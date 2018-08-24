Football

Friday's scores

Metro

Alleman 38, Assumption 19

Western Dubuque 45, Clinton 7

Davenport West 21, United Township 0

Davenport North 11, Dubuque Hempstead 10

Moline 36, Geneseo 3

Iowa City West 28, North Scott 7

Bettendorf 20, Pleasant Valley 0

St. Charles East 41, Rock Island 14

Iowa area

Anamosa 17, Maquoketa 6

Bellevue 41, Edgewood-Colesburg 20

Center Point-Urbana 20, Central DeWitt 2

Highland 48, Columbus Community 16

Dunkerton 42, Easton Valley 41

Midland 68, Meskwaki Settlement 0

Tipton 39, North Cedar 18

Camanche 34, Northeast 18

Wapello 34, Louisa-Muscatine 28

West Branch 32, West Liberty 6

Wilton 27, Durant 13

Illinois area

Elmwood-Brimfield 40, Mid-County 6

Bureau Valley 28, Erie-Prophetstown 16

Illini West 24, Annawan-Wethersfield 0

Mercer County 32, Knoxville 30

Lena-Winslow 37, West Carroll 8

Rockridge 28, Monmouth-Roseville 22

Morrison 14, Sherrard 6

Orion 42, Hall 21

Ridgewood 48, Peoria Heights 6

Princeton 41, Riverdale 0

St. Bede at Fulton, ppd.

Today's game

Illinois area

Kewanee at Sterling Newman

Thursday's score

Metro

Muscatine 23, Davenport Central 6

Bettendorf 20, Pleasant Valley 0

Pleasant Valley;0;0;0;0;--;0

Bettendorf;7;7;6;0;--;20

First quarter

Bett -- Austin Kalar 4 run (Keegan Schmidt kick), 4:08

Second quarter

Bett -- Darien Porter 47 run (Schmidt kick), 11:44

Third quarter

Bett -- Carter Bell 61 run (kick failed), 7:56

Team statistics

;PV;Bett

First downs;10;16

Rushes-yards;32-81;44-321

Passing yards;67;33

Comp-Att-Int;7-14-1;5-12-1

Punts-avg.;4-23.5;1-55.0

Fumbles-lost;3-1;1-0

Penalties-yards;4-40;11-75

Individual statistics

Rushing 

Pleasant Valley -- Jacob Brandmeyer 7-29, Cade Collier 5-25, Ben Royer 2-16, Brennan Sarver 1-13, George Venzke 1-4, Max Slavens 14-4, Team 2-(-10)

Bettendorf -- Carter Bell 14-152, AJ Douglas 14-69, Darien Porter 2-53, Austin Kalar 10-45, Brandon Tillman 1-8, Team 3-(-6)

Passing

PV -- Slavens 6-14-1, 67 yards

Bettendorf -- Bell 5-12-1, 33 yards

Receiving

PV -- Kellen Hornbuckle 2-26, Royer 2-22, Peyton Lindmark 2-17, Drew Guinn 1-2

Bettendorf -- Kalar 1-14, Tillman 2-10, Porter 2-9

Sophomores: Bettendorf 12, PV 7

Davenport North 11, Dubuque Hempstead 10

Hempstead;10;0;0;0;--;10

North;0;8;3;0;--;11

First quarter

DH --Joe Pins 35 field goal, 1:51

DH -- Aidan Dunne 1 run (Pins kick), :16

Second quarter

DN -- Jack West 18 run (West 2-point run), 11:08

Third quarter

DN -- Kyp Ridenhour 19 field goal, 4:00

Team statistics

;DH;DN

First downs;16;10

Rushes-yards;43-198;27-98

Passing yards;78;88

Total yards;276;186

Penalties;6-55;4-35

Fumbles-lost;1-1;1-1

Individual stats

RUSHING

Hempstead -- Chase Sabers 19-73, Reed Snitker 5-16, Aidan Dunne 7-6, Jalen Smith 9-76, Joey Vize 2-29, Zach Sabers 1-(minus 2).

North -- Jack West 12-49, Elisjsha Wiseman 14-53, Kade Schultz 1-(minus 4).

PASSING

Hempstead -- Dunne 9-22-0-78.

North -- West 5-9-0-88.

RECEIVING

Hempstead -- Tanner Meier 7-66, Tait Thoms 1-6, Snitker 1-6.

North -- Priest Sheedy 4-89, Trevor Collins 1-(minus 1).

Sophomore score: Hempstead 29, North 0.

