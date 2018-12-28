Boys basketball
Pekin Tournament
At Hawkins Gym
Friday's games
G9: Plainfield East 68, Lanphier 31
G10: Moline 69, Boylan 64
G11: United Township 73, Lake Zurich 50
G12: Chicago Mt. Carmel 49, Morton 43
G13: Rockford Boylan 46, Springfield Lanphier 43
G14: Moline 60, Plainfield East 59
G15: United Township 51, Chicago Mt. Carmel 46
G16: Lake Zurich vs. Morton, late
At Custer-Stoudt Gym
G17: Richwoods 55, Washington 41
G18: Hersey 82, Limestone 80
G19: Pekin 60, Freeport 51
G20: Normal West 61, Pattonville 44
G21: Washington 51, Bartonville Limestone 20
G22: Peoria Richwoods 69, Hersey 61
G23: Pekin 54, Normal West 43
G24: Pattonville vs. Freeport, late
Today's games
At Custer-Stoudt Gym
G25: Washington vs. W24, 11 a.m.
G26: Limestone vs. L24, 12:30 p.m.
G27: Hersey vs. Normal West, 2 p.m.
At Hawkins Gym
G28: Springfield Lanphier vs. L16, 11 a.m.
G29: Rockford Boylan vs. W16, 12:30 p.m.
G30: Peoria Richwoods vs. Pekin, 2 p.m, Cons. champ
G31: Plainfield East vs. Chicago Mt. Carmel, 5p.m., 3rd
G32: Moline vs. United Township, 6:30 p.m., 1st
Moline 69, Boylan 64 (OT)
MOLINE (10-2) -- Harding 4-10 5-6 1 2 13, Rogers 1-4 0-0 4 4 2, Wiemers 6-11 6-9 5 4 21, Bey-Buie 3-4 0-0 1 6 2, Billups 5-19 16-18 1 12 27, Lamphier 0-0 0-0 4 2 0, Sterling 0-0 0-0 0 2 0, Johnson 0-0 0-0 1 0 0. Totals 19-48 27-33 17 32 69.
BOYLAN (8-6) -- Fulling 2-3 5-1 3 9 10, Close 6-18 0-0 5 3 13, J. Bergstrom 1-6 0-0 4 5 2, Starck 5-12 0-0 3 1 14, Brown 4-5 2-2 1 5 11, Kwiatkowski 1-2 0-0 5 2 2, Foreman 1-3 1-1 1 1 3, Keretes 4-7 1-1 0 4 9, Latino 0-2 0-0 0 2 0, L. Bergstrom 0-1 0-0 0 1 0, Couper 0-0 0-0 2 0 0, Krein 0-2 0-0 0 1 0. Totals 24-61 24 34 64.
Moline;12;22;11;12;12;--;69
Boylan;14;14;15;14;7;--;64
3s: Moline 4-13 (Wiemers 3-5, Billups 1-4, Harding 0-3, Bey-Buie 0-1), Boylan 7-18 (Starck 4-7, Close 1-7, Fulling 1-1, Brown 1-1, Krein 0-1, J. Bergstrom 0-1). Assists: Moline 10 (Harding 4, Lamphier 3), Boylan 1 (J. Bergstrom 3). Steals: Moline 6 (Wiemers 2, Billups 2), Boylan 7 (Close 3). Blocks: Moline 4 (Wiemers 3, Billups 1). Turnovers: Moline 14, Boylan 16.
United Township 73, Lake Zurich 50
UTHS (10-3) -- Geadeyan 1-1 0-0 2 1 2, Wilson 4-6 2-2 0 4 10, Ronnebeck 2-4 0-0 1 0 6, Agot 9-13 0-0 1 7 23, Wilson 10-10 3-4 0 6 23, Taghon 0-0 0- 0 0 0, Rosales 0-0 0-0 0 0 0, Rose 2-2 0-0 0 3 4, Holesinger 0-0 0-0 0 0 0, Jansen 0-0 0-0 0 0 0, Merrick 0-0 0-0 0 0 0, Trice 1-1 0-0 0 0 3, Solis 1-1 0-0 0 1 2, Morrow 0-0 0-0 0 0 0, Williams 0-0 0-0 1 0 0. Totals 30-38 5-6 5 22 73.
LAKE ZURICH -- Cison 8-14 0-1 0 2 18, Lepage 1-4 0-0 0 0 3, Deluga 1-3 0-0 1 1 3, Tucker 2-6 0-0 1 1 6, Marcinkiwicz 1-1 0-0 1 2 2, J. Lococo 1-3 0-0 1 0 3, McGraw 1-4 1-2 0 1 3, D. Lococo 2-2 0-0 3 0 6, Larson 1-1 0-0 0 0 3, Phiefer 0-1 1-2 0 1 1, Orton 0-1 0-0 0 0 0, Bajerski 1-1 0-0 0 1 2, Galupo 0-1 0-0 0 0 0, Higgin 0-0 0-0 0 0 0. Totals 19-42 2-5 7 9 50.
UTHS;13;22;15;23;--;73
Lake Zurich;14;9;14;13;--;50
3s: UT 8-13 (Agot 5-8, Ronnebeck 2-4, Trice 1-1), LZ 10-22 (Cison 2-4, Lepage 1-3, Deluga 1-3, Tucker 2-4, J. Lococo 1-2, McGraw 0-1, D. Lococo 2-2, Larson 1-1, Pheifer 0-1, Orton 0-1). Assists: UT 21 (Agot 6, Ellis 4, Geadeyan 4, Wilson 3), LZ 9 (Cison 3). Steals: UT 6 (Ronnebeck 3), LZ 5 (Cison 2). Blocks: UT 1 (Rose). Turnovers: UT 11, LZ 9.
