (Tuesday).
What does the planning and strategizing process look like amid so much unknown?
Each day there are conference calls — nationally, locally, institutionally. I think everybody is just trying to prioritize all the questions. Somebody is driving all the questions and concerns, and then somebody is deciding which of the questions and concerns need to be answered first. It started with the safety and well-being of our student-athletes, our employees, our families. Taking measures, and you’ve seen those measures, at least at Iowa State and within this state, change drastically in the last 24-to-48 hours.
That’s a daily process, and yet you also know in this community in Ames, we have spring break ending this week, so what happens on Monday when there’s an influx of people that traveled and they all want to come back here? I think the student piece has been taken care of (at ISU) for the most part by online (classes), and I think (the university) really communicated before students left to stay away for the first couple weeks after spring break. I’ve got a lot of friends from this community that still went on spring break. What happens when those people come back to our community that went to Mexico or the Bahamas or the Hawaii? Do you want somebody sitting in the cubicle next to you?
Those are the priority things people are starting to deal with. Should the dorms stay open or not? And if they don’t stay open, what do we do with those kids — mainly international students — that are here? Do we tell them to go home? Can they get home?
How much will governments — federal, state and local — be dictating what schools will be allowed to do given restrictions on gatherings?
You watch the daily ratcheting down to basically people are working from their homes remotely and we’re just kind of keeping things afloat, I think what’s going to happen here at some point sooner than later, there aren’t going to be many of those ratcheting-down decisions you can make other than now we’ve got to just ride it out. That riding out period is going to be weird.
Right now, I’m working from home, and I’ve been busy as heck for 48 hours. I’m sure that will continue for three or four days, then there’s going to come a point in time where you’re not as busy on that stuff because we’ve ratcheted it down as low as we can get it, that is going to be an interesting time for us because then people are going to start growing really anxious and start anticipating when is it going to start to ramp back up? Then I think we’re going to be up to our eyeballs trying to figure out how you ramp it back up.
How does the timeline work when there’s so much uncertainty at the moment?
I think the end of the semester is another one of those big demarcation dates because then people start going, ‘OK, we’re not talking about this semester anymore. Now we’re talking about summer school, and then we’re talking about fall.’ You don’t hear a lot of people talking about summer school or fall right now because they’re still working on what happens between now and the end of the school year.
I view those decisions much like we said with the basketball tournament and all sports - just make the decision and then let’s move on because when you make an intermediate decision, I know that sounds wise — ‘Let’s just go two weeks and then we’ll check back in’ — the problem when you do that is then people want to tread water for that two weeks because they think we’re going back to normal in two weeks. But what they need to do is stop worrying about that and figuring out what’s it going to look like when you go back?
The sooner we can wrap our heads around those bigger decisions (the better). We couldn’t have any discussions about student athletes and years of eligibility if we thought there was a chance we were going to play spring sports. We got that off the table.
What’s next — for college sports and the universities and communities of which they’re an integral part?
We’ve watched it play out. As big a decision as it was to cancel (winter and spring NCAA championships), now people look back and go, ‘That wasn’t that big of a decision. Those were the right decisions.’
So, what are those decisions today? Is it just cancel school through the end of the school year so we can move on? Those are the questions I’d be asking.