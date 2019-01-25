Friday's deal to end the shutdown of the federal government was good news for workers at the Quad City International Airport, but even while they suffered through 35 days of working without pay, they were helped by an outpouring of public support, union and airport officials said this week.
“There is quite the overflow of goodies,” Cathie Rochau, airport marketing director, said Thursday of the spread of food — including doughnuts, pizzas, tacos, sub sandwiches, chips and water — donated to federal workers in the past couple weeks. Donors included Hungry Hobo, area 7-Eleven stores, the Quad Cities River Bandits baseball team, and members of the public.
“Passengers are being very complimentary to workers, going through checkpoints,” Rochau said, noting the Transportation Security Administration staffers kept working without pay and didn't call in sick as workers did at larger airports nationwide.
Nationally, the number of TSA workers calling in sick during the longest federal shutdown in history reached 8 percent, the agency said earlier this week. The TSA saw only 3.1 percent in unscheduled absences at the same time last year, according to the UPI news service.
The Quad-Cities airport employs about 100 TSA, Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), air-traffic control and Customs and Border Protection employees who had to go without pay.
"While local impacted federal employees continue to step up and prioritize their workplace duties, this will not be sustainable," airport executive director Ben Leischner wrote recently to the board that oversees the facility. "Although legislation has been passed guaranteeing back pay to employees for wages lost during the shutdown, financial commitments are immediate."
At a special meeting this week, the Rock Island County Metropolitan Airport Authority instructed him to "take any and all actions necessary to facilitate financial assistance" to affected employees.
“We're hoping for the best,” said Andrew Shepard, the local union facility representative for the National Air Traffic Controllers Association (NATCA), said before Friday's deal to end the shutdown was announced.
“It's weighing on everybody's mind. People are limping along as much as we can. Our job is super stressful to begin with — we have to be right 100 percent of the time.
“In the back of their mind is how to pay for their mortgage, for groceries, for day care,” he said. The recent food donations are “nice in helping the morale, which is at an all-time low.”
“A bunch of our controllers are single-income households with children,” Shepard said. “Everybody has a breaking point, too. You live your life expecting a paycheck. We have people working Christmas, New Year's, missing out on things. This is a slap in the face. The thing about it, it's about safety. We're pawns in a political game we have no say in. It needs to end as soon as possible.”
“We have a growing concern for the safety and security of our members, our airlines, and the traveling public due to the government shutdown,” said a statement this week from the heads of NATCA, Air Line Pilots Association, and Association of Flight Attendants. “In our risk-averse industry, we cannot even calculate the level of risk currently at play, nor predict the point at which the entire system will break."
The FAA halted all flights entering LaGuardia Airport in New York for about an hour Friday due to staffing issues with the airport’s air-traffic controllers. All departing flights were subject to an average ground delay of 40 minutes due to the staffing shortage, according to the FAA's website.
One Moline air-traffic controller has nine children and his wife doesn't work, said the spouse of another controller who didn't want to be identified. “These guys and one gal aren’t going to ask for help, and many make much less than the national average air-traffic controller because of the lower-level facility,” she said.
“It’s great that a few groups have bought lunch, but some of these controllers need food to feed their families and rent to keep their homes,” the woman said. “I truly believe our community should be aware. The amount of stress these men and one woman face every day to keep the public safe during travel is enormous.
"This stress is now compounded by the fact that they are not able to provide for their families and are being forced to work under these conditions. In addition to their own well-being, public safety is at risk because some of these controllers may not be able to take the pressure and are more prone to errors.”
The stress at the Moline airport is exacerbated with higher traffic, Shepard said. Because of a warmer-than-usual December, that month’s total number of passengers rose from 50,807 in December 2017 to 59,274 last month. It was the strongest December since 2014, according to airport data.
“They're doing what they need to do on their end,” Rochau said of federal workers. “We’ve had tables set up for these luncheons since mid-January, and already most of next week is full with lunch deliveries. We at the airport simply want to remain supportive as possible.
She noted cash or cash equivalents (checks, money orders, debit cards and pre-paid gift cards, which typically bear the logo of a payment network such as VISA, Master Card, and American Express) can't be accepted by TSA management on behalf of the agency, or by TSA employees in their personal capacity.
Pre-paid store or retail cards (such as those issued by Amazon, Starbucks, etc.) are not cash equivalents and may be accepted. The maximum allowed per occasion is $20.