Moline 60, Plainfield East 59
MOLINE (11-2) -- Harding 3-6 5-6 1 1 13, Rogers 1-1 0-0 3 2 2, Wiemers 6-10 3-4 3 3 17, Bey-Buie 0-1 0-0 0 0 0, Billups 9-13 5-7 2 9 24, Sterling 0-2 2-2 0 1 2, Lamphier 0-0 0-0 1 1 0. Totals 19-33 15-19 10 17 60.
PLAINFIELD EAST (8-5) -- Smoldt 3-3 0-0 3 1 8, Daniel 3-6 1-1 2 4 7, Wouland 3-5 0-0 5 1 7, Shumate 5-9 3-5 2 4 13, Shareef 7-12 0-0 1 2 19, Humphrey 2-2 0-0 4 0 5, Carter 0-0 0-0 0 0 0, Gilbreath 0-0 0-0 0 0 0. Totals 23-37 4-6 17 12 59.
Moline;22;18;8;12;--;60
Plainfield East;18;9;15;16;--;59
3s: Moline 5-12 (Harding 2-3, Wiemers 2-5, Billups 1-4), PE 9-16 (Smoldt 2-2, Daniel 0-1, Wouland 1-3, Shareef 5-9). Assists: Moline 10 (Billups 5), PE 9 (Daniel 3). Steals: Moline 5 (Harding 2, Billups 2), PE 4. Blocks: PE 2 (Shumate 2). Technical: Wouland. Turnovers: Moline 10, PE 10.
United Township 51, Mount Carmel 46
UTHS (11-3) -- Geadeyan 1-4 6-8 2 3 8, Wilson 6-12 0-1 2 6 13, Ronnebeck 1-7 0-0 0 3 3, Agot 4-8 4-7 2 2 13, Ellis 4-7 2-2 4 7 10, Taghon 0-1 4-4 0 1 4, Rosales 0-0 0-0 0 1 0, Rose 0-0 0-0 0 0 0, Solis 0-0 0-0 1 1 0. Totals 16-49 16-22 11 24 51.
MOUNT CARMEL -- McDonagh 2-8 2-2 4 6 6, Redic 3-12 1-2 3 7 8, Egbuna 3-8 2-2 5 5 8, Bennett 2-8 1-2 3 9 5, Mendez 5-7 2-2 2 1 14, Oaks 0-0 0-0 2 0 0, Kennedy 0-2 0-0 0 1 0, Blakemore 1-4 0-0 1 3 2, McGee 1-1 0-0 0 1 3, Hawkins 0-0 0-0 0 0 0. Totals 17-50 8-10 20 33 46.
UTHS;7;10;11;23;--;51
Mt Carmel;10;19;11;6;--;46
3s: UT 3-16 (Ronnebeck 1-7, Wilson 1-4, Agot 1-2, Geadeyan 0-3), MC 4-15 (McDonagh 0-2, Redic 1-4, Egbuna 0-1, Bennett 0-1, Mendez 2-4, Blakemore 0-2, McGee 1-1). Turnovers: UTHS 15, MC 17.
State Farm Classic
Normal large schools
At West B Gym
Friday's games
G19: Zion-Benton 54, Peoria High 43, 7th cons.
G22: Springfield 58, North Chicago 42, 5th cons.
G25: Palinfield South 69, Mahomet-Seymour 50, 3rd cons.
G28: Thornwood 53, Joliet Central 48, 7th
At West A gym
G20: North Lawndale 56, Mahomet-Seymour 34
G23: Metamora 66, Plainfield South 65
G26: Wheaton Warrenville South 53, Normal U-High 44, 5th
G29: North Lawndale 35, Metamora 33, cons. champion
At Shirk Center
G21: Normal U-High 80, Thornwood 65
G24: Wheaton Warrenville South 45, Joliet Central 17
G27: Kenwood 81, Machesney Park Harlem 73
G30: Rock Island 50, Normal Community 44
Today's games
At Shirk Center
G31: Machesney Park Harlem vs. Normal Community, 1:30 p.m., 3rd
G32: Kenwood vs. Rock Island, 8:45 p.m., 1st
Normal small schools
At West B Gym
Friday's games
G19: Peoria Christian 60, Stanford Olympia 52, 7th cons.
G22: Champaign St. Thomas More 53, Annawan 42, 5th cons.
G25: Winebago 55, Downs Tri-Valley 41, 3rd cons.
G28: Rockford Lutheran vs. Fieldcrest, late, 7th
At West A gym
G20: McNamara 61, Down-Tri Valley 60
G23: St. Joseph Ogden 70, St. Thomas More 49
G26: Rock Falls 58, El Paso-Gridley 49
G29: McNamara vs. St. Joseph Ogden, late, cons. champion
At Shirk Center
G21: El Paso-Gridley 52, Rockford Lutheran 50
G24: Rock Falls 55, Fieldcrest 49
G27: Quincy Notre Dame 48, Aurora Christian 45
G30: Bloomington Central Catholic vs. St. Mel, late
Today's games
Shirk Center
G31: Aurora Christian vs. L30, 10:30 a.m., 3rd
G32: Quincy Notre Dame vs. W30, 5 p.m., 1st
Rock Island 50, Normal 44
ROCK ISLAND (9-4) -- Rice 1-2 3-4 1 3 6, Price 5-9 2-4 0 3 13, Randle 1-4 0-1 2 1 3, Holtam 5-12 0-0 2 4 10, Gustafson 4-5 2-2 1 7 10, Voss 0-0 1-2 1 2 1, Tucker 1-3 2-2 2 1 4, Key 0-0 0-0 2 1 0, McDuffy 1-2 0-0 3 1 3. Totals 18-38 10-15 14 24 50.
