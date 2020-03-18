Q&A with Iowa State athletic director Jamie Pollard

Right now, I’m working from home, and I’ve been busy as heck for 48 hours. I’m sure that will continue for three or four days, then there’s going to come a point in time where you’re not as busy on that stuff because we’ve ratcheted it down as low as we can get it, that is going to be an interesting time for us because then people are going to start growing really anxious and start anticipating when is it going to start to ramp back up? Then I think we’re going to be up to our eyeballs trying to figure out how you ramp it back up.

How does the timeline work when there’s so much uncertainty at the moment?

I think the end of the semester is another one of those big demarcation dates because then people start going, ‘OK, we’re not talking about this semester anymore. Now we’re talking about summer school, and then we’re talking about fall.’ You don’t hear a lot of people talking about summer school or fall right now because they’re still working on what happens between now and the end of the school year.