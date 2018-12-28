Boys basketball

Pekin Tournament

At Hawkins Gym

Friday's games

G9: Plainfield East 68, Lanphier 31

G10: Moline 69, Boylan 64

G11: United Township 73, Lake Zurich 50

G12: Chicago Mt. Carmel 49, Morton 43

G13: Rockford Boylan 46, Springfield Lanphier 43

G14: Moline 60, Plainfield East 59

G15: United Township 51, Chicago Mt. Carmel 46

G16: Lake Zurich vs. Morton, late

At Custer-Stoudt Gym

G17: Richwoods 55, Washington 41

G18: Hersey 82, Limestone 80

G19: Pekin 60, Freeport 51

G20: Normal West 61, Pattonville 44

G21: Washington 51, Bartonville Limestone 20

G22: Peoria Richwoods 69, Hersey 61

G23: Pekin 54, Normal West 43

G24: Pattonville vs. Freeport, late

Today's games

At Custer-Stoudt Gym

G25: Washington vs. W24, 11 a.m.

G26: Limestone vs. L24, 12:30 p.m.

G27: Hersey vs. Normal West, 2 p.m.

At Hawkins Gym

G28: Springfield Lanphier vs. L16, 11 a.m.

G29: Rockford Boylan vs. W16, 12:30 p.m.

G30: Peoria Richwoods vs. Pekin, 2 p.m, Cons. champ

G31: Plainfield East vs. Chicago Mt. Carmel, 5p.m., 3rd

G32: Moline vs. United Township, 6:30 p.m., 1st

Moline 69, Boylan 64 (OT)

MOLINE (10-2) -- Harding 4-10 5-6 1 2 13, Rogers 1-4 0-0 4 4 2, Wiemers 6-11 6-9 5 4 21, Bey-Buie 3-4 0-0 1 6 2, Billups 5-19 16-18 1 12 27, Lamphier 0-0 0-0 4 2 0, Sterling 0-0 0-0 0 2 0, Johnson 0-0 0-0 1 0 0. Totals 19-48 27-33 17 32 69.

BOYLAN (8-6) -- Fulling 2-3 5-1 3 9 10, Close 6-18 0-0 5 3 13, J. Bergstrom 1-6 0-0 4 5 2, Starck 5-12 0-0 3 1 14, Brown 4-5 2-2 1 5 11, Kwiatkowski 1-2 0-0 5 2 2, Foreman 1-3 1-1 1 1 3, Keretes 4-7 1-1 0 4 9, Latino 0-2 0-0 0 2 0, L. Bergstrom 0-1 0-0 0 1 0, Couper 0-0 0-0 2 0 0, Krein 0-2 0-0 0 1 0. Totals 24-61 24 34 64.

Moline;12;22;11;12;12;--;69

Boylan;14;14;15;14;7;--;64

3s: Moline 4-13 (Wiemers 3-5, Billups 1-4, Harding 0-3, Bey-Buie 0-1), Boylan 7-18 (Starck 4-7, Close 1-7, Fulling 1-1, Brown 1-1, Krein 0-1, J. Bergstrom 0-1). Assists: Moline 10 (Harding 4, Lamphier 3), Boylan 1 (J. Bergstrom 3). Steals: Moline 6 (Wiemers 2, Billups 2), Boylan 7 (Close 3). Blocks: Moline 4 (Wiemers 3, Billups 1). Turnovers: Moline 14, Boylan 16.

United Township 73, Lake Zurich 50

UTHS (10-3) -- Geadeyan 1-1 0-0 2 1 2, Wilson 4-6 2-2 0 4 10, Ronnebeck 2-4 0-0 1 0 6, Agot 9-13 0-0 1 7 23, Wilson 10-10 3-4 0 6 23, Taghon 0-0 0- 0 0 0, Rosales 0-0 0-0 0 0 0, Rose 2-2 0-0 0 3 4, Holesinger 0-0 0-0 0 0 0, Jansen 0-0 0-0 0 0 0, Merrick 0-0 0-0 0 0 0, Trice 1-1 0-0 0 0 3, Solis 1-1 0-0 0 1 2, Morrow 0-0 0-0 0 0 0, Williams 0-0 0-0 1 0 0. Totals 30-38 5-6 5 22 73.

LAKE ZURICH -- Cison 8-14 0-1 0 2 18, Lepage 1-4 0-0 0 0 3, Deluga 1-3 0-0 1 1 3, Tucker 2-6 0-0 1 1 6, Marcinkiwicz 1-1 0-0 1 2 2, J. Lococo 1-3 0-0 1 0 3, McGraw 1-4 1-2 0 1 3, D. Lococo 2-2 0-0 3 0 6, Larson 1-1 0-0 0 0 3, Phiefer 0-1 1-2 0 1 1, Orton 0-1 0-0 0 0 0, Bajerski 1-1 0-0 0 1 2, Galupo 0-1 0-0 0 0 0, Higgin 0-0 0-0 0 0 0. Totals 19-42 2-5 7 9 50.

UTHS;13;22;15;23;--;73

Lake Zurich;14;9;14;13;--;50

3s: UT 8-13 (Agot 5-8, Ronnebeck 2-4, Trice 1-1), LZ 10-22 (Cison 2-4, Lepage 1-3, Deluga 1-3, Tucker 2-4, J. Lococo 1-2, McGraw 0-1, D. Lococo 2-2, Larson 1-1, Pheifer 0-1, Orton 0-1). Assists: UT 21 (Agot 6, Ellis 4, Geadeyan 4, Wilson 3), LZ 9 (Cison 3). Steals: UT 6 (Ronnebeck 3), LZ 5 (Cison 2). Blocks: UT 1 (Rose). Turnovers: UT 11, LZ 9.

Moline 60, Plainfield East 59

MOLINE (11-2) -- Harding 3-6 5-6 1 1 13, Rogers 1-1 0-0 3 2 2, Wiemers 6-10 3-4 3 3 17, Bey-Buie 0-1 0-0 0 0 0, Billups 9-13 5-7 2 9 24, Sterling 0-2 2-2 0 1 2, Lamphier 0-0 0-0 1 1 0. Totals 19-33 15-19 10 17 60.

PLAINFIELD EAST (8-5) -- Smoldt 3-3 0-0 3 1 8, Daniel 3-6 1-1 2 4 7, Wouland 3-5 0-0 5 1 7, Shumate 5-9 3-5 2 4 13, Shareef 7-12 0-0 1 2 19, Humphrey 2-2 0-0 4 0 5, Carter 0-0 0-0 0 0 0, Gilbreath 0-0 0-0 0 0 0. Totals 23-37 4-6 17 12 59.

Moline;22;18;8;12;--;60

Plainfield East;18;9;15;16;--;59

3s: Moline 5-12 (Harding 2-3, Wiemers 2-5, Billups 1-4), PE 9-16 (Smoldt 2-2, Daniel 0-1, Wouland 1-3, Shareef 5-9). Assists: Moline 10 (Billups 5), PE 9 (Daniel 3). Steals: Moline 5 (Harding 2, Billups 2), PE 4. Blocks: PE 2 (Shumate 2). Technical: Wouland. Turnovers: Moline 10, PE 10.

