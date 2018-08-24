Football
Friday's scores
Metro
Alleman 38, Assumption 19
Western Dubuque 45, Clinton 7
Davenport West 21, United Township 0
Davenport North 11, Dubuque Hempstead 10
Moline 36, Geneseo 3
Iowa City West 28, North Scott 7
Bettendorf 20, Pleasant Valley 0
St. Charles East 41, Rock Island 14
Iowa area
Anamosa 17, Maquoketa 6
Bellevue 41, Edgewood-Colesburg 20
Center Point-Urbana 20, Central DeWitt 2
Highland 48, Columbus Community 16
Dunkerton 42, Easton Valley 41
Midland 68, Meskwaki Settlement 0
Tipton 39, North Cedar 18
Camanche 34, Northeast 18
Wapello 34, Louisa-Muscatine 28
West Branch 32, West Liberty 6
Wilton 27, Durant 13
Illinois area
Elmwood-Brimfield 40, Mid-County 6
Bureau Valley 28, Erie-Prophetstown 16
Illini West 24, Annawan-Wethersfield 0
Mercer County 32, Knoxville 30
Lena-Winslow 37, West Carroll 8
Rockridge 28, Monmouth-Roseville 22
Morrison 14, Sherrard 6
Orion 42, Hall 21
Ridgewood 48, Peoria Heights 6
Princeton 41, Riverdale 0
St. Bede at Fulton, ppd.
Today's game
Illinois area
Kewanee at Sterling Newman
Thursday's score
Metro
Muscatine 23, Davenport Central 6
Bettendorf 20, Pleasant Valley 0
Pleasant Valley;0;0;0;0;--;0
Bettendorf;7;7;6;0;--;20
First quarter
Bett -- Austin Kalar 4 run (Keegan Schmidt kick), 4:08
Second quarter
Bett -- Darien Porter 47 run (Schmidt kick), 11:44
Third quarter
Bett -- Carter Bell 61 run (kick failed), 7:56
Team statistics
;PV;Bett
First downs;10;16
Rushes-yards;32-81;44-321
Passing yards;67;33
Comp-Att-Int;7-14-1;5-12-1
Punts-avg.;4-23.5;1-55.0
Fumbles-lost;3-1;1-0
Penalties-yards;4-40;11-75
Individual statistics
Rushing
Pleasant Valley -- Jacob Brandmeyer 7-29, Cade Collier 5-25, Ben Royer 2-16, Brennan Sarver 1-13, George Venzke 1-4, Max Slavens 14-4, Team 2-(-10)
Bettendorf -- Carter Bell 14-152, AJ Douglas 14-69, Darien Porter 2-53, Austin Kalar 10-45, Brandon Tillman 1-8, Team 3-(-6)
Passing
PV -- Slavens 6-14-1, 67 yards
Bettendorf -- Bell 5-12-1, 33 yards
Receiving
PV -- Kellen Hornbuckle 2-26, Royer 2-22, Peyton Lindmark 2-17, Drew Guinn 1-2
Bettendorf -- Kalar 1-14, Tillman 2-10, Porter 2-9
Sophomores: Bettendorf 12, PV 7
Davenport North 11, Dubuque Hempstead 10
Hempstead;10;0;0;0;--;10
North;0;8;3;0;--;11
First quarter
DH --Joe Pins 35 field goal, 1:51
DH -- Aidan Dunne 1 run (Pins kick), :16
Second quarter
DN -- Jack West 18 run (West 2-point run), 11:08
Third quarter
DN -- Kyp Ridenhour 19 field goal, 4:00
Team statistics
;DH;DN
First downs;16;10
Rushes-yards;43-198;27-98
Passing yards;78;88
Total yards;276;186
Penalties;6-55;4-35
Fumbles-lost;1-1;1-1
Individual stats
RUSHING
Hempstead -- Chase Sabers 19-73, Reed Snitker 5-16, Aidan Dunne 7-6, Jalen Smith 9-76, Joey Vize 2-29, Zach Sabers 1-(minus 2).
North -- Jack West 12-49, Elisjsha Wiseman 14-53, Kade Schultz 1-(minus 4).
PASSING
Hempstead -- Dunne 9-22-0-78.
North -- West 5-9-0-88.
RECEIVING
Hempstead -- Tanner Meier 7-66, Tait Thoms 1-6, Snitker 1-6.
North -- Priest Sheedy 4-89, Trevor Collins 1-(minus 1).
Sophomore score: Hempstead 29, North 0.
