Boys soccer

Fulton Unity Christian 4, Riverdale 3

Halftime score – Riverdale 2, Fulton University 0. Goals – Riverdale, Jacob Lyons 3; Fulton University, Joey Ladnier 3, Shawn Tegeler; Assists – Riverdale, Chase Lockaby, Caleb Bollinger. Corner kicks – Riverdale 6, Fulton University 4. Saves – Riverdale, Josh Ibarra 9; Fulton University 9.

Records – Riverdale 0-1, Fulton University 2-0