United Township 51, Mount Carmel 46

UTHS (11-3) -- Geadeyan 1-4 6-8 2 3 8, Wilson 6-12 0-1 2 6 13, Ronnebeck 1-7 0-0 0 3 3, Agot 4-8 4-7 2 2 13, Ellis 4-7 2-2 4 7 10, Taghon 0-1 4-4 0 1 4, Rosales 0-0 0-0 0 1 0, Rose 0-0 0-0 0 0 0, Solis 0-0 0-0 1 1 0. Totals 16-49 16-22 11 24 51.

MOUNT CARMEL -- McDonagh 2-8 2-2 4 6 6, Redic 3-12 1-2 3 7 8, Egbuna 3-8 2-2 5 5 8, Bennett 2-8 1-2 3 9 5, Mendez 5-7 2-2 2 1 14, Oaks 0-0 0-0 2 0 0, Kennedy 0-2 0-0 0 1 0, Blakemore 1-4 0-0 1 3 2, McGee 1-1 0-0 0 1 3, Hawkins 0-0 0-0 0 0 0. Totals 17-50 8-10 20 33 46.

UTHS;7;10;11;23;--;51

Mt Carmel;10;19;11;6;--;46

3s: UT 3-16 (Ronnebeck 1-7, Wilson 1-4, Agot 1-2, Geadeyan 0-3), MC 4-15 (McDonagh 0-2, Redic 1-4, Egbuna 0-1, Bennett 0-1, Mendez 2-4, Blakemore 0-2, McGee 1-1). Turnovers: UTHS 15, MC 17.

State Farm Classic

Normal large schools

At West B Gym

Friday's games

G19: Zion-Benton 54, Peoria High 43, 7th cons.

G22: Springfield 58, North Chicago 42, 5th cons.

G25: Palinfield South 69, Mahomet-Seymour 50, 3rd cons.

G28: Thornwood 53, Joliet Central 48, 7th

At West A gym

G20: North Lawndale 56, Mahomet-Seymour 34

G23: Metamora 66, Plainfield South 65

G26: Wheaton Warrenville South 53, Normal U-High 44, 5th

G29: North Lawndale 35, Metamora 33, cons. champion

At Shirk Center

G21: Normal U-High 80, Thornwood 65

G24: Wheaton Warrenville South 45, Joliet Central 17

G27: Kenwood 81, Machesney Park Harlem 73

G30: Rock Island 50, Normal Community 44

Today's games

At Shirk Center

G31: Machesney Park Harlem vs. Normal Community, 1:30 p.m., 3rd

G32: Kenwood vs. Rock Island, 8:45 p.m., 1st

Normal small schools

At West B Gym

Friday's games

G19: Peoria Christian 60, Stanford Olympia 52, 7th cons.

G22: Champaign St. Thomas More 53, Annawan 42, 5th cons.

G25: Winebago 55, Downs Tri-Valley 41, 3rd cons.

G28: Rockford Lutheran vs. Fieldcrest, late, 7th

At West A gym

G20: McNamara 61, Down-Tri Valley 60

G23: St. Joseph Ogden 70, St. Thomas More 49

G26: Rock Falls 58, El Paso-Gridley 49

G29: McNamara vs. St. Joseph Ogden, late, cons. champion

At Shirk Center

G21: El Paso-Gridley 52, Rockford Lutheran 50

G24: Rock Falls 55, Fieldcrest 49

G27: Quincy Notre Dame 48, Aurora Christian 45

G30: Bloomington Central Catholic vs. St. Mel, late

Today's games

Shirk Center

G31: Aurora Christian vs. L30, 10:30 a.m., 3rd

G32: Quincy Notre Dame vs. W30, 5 p.m., 1st

Rock Island 50, Normal 44

ROCK ISLAND (9-4) -- Rice 1-2 3-4 1 3 6, Price 5-9 2-4 0 3 13, Randle 1-4 0-1 2 1 3, Holtam 5-12 0-0 2 4 10, Gustafson 4-5 2-2 1 7 10, Voss 0-0 1-2 1 2 1, Tucker 1-3 2-2 2 1 4, Key 0-0 0-0 2 1 0, McDuffy 1-2 0-0 3 1 3. Totals 18-38 10-15 14 24 50.

NORMAL COMMUNITY -- Boddie 3-9 1-2 2 1 8, Wilbourn 4-9 1-2 4 4 10, Foster 1-3 0-0 5 2 3, Pogge 3-4 1-2 3 3 7, Hall 2-3 0-0 2 2 4, Lippert 2-3 2-2 3 6 6, Witzig 1-3 0-0 0 1 3, Walls 1-2 0-0 0 0 3, Kagel 0-0 0-0 0 0 0. Totals 17-37 5-8 18 19 44.

Rock Island;11;14;11;14;--;50

Normal Comm.;10;11;11;12;--;44

3s: RI 4-15 (Randle 1-4, Rice 1-2, Price 1-3, McDuffy 1-2, Holtam 0-3, Tucker 0-1, Key 0-1), NC 5-22 (Boddie 1-6, Wiklbourn 1-6, Foster 1-3, Witzig 1-3, Hall 0-1, Witzig 0-1). Assists: RI 8 (Price 5), NC 8 (Boddie 3). Steals: RI 6 (Price 2), NC 3 (Boddie 2). Turnovers: RI 6, NC 12.

Thursday's late result

Rock Island 39, Wheaton Warrenville South 36

WW SOUTH (8-5) -- Strausburg 2-3 0-0 1 2 4, Kratz 5-14 2-3 1 4 16, Ives 1-5 0-0 2 3 2, Scherman 0-1 0-0 3 1 0, Keating 1-1 0-0 1 0 2, Howard 5-6 0-0 3 1 10, Rochford 1-5 0-0 4 3 2. Totals 15-35 2-3 15 18 36.

ROCK ISLAND (8-4) -- Rice 5-8 0-1 2 0 14, Price 3-4 1-2 3 2 7, Randle 0-2 0-1 0 1 0, Holtam 5-10 2-4 0 5 12, Gustafson 2-2 0-0 2 6 4, Tucker 1-1 0-0 2 0 2, Voss 0-1 0-0 2 1 0, Robinson 0-0 0-0 0 0 0, Key 0-0 0-0 0 0 0, McDuffy 0-1 0-0 0 0 0, Allison 0-0 0-0 1 0 0. Totals 16-29 3-8 11 17 39.

Wheaton Warrenville S;11;9;6;10;--;36

Rock Island;11;7;12;9;--;39

3s: WWS 4-19 (Kratz 4-12, Ives 0-3, Rochford 0-3, Strausburg 0-1), RI 4-7 (Rice 4-5, Randle 0-1, McDuffy 0-1). Assists: WWS 7 (Kratz 4), RI 6 (Randle 2). Steals: WWS 2 (Strausburg 2), RI 5 (Holtam 2). Turnovers: WWS 9, RI 9.