Iowa City West 28, North Scott 7
North Scott;0;0;7;0;--;7
Iowa City West;7;0;14;7;--;28
First quarter
ICW – Jalen Gaudet 80 yard pass from Joey Kuehn (Josh Jasek kick), 0:17
Third quarter
NS – Carson Rollinger 11 pass from Nile McLaughlin (Andrew Lundvall kick), 8:40
ICW – Gaudet 75 pass from Noah Aanestad (Jasek kick), 7:53
ICW – Gaudet 11 run (Jasek kick), 1:13
Fourth quarter
ICW – Joey Kuehn 1 run (Aanestad kick), 7:49
Team statistics
;NS;ICW
First downs;14;17
Rushes-yards;27-62;37-210
Passing yards;172;212
Comp-Att-Int;16-32-0;10-19-1
Punts-avg.;9-32.7;5-43.4
Fumbles-lost;0-0;2-2
Penalties-yards;4-30;9-94
Individual statistics
Rushing
North Scott -- Luke Kroeger 3-37, Trent Allard 2-17, Jacob Porth 8-16, Quentin Allison 3-3, Carson Rollinger 1-1, Nile McLaughlin 10-(-12)
Iowa City West -- Xarminto Lubuelo 9-44, Marshaun Hoover 7-43, Joey Kuehn 5-36, Jalen Gaudet 3-19, Mason Sorge 3-17, Landon Green 4-15, Cole Mabry 3-13, Noah Aanestad 1-9, Marcus Morgan 1-7, Peter Breitbach 1-7
Passing
North Scott -- McLaughlin 15-31-0-167-1, Allard 1-1-0-5-0
Iowa City West -- Kuehn 7-15-1-126-1, Aanestad 3-4-0-82-1
Receiving
North Scott -- Rollinger 8-99, Grant Solis 2-15, Tyton Anderson 1-17, Porth 1-14, Cade Akers 1-10, TJ Yates 1-7, Andrew Lundvall 1-7, Ben Belken 1-3
Iowa City West -- Gaudet 2-155, Justin Thomas 3-19, Lubuelo 2-13, Green 1-14, Tate Crane 1-8, Will Hoeft 1-4
Sophomores: North Scott 20, Iowa City West 7
St. Charles East 41, Rock Island 14
St. Charles East;7;20;14;0;—;41
Rock Island;0;7;0;7;--;14
First quarter
SCE -- Ronn Macaluso 5 run (Nick Schumann kick) 6:46
Second quarter
SCE -- Colton Conn 16 run (Schumann kick) 8:26
SCE -- Colton Conn 6 run (kick failed) 4:13
RI -- Davion Wilson 30 run (Peter Kimba kick) 1:06
SCE -- Clayton Conn 37 pass from BJ Crossen (Schumann kick) :07
Third quarter
SCE -- Crossen 6 run (Schumann kick) 11:00
SCE -- Crossen 14 run (Schumann kick) 2:18
Fourth quarter
RI -- Aaron Voss 8 pass from Ian Purvis (Kimba kick) 5:20
Team statistics
;SCE;RI
First downs;21;18
Rushing yds;51-303;46-264
Passing yds;121;49
Comp-Att-Int;5-10-0;7-14-0
Punts-avg.;28.5;2-22.5
Fumbles-lost;3-1;2-2
Penalties-yds;9-70;6-55
Individual statistics
Rushing
SCE -- Colton Conn 10-134, BJ Crossen 11-57, Clayton Conn 5-54, Connor Malley 3-24, Justin Guzick 5-20, Ronan Macaluso 5-7. Cody Mitchell 6-6, Justin Paul 1-1.
RI -- Davion Wilson 20-194, Jaiden VanCoillie 2-25, Wonmon Vah 7-22, Ian Purvis 13-16, Victor Guzman 1-4, Roman McCoy 1-3, Marriyon Rogers 1-0, Jayke Hill 1-(2).
Passing
SCE -- Crossen 5-10-0-121
RI -- Purvis 7-14-0-49.
Receiving
SCE -- Daniel Goetsch 4-38, Clayton Conn 1-37, Benjamin Rogers 1-26
RI -- Aaron Voss 2-13, Victor Guzman 1-17, VanCoillie 1-9, Michael Nbadunganie 1-7, Wilson 1-3.
