Boys golf

Muscatine Invitational

at Geneva Golf & CC

Teams -- 1. Pleasant Valley 301; 2. Iowa City High 353; 3. Bettendorf 358; 4. North Scott 359; 5. Clinton 369; 6. Davenport North 372; 7. Assumption 379; 8. Muscatine 387; 9. Iowa City Liberty 389; 10. Davenport Central 405; 11. Burlington 430; 12. Davenport West 458

Top 3 individuals -- Jack Dumas (PV) 71; Nate Spears (Burlington) 72; Jack Roemer (PV) 75

PV -- Dumas 71, Roemer 75, Tillman 76, Wood 79

Bettendorf -- Schwartz 81, Buckwalter 88, Berntgen 90, Berg 98

North Scott -- Temperly 84, Sommers 85, Youngquist 93, Long 97, Murphy 97

Clinton -- Behrens 86, Simpson 86, Bohle 95, Hyde 102

Davenport North -- Verdon 77, Burch 97, Williams 98, Stoughton 100

Assumption -- Ollinger 82, McAfoos 95, Lystuik 99, Gillette 103

Muscatine -- Custis 88, Solt 93, Valiant 101, Bishop 105

Central -- McLeland 93, McGhee 96, Burke 108, Reyhons 108

West -- Stasz 89, Wright 119, Grisham 125, Loose 125