Macomb-Western Tourney

Today's games

At Brophy Hall

G17: Abingdon-Avon vs. Pittsfield, 9 a.m.

G18: Macomb vs. Lewistown, 10:30 a.m.

At Western Hall

G19: Brown County vs. Canton, 9 a.m.

G20: Illini West vs. Liberty, 10:30 a.m.

G21: West Hancock vs. Monmouth-Roseville, 1 p.m.

G22: Eureka vs. Camp Point Central, 2:30 p.m.

G23: W17 vs. W18, 5 p.m., Consolation champ

G24: W19 vs. W20, 6:30 p.m., 5th

G25: L21 vs. L22, 8 p.m., 3rd

G26: W21 vs. W22, 9:30 p.m., 1st

Warkins Memorial Classic

Pool A: Erie-Prophetstown (4-0), Orion (3-1), Alleman (3-1), Riverdale (1-3), Stockton (1-3), Stark County (0-4)

Pool B: Sterling Newman (4-0), Wethersfield (3-1), Lena-Winslow (2-2), Mercer County (1-3), Morrison (1-3), Peoria Heights (1-3)

Friday's games

At Erie Annex Gym

Peoria Heights 48, Mercer County 44

Wethersfield 54, Morrison 50 (OT)

Sterling Newman 57, Lena-Winslow 54

At Erie HS gym

Stockton 59, Riverdale 46

Alleman 69, Stark County 33

Erie-Prophetstown 40, Orion 39

Today's games

At Annex Gym

Stark County vs. Morrison, noon

Riverdale vs. Peoria Heights, 1:30 p.m.

Orion vs. Wethersfield, 7:30 p.m.

At Erie HS Gym

Stockton vs. Mercer County, noon

Alleman vs. Lena-Winslow, 1:30 p.m.

Championship, Erie-Prophetstown vs. Sterling Newman, 7:30 p.m.

Stockton 59, Riverdale 46

RIVERDALE -- Ruthey 9 0-0 0 18, Smeltzly 1 1-2 3 3, Wainwright 7 5-5 1 23, Meloan 0 0-0 3 0, Antolik 0 0-0 4 0, Willems 0 0-0 1 0, Reed 0 0-0 0 0, Haskins 0 0-0 3 0, Griffin 0 0-0 0 0, Bradley 1 0-0 3 2. Totals 18 6-7 18 46.

STOCKTON -- Reifsteck 5 3-4 1 13, McGovern 1 0-4 1 2, Staver 9 2-4 1 24, Buske 0 0-0 0 0, Coffey 3 2-2 1 9, Altfillisch 0 0-0 0 0, Smith 2 0-0 3 4, Hille 0 0-0 1 0, Schultz 3 1-2 1 7, Rillie 0 0-0 0 0. Totals 23 8-16 9 59.

Riverdale;11;15;10;10;--;46

Stockton;24;12;9;14;--;59

3s: Stockton 5 (Staver 4, Coffey), Riverdale 4 (Wainwright 4).

Peoria Heights 48, Mercer County 44

PEORIA HEIGHTS -- Heid 0 0-0 2 0, Finney 0 0-0 3 0, Heath 2 3-4 4 8, Crew 0 1-3 1 1, Wittmer 9 2-4 4 23, Whalen 1 1-2 1 3, Tangel 5 0-0 4 13, Jackson 0 0-0 3 0. Totals 17 7-13 22 48.

MERCER COUNTY -- Ott 0 0-0 0 0, Huston 0 0-0 0 0, Tristan Essig 1 0-2 4 2, King 5 2-2 5 15, Garrett 2 7-10 3 11, Trey Essig 0 8-12 4 8, Martinez 0 0-0 0 0, Crawley 1 0-0 0 2, Holtschlag 0 0-0 0 0, Sharp 3 0-0 2 6. Totals 12 17-26 18 44.

P. Heights;6;7;21;14;--;48

Mercer Co.;10;8;11;15;--;44

3s: Peoria Heights 7 (Wittmer 3, Tangel 3, Heath), Mercer County 3 (King 3).

Alleman 69, Stark County 33

STARK COUNTY -- Melton 0-3 0-0 1 1 0, Down 1-8 2-2 1 3 5, Browning 2-4 0-0 1 2 4, Newton 1-3 0-0 0 3 3, Murphy 8-11 0-0 1 8 16, Williams 0-2 0-0 1 3 0, Porter 1-3 0-0 1 2 3, Unhold 0-1 0-0 1 0 0, Gibler 0-2 0-0 0 0 0, Schuster 0-1 0-0 0 1 0, Crowley 1-2 0-0 0 0 2. Totals 14-40 2-2 7 23 33.

ALLEMAN -- Sheets 1-3 0-0 3 3 2, Hodge 4-5 1-4 1 0 10, Mattecheck 6-8 2-2 1 2 14, Ahern 3-7 0-0 2 2 6, VanDerGinst 9-16 0-0 1 4 18, Carpita 1-3 1-1 1 1 3, Ruse 0-1 0-0 0 0 0, Fitch 1-3 1-2 0 1 3, Contreras 3-4 0-0 0 3 6, Fernandez 0-0 0-0 0 0 0, Estes 1-2 0-0 0 1 2, Snyder 1-1 0-0 0 2 2, Campos 0-0 1-2 0 1 1, Long 0-1 0-0 0 0 0, Fogel 1-3 0-0 0 0 2. Totals 31-57 6-11 9 20 69.

Stark Co.;13;4;11;5;--;33

Alleman;18;19;21;11;--;69

3s: Stark County 3-16 (Porter 1-1, Newton 1-2, Down 1-5, Browning 0-1, Murphy 0-1, Williams 0-1, Unhold 0-1, Gibler 0-1, Schuster 0-1, Melton 0-2), Alleman 1-4 (Hodge 1-1, Rouse 0-1, Long 0-1, Fogel 0-1). Turnovers: Stark County 30, Alleman 11. Steals: Alleman 23 (Mattecheck 6, Sheets 4, Hodge 3, VanDerGinst 3), Stark County 2 (Murphy, Down).

Wethersfield 54, Morrison 50 (OT)

MORRISON -- Medenblik 1 0-0 1 3, Allen 4 1-2 0 9, Anderson 3 0-0 2 8, Ottens 5 1-4 2 11, Mickley 6 0-1 4 14, DuBois 1 0-0 0 2, Helms 1 0-0 0 3, Newman 0 0-0 0 0. Totals 21 2-7 9 50.

WETHERSFIELD -- Quagliano 10 3-6 1 31, Nichols 2 1-2 4 5, Nelson 0 0-0 0 0, Frank 3 0-2 2 8, Kelley 2 0-0 3 4, Ponce 1 0-0 0 2, Baker 2 0-0 1 4. Totals 20 4-10 11 54.

Morrison;21;10;10;6;3;--;50

Wethersfield;14;17;10;6;7;--;54

3s: Wethersfield 10 (Quagliano 8, Frank), Morrison 6 (Anderson 2, Mickley 2, Medenblik, Helms).