NORMAL COMMUNITY -- Boddie 3-9 1-2 2 1 8, Wilbourn 4-9 1-2 4 4 10, Foster 1-3 0-0 5 2 3, Pogge 3-4 1-2 3 3 7, Hall 2-3 0-0 2 2 4, Lippert 2-3 2-2 3 6 6, Witzig 1-3 0-0 0 1 3, Walls 1-2 0-0 0 0 3, Kagel 0-0 0-0 0 0 0. Totals 17-37 5-8 18 19 44.
Rock Island;11;14;11;14;--;50
Normal Comm.;10;11;11;12;--;44
3s: RI 4-15 (Randle 1-4, Rice 1-2, Price 1-3, McDuffy 1-2, Holtam 0-3, Tucker 0-1, Key 0-1), NC 5-22 (Boddie 1-6, Wiklbourn 1-6, Foster 1-3, Witzig 1-3, Hall 0-1, Witzig 0-1). Assists: RI 8 (Price 5), NC 8 (Boddie 3). Steals: RI 6 (Price 2), NC 3 (Boddie 2). Turnovers: RI 6, NC 12.
Thursday's late result
Rock Island 39, Wheaton Warrenville South 36
WW SOUTH (8-5) -- Strausburg 2-3 0-0 1 2 4, Kratz 5-14 2-3 1 4 16, Ives 1-5 0-0 2 3 2, Scherman 0-1 0-0 3 1 0, Keating 1-1 0-0 1 0 2, Howard 5-6 0-0 3 1 10, Rochford 1-5 0-0 4 3 2. Totals 15-35 2-3 15 18 36.
ROCK ISLAND (8-4) -- Rice 5-8 0-1 2 0 14, Price 3-4 1-2 3 2 7, Randle 0-2 0-1 0 1 0, Holtam 5-10 2-4 0 5 12, Gustafson 2-2 0-0 2 6 4, Tucker 1-1 0-0 2 0 2, Voss 0-1 0-0 2 1 0, Robinson 0-0 0-0 0 0 0, Key 0-0 0-0 0 0 0, McDuffy 0-1 0-0 0 0 0, Allison 0-0 0-0 1 0 0. Totals 16-29 3-8 11 17 39.
Wheaton Warrenville S;11;9;6;10;--;36
Rock Island;11;7;12;9;--;39
3s: WWS 4-19 (Kratz 4-12, Ives 0-3, Rochford 0-3, Strausburg 0-1), RI 4-7 (Rice 4-5, Randle 0-1, McDuffy 0-1). Assists: WWS 7 (Kratz 4), RI 6 (Randle 2). Steals: WWS 2 (Strausburg 2), RI 5 (Holtam 2). Turnovers: WWS 9, RI 9.
Macomb-Western Tourney
Today's games
At Brophy Hall
G17: Abingdon-Avon vs. Pittsfield, 9 a.m.
G18: Macomb vs. Lewistown, 10:30 a.m.
At Western Hall
G19: Brown County vs. Canton, 9 a.m.
G20: Illini West vs. Liberty, 10:30 a.m.
G21: West Hancock vs. Monmouth-Roseville, 1 p.m.
G22: Eureka vs. Camp Point Central, 2:30 p.m.
G23: W17 vs. W18, 5 p.m., Consolation champ
G24: W19 vs. W20, 6:30 p.m., 5th
G25: L21 vs. L22, 8 p.m., 3rd
G26: W21 vs. W22, 9:30 p.m., 1st
Warkins Memorial Classic
Pool A: Erie-Prophetstown (4-0), Orion (3-1), Alleman (3-1), Riverdale (1-3), Stockton (1-3), Stark County (0-4)
Pool B: Sterling Newman (4-0), Wethersfield (3-1), Lena-Winslow (2-2), Mercer County (1-3), Morrison (1-3), Peoria Heights (1-3)
Friday's games
At Erie Annex Gym
Peoria Heights 48, Mercer County 44
Wethersfield 54, Morrison 50 (OT)
Sterling Newman 57, Lena-Winslow 54
At Erie HS gym
Stockton 59, Riverdale 46
Alleman 69, Stark County 33
Erie-Prophetstown 40, Orion 39
Today's games
At Annex Gym
Stark County vs. Morrison, noon
Riverdale vs. Peoria Heights, 1:30 p.m.
Orion vs. Wethersfield, 7:30 p.m.
At Erie HS Gym
Stockton vs. Mercer County, noon
Alleman vs. Lena-Winslow, 1:30 p.m.
Championship, Erie-Prophetstown vs. Sterling Newman, 7:30 p.m.
Stockton 59, Riverdale 46
RIVERDALE -- Ruthey 9 0-0 0 18, Smeltzly 1 1-2 3 3, Wainwright 7 5-5 1 23, Meloan 0 0-0 3 0, Antolik 0 0-0 4 0, Willems 0 0-0 1 0, Reed 0 0-0 0 0, Haskins 0 0-0 3 0, Griffin 0 0-0 0 0, Bradley 1 0-0 3 2. Totals 18 6-7 18 46.
STOCKTON -- Reifsteck 5 3-4 1 13, McGovern 1 0-4 1 2, Staver 9 2-4 1 24, Buske 0 0-0 0 0, Coffey 3 2-2 1 9, Altfillisch 0 0-0 0 0, Smith 2 0-0 3 4, Hille 0 0-0 1 0, Schultz 3 1-2 1 7, Rillie 0 0-0 0 0. Totals 23 8-16 9 59.
Riverdale;11;15;10;10;--;46
Stockton;24;12;9;14;--;59
3s: Stockton 5 (Staver 4, Coffey), Riverdale 4 (Wainwright 4).
Peoria Heights 48, Mercer County 44
PEORIA HEIGHTS -- Heid 0 0-0 2 0, Finney 0 0-0 3 0, Heath 2 3-4 4 8, Crew 0 1-3 1 1, Wittmer 9 2-4 4 23, Whalen 1 1-2 1 3, Tangel 5 0-0 4 13, Jackson 0 0-0 3 0. Totals 17 7-13 22 48.