Alleman 38, Assumption 19
Assumption;0;13;6;0;--;19
Alleman;6;16;8;8;--;38
First quarter
All – Sam Mattecheck 72 run (run failed), 2:58
Second quarter
All – Mattecheck 1 run (Nathan Sheets run), 11:19
As – Brandon Schlichting 10 run (Franz Sirna kick), 8:00
All – Sheets 5 run (Josh Timm pass from Mattecheck), 4:38
As – Nathan Schlichting 17 pass Brandon Schlichting (kick failed), 0:17.5
Third quarter
All – Sheets 49 run (Timm pass from Mattecheck), 8:19
As – Brandon Schlichting 4 run (run failed), 4:54
Fourth quarter
All – Mattecheck 1 run (Killian Ahern pass from Mattecheck), 9:39
;As;Al
First downs;18;19
Rushing;31-154;55-302
Passing;149;70
Total yards;303;372
Comp-att-int;16-34-2;4-6-0
Punts-avg.;2-28.5;2-29
Penalties-yards;3-15;3-15
Individual stats
Rushing
Assumption — Brandon Schlichting 12-71, Nathan Schlichting 7-25, Seth Adrian 4-24, Nick Gottilla 5-19, Tyler Kulhanek 1-9, Grant Simpson 2-6
Alleman — Nathan Sheets 16-146, Sam Mattecheck 21-120, Jack Patting 8-18, Max Contreras 2-14, Josh Timm 4-9, Zach Carpita 1-6, team 3-(-11)
Passing
Assumption — B.Schlichting 16-34-2, 149 yards
Alleman — Sheets 1-1-0, 41 yards; Mattecheck 3-5-0, 29
Receiving
Assumption — Gottila 7-156, Adam Metivier 6-58, Anthony Valainis 1-20, N.Schlichting 1-17, Grant Simpson 1-(-2)
Alleman — Killian Ahern 1-41, Seth Sottos 1-11, Sheets 1-11, Gannon Ethington 1-7
Wilton 27, Durant 13
Wilton;6;6;7;8;—;27
Durant;7;0;6;0;—;13
First quarter
Dur — Bryce Lafrenz 1 run (Lafrenz kick), 8:24
Wil — Jerome Mays 2 run (Kick blocked), 0:54
Second quarter
Wil — Mays 4 run (Run failed), 8:27
Third quarter
Dur — Mason Compton 30 pass from Lafrenz (Pass failed), 8:36
Wil — Mays 4 run (Brock Hartley kick), 1:52
Fourth quarter
Wil — Collin McCrabb 13 run (McCrabb run), 9:43
Team statistics
;Wil;Dur
First downs;21;8
Rushes-yards;52-237;23-0
Passing yards;92;186
Total yards;329;186
Comp-Att-Int;10-21-0;11-24-1
Punts-Avg.;4-34.3;7-32.6
Fumbles-lost;0-0;2-1
Penalties-yards;8-65;9-70
Individual statistics
Rushing
Wil -- McCrabb 19-134, Mays 25-71, Trey Sulzberger 7-38, Cory Anderson 1-(-6).
Dur -- Tristan Hughes 9-15, Compton 1-5, Zach Badtram 2-5, Marcus Engstler 1-(-5), Lafrenz 10-(-20).
Passing
Wil -- Mays 10-21-0, 92 yards.
Dur -- Lafrenz 11-24-1, 186 yards.
Receiving
Wil -- Anderson 4-52, Chantz Stevens 3-26, McCrabb 1-8, Ronen Santiago 1-5, Brock Hartley 1-1.
Dur -- Jake Willkomm 1-80, Compton 4-78, Hughes 2-11, Badtram 1-10, Engstler 3-7.
Wapello 34, Louisa-Muscatine 28 (2OT)
Wapello;7;7;0;8;6;6;--;34
Louisa-Muscatine;0;8;14;0;6;0;--;28
First quarter
W -- Bryant Lanz 23 pass from Noah Holland (Hector Zepeda kick), 9:23
Second quarter
W -- Holland 4 run (Zepeda kick), 11:59
L-M -- Chase Kruse 10 run (Max McCulley run), 7:06
Third quarter
LM – Karson Cantrell 3 run (conversion no good)
Fourth quarter
LM – Cantrell 5 run (Max McCulley run)
W – Lanz 18 pass from Holland (conversion good)
First overtime
LM – Cantrell 5 run (Max McCulley run)
W – Lanz 18 pass from Holland (conversion good)
Second overtime
W – Ricky Pforts 3 run
Team statistics
;Wap;L-M
First downs;19;19
Rushes-yards;33-149;59-371
Passing yards;133;(-7)
Comp-Att-Int;10-19-1;2-6-0
Punts-avg.;2-11;3-27.33
Fumbles-lost;0-0;0-0
Penalties-yards;8-55;10-106
Individual statistics
Rushing
Wapello -- Ricky Pforts 22-117, Noah Holland 8-64, Mitchell Moore 2-11, Caden Thomas 1-0
Louisa-Muscatine -- Chase Kruse 16-121, Karson Cantrell 14-94, Cody Calvelage 11-83, Max McCulley 18-73