Erie-Prophetstown 40, Orion 39

ORION -- Kane 3 0-1 1 6, West 1 0-0 1 3, Johnson 7 1-3 2 18, Weiss 0 0-0 0 0, Spranger 3 0-0 2 6, Irey 0 0-0 2 0, B. Dunlap 1 0-0 1 2, Jungwirth 1 0-0 3 2, W. Dunlap 1 0-0 0 2, Kruse 0 0-0 0 0. Totals 17 1-4 14 39.

ERIE-PROPHETSTOWN -- Anderson 2 0-0 4 5, Johnson 0 1-2 0 1, Hammer 7 4-5 1 18, Ames 1 0-2 1 2, Robinson 5 2-7 3 12, Purvis 0 0-0 0 0, Coleman 1 0-0 2 2, Alden 0 0-0 0 0. Totals 15 7-16 11 40.

Orion;8;6;15;11;--;39

Erie-P'town;13;10;7;10;--;40

3s: Orion 4 (Johnson 3, West), Erie-Prophetstown 1 (Anderson). Turnovers: Erie-Prophetstown 16, Orion 11. Rebounds: Erie-Prophetstown 35 (Robinson 12, Johnson 11), Orion 23 (Johnson 6, Spranger 5).

Sterling Newman 57, Lena-Winslow 54

NEWMAN -- Bartel 2 0-0 0 4, Terveer 2 0-0 3 6, J. Ackman 0 0-2 2 0, McBride 4 0-0 2 9, Velasquez 0 0-0 0 0, Pagan 0 0-0 0 0, D. Ackman 4 3-5 1 12, House 6 8-11 0 21, Williams 2 1-1 2 5. Totals 20 12-19 10 57.

LENA-WINSLOW -- Magee 3 1-2 3 7, L. Benson 1 0-0 1 3, Valentine 1 0-0 0 3, C. Benson 4 0-0 5 11, Heun 1 0-0 0 2, Brown 0 0-0 0 0, Daughenbaugh 2 3-4 2 9, Oyland 1 0-0 0 3, Ormiston 7 2-2 4 16. Totals 20 6-8 15 54.

Newman;14;17;13;13;--;57

Le-Win;9;7;15;22;--;54

3s: Lena-Winslow 8 (C. Benson 3, Daughenbaugh 2, L. Benson, Valentine, Oyland), Newman 5 (Terveer 2, McBride, D. Ackman, House).

Princeville Tournament

Friday's games

G9: North Fulton 57, DePue 43

G10: Ridgewood 63, Henry-Senachwine 47, Cons. champ

G11: Princeville 49, Galva 43, 3rd

G12: Elmwood 48, Brimfield 47, 1st

Ridgewood 63, Henry 47

RIDGEWOOD -- Jackson 0 0-0 0 0, Francis 5 0-0 1 14, Johnson 0 0-0 0 0, Greenman 5 1-4 2 11, Althaus 2 0-0 4 4, Anderson 0 2-2 2 2, Kessinger 5 0-0 1 11, Nodine 1 0-0 1 2, Brooks 6 0-0 1 15, Wiley 1 0-0 0 2, Hixson 0 0-0 0 0, Dean 1 0-0 2 2, Melow 0 0-0 1 0. Totals 26 3-6 15 63.

HENRY -- Miller 0 1-2 0 1, Klein 1 0-0 1 2, Rediger 4 1-4 1 10, Cundit 2 1-1 3 5, Berger 0 0-0 0 0, Moubach 1 0-0 2 3, Self 3 9-11 2 16, Downey 4 2-2 1 10. Totals 15 14-20 10 47.

Ridgewood;19;21;16;7;--;63

Henry;10;16;13;8;--;47

3s: R 8 (Francis 4, Kessinger, Brooks 3), H 3 (Rediger, Moubach, Self).

Princeville 49, Galva 43

PRINCEVILLE -- Donaldson 3 1-2 2 10, Miller1 0-0 1 2, Snedden 1 0-0 3 2, Thole 1 3-5 2 5, Smith 6 0-0 1 15, Janssen 5 5-6 3 15. Totals 17 9-13 12 49.

GALVA -- Ballard 2 0-0 2 4, Carson 0 0-0 1 0, Colling 2 2-4 0 8, Lain 2 1-2 2 7, Spivey 4 3-4 1 11, Taylor 2 0-0 4 4, Plutt 2 0-0 0 6, rogers 1 0-0 3 3. Totals 15 6-10 13 43.

Princeville;19;6;15;9;--;49

Galva;5;21;7;10;--;43

3s: P 6 (Donaldson 3, Smith 3), G 7 (Collins 2, Lain 2, Plutt 2, Rogers 1).

Elmwood 41, Galva 26

GALVA -- Taylor 1 0-0 2 2, Rogers 3 1-3 0 7, Schilling 3 506 1 11, Russell 2 0-0 3 4, Warner 0 0-0 2 0, Wexell 1 0-0 3 2. Totals 10 6-9 11 26.

ELMWOOD -- Glover 4 2-2 1 11, Ingersoll 0 0-0 0 0, Myers 0 0-0 3 0, Carver 1 0-0 2 0, Inskeep 2 0-0 1 5, Leltew 2 2-4 1 7, Noll 1 0-0 1 3, Ledbetter 4 4-5 2 13. Totals 14 8-11 11 41.

Galva;4;10;7;5;--;26

Elmwood;13;14;7;7;--;41

3s: E 5 (Glover, Leltew, Noll, Ledbetter).

Eastland Tournament

Pool A: Eastland (4-0), Stillman Valley (3-1), Aquin (2-2), Fulton (1-3), South Beloit (0-4)

Pool B: Polo (4-0), Sherrard (3-1), Warren (2-2), North Boone (2-2), Amboy (0-4)

Friday's games

North Boone 59, Amboy 40

Stillman Valley 64, Fulton 50

Sherrard 51, Warren 41

Aquin 61, South Beloit 34

Polo 59, Sherrard 38

Eastland 54, Aquin 50

Today's games

1:30 p.m.: South Beloit vs. Amboy

3 p.m: Fulton vs. North Boone

4:30 p.m.: Aquin vs. Warren

6 p.m: Stillman Valley vs. Sherrard

7:30 p.m.: Eastland vs. Polo

Stillman Valley 64, Fulton 50

STILLMAN VALLEY -- Robert 2 4-4 0 9, A. Wenberg 1 0-0 1 3, N. Wenberg 3 0-0 2 8, Richards 1 1-2 4 3, Mandzen 6 2-4 2 17, Gerig 1 0-0 3 2, Gaudreau 5 1-2 2 14, Smith 4 0-0 2 8. Totals 23 8-12 16 64.

FULTON -- Kloepping 1 4-4 3 6, Long 0 0-0 1 0, Barnett 3 0-0 4 8, Pessman 5 0-0 3 12, Lemke 0 0-0 2 0, VanZuiden 1 2-2 0 4, Damhoff 4 1-3 2 9, Schipper 2 1-2 2 5, Osborn 3 0-0 2 6. Totals 19 8-11 19 50.