MERCER COUNTY -- Ott 0 0-0 0 0, Huston 0 0-0 0 0, Tristan Essig 1 0-2 4 2, King 5 2-2 5 15, Garrett 2 7-10 3 11, Trey Essig 0 8-12 4 8, Martinez 0 0-0 0 0, Crawley 1 0-0 0 2, Holtschlag 0 0-0 0 0, Sharp 3 0-0 2 6. Totals 12 17-26 18 44.
P. Heights;6;7;21;14;--;48
Mercer Co.;10;8;11;15;--;44
3s: Peoria Heights 7 (Wittmer 3, Tangel 3, Heath), Mercer County 3 (King 3).
Alleman 69, Stark County 33
STARK COUNTY -- Melton 0-3 0-0 1 1 0, Down 1-8 2-2 1 3 5, Browning 2-4 0-0 1 2 4, Newton 1-3 0-0 0 3 3, Murphy 8-11 0-0 1 8 16, Williams 0-2 0-0 1 3 0, Porter 1-3 0-0 1 2 3, Unhold 0-1 0-0 1 0 0, Gibler 0-2 0-0 0 0 0, Schuster 0-1 0-0 0 1 0, Crowley 1-2 0-0 0 0 2. Totals 14-40 2-2 7 23 33.
ALLEMAN -- Sheets 1-3 0-0 3 3 2, Hodge 4-5 1-4 1 0 10, Mattecheck 6-8 2-2 1 2 14, Ahern 3-7 0-0 2 2 6, VanDerGinst 9-16 0-0 1 4 18, Carpita 1-3 1-1 1 1 3, Ruse 0-1 0-0 0 0 0, Fitch 1-3 1-2 0 1 3, Contreras 3-4 0-0 0 3 6, Fernandez 0-0 0-0 0 0 0, Estes 1-2 0-0 0 1 2, Snyder 1-1 0-0 0 2 2, Campos 0-0 1-2 0 1 1, Long 0-1 0-0 0 0 0, Fogel 1-3 0-0 0 0 2. Totals 31-57 6-11 9 20 69.
Stark Co.;13;4;11;5;--;33
Alleman;18;19;21;11;--;69
3s: Stark County 3-16 (Porter 1-1, Newton 1-2, Down 1-5, Browning 0-1, Murphy 0-1, Williams 0-1, Unhold 0-1, Gibler 0-1, Schuster 0-1, Melton 0-2), Alleman 1-4 (Hodge 1-1, Rouse 0-1, Long 0-1, Fogel 0-1). Turnovers: Stark County 30, Alleman 11. Steals: Alleman 23 (Mattecheck 6, Sheets 4, Hodge 3, VanDerGinst 3), Stark County 2 (Murphy, Down).
Wethersfield 54, Morrison 50 (OT)
MORRISON -- Medenblik 1 0-0 1 3, Allen 4 1-2 0 9, Anderson 3 0-0 2 8, Ottens 5 1-4 2 11, Mickley 6 0-1 4 14, DuBois 1 0-0 0 2, Helms 1 0-0 0 3, Newman 0 0-0 0 0. Totals 21 2-7 9 50.
WETHERSFIELD -- Quagliano 10 3-6 1 31, Nichols 2 1-2 4 5, Nelson 0 0-0 0 0, Frank 3 0-2 2 8, Kelley 2 0-0 3 4, Ponce 1 0-0 0 2, Baker 2 0-0 1 4. Totals 20 4-10 11 54.
Morrison;21;10;10;6;3;--;50
Wethersfield;14;17;10;6;7;--;54
3s: Wethersfield 10 (Quagliano 8, Frank), Morrison 6 (Anderson 2, Mickley 2, Medenblik, Helms).
Erie-Prophetstown 40, Orion 39
ORION -- Kane 3 0-1 1 6, West 1 0-0 1 3, Johnson 7 1-3 2 18, Weiss 0 0-0 0 0, Spranger 3 0-0 2 6, Irey 0 0-0 2 0, B. Dunlap 1 0-0 1 2, Jungwirth 1 0-0 3 2, W. Dunlap 1 0-0 0 2, Kruse 0 0-0 0 0. Totals 17 1-4 14 39.
ERIE-PROPHETSTOWN -- Anderson 2 0-0 4 5, Johnson 0 1-2 0 1, Hammer 7 4-5 1 18, Ames 1 0-2 1 2, Robinson 5 2-7 3 12, Purvis 0 0-0 0 0, Coleman 1 0-0 2 2, Alden 0 0-0 0 0. Totals 15 7-16 11 40.
Orion;8;6;15;11;--;39
Erie-P'town;13;10;7;10;--;40
3s: Orion 4 (Johnson 3, West), Erie-Prophetstown 1 (Anderson). Turnovers: Erie-Prophetstown 16, Orion 11. Rebounds: Erie-Prophetstown 35 (Robinson 12, Johnson 11), Orion 23 (Johnson 6, Spranger 5).
Sterling Newman 57, Lena-Winslow 54
NEWMAN -- Bartel 2 0-0 0 4, Terveer 2 0-0 3 6, J. Ackman 0 0-2 2 0, McBride 4 0-0 2 9, Velasquez 0 0-0 0 0, Pagan 0 0-0 0 0, D. Ackman 4 3-5 1 12, House 6 8-11 0 21, Williams 2 1-1 2 5. Totals 20 12-19 10 57.
LENA-WINSLOW -- Magee 3 1-2 3 7, L. Benson 1 0-0 1 3, Valentine 1 0-0 0 3, C. Benson 4 0-0 5 11, Heun 1 0-0 0 2, Brown 0 0-0 0 0, Daughenbaugh 2 3-4 2 9, Oyland 1 0-0 0 3, Ormiston 7 2-2 4 16. Totals 20 6-8 15 54.