Passing
Wapello -- Holland 10-19-1, 133 yards
Louisa-Muscatine -- Kruse 2-6-0, (-7) yards
Receiving
Wapello -- Bryant Lanz 5-81, Caden Thomas 3-46, Brenton Ross 1-7, Pforts 1-0
Louisa-Muscatine -- Max McCulley 1-2, Brock Jeambey 1-0
Ridgewood 48, Peoria Heights 6
Ridgewood;19;22;7;0;--;48
Peoria Heights;0;6;0;0;--;6
Princeton 41, Riverdale 0
Riverdale;0;0;0;0;--;0
Princeton;14;7;13;7;--;41
First quarter
P -- Jacob Starr 1 run (Tyler Gibson kick), 2:33
P -- Ronde Worrels 60 run (Gibson kick), 0:21
Second quarter
P -- Daniel Crowe snap recovery in end zone (Gibson kick), 2:30
Third quarter
P -- Starr 2 run (Gibson kick), 5:19
P -- Payton Moore 8 pass from Beck Robbins (kick failed)
Fourth quarter
P -- Worrels 3 run (Jaimie Reinhardt kick)
Illini West 24, Annawan-Wethersfield 0
Illini West;0;8;8;8;--;24
Annawan-Wethersfield;0;0;0;0;--;0
Boys cross country
Moline Invite
Team results -- 1. Quincy 68, 2. Moline 73, 3. United Township 74, 4. Galesburg 78, 5. Alleman 93, 6. Rock Island 101, 7. Davenport Central 179
Top 5 individuals -- 1. Fiker Rosen (Quincy) 16:04.2, 2. Jackson McClellan (Mol) 16:21.6, 3. Jacob Spooner (Quincy) 16:44.7, 4. James Wright (UT) 17:03.0, 5. Noah Fleer (Quincy) 17:05.7
Moline -- 2. Jackson McClellan 16:21.6, 6. Tim Wolf 17:10, 19. Jon Hutton 18:17.1, 22. Michael Aumuller 18:32.9, 24. Bryce Johnson 18:41.0
United Township -- 4. James Wright 17:03.0, 7. Roberto Munoz 17:49.5, 9. Trey Heinz 17:52.8, 25. Logan Veloz 18:44.2, 29. Darren Manion 19:02.4
Alleman -- 11. Pierre Azar 18:01.2, 13. Diego Portillo 18:02.5, 14. Gavin Baker 18:05.2, 23. Michael Turner 18:37.3, 32. Gage Mowry 19:19.6
Rock Island -- 10. Donovan Garro 17:57.4, 12. Ben Claude 18:02.0, 17. Aminia Mashimango 18:09.1, 28. Austin Meirhaeghe 19:01.1, 34. Jacob Wyers 19:28.7
Davenport Central -- 20. Carter Sullivan 18:20.3, 35. Landon Adkins 19:29.0, 36. Kyle Hopewell 19:29.5, 43. Jacob Austin 20:06.5, 45. Jackson Richter 20:37.0
Girls cross country
Moline Invite
Team results -- 1. Alleman 57, 2. Moline 60, 3. Galesburg 84, 4. Quincy 90, 5. United Township 95, 6. Davenport Central 115, 7. Rock Island 156
Top 5 individuals -- 1. Lydia Kurfman (Quincy) 18:35.6, 2. Lylia Gomez (Mol) 19:19.3, 3. Alexandra Cajigal (Alle) 19:35.7, 4. Maddie Miller (UT) 20:28.2, 5. Anna Darrow (Alle) 20:41.9
Alleman -- 3. Alexandra Cajigal 19:35.7, 5. Anna Darrow 20:41.9, 8. Ella Darrow 20:49.0, 17. Grace Moore 22:28.5, 24. Caroline Adam 23:01.8
Moline -- 2. Lylia Gomez 19:19.3, 7. Grace Shelton 20:48.8, 9. Madison Lodico 20:55.0, 19. Kiliegh Burge 22:44.8, 23. Katie Comp 22:55.1
United Township -- 4. Maddie Miller 20:28.2, 11. Analya Sedano 21:16.5, 13. Brinley Rodgers 21:43.2, 30. Aida Adam 23:38.2, 37. Alicia Lopez 23:51.8
Davenport Central -- 15. Emma Berger 22:13.1, 21. Lois Blackman 22:48.2, 25. Sylvie Blackman 23:05.0, 26. Ellianna Revell-Beck 23:08.1, 28. Elizabeth Barfels 23:29.5
Rock Island -- 16. Breanna Homan 22:26.4, 31. Jayla Hathorn 23:40.2, 33. Guinevere Carr 23:44.1, 35. Rebecca Fergosen 23:45.8, 41. Marissa Hart 25:35.3
Volleyball
Moline 25-25, Normal Community 19-17
Moline stats:
Kills -- Kamara Dickerson 5, Bella Mitchell 4, Megan Pittington 3, Kayla Veto 3. Blocks -- Bella Mitchell 3, Megan Pittington 2, Becca Ehlers. Assists -- Bella Mitchell 18, Sophia Potter 5. Digs -- Maddie Peterson 10, Madison Thatcher 5, Becca Ehlers 5. Aces -- Maddie Peterson 3, Ella Ramsay, Sophia Potter. Records -- Moline 2-1