Stillman V.;21;18;13;12;--;64

Fulton;19;11;14;6;--;50

3s: SV 10 (Robert, A. Wenberg, N. Wenberg 2, Mandzen 3, Gaudreau 3), F 4 (Barnett 2, Pessman 2).

Sherrard 51, Warren 41

SHERRARD -- Slattery 1 0-0 1 3, Moody 0 0-0 0 0, Davis 0 0-2 4 0, Baugh 0 0-0 1 0, Yeater 2 0-0 0 4, Earl 4 7-8 1 17, Humphrey 3 2-2 1 9, Minch 5 4-11 4 14, Lucas 0 3-4 1 3, Hutchins 0 1-2 3 1. Totals 15 16-27 16 51.

WARREN -- Wolff 2 0-0 3 5, Wulfekuhle 5 1-1 3 12, E. Williams 4 0-0 5 9, Raisheck 0 0-0 2 0, G. Williams 1 0-0 3 3, Bohnsack 0 1-4 4 1, Eaton 0 0-0 0 0, Slichenmeyer 3 3-5 2 11. Totals 15 5-10 19 41.

Sherrard;7;18;11;15;--;51

Warren;10;8;15;8;--;41

3s: S 4 (Slattery, Earl 2, Humphrey), W 6 (Wolff, Wulfekuhle, E. Williams, G. Williams, Slichenmeyer 2).

Polo 59, Sherrard 38

POLO -- Hammond 2 1-2 2 7, Webb 7 0-0 0 198, Soltow 4 0-2 3 8, Coffey 1 0-0 3 3, Thacker 0 1-2 0 1, Kindle 1 0-0 0 2, Mumford 1 0-0 1 2, Prerost 0 1-2 2 1, Wells0 0-0 4 0, Hopkins 2 0-1 4 4, Young 6 1-2 4 13. Totals 24 4-11 20 59.

SHERRARD -- Moritz 0 2-2 0 2, Slattery 2 0-0 0 6, Davis 0 0-0 1 0, Yeater 2 1-1 0 5, Earl 0 1-2 1 1, Humphrey 0 0-0 3 0, Minch 8 4-10 1 20, Lucas 1 0-0 2 2, Egel 0 0-0 2 0, Hartman 1 0-1 1 2. Totals 14 8-16 11 38.

Polo;17;14;16;12;--;59

Sherrard;11;6;11;10;--;38

3s: P 7 (Webb 4, Hammond 2, Coffey 1), S 2 (Slattery 2).

69th annual E.C. Nichols Holiday Tourney

At Marengo HS

Friday's games

G17: Woodstock 60, Belvidere 59

G18: Round Lake 59, Geneseo 57

G19: Richmond-Burton 60, Elgin 44

G20: Woodstock North vs. Sycamore, 1:30 p.m.

G21: Harvest Christian 78, Rochelle 70

G22: Wauconda 75, Rockford Christian 56

G23: Crystal Lake Central 78, Genoa-Kingston 51

G24: Hampshire 67, Marengo 51

Today's games

9 a.m: Belvidere vs. Geneseo, 9 a.m.

10:30 a.m.: Woodstock vs. Round Lake

Noon: Elgin vs. G20 loser

1:30 p.m.: Richmond-Burton vs. G20 winner

3 p.m.: Rochelle vs. Rockford Christian

4:30 p.m: Harvest Christian vs. Wauconda

6 p.m.: Genoa-Kingston vs. Marengo, 3rd

7:30 p.m.: Crystal Lake Central vs. hampshire, 1st

Marseilles Tourney

Friday's games

Wilmington 67, Leland 39

Putnam County 50, St. Bede 47

Somonauk 49, Gardner-South Wilmington 40

Kewanee 65, Woodland 34

Flanagan 48, Dwight 47

Serena 62, Reed-Custer 59 (OT)

G23: Indian Creek 54, Seneca 48

G24: Spring Valley Hall 74, Ottawa Marquette 70 (OT)

Today's games

9 a.m.: Leland vs. St. Bede

10:30 a.m.: Wilmington vs. Putnam County

Noon: Gardner-South Wilmington vs. Woodland

1:30 p.m.: Somonauk vs. Kewanee

3:30 p.m.: Dwight vs. Reed-Custer

5 p.m.: Flanagan vs. Serena

6:30 p.m.: Seneca vs. Ottawa Marquette, 3rd

8 p.m.: Indian Creek vs. Spring Valley Hall, 1st

Girls basketball

Peoria Manual Tourney

Pool A: Dunlap (2-0), Peoria Manual (1-2), IVC (0-3)

Pool B: Washington (2-1), Chatham Glenwood (2-1), Limestone (1-2)

Pool C: Moline (3-0), Peoria Notre Dame (1-2), East Peoria (0-3)

Pool D: Springfield Lanphier (2-0), Peoria High (2-1), Lincoln (1-2)

At Main Gym

Friday's games

Lincoln def. IVC (no score available)

Limestone def. East Peoria (no score available)

Chatham Glenwood 48, Peoria Notre Dame 45

Peoria High 33, Peoria Manual 27

Moline 60, Washington 57 (OT)

Springfield Lanphier 61, Dunlap 54

Today's games

At Main Gym

IVC vs. East Peoria, 9:30 a.m.

Lincoln vs. Limestone, 11:15 a.m.

Peoria Notre Dame vs. Peoria Manual, 1 p.m.

Chatham Glenwood vs. Peoria High, 2:45 p.m., consolation champ

Washington vs. Dunlap, 4:30 p.m., third place

Moline vs. Springfield Lanphier, 6:15 p.m., first place

Moline 60, Washington 57 (OT)

MOLINE (11-9) -- Tatum 5-13 0-0 0 6 12, Davis 5-7 3-4 2 5 13, Trice 1-5 0-0 4 2 2, Pittington 4-11 6-6 1 8 14, McNamee 2-6 3-4 2 9 7, Hazen 0-1 0-0 3 2 0, Taylor 2-2 0-2 1 1 5, Curtis 1-4 4-5 0 0 7. Totals 20-49 16-21 13 33 60.

WASHINGTON (12-4) -- Baker 4-13 2-2 2 4 10, Damery 4-7 3-4 3 6 14, Duncan 5-18 2-2 5 6 14, Harlan 2-5 3-6 5 6 8, Sonnemaker 5-8 1-3 4 3 11, Diederich 0-3 0-0 0 2 0, McDougall 0-1 0-0 1 1 0. Totals 20-55 11-17 20 28 57.

Moline;8;15;10;22;5;--;60

Washington;17;15;7;16;2;--;57

3s: Moline 4-8 (Tatum 2-4, Curtis 1-2, Taylor 1-1, Trice 0-1), Washington 6-16 (Damery 3-5, Duncan 2-9, Harlan 1-1, Baker 0-5, Diederich 0-1). Turnovers: Moline 16, Washington 13.

State Farm Classic

Normal large schools

At NCHS B Gym

Friday's games

G19: Canton 57, Bloomington 44

G22: Wheaton Warrenville South 55, Normal U-High 35, 5th cons.