Newman;14;17;13;13;--;57
Le-Win;9;7;15;22;--;54
3s: Lena-Winslow 8 (C. Benson 3, Daughenbaugh 2, L. Benson, Valentine, Oyland), Newman 5 (Terveer 2, McBride, D. Ackman, House).
Princeville Tournament
Friday's games
G9: North Fulton 57, DePue 43
G10: Ridgewood 63, Henry-Senachwine 47, Cons. champ
G11: Princeville 49, Galva 43, 3rd
G12: Elmwood 48, Brimfield 47, 1st
Ridgewood 63, Henry 47
RIDGEWOOD -- Jackson 0 0-0 0 0, Francis 5 0-0 1 14, Johnson 0 0-0 0 0, Greenman 5 1-4 2 11, Althaus 2 0-0 4 4, Anderson 0 2-2 2 2, Kessinger 5 0-0 1 11, Nodine 1 0-0 1 2, Brooks 6 0-0 1 15, Wiley 1 0-0 0 2, Hixson 0 0-0 0 0, Dean 1 0-0 2 2, Melow 0 0-0 1 0. Totals 26 3-6 15 63.
HENRY -- Miller 0 1-2 0 1, Klein 1 0-0 1 2, Rediger 4 1-4 1 10, Cundit 2 1-1 3 5, Berger 0 0-0 0 0, Moubach 1 0-0 2 3, Self 3 9-11 2 16, Downey 4 2-2 1 10. Totals 15 14-20 10 47.
Ridgewood;19;21;16;7;--;63
Henry;10;16;13;8;--;47
3s: R 8 (Francis 4, Kessinger, Brooks 3), H 3 (Rediger, Moubach, Self).
Princeville 49, Galva 43
PRINCEVILLE -- Donaldson 3 1-2 2 10, Miller1 0-0 1 2, Snedden 1 0-0 3 2, Thole 1 3-5 2 5, Smith 6 0-0 1 15, Janssen 5 5-6 3 15. Totals 17 9-13 12 49.
GALVA -- Ballard 2 0-0 2 4, Carson 0 0-0 1 0, Colling 2 2-4 0 8, Lain 2 1-2 2 7, Spivey 4 3-4 1 11, Taylor 2 0-0 4 4, Plutt 2 0-0 0 6, rogers 1 0-0 3 3. Totals 15 6-10 13 43.
Princeville;19;6;15;9;--;49
Galva;5;21;7;10;--;43
3s: P 6 (Donaldson 3, Smith 3), G 7 (Collins 2, Lain 2, Plutt 2, Rogers 1).
Elmwood 41, Galva 26
GALVA -- Taylor 1 0-0 2 2, Rogers 3 1-3 0 7, Schilling 3 506 1 11, Russell 2 0-0 3 4, Warner 0 0-0 2 0, Wexell 1 0-0 3 2. Totals 10 6-9 11 26.
ELMWOOD -- Glover 4 2-2 1 11, Ingersoll 0 0-0 0 0, Myers 0 0-0 3 0, Carver 1 0-0 2 0, Inskeep 2 0-0 1 5, Leltew 2 2-4 1 7, Noll 1 0-0 1 3, Ledbetter 4 4-5 2 13. Totals 14 8-11 11 41.
Galva;4;10;7;5;--;26
Elmwood;13;14;7;7;--;41
3s: E 5 (Glover, Leltew, Noll, Ledbetter).
Eastland Tournament
Pool A: Eastland (4-0), Stillman Valley (3-1), Aquin (2-2), Fulton (1-3), South Beloit (0-4)
Pool B: Polo (4-0), Sherrard (3-1), Warren (2-2), North Boone (2-2), Amboy (0-4)
Friday's games
North Boone 59, Amboy 40
Stillman Valley 64, Fulton 50
Sherrard 51, Warren 41
Aquin 61, South Beloit 34
Polo 59, Sherrard 38
Eastland 54, Aquin 50
Today's games
1:30 p.m.: South Beloit vs. Amboy
3 p.m: Fulton vs. North Boone
4:30 p.m.: Aquin vs. Warren
6 p.m: Stillman Valley vs. Sherrard
7:30 p.m.: Eastland vs. Polo
Stillman Valley 64, Fulton 50
STILLMAN VALLEY -- Robert 2 4-4 0 9, A. Wenberg 1 0-0 1 3, N. Wenberg 3 0-0 2 8, Richards 1 1-2 4 3, Mandzen 6 2-4 2 17, Gerig 1 0-0 3 2, Gaudreau 5 1-2 2 14, Smith 4 0-0 2 8. Totals 23 8-12 16 64.
FULTON -- Kloepping 1 4-4 3 6, Long 0 0-0 1 0, Barnett 3 0-0 4 8, Pessman 5 0-0 3 12, Lemke 0 0-0 2 0, VanZuiden 1 2-2 0 4, Damhoff 4 1-3 2 9, Schipper 2 1-2 2 5, Osborn 3 0-0 2 6. Totals 19 8-11 19 50.
Stillman V.;21;18;13;12;--;64
Fulton;19;11;14;6;--;50
3s: SV 10 (Robert, A. Wenberg, N. Wenberg 2, Mandzen 3, Gaudreau 3), F 4 (Barnett 2, Pessman 2).
Sherrard 51, Warren 41
SHERRARD -- Slattery 1 0-0 1 3, Moody 0 0-0 0 0, Davis 0 0-2 4 0, Baugh 0 0-0 1 0, Yeater 2 0-0 0 4, Earl 4 7-8 1 17, Humphrey 3 2-2 1 9, Minch 5 4-11 4 14, Lucas 0 3-4 1 3, Hutchins 0 1-2 3 1. Totals 15 16-27 16 51.
