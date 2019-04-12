Girls soccer
MAC
Friday's results
Central 4, Burlington 1
Muscatine 4, North Scott 3 (7-6 PK)
Bettendorf 2, Pleasant Valley 1 (OT)
Halftime score -- Bettendorf 1, Pleasant Valley 0. Goals -- Avery Horner, Bettendorf (from Mia Griffin), 4th minute; Jenna Aller, PV (from Maya Hartz), 64th minute; Horner, Bettendorf (from Jordan McWilliams), 90th minute. Shots -- PV 8, Bettendorf 13. Saves -- PV (Ashlee Kwak 8); Bett (Olivia Jackson 3). Corner kicks -- PV 4, Bettendorf 5. Offsides -- PV 1, Bettendorf 3. Fouls -- PV 11, Bettendorf 10. Yellow card -- Bettendorf (Elizabeth Park 2). Red card -- Bettendorf (Park).
Team records -- PV 3-2, 1-1; Bettendorf 3-2, 2-1
Muscatine 4, North Scott 3
Halftime – Muscatine 2, North Scott 0. Scoring – Muscatine, Perla Rios (Meredith Connor), 23rd minute; Muscatine, Kylee Klimes (Sophia Thomas), 32nd minute; North Scott, Rylie Rucker (unassisted), 49th minute; North Scott, Paige Blaskovich (Rucker), 53rd minute; Muscatine, Natalite Lingle (Thomas), 58th minute; North Scott, Emily Kundel (Kaitlynn Ruwe), 69th minute. Shots on goal – Muscatine 10, North Scott 14. Saves – Muscatine, Gracie Brossart 11; North Scott, Teagan Goodney 9. Yellow cards – None. Corners – Muscatine 6, North Scott 5. Penalty kicks – Muscatine 7-9 (Lingle, Thomas, Bode, Trinity Christy, Vada Fridley, Meredith Connor, Emma Freyermuth); North Scott 6-9 (Rucker, Chloe Engelbrecht, Adeline Finnicum, Blaskovich, Katie Jackovich, Rachel Drechsler, Faith Rains). Records – Muscatine 3-0, North Scott 4-2.
Boys soccer
Iowa City Regina 2, Assumption 0
Halftime -- Assumption 0, Iowa City Regina 0. Goals -- Iowa City Regina, Alec Wick (unassisted) 66th minute; Alec Wick (Andrew Hartwig) 67th minute. Saves -- Assumption, Gaige Ash 3; Iowa City Regina, Josh Dutchik 2. Shots -- Assumption 5, Iowa City Regina 12. Corners -- Assumption 4, Iowa City Regina 0
North Scott 4, Iowa City Liberty 0
Halftime -- North Scott 2, Iowa City Liberty 0. Goals -- North Scott, Max Solis (Ashton Wheeler). Ethan Fairfield (Thade Gottschalk). Max Solis (Ben Evitts). Ben Evitts (Chase Porter). Saves -- North Scott, Colin Wiersema. Corners -- North Scott 8, Iowa City Liberty 2. Shots -- North Scott 33, Iowa City Liberty 8. Shots on goal -- North Scott 16, Iowa City Liberty 3. Records -- North Scott 4-1
Iowa City West 4, Muscatine 0
Muscatine stats only
Halftime -- Iowa City West 2, Muscatine 0. Shots on goal -- Muscatine 1. Saves -- Muscatine, Carson Borde, 2. Records -- Iowa City West 4-1, Muscatine 2-4.
Baseball
Alleman 12-12, Quincy 5-1
Game 1
Alleman;101;403;3;—;12
Quincy;112;000;1;—;5
Mattecheck, Snyder (5). Wiemelt, Prost (5). WP --Mattecheck. LP -- Wiemelt. Two or more hits -- Alleman, VanDerGinst, Ferrari; Quincy, Harbon 3. 2B -- Alleman, O’Keeffe. HR -- Alleman, Carpita, Sheets
Game 2
Alleman;802;02;—;12
Quincy;100;00;—;1
Berry. Parkhill, Camerer (5). WP -- Berry. LP -- Parkhill. Two or more hits -- Alleman, Sheets, Carpita. 2B -- Alleman, Sheets, Bowker; Quincy, Wiemelt. 3B -- Alleman, VanDerGinst. HR -- Alleman, Carpita. RBI -- Alleman, Carpita 5, Sheets, VanDerGinst, Berry; Quincy, Wiemelt
Geneseo 6, Sterling 3
Sterling;000;003;0;—;3;4;3
Geneseo;302;100;x;—;6;6;7
WP -- Loitz. LP -- Escalante. Two or more hits -- Spaulding, Garcia, Olson.
Putnam County 3, Annawan-Wethersfield 0
Putnam County;000;002;1;—;3;8;0
Annawan-Wethersfield;000;000;0;—;0;5;2
WP -- Williams. LP -- VanOpdorp. Two or more hits -- Pyszka 3, Williams, Nichols. 2B -- Williams, Pyszka.
Softball
West Carroll 13, Polo 12
Polo;232;500;0;--;12;17;4
West Carroll;131;161;x;--;13;12;4
WP -- Daniella Tafoya (4-3). LP -- Nicole Boelens. Two or more hits -- Polo, Emily Boelens 3, Zoie Sellers 3, Cassandra Bushman 3, Mallory Patterson 3, Izzy Sellers; West Carroll, McKenna Sullivan, Madison Magill, Maddie Meek, Daniella Tafoya, Jaycie VanKampen. 2B -- West Carroll, McKenna Sullivan, Mushic Yazzie, Danielle Tafoya. HR -- Polo, Zoie Sellers. RBI -- Polo, Zoie Sellers 3, Emily Boelens 2, Cassandra Bushman 2, Nicole Boelens, Nelson, Izzy Sellers; West Carroll, Yazzie Magill 3, Maddie Meek 2, Daniella Tafoya 2, Jaycie VanKampen, Hughes, Williamsen, McKenna Sullivan. Records: West Carroll (5-7, 3-3); Polo (2-8, 1-1)
Boys tennis
Geneseo 5, La Salle-Peru 0
Singles -- Mason Miller (Geneseo) def. Alex Newman 6-3, 6-1. Griffin Tracey (Geneseo) def. Joey Barroso 6-0, 6-3
Doubles -- Ryan Morgan/Luke Chaney (Geneseo) def. Noah Konczak/Nolan Guthrie 4-6, 6-4, 6-3. Thomas Robinson/Mason Smith (Geneseo) def. Chris Garcia/Josh Pioch 6-2, 6-3. Josh Beeth/Carter Stephenson (Geneseo) def. Ray Reed/Dom Gruenwald 6-2, 6-0