G25: Springfield 84, Normal West 82, 3rd cons.

G28: Bethalto Civic vs. Simeon, late., 7th

At BHS

G20: Normal Community 54, Normal West 48

G23: Geneseo 65, Springfield 39

G26: St. Ignatius 68, Kenwood 64, 5th

G29: Normal Community 70, Geneseo 34, cons. champion

At NCHS A Gym

G21: Kenwood 66, Bethalto Civic 35

G24: St. Ignatius 61, Simeon 51

G27: Rock Island 49, Richwoods 44

G30: Union, Ky., Ryle vs. Morton, late

Today's games

At Shirk Center

G31: Richwoods vs. L30, noon, 3rd

G32: Rock Island vs. W30, 7 p.m., 1st

Normal small schools

At NCHS B Gym

Friday's games

G19: Sherrard 53, Peoria Christian 10

G22: Annawan 48, St. Thomas More 42, 5th cons.

G25: Rockford Lutheran 60, Immaculate Conception 53, 3rd cons.

G28: Brimfield 79, El-Paso Gridley 34, 7th

At BHS

G20: Alleman 32, Immaculate Conception 24

G23: Fithian Oakwood 57, Rockford Lutheran 35

G26: Rock Falls 52, Camp Point Central 31, 5th

G29: Alleman 28, Fithian Oakwood 26, cons. champion

At NCHS A Gym

G21: Camp Point Central 40, El Paso-Gridley 32

G24: Rock Falls 51, Brimfield 48

G27: Bloomington Central Catholic 55, St. Joseph Ogden 48

G30: Rochester 51, McNamara 42

Today's games

At Shirk Center

G31: St. Joseph Ogden vs. McNamara, 9 a.m., 3rd

G32: Blooimington Central Catholic vs. Rochester, 3:30 p.m., 1st

Geneseo 65, Springfield 39

SPRINGFIELD (12-5) -- Buhrerkemper 1-4 0-0 3 1 2, Heard 5-9 0-0 1 3 13, S. Byrd 5-11 2-2 3 11 12, Fetter 1-10 0-0 5 2 2, Ratsch 2-8 1-2 4 3 5, Toran 0-7 2-2 0 0 2, C. Byrd 1-4 1-2 0 3 3, Daly 0-4 0-0 1 2 0, Jackson 0-1 0-0 0 2 0. Totals 15-58 6-8 17 32 39.

GENESEO (14-1) -- Brown 1-5 0-0 3 7 2, Frerichs 1-4 5-6 4 5 7, M. Barickman 5-10 1-2 0 7 15, Ludwig 5-9 0-0 1 2 10, Himmelman 3-6 1-4 3 8 7, Webster 1-2 0-0 0 1 2, A. Barickman 4-5 1-1 0 1 12, DeSplinter 3-4 1-2 0 1 8, McAvoy 0-0 0-0 0 0 0, Pardoe 0-2 0-0 0 1 0, Pierce 0-0 0-0 0 0 0, Raya 1-1 0-0 1 0 2. Totals 24-48 9-15 12 35 65.

Springfield;10;9;15;4;--;39

Geneseo;10;20;18;17;--;65

3: S 3-18 (Heard 3-7, Fetter 0-5, Daly 0-2, Buhnerkemper 0-1, Toran 0-1, C. Byrd 0-1, Jackson 0-1), G 8-15 (M. Barickman 4-7, A. Barickman 3-4, DeSplinter 1-2, Brown 0-1, Ludwig 0-1). Assists: S 3 (Heard 2), G 14 (Frerichs 4). Steals: S 7 (S. Byrd 5), G 4 (Webster 2). Turnovers: S 21, G 18.

Rock Island 49, Richwoods 44

ROCK ISLAND (15-0) -- Beal 5 14-15 4 24, McDuffy 0 0-1 1 0, Williams 1 0-0 0 2, Simmer 3 2-2 4 9, Camlin 1 0-0 1 2, Sims 0 0-0 0 0, Larson 3 0-2 2 9, Freeman 0 0-0 0 0, Engholm 0 1-2 1 1, Winter 1 0-0 1 2. Totals 14 17-22 14 49.

RICHWOODS -- Williams 1 1-2 3 4, Des Jardins 1 0-0 2 2, T. Johnson 5 2-3 4 13, Markovioch 1 0-0 0 3, McCloud 1 1-6 4 4, Hopson 0 2-2 2 2, Taylor 7 2-5 4 16, H. Johnson 0 0-0 1 0. Totals 16 8-18 20 44.

Rock Island;10;20;8;11;--;49

Richwoods;16;9;10;9;--;44

3s: RI 4 (Larson 3, Simmer 1), R 4 (Williams 1, T. Johnson 1, McCloud 1, Markovich 1

Alleman 32, IC Catholic 24

IC CATHOLIC -- Guinan 0-2 2-2 1 2 2, Smith 2-9 0-0 4 0 4, A. Johnson 2-2 0-4 2 7 4, C. Wagner 1-8 0-0 0 0 3, Radoha 2-6 0-1 2 2 4, Lytton 0-3 0-0 0 0 0, H. Johnson 1-5 0-0 1 2 2, Guardio 0-2 0-0 1 0 0, Zanoni 1-3 0-0 2 1 2, A. Wagner 0-1 0-0 1 0 0, Herrera 1-1 0-0 0 1 3. Totals 10-42 2-7 14 18 24.

ALLEMAN (8-9) -- Loiz 6-15 3-7 0 13 15, D. Woods 2-6 1-2 2 5 5, N. Woods 2-6 0-2 1 5 4, Coleman 1-5 0-0 1 5 2, Porter 3-4 0-0 1 0 6, Adam 0-2 0-0 0 2 0, Thomas 0-0 0-0 1 0 0, Schmidt 0-1 0-0 0 0 0, Edwards 0-0 0-0 3 4 0, Nienhaus 0-1 0-0 0 0 0, Georlett 0-1 0-0 0 4 0, Rangel 0-0 0-0 0 0 0. Totals 14-42 4-11 9 42 32.

IC Catholic;4;7;4;9;--;24

Alleman;12;5;6;9;--;32

3s: ICC 2-10 (C. Wagner 1-4, Herrera 1-1, Smith 0-2, Guardio 0-2), A 0-4 (D. Woods 0-1, Coleman 0-1, Schmidt 0-1, Nienhaus 0-1). Assists: ICC 4 (Guinan 2), A 7 (Coleman 3). Steals: ICC 7 (Smith 3), A 7 (Loiz 3). Turnovers: ICC 18, A 23.

Sherrard 53, Peoria Christian 10

PEORIA CHRISTIAN -- Johnson 0 0-4 2 0, Chism 0 0-0 1 0, Keehner 0 1-2 2 1, Zittrisch 0 1-2 0 1, Mallon 3 0-0 3 8, Riley 0 0-0 3 0. Totals 3 2-8 11 10.