Iowa City West 28, North Scott 7

North Scott;0;0;7;0;--;7

Iowa City West;7;0;14;7;--;28

First quarter

ICW – Jalen Gaudet 80 yard pass from Joey Kuehn (Josh Jasek kick), 0:17

Third quarter

NS – Carson Rollinger 11 pass from Nile McLaughlin (Andrew Lundvall kick), 8:40

ICW – Gaudet 75 pass from Noah Aanestad (Jasek kick), 7:53

ICW – Gaudet 11 run (Jasek kick), 1:13

Fourth quarter

ICW – Joey Kuehn 1 run (Aanestad kick), 7:49 

Team statistics

;NS;ICW

First downs;14;17

Rushes-yards;27-62;37-210

Passing yards;172;212

Comp-Att-Int;16-32-0;10-19-1

Punts-avg.;9-32.7;5-43.4

Fumbles-lost;0-0;2-2

Penalties-yards;4-30;9-94

Individual statistics

Rushing

North Scott -- Luke Kroeger 3-37, Trent Allard 2-17, Jacob Porth 8-16, Quentin Allison 3-3, Carson Rollinger 1-1, Nile McLaughlin 10-(-12)

Iowa City West -- Xarminto Lubuelo 9-44, Marshaun Hoover 7-43, Joey Kuehn 5-36, Jalen Gaudet 3-19, Mason Sorge 3-17, Landon Green 4-15, Cole Mabry 3-13, Noah Aanestad 1-9, Marcus Morgan 1-7, Peter Breitbach 1-7

Passing

North Scott -- McLaughlin 15-31-0-167-1, Allard 1-1-0-5-0

Iowa City West -- Kuehn 7-15-1-126-1, Aanestad 3-4-0-82-1

Receiving

North Scott -- Rollinger 8-99, Grant Solis 2-15, Tyton Anderson 1-17, Porth 1-14, Cade Akers 1-10, TJ Yates 1-7, Andrew Lundvall 1-7, Ben Belken 1-3

Iowa City West -- Gaudet 2-155, Justin Thomas 3-19, Lubuelo 2-13, Green 1-14, Tate Crane 1-8, Will Hoeft 1-4

Sophomores: North Scott 20, Iowa City West 7

St. Charles East 41, Rock Island 14

St. Charles East;7;20;14;0;—;41

Rock Island;0;7;0;7;--;14

First quarter

SCE -- Ronn Macaluso 5 run (Nick Schumann kick) 6:46

Second quarter

SCE -- Colton Conn 16 run (Schumann kick) 8:26

SCE -- Colton Conn 6 run (kick failed) 4:13

RI -- Davion Wilson 30 run (Peter Kimba kick) 1:06

SCE -- Clayton Conn 37 pass from BJ Crossen (Schumann kick) :07

Third quarter

SCE -- Crossen 6 run (Schumann kick) 11:00

SCE -- Crossen 14 run (Schumann kick) 2:18

Fourth quarter

RI -- Aaron Voss 8 pass from Ian Purvis (Kimba kick) 5:20

Team statistics

;SCE;RI

First downs;21;18

Rushing yds;51-303;46-264

Passing yds;121;49

Comp-Att-Int;5-10-0;7-14-0

Punts-avg.;28.5;2-22.5

Fumbles-lost;3-1;2-2

Penalties-yds;9-70;6-55

Individual statistics

Rushing

SCE -- Colton Conn 10-134, BJ Crossen 11-57, Clayton Conn 5-54, Connor Malley 3-24, Justin Guzick 5-20, Ronan Macaluso 5-7. Cody Mitchell 6-6, Justin Paul 1-1.

RI -- Davion Wilson 20-194, Jaiden VanCoillie 2-25, Wonmon Vah 7-22, Ian Purvis 13-16, Victor Guzman 1-4, Roman McCoy 1-3, Marriyon Rogers 1-0, Jayke Hill 1-(2).

Passing

SCE -- Crossen 5-10-0-121

RI -- Purvis 7-14-0-49.

Receiving

SCE -- Daniel Goetsch 4-38, Clayton Conn 1-37, Benjamin Rogers 1-26

RI -- Aaron Voss 2-13, Victor Guzman 1-17, VanCoillie 1-9, Michael Nbadunganie 1-7, Wilson 1-3.

Alleman 38, Assumption 19

Assumption;0;13;6;0;--;19

Alleman;6;16;8;8;--;38

First quarter

All – Sam Mattecheck 72 run (run failed), 2:58

Second quarter

All – Mattecheck 1 run (Nathan Sheets run), 11:19

As – Brandon Schlichting 10 run (Franz Sirna kick), 8:00

All – Sheets 5 run (Josh Timm pass from Mattecheck), 4:38

As – Nathan Schlichting 17 pass Brandon Schlichting (kick failed), 0:17.5

Third quarter

All – Sheets 49 run (Timm pass from Mattecheck), 8:19

As – Brandon Schlichting 4 run (run failed), 4:54

Fourth quarter

All – Mattecheck 1 run (Killian Ahern pass from Mattecheck), 9:39

;As;Al

First downs;18;19

Rushing;31-154;55-302

Passing;149;70

Total yards;303;372

Comp-att-int;16-34-2;4-6-0

Punts-avg.;2-28.5;2-29

Penalties-yards;3-15;3-15

Individual stats

Rushing

Assumption — Brandon Schlichting 12-71, Nathan Schlichting 7-25, Seth Adrian 4-24, Nick Gottilla 5-19, Tyler Kulhanek 1-9, Grant Simpson 2-6