WARREN -- Wolff 2 0-0 3 5, Wulfekuhle 5 1-1 3 12, E. Williams 4 0-0 5 9, Raisheck 0 0-0 2 0, G. Williams 1 0-0 3 3, Bohnsack 0 1-4 4 1, Eaton 0 0-0 0 0, Slichenmeyer 3 3-5 2 11. Totals 15 5-10 19 41.
Sherrard;7;18;11;15;--;51
Warren;10;8;15;8;--;41
3s: S 4 (Slattery, Earl 2, Humphrey), W 6 (Wolff, Wulfekuhle, E. Williams, G. Williams, Slichenmeyer 2).
Polo 59, Sherrard 38
POLO -- Hammond 2 1-2 2 7, Webb 7 0-0 0 198, Soltow 4 0-2 3 8, Coffey 1 0-0 3 3, Thacker 0 1-2 0 1, Kindle 1 0-0 0 2, Mumford 1 0-0 1 2, Prerost 0 1-2 2 1, Wells0 0-0 4 0, Hopkins 2 0-1 4 4, Young 6 1-2 4 13. Totals 24 4-11 20 59.
SHERRARD -- Moritz 0 2-2 0 2, Slattery 2 0-0 0 6, Davis 0 0-0 1 0, Yeater 2 1-1 0 5, Earl 0 1-2 1 1, Humphrey 0 0-0 3 0, Minch 8 4-10 1 20, Lucas 1 0-0 2 2, Egel 0 0-0 2 0, Hartman 1 0-1 1 2. Totals 14 8-16 11 38.
Polo;17;14;16;12;--;59
Sherrard;11;6;11;10;--;38
3s: P 7 (Webb 4, Hammond 2, Coffey 1), S 2 (Slattery 2).
69th annual E.C. Nichols Holiday Tourney
At Marengo HS
Friday's games
G17: Woodstock 60, Belvidere 59
G18: Round Lake 59, Geneseo 57
G19: Richmond-Burton 60, Elgin 44
G20: Woodstock North vs. Sycamore, 1:30 p.m.
G21: Harvest Christian 78, Rochelle 70
G22: Wauconda 75, Rockford Christian 56
G23: Crystal Lake Central 78, Genoa-Kingston 51
G24: Hampshire 67, Marengo 51
Today's games
9 a.m: Belvidere vs. Geneseo, 9 a.m.
10:30 a.m.: Woodstock vs. Round Lake
Noon: Elgin vs. G20 loser
1:30 p.m.: Richmond-Burton vs. G20 winner
3 p.m.: Rochelle vs. Rockford Christian
4:30 p.m: Harvest Christian vs. Wauconda
6 p.m.: Genoa-Kingston vs. Marengo, 3rd
7:30 p.m.: Crystal Lake Central vs. hampshire, 1st
Marseilles Tourney
Friday's games
Wilmington 67, Leland 39
Putnam County 50, St. Bede 47
Somonauk 49, Gardner-South Wilmington 40
Kewanee 65, Woodland 34
Flanagan 48, Dwight 47
Serena 62, Reed-Custer 59 (OT)
G23: Indian Creek 54, Seneca 48
G24: Spring Valley Hall 74, Ottawa Marquette 70 (OT)
Today's games
9 a.m.: Leland vs. St. Bede
10:30 a.m.: Wilmington vs. Putnam County
Noon: Gardner-South Wilmington vs. Woodland
1:30 p.m.: Somonauk vs. Kewanee
3:30 p.m.: Dwight vs. Reed-Custer
5 p.m.: Flanagan vs. Serena
6:30 p.m.: Seneca vs. Ottawa Marquette, 3rd
8 p.m.: Indian Creek vs. Spring Valley Hall, 1st
Girls basketball
Peoria Manual Tourney
Pool A: Dunlap (2-0), Peoria Manual (1-2), IVC (0-3)
Pool B: Washington (2-1), Chatham Glenwood (2-1), Limestone (1-2)
Pool C: Moline (3-0), Peoria Notre Dame (1-2), East Peoria (0-3)
Pool D: Springfield Lanphier (2-0), Peoria High (2-1), Lincoln (1-2)
At Main Gym
Friday's games
Lincoln def. IVC (no score available)
Limestone def. East Peoria (no score available)
Chatham Glenwood 48, Peoria Notre Dame 45
Peoria High 33, Peoria Manual 27
Moline 60, Washington 57 (OT)
Springfield Lanphier 61, Dunlap 54
Today's games
At Main Gym
IVC vs. East Peoria, 9:30 a.m.
Lincoln vs. Limestone, 11:15 a.m.
Peoria Notre Dame vs. Peoria Manual, 1 p.m.
Chatham Glenwood vs. Peoria High, 2:45 p.m., consolation champ
Washington vs. Dunlap, 4:30 p.m., third place
Moline vs. Springfield Lanphier, 6:15 p.m., first place
Moline 60, Washington 57 (OT)
MOLINE (11-9) -- Tatum 5-13 0-0 0 6 12, Davis 5-7 3-4 2 5 13, Trice 1-5 0-0 4 2 2, Pittington 4-11 6-6 1 8 14, McNamee 2-6 3-4 2 9 7, Hazen 0-1 0-0 3 2 0, Taylor 2-2 0-2 1 1 5, Curtis 1-4 4-5 0 0 7. Totals 20-49 16-21 13 33 60.
WASHINGTON (12-4) -- Baker 4-13 2-2 2 4 10, Damery 4-7 3-4 3 6 14, Duncan 5-18 2-2 5 6 14, Harlan 2-5 3-6 5 6 8, Sonnemaker 5-8 1-3 4 3 11, Diederich 0-3 0-0 0 2 0, McDougall 0-1 0-0 1 1 0. Totals 20-55 11-17 20 28 57.
Moline;8;15;10;22;5;--;60
Washington;17;15;7;16;2;--;57
3s: Moline 4-8 (Tatum 2-4, Curtis 1-2, Taylor 1-1, Trice 0-1), Washington 6-16 (Damery 3-5, Duncan 2-9, Harlan 1-1, Baker 0-5, Diederich 0-1). Turnovers: Moline 16, Washington 13.