SHERRARD (6-9) -- Hofmann 2 0-1 2 4, Barber 5 0-0 2 13, S. Adamson 3 0-0 0 6, McMillin 5 3-3 0 13, Whitsell 2 1-1 2 5, Minch 0 0-0 0 0, A. Adamson 1 0-0 0 2, Shouse 0 0-0 0 0, Ryan 1 0-0 0 3, Gerdes 1 0-0 0 3, Yurdis 0 1-2 1 1, Williams 1 1-2 1 3. Totals 21 2-9 8 53.

Peoria Christian;3;3;0;4;--;10

Sherrard;17;17;14;5;--;53

3s: PC 2 (Mallon 2), S 5 (Barber 3, Ryan 1, Gerdes 1).

Annawan 48, St. Thomas More 42

ST. THOMAS MORE -- DeVriese 4 0-0 3 8, Leibach 4 2-4 3 12, Shields 3 0-0 4 9, DeLonrenzo 1 0-0 2 3, Hughes 4 1-2 1 9, Bitoe 0 0-0 0 0. Totals 16 3-4 13 42.

ANNAWAN (9-4) -- Rico 7 5-7 2 20, Manuel 6 0-0 1 12, Randall 2 1-3 2 5, Miller 0 0-3 0 0, Park 2 0-0 0 4, Baele 1 0-0 0 2, Peterson 2 0-0 1 4. Totals 20 6-13 6 48.

St. Thomas More;6;20;6;10;--;42

Annawan;13;17;9;9;--;48

3s: STM 6 (Shields 3, Leibach 2, DeLorenzo 1), A 2 (Rico 1, Peterson 1).

Alleman 28, Oakwood 26

ALLEMAN (9-9) -- Loiz 5 4-5 14, D. Woods 0 0-0 0, N. Woods 1 0-0 2, Coleman 4 0-1 8, Porter 1 0-0 2, Edwards 0 0-0 0, Thomas 0 0-0 0, Georlett 1 0-0 2. Totals 12 4-6 28.

OAKWOOD -- Denius 0 0-0 0, Wells 0 0-1 0, Neuman 4 3-4 13, Frerichs 0 2-2 2, Young 4 3-3 11. Totals 8 8-10 26.

Alleman;8;4;4;12;--;28

Oakwood;7;5;5;9;--;26

3s: O 2 (Neuman 2).

Warkins Memorial Classic

Pool A: Knoxville (4-0), Orion (3-1), Wethersfield (2-2), Erie-Prophetstown (1-3), Fulton (1-3), Rockford Christian (1-3),

Pool B: Stockton (4-0), Bureau Valley (3-1), Monmouth-Roseville (2-2), Mercer County (3-1), Rockridge (0-4), Morrison (0-4)

At Annex Gym

Friday's games

Mercer County 48, Rockridge 28

Bureau Valley 66, Morrison 61 (OT)

Stockton 63, Monmouth-Roseville 58

At HS Gym

Wethersfield 58, Fulton 34

Orion 51, Rockford Christian 42

Knoxville 50, Erie-Prophetstown 37

Today's games

At Annex Gym

Wethersfield vs. Morrison, 3 p.m.

Orion vs. Bureau Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Erie-Prophestown vs. Mercer County, 6 p.m.

At HS Gym

Rockridge vs. Rockford Christian, 3 p.m.

Fulton vs. Monmouth-Roseville, 4:30 p.m.

Championship, Knoxville vs. Stockton, 6 p.m.

Wethersfield 58, Fulton 34

FULTON -- Sweenie 0 0-0 3 0, Schipper 0 1-2 3 1, Leitzen 2 0-0 4 5, Gazo 0 0-0 1 0, Puckett 3 0-2 0 8, Fish 1 1-3 2 3, Reed 0 0-0 3 0, Norman 0 5-6 2 5, Jacobs 3 0-0 0 6, Collachia 3 0-1 0 6. Totals 12 7-14 18 34.

WETHERSFIELD -- Lay 2 0-0 2 6, Krause 1 0-0 1 2, Cheesman 0 0-0 2 0, Robinson 1 0-0 1 2, Nichols 9 7-10 0 25, Litton 6 7-8 3 21, Winter 0 0-0 1 0, Daniels 0 0-1 0 0, Witte 0 0-0 0 0, Anderson 1 0-0 3 2, Hulslander 0 0-0 1 0, Jaquez 0 0-0 0 0. Totals 20 14-19 14 58.

Fulton;8;7;6;13;--;34

Wethersfield;14;14;15;15;--;58

3s: Wethersfield 4 (Lay 2, Litton 2), Fulton 3 (Puckett 2, Leitzen).

Mercer County 48, Rockridge 28

MERCER COUNTY -- DeFrieze 0 0-0 1 0, Finch 1 1-2 0 3, Hucke 1 0-0 2 3, Harrison 4 0-0 3 10, Cuellar 2 0-0 1 4, Hagens 0 0-0 4 0, Stineman 6 5-8 1 18, Larson 0 0-0 0 0, Lucas 0 0-0 1 0, Sedam 3 1-2 2 8, Coulter 1 0-1 0 2. Totals 17 7-13 15 48.

ROCKRIDGE -- Leaich 0 0-0 0 0, Riley 1 2-2 1 4, P. Heisch 0 0-0 0 0, Sedam 0 0-0 0 0, Garrett 0 0-0 2 0, M. Heisch 0 0-0 1 0, Stice 1 2-2 3 4, Peterson 0 0-2 1 0, Rursch 3 0-2 1 6, Hines 1 2-4 0 4, McDonald 1 6-8 2 8, Danner 1 0-0 0 2, Simon 0 0-0 0 0. Totals 8 12-20 11 28.

Mercer Co.;10;13;16;9;--;48

Rockridge;4;3;9;9;--;28

3s: Mercer County 4 (Harrison 2, Hucke, Stineman).

Orion 51, Rockford Christian 42

ORION -- McCunn 5 1-2 2 11, Abbott 0 0-0 0 0, Taets 7 0-4 2 16, Kimball 0 0-0 0 0, Terronez 0 0-0 0 0, Blackert 1 1-2 0 3, James 4 2-2 1 10, Fausett 0 0-0 0 0, Farwell 3 0-0 2 6, Parsons 2 1-2 3 5. Totals 22 5-12 10 51.

ROCKFORD CHRISTIAN -- Combs 0 0-0 4 0, Park 1 2-2 2 4, Theisen 4 4-5 2 12, Caruana 0 0-0 0 0, Smith 3 0-0 1 7, Lavery 8 0-0 4 19, Hougan 0 0-0 0 0. Totals 16 6-7 13 42.

Orion;11;12;13;15;--;51

R. Christian;12;13;4;13;--;42

3s: Rockford Christian 4 (Lavery 3, Smith), Orion 2 (Taets 2).

Bureau Valley 66, Morrison 61 (OT)

BUREAU VALLEY -- Ringle 1 0-0 0 2, Barnett 8 1-4 4 19, Williams 0 2-2 4 2, Konneck 3 1-2 2 7, Bohm 5 2-4 3 12, Kolb 2 2-4 2 6, Fordham 6 6-8 4 18, Mares 0 0-0 2 0. Totals 25 14-24 21 66.