Alleman — Nathan Sheets 16-146, Sam Mattecheck 21-120, Jack Patting 8-18, Max Contreras 2-14, Josh Timm 4-9, Zach Carpita 1-6, team 3-(-11)

Passing

Assumption — B.Schlichting 16-34-2, 149 yards

Alleman — Sheets 1-1-0, 41 yards; Mattecheck 3-5-0, 29

Receiving

Assumption — Gottila 7-156, Adam Metivier 6-58, Anthony Valainis 1-20, N.Schlichting 1-17, Grant Simpson 1-(-2)

Alleman — Killian Ahern 1-41, Seth Sottos 1-11, Sheets 1-11, Gannon Ethington 1-7

Wilton 27, Durant 13

Wilton;6;6;7;8;—;27

Durant;7;0;6;0;—;13

First quarter

Dur — Bryce Lafrenz 1 run (Lafrenz kick), 8:24

Wil — Jerome Mays 2 run (Kick blocked), 0:54

Second quarter

Wil — Mays 4 run (Run failed), 8:27

Third quarter

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Dur — Mason Compton 30 pass from Lafrenz (Pass failed), 8:36

Wil — Mays 4 run (Brock Hartley kick), 1:52

Fourth quarter

Wil — Collin McCrabb 13 run (McCrabb run), 9:43

Team statistics

;Wil;Dur

First downs;21;8

Rushes-yards;52-237;23-0

Passing yards;92;186

Total yards;329;186

Comp-Att-Int;10-21-0;11-24-1

Punts-Avg.;4-34.3;7-32.6

Fumbles-lost;0-0;2-1

Penalties-yards;8-65;9-70

Individual statistics

Rushing

Wil -- McCrabb 19-134, Mays 25-71, Trey Sulzberger 7-38, Cory Anderson 1-(-6).

Dur -- Tristan Hughes 9-15, Compton 1-5, Zach Badtram 2-5, Marcus Engstler 1-(-5), Lafrenz 10-(-20).

Passing

Wil -- Mays 10-21-0, 92 yards.

Dur -- Lafrenz 11-24-1, 186 yards.

Receiving

Wil -- Anderson 4-52, Chantz Stevens 3-26, McCrabb 1-8, Ronen Santiago 1-5, Brock Hartley 1-1.

Dur -- Jake Willkomm 1-80, Compton 4-78, Hughes 2-11, Badtram 1-10, Engstler 3-7.

Wapello 34, Louisa-Muscatine 28 (2OT)

Wapello;7;7;0;8;6;6;--;34

Louisa-Muscatine;0;8;14;0;6;0;--;28

First quarter

W -- Bryant Lanz 23 pass from Noah Holland (Hector Zepeda kick), 9:23

Second quarter

W -- Holland 4 run (Zepeda kick), 11:59

L-M -- Chase Kruse 10 run (Max McCulley run), 7:06

Third quarter

LM – Karson Cantrell 3 run (conversion no good)

Fourth quarter

LM – Cantrell 5 run (Max McCulley run)

W – Lanz 18 pass from Holland (conversion good)

First overtime

LM – Cantrell 5 run (Max McCulley run)

W – Lanz 18 pass from Holland (conversion good)

Second overtime

W – Ricky Pforts 3 run

Team statistics

;Wap;L-M

First downs;19;19

Rushes-yards;33-149;59-371

Passing yards;133;(-7)

Comp-Att-Int;10-19-1;2-6-0

Punts-avg.;2-11;3-27.33

Fumbles-lost;0-0;0-0

Penalties-yards;8-55;10-106

Individual statistics

Rushing 

Wapello -- Ricky Pforts 22-117, Noah Holland 8-64, Mitchell Moore 2-11, Caden Thomas 1-0 

Louisa-Muscatine -- Chase Kruse 16-121, Karson Cantrell 14-94, Cody Calvelage 11-83, Max McCulley 18-73