State Farm Classic
Normal large schools
At NCHS B Gym
Friday's games
G19: Canton 57, Bloomington 44
G22: Wheaton Warrenville South 55, Normal U-High 35, 5th cons.
G25: Springfield 84, Normal West 82, 3rd cons.
G28: Bethalto Civic vs. Simeon, late., 7th
At BHS
G20: Normal Community 54, Normal West 48
G23: Geneseo 65, Springfield 39
G26: St. Ignatius 68, Kenwood 64, 5th
G29: Normal Community 70, Geneseo 34, cons. champion
At NCHS A Gym
G21: Kenwood 66, Bethalto Civic 35
G24: St. Ignatius 61, Simeon 51
G27: Rock Island 49, Richwoods 44
G30: Union, Ky., Ryle vs. Morton, late
Today's games
At Shirk Center
G31: Richwoods vs. L30, noon, 3rd
G32: Rock Island vs. W30, 7 p.m., 1st
Normal small schools
At NCHS B Gym
Friday's games
G19: Sherrard 53, Peoria Christian 10
G22: Annawan 48, St. Thomas More 42, 5th cons.
G25: Rockford Lutheran 60, Immaculate Conception 53, 3rd cons.
G28: Brimfield 79, El-Paso Gridley 34, 7th
At BHS
G20: Alleman 32, Immaculate Conception 24
G23: Fithian Oakwood 57, Rockford Lutheran 35
G26: Rock Falls 52, Camp Point Central 31, 5th
G29: Alleman 28, Fithian Oakwood 26, cons. champion
At NCHS A Gym
G21: Camp Point Central 40, El Paso-Gridley 32
G24: Rock Falls 51, Brimfield 48
G27: Bloomington Central Catholic 55, St. Joseph Ogden 48
G30: Rochester 51, McNamara 42
Today's games
At Shirk Center
G31: St. Joseph Ogden vs. McNamara, 9 a.m., 3rd
G32: Blooimington Central Catholic vs. Rochester, 3:30 p.m., 1st
Geneseo 65, Springfield 39
SPRINGFIELD (12-5) -- Buhrerkemper 1-4 0-0 3 1 2, Heard 5-9 0-0 1 3 13, S. Byrd 5-11 2-2 3 11 12, Fetter 1-10 0-0 5 2 2, Ratsch 2-8 1-2 4 3 5, Toran 0-7 2-2 0 0 2, C. Byrd 1-4 1-2 0 3 3, Daly 0-4 0-0 1 2 0, Jackson 0-1 0-0 0 2 0. Totals 15-58 6-8 17 32 39.
GENESEO (14-1) -- Brown 1-5 0-0 3 7 2, Frerichs 1-4 5-6 4 5 7, M. Barickman 5-10 1-2 0 7 15, Ludwig 5-9 0-0 1 2 10, Himmelman 3-6 1-4 3 8 7, Webster 1-2 0-0 0 1 2, A. Barickman 4-5 1-1 0 1 12, DeSplinter 3-4 1-2 0 1 8, McAvoy 0-0 0-0 0 0 0, Pardoe 0-2 0-0 0 1 0, Pierce 0-0 0-0 0 0 0, Raya 1-1 0-0 1 0 2. Totals 24-48 9-15 12 35 65.
Springfield;10;9;15;4;--;39
Geneseo;10;20;18;17;--;65
3: S 3-18 (Heard 3-7, Fetter 0-5, Daly 0-2, Buhnerkemper 0-1, Toran 0-1, C. Byrd 0-1, Jackson 0-1), G 8-15 (M. Barickman 4-7, A. Barickman 3-4, DeSplinter 1-2, Brown 0-1, Ludwig 0-1). Assists: S 3 (Heard 2), G 14 (Frerichs 4). Steals: S 7 (S. Byrd 5), G 4 (Webster 2). Turnovers: S 21, G 18.
Rock Island 49, Richwoods 44
ROCK ISLAND (15-0) -- Beal 5 14-15 4 24, McDuffy 0 0-1 1 0, Williams 1 0-0 0 2, Simmer 3 2-2 4 9, Camlin 1 0-0 1 2, Sims 0 0-0 0 0, Larson 3 0-2 2 9, Freeman 0 0-0 0 0, Engholm 0 1-2 1 1, Winter 1 0-0 1 2. Totals 14 17-22 14 49.
RICHWOODS -- Williams 1 1-2 3 4, Des Jardins 1 0-0 2 2, T. Johnson 5 2-3 4 13, Markovioch 1 0-0 0 3, McCloud 1 1-6 4 4, Hopson 0 2-2 2 2, Taylor 7 2-5 4 16, H. Johnson 0 0-0 1 0. Totals 16 8-18 20 44.
Rock Island;10;20;8;11;--;49
Richwoods;16;9;10;9;--;44
3s: RI 4 (Larson 3, Simmer 1), R 4 (Williams 1, T. Johnson 1, McCloud 1, Markovich 1
Alleman 32, IC Catholic 24
IC CATHOLIC -- Guinan 0-2 2-2 1 2 2, Smith 2-9 0-0 4 0 4, A. Johnson 2-2 0-4 2 7 4, C. Wagner 1-8 0-0 0 0 3, Radoha 2-6 0-1 2 2 4, Lytton 0-3 0-0 0 0 0, H. Johnson 1-5 0-0 1 2 2, Guardio 0-2 0-0 1 0 0, Zanoni 1-3 0-0 2 1 2, A. Wagner 0-1 0-0 1 0 0, Herrera 1-1 0-0 0 1 3. Totals 10-42 2-7 14 18 24.
