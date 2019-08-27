Boys golf

Rock Island 178, Sterling 204

at Highland Springs

Medalist -- Colton Sigel, RI, 40

RI -- Sigel 40, Ryan Nickel 43, Eli Boeye 47, Nathan Steinbeck 48, Alex Kern 51, Austin Muller 52.

Sterling -- Carter Schlegel 45, Carter Lehman 54, Cabot McLaughlin 51, Nathan Ottens 54.

Prep boys soccer

Macomb 4, Orion-Sherrard 0

Halftime score -- Macomb 1, O-S 0. Goals -- M, Ben La Prad, 39th minute; Leif Barmann, 41st minute; Luke Dobrzycki, 61st minute; Zach Polley, 76th minute. Shots -- M 23, O-S 8. Saves -- M (Carter Benson) 3, O-S (Trey Erdmann) 7. Corners -- M 5, O-S 2. Fouls -- M 11, O-S 0.

Record -- O-S 1-1, Macomb 1-0. 