MORRISON -- Hudson 0 0-0 3 0, Coons 3 1-3 4 7, Mickley 0 0-0 0 0, Steines 0 3-4 4 3, Houldson 0 0-0 0 0, Fisher 4 2-5 2 10, Tegeler 12 9-9 4 34, Linder 2 2-2 5 7. Totals 21 17-23 22 61.

B. Valley;12;16;7;17;14;--;66

Morrison;17;14;10;11;9;--;61

3s: Bureau Valley 2 (Barnett 2), Morrison 2 (Tegeler, Linder).

Knoxville 50, Erie-Prophetstown 37

KNOXVILLE -- S. Shreeves 1 2-2 1 4, Hall 1 4-6 4 6, Grady 0 0-0 3 0, Stearns 0 0-0 1 0, Bickell 0 0-0 0 0, Kavanagh 5 1-3 3 11, Larson 0 2-2 1 2, B. Shreeves 6 2-8 1 14, Jones 5 3-3 3 13, Jefferson 0 0-0 0 0. Totals 18 14-24 17 50.

ERIE-PROPHETSTOWN -- Anderson 0 0-0 0 0, Chandler 0 0-0 0 0, Camper 3 1-3 3 8, Heyvaert 0 1-2 0 1, Saad 4 1-2 4 11, Schipper 2 1-1 3 5, Cannavo 1 0-4 0 2, Steimle 3 0-0 4 6, Glassburn 1 2-2 4 4. Totals 14 6-14 18 37.

Knoxville;14;19;7;10;--;50

Erie-P'town;14;5;7;11;--;37

3s: Erie-Prophetstown 3 (Saad 2, Camper).

Stockton 63, Monmouth-Roseville 58

MONMOUTH-ROSEVILLE -- Shelton 6 3-4 5 15, Cundiff 0 0-1 4 0, Luna 3 0-0 3 6, Braun 0 0-0 1 0, Connell 2 0-2 4 4, Huston 2 2-4 0 6, Gillen 11 5-7 1 27. Totals 24 10-18 18 58.

STOCKTON -- Cheyenne Mapes 3 1-4 1 8, Brudi 0 1-2 0 1, Kenze Haas 2 1-2 4 5, Timpe 9 3-6 4 28, Cierra Mapes 2 0-1 5 4, Eisfeller 6 5-6 4 17, Kenna Haas 0 0-0 0 0. Totals 22 14-21 18 63.

Mon-Rose;18;14;14;12;--;58

Stockton;17;13;21;12;--;63

3s: Stockton 8 (Timpe 7, Cheyenne Mapes).

KSB Dixon Classic

Friday's games

Consolation Pool B: Losers 5, 6 & 9

Stillman Valley 47, Byron 40

Byron 53, Rockford Guilford 43

Rockford Guilford 33, Stillman Valley 31

Consolation Pool C: Losers 1, 7 & 8

Sterling Newman 50, Oregon 12

Rockford East 55, Oregon 27

Sterling Newman 57, Rockford East 34

Winner's bracket

Third: Eastland 71, United Township 49

First: Sterling 56, Burlington Central 44

Eastland 71, United Township 49

EASTLAND -- Jansen 5-6 2-3 2 5 12, Wilhelm 1-4 0-0 0 0 1, Valrath 1-3 1-2 1 0 3, Smith 0-1 0-0 0 1 0, Snyder 1-3 1-2 0 3 3, Rogers 2-2 0-1 2 1 4, Green 2-2 0-1 0 1 4, Henze 7-13 2-3 2 4 19, Rush 2-4 0-2 2 2 4, Wilczynski 2-3 0-1 1 0 4, Krogman 5-10 6-6 0 8 16, Hammer 0-1 0-0 3 0 0. Totals 28-51 12-21 13 25 71

UTHS -- Boore 2-3 0-0 1 0 5, Dorn 0-0 0-0 0 1 0, Fix 1-3 0-0 1 0 2, Gordon 2-8 1-2 2 2 5, 4-9 0-0 4 7 8, Morgan 0-1 0-0 1 1 2 0, Gomez 1-1 0-0 1 1 2, Jan. Bell 4-8 1-2 4 5 10, Jas. Bell 7-14 2-3 1 3 16, Mohr 0-3 1-2 1 0 1, Abbadusky 0-0 0-0 0 0 0. Totals 21-50 5-9 16 19 49

Eastland;19;27;11;25;--;71

UT;5;10;17;17;--;49

3s: UT 2-13 (Boore 1-2, Jan. Bell 1-2, Mohr 0-3, Gordon 0-3, Jas. Bell 0-2), Eastland 3-7 (Henze 3-5, Wilhelm 0-1, Hammer 0-1). Technicals: UT 2, Eastland 0.

Lee Westerman Tourney

At Princeville HS

Friday's games

Midland 46, Peoria Heights 42

Elmwood 41, Galva 26

Princeville 56, Bushnell-Prairie City 34

Lady Bruins Christmas Classic

At St. Bede

Green pool: Eureka (3-0), Mendota (2-1), Putnam County (1-2), Kewanee (0-3). White pool: Seneca (3-0), St. Bede (1-1), Fieldcrest (1-2), Princeton (0-12).

Friday's games

2:00 p.m.: Seneca 29, Fieldcrest 19

3:30 p.m.: Putnam County 39, Kewanee 38

5:00 p.m.: Eureka 44, Mendota 40

6:30 p.m.: St. Bede vs. Princeton

Today's games

2:00 p.m.: 4th Green vs. 4th White

3:30 p.m.: 3rd Green vs. 3rd White

5:00 p.m.: 2nd Green vs. 2nd White

6:30 p.m.: 1st Green vs. 1st White

Lisle's Holiday Cage Classic

Friday's games

At North Gym

Game 17: Chicago Latin 72, Anitoch 57

Game 18: Wheaton St. Francis 49, Addison Trail 47

Game 21: Walther Christian vs. Rosary, 6:30 p.m.

Game 22: Riverdale 35, Reed-Custer 32

At South Gym

Game 19: Chicago Christian 52, Coal City 29

Game 20: Wheaton Academy 49, Illiana Christian 46

Game 23: Timothy Christian 47, Rockford Jefferson 37

Game 24: Elgin St. Edward vs. Lisle, 8 p.m.

Today's games

At North Gym

Game 25: Rosary vs. Addison Trail, 3:30 p.m.

Game 26: Chicago Latin vs. Wheaton St. Francis, 5 p.m.

Game 31: L 21 & Reed-Custer, 6:30 p.m.

Game 32: W 21 & Riverdale, 8 p.m.

At South Gym

Game 27: Coal City vs. Illiana Christian, 3:15 p.m.

Game 28: Chicago Christian vs. Wheaton Academy, 4:45 p.m.

Game 29: Rockford Jefferson & 24, 6:15 p.m.

Game 30: Timothy Christian & 24, 7:45 p.m.