Passing 

Wapello -- Holland 10-19-1, 133 yards

Louisa-Muscatine -- Kruse 2-6-0, (-7) yards

Receiving

Wapello -- Bryant Lanz 5-81, Caden Thomas 3-46, Brenton Ross 1-7, Pforts 1-0

Louisa-Muscatine -- Max McCulley 1-2, Brock Jeambey 1-0

Ridgewood 48, Peoria Heights 6

Ridgewood;19;22;7;0;--;48

Peoria Heights;0;6;0;0;--;6

Princeton 41, Riverdale 0

Riverdale;0;0;0;0;--;0

Princeton;14;7;13;7;--;41

First quarter 

P -- Jacob Starr 1 run (Tyler Gibson kick), 2:33

P -- Ronde Worrels 60 run (Gibson kick), 0:21

Second quarter 

P -- Daniel Crowe snap recovery in end zone (Gibson kick), 2:30

Third quarter 

P -- Starr 2 run (Gibson kick), 5:19

P -- Payton Moore 8 pass from Beck Robbins (kick failed)

Fourth quarter 

P -- Worrels 3 run (Jaimie Reinhardt kick) 

Illini West 24, Annawan-Wethersfield 0

Illini West;0;8;8;8;--;24

Annawan-Wethersfield;0;0;0;0;--;0

Boys cross country 

Moline Invite 

Team results -- 1. Quincy 68, 2. Moline 73, 3. United Township 74, 4. Galesburg 78, 5. Alleman 93, 6. Rock Island 101, 7. Davenport Central 179

Top 5 individuals -- 1. Fiker Rosen (Quincy) 16:04.2, 2. Jackson McClellan (Mol) 16:21.6, 3. Jacob Spooner (Quincy) 16:44.7, 4. James Wright (UT) 17:03.0, 5. Noah Fleer (Quincy) 17:05.7

Moline -- 2. Jackson McClellan 16:21.6, 6. Tim Wolf 17:10, 19. Jon Hutton 18:17.1, 22. Michael Aumuller 18:32.9, 24. Bryce Johnson 18:41.0

United Township -- 4. James Wright 17:03.0, 7. Roberto Munoz 17:49.5, 9. Trey Heinz 17:52.8, 25. Logan Veloz 18:44.2, 29. Darren Manion 19:02.4

Alleman -- 11. Pierre Azar 18:01.2, 13. Diego Portillo 18:02.5, 14. Gavin Baker 18:05.2, 23. Michael Turner 18:37.3, 32. Gage Mowry 19:19.6

Rock Island -- 10. Donovan Garro 17:57.4, 12. Ben Claude 18:02.0, 17. Aminia Mashimango 18:09.1, 28. Austin Meirhaeghe 19:01.1, 34. Jacob Wyers 19:28.7 

Davenport Central -- 20. Carter Sullivan 18:20.3, 35. Landon Adkins 19:29.0, 36. Kyle Hopewell 19:29.5, 43. Jacob Austin 20:06.5, 45. Jackson Richter 20:37.0

Girls cross country 

Moline Invite 

Team results -- 1. Alleman 57, 2. Moline 60, 3. Galesburg 84, 4. Quincy 90, 5. United Township 95, 6. Davenport Central 115, 7. Rock Island 156

Top 5 individuals -- 1. Lydia Kurfman (Quincy) 18:35.6, 2. Lylia Gomez (Mol) 19:19.3, 3. Alexandra Cajigal (Alle) 19:35.7, 4. Maddie Miller (UT) 20:28.2, 5. Anna Darrow (Alle) 20:41.9

Alleman -- 3. Alexandra Cajigal 19:35.7, 5. Anna Darrow 20:41.9, 8. Ella Darrow 20:49.0, 17. Grace Moore 22:28.5, 24. Caroline Adam 23:01.8

Moline -- 2. Lylia Gomez 19:19.3, 7. Grace Shelton 20:48.8, 9. Madison Lodico 20:55.0, 19. Kiliegh Burge 22:44.8, 23. Katie Comp 22:55.1

United Township -- 4. Maddie Miller 20:28.2, 11. Analya Sedano 21:16.5, 13. Brinley Rodgers 21:43.2, 30. Aida Adam 23:38.2, 37. Alicia Lopez 23:51.8

Davenport Central -- 15. Emma Berger 22:13.1, 21. Lois Blackman 22:48.2, 25. Sylvie Blackman 23:05.0, 26. Ellianna Revell-Beck 23:08.1, 28. Elizabeth Barfels 23:29.5

Rock Island -- 16. Breanna Homan 22:26.4, 31. Jayla Hathorn 23:40.2, 33. Guinevere Carr 23:44.1, 35. Rebecca Fergosen 23:45.8, 41. Marissa Hart 25:35.3

Volleyball

Moline 25-25, Normal Community 19-17

Moline stats:

Kills -- Kamara Dickerson 5, Bella Mitchell 4, Megan Pittington 3, Kayla Veto 3. Blocks -- Bella Mitchell 3, Megan Pittington 2, Becca Ehlers. Assists -- Bella Mitchell 18, Sophia Potter 5. Digs -- Maddie Peterson 10, Madison Thatcher 5, Becca Ehlers 5. Aces -- Maddie Peterson 3, Ella Ramsay, Sophia Potter. Records -- Moline 2-1

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments