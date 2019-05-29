Quad-City companies have been giving back to their communities since their beginnings. John Deere was mayor of Moline and paid for some of the city’s first streetlights. Subsequent Deere & Co. leaders kept that spirit alive, and names like Butterworth, Wiman and Hewitt went on to become synonymous with Quad-City philanthropy.
Those men never heard the term “corporate social responsibility,” but today their company has taken that notion to a global scale and formally woven it into its business strategy. Deere aims to solve world hunger, improve educational opportunities, especially for at-risk young people, and invest in worthwhile causes in its home communities. Its employees volunteered 160,688 hours in 2017. Internally, by 2022, Deere & Co. plans to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by 15%, cut its emissions overall in 90% of its new products, and extend the lives of its machines by growing remanufacture and rebuild sales by 30%. Ongoing environmental goals also include reducing water consumption by 15% and recycling 75% of the company’s waste.
Deere learned that investing in its communities, being a good partner, focusing on more than profits, actually turns out to be very good for business.
I sat down with Mara Sovey Downing, Deere’s vice president of global brand management and communication and the president of the Deere Foundation, who shared some great ideas that any company — large or small — can use today.
MC: Corporate initiatives have a tendency to fizzle over time. How has Deere managed to keep social responsibility a top priority within the company over so many years?
MSD: It starts with leadership buy-in from the top. Our CEO has made it a part of his legacy that volunteerism and giving back to our communities in a meaningful way is important. Now, when you see the John Deere strategy document, we have a success factor that’s based on our citizenship and environmental stewardship. And so it’s engrained in our strategy, and it starts with Sam (Allen), our CEO, and his leadership team.
MC: One goal Deere has set as part of its corporate social responsibility initiatives is solving world hunger. That’s ambitious. What advice can you give to other companies who want to engage but maybe lack resources to tackle problems on such a large scale?
MSD: I have a lot of ideas. When you think about some of the challenges we have here in the Quad-Cities with poverty increasing, and you think, What’s the one thing that could change somebody’s life? I would say education is a place where any business in this community can get involved. Mentoring a student, ensuring their success and being a positive role model. You could adopt a classroom – work with the kids after school on reading programs. Several businesses could go together to adopt a school, so to speak.
MSD: One of the key elements of success here is having a purpose or focus that connects with the business. If your focus is in the creative area, for example, or you want cool things in the community to do, or you want to enhance the vitality of the community, there are lots of opportunities to invest in initiatives that brings that next great venue to the area. One of the things I’ve been so impressed with on the amenities side is Sean Moeller and what he’s done with the Rust Belt and the investors he’s been able to attract to those venues. There’s probably not a return immediately on those types of investments, but they do enhance the vibrancy and vitality of our community.
MC: At Deere, you’re not just looking outward in your approach to corporate social responsibility, you’re looking inward. Deere has goals to cut emissions and water use, for example. Why are those initiatives important?
MSD: When you think about John Deere and you think about our customer base, we’re all stewards of the land. And that’s something – that stewardship, making sure we protect the environment for the next generation – is a big part of our DNA. And we probably haven’t been as effective at telling that story as we could be.
MSD: When you think about our equipment and the recent acquisitions that we’ve made on the ag and turf side of the business, with precision planting, carbon-fiber booms that reduce soil compaction, all of those things are actually sustainability practices that lesson the agricultural impact on the environment. Oftentimes we talk about the air that goes from our products, the emissions, are cleaner than the air going into the products.
MC: And it makes financial sense as well.
MSD: When you think about what drives corporate reputation, corporate social responsibility is one of those themes. We just recently got done doing a study with Dartmouth. When you look at companies who perform the best on some of those corporate reputation rankings, where they’re focused on things like the environment, sustainability, giving back to communities in meaningful ways, they actually outperform the DOW by 63.2% or something like that over a five-year average. It’s important to investors, as well. It’s good business.
MC: Deere gave out $33.4 million last year. How do you decide who gets the money? What can you say to companies who also have to prioritize where they focus their philanthropy?
MSD: A strategy is very important in guiding how you give. And even though the Deere Foundation is using Deere money, it’s those investors’ money, too, and so you have to make sure we’re having a social return on their investment.
We began asking ourselves, What’s the main challenge we’re trying to solve, where do we focus the efforts and how do we measure our success? For us, it’s been a challenging process. We started off trying to quantify how many people we’re impacting by funding all these different programs across the globe, and it’s become a much more refined process.
It’s identifying that cause or that higher purpose that aligns with the business, and it needs to start with the CEO or the senior leadership team’s vision. Otherwise, you’ll end up being at every dinner, every gala, every breakfast that you could attend in the Quad-Cities. So you need to identify what’s that one or, in our case, the three things that are that higher purpose, and then get your entire leadership team around that. If you can find a cause that really resonates, you’ll also boost employee morale, and you’re doing something good for the community.