ALLEMAN (8-9) -- Loiz 6-15 3-7 0 13 15, D. Woods 2-6 1-2 2 5 5, N. Woods 2-6 0-2 1 5 4, Coleman 1-5 0-0 1 5 2, Porter 3-4 0-0 1 0 6, Adam 0-2 0-0 0 2 0, Thomas 0-0 0-0 1 0 0, Schmidt 0-1 0-0 0 0 0, Edwards 0-0 0-0 3 4 0, Nienhaus 0-1 0-0 0 0 0, Georlett 0-1 0-0 0 4 0, Rangel 0-0 0-0 0 0 0. Totals 14-42 4-11 9 42 32.
IC Catholic;4;7;4;9;--;24
Alleman;12;5;6;9;--;32
3s: ICC 2-10 (C. Wagner 1-4, Herrera 1-1, Smith 0-2, Guardio 0-2), A 0-4 (D. Woods 0-1, Coleman 0-1, Schmidt 0-1, Nienhaus 0-1). Assists: ICC 4 (Guinan 2), A 7 (Coleman 3). Steals: ICC 7 (Smith 3), A 7 (Loiz 3). Turnovers: ICC 18, A 23.
Sherrard 53, Peoria Christian 10
PEORIA CHRISTIAN -- Johnson 0 0-4 2 0, Chism 0 0-0 1 0, Keehner 0 1-2 2 1, Zittrisch 0 1-2 0 1, Mallon 3 0-0 3 8, Riley 0 0-0 3 0. Totals 3 2-8 11 10.
SHERRARD (6-9) -- Hofmann 2 0-1 2 4, Barber 5 0-0 2 13, S. Adamson 3 0-0 0 6, McMillin 5 3-3 0 13, Whitsell 2 1-1 2 5, Minch 0 0-0 0 0, A. Adamson 1 0-0 0 2, Shouse 0 0-0 0 0, Ryan 1 0-0 0 3, Gerdes 1 0-0 0 3, Yurdis 0 1-2 1 1, Williams 1 1-2 1 3. Totals 21 2-9 8 53.
Peoria Christian;3;3;0;4;--;10
Sherrard;17;17;14;5;--;53
3s: PC 2 (Mallon 2), S 5 (Barber 3, Ryan 1, Gerdes 1).
Annawan 48, St. Thomas More 42
ST. THOMAS MORE -- DeVriese 4 0-0 3 8, Leibach 4 2-4 3 12, Shields 3 0-0 4 9, DeLonrenzo 1 0-0 2 3, Hughes 4 1-2 1 9, Bitoe 0 0-0 0 0. Totals 16 3-4 13 42.
ANNAWAN (9-4) -- Rico 7 5-7 2 20, Manuel 6 0-0 1 12, Randall 2 1-3 2 5, Miller 0 0-3 0 0, Park 2 0-0 0 4, Baele 1 0-0 0 2, Peterson 2 0-0 1 4. Totals 20 6-13 6 48.
St. Thomas More;6;20;6;10;--;42
Annawan;13;17;9;9;--;48
3s: STM 6 (Shields 3, Leibach 2, DeLorenzo 1), A 2 (Rico 1, Peterson 1).
Alleman 28, Oakwood 26
ALLEMAN (9-9) -- Loiz 5 4-5 14, D. Woods 0 0-0 0, N. Woods 1 0-0 2, Coleman 4 0-1 8, Porter 1 0-0 2, Edwards 0 0-0 0, Thomas 0 0-0 0, Georlett 1 0-0 2. Totals 12 4-6 28.
OAKWOOD -- Denius 0 0-0 0, Wells 0 0-1 0, Neuman 4 3-4 13, Frerichs 0 2-2 2, Young 4 3-3 11. Totals 8 8-10 26.
Alleman;8;4;4;12;--;28
Oakwood;7;5;5;9;--;26
3s: O 2 (Neuman 2).
Warkins Memorial Classic
Pool A: Knoxville (4-0), Orion (3-1), Wethersfield (2-2), Erie-Prophetstown (1-3), Fulton (1-3), Rockford Christian (1-3),
Pool B: Stockton (4-0), Bureau Valley (3-1), Monmouth-Roseville (2-2), Mercer County (3-1), Rockridge (0-4), Morrison (0-4)
At Annex Gym
Friday's games
Mercer County 48, Rockridge 28
Bureau Valley 66, Morrison 61 (OT)
Stockton 63, Monmouth-Roseville 58
At HS Gym
Wethersfield 58, Fulton 34
Orion 51, Rockford Christian 42
Knoxville 50, Erie-Prophetstown 37
Today's games
At Annex Gym
Wethersfield vs. Morrison, 3 p.m.
Orion vs. Bureau Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Erie-Prophestown vs. Mercer County, 6 p.m.
At HS Gym
Rockridge vs. Rockford Christian, 3 p.m.
Fulton vs. Monmouth-Roseville, 4:30 p.m.
Championship, Knoxville vs. Stockton, 6 p.m.
Wethersfield 58, Fulton 34
FULTON -- Sweenie 0 0-0 3 0, Schipper 0 1-2 3 1, Leitzen 2 0-0 4 5, Gazo 0 0-0 1 0, Puckett 3 0-2 0 8, Fish 1 1-3 2 3, Reed 0 0-0 3 0, Norman 0 5-6 2 5, Jacobs 3 0-0 0 6, Collachia 3 0-1 0 6. Totals 12 7-14 18 34.
WETHERSFIELD -- Lay 2 0-0 2 6, Krause 1 0-0 1 2, Cheesman 0 0-0 2 0, Robinson 1 0-0 1 2, Nichols 9 7-10 0 25, Litton 6 7-8 3 21, Winter 0 0-0 1 0, Daniels 0 0-1 0 0, Witte 0 0-0 0 0, Anderson 1 0-0 3 2, Hulslander 0 0-0 1 0, Jaquez 0 0-0 0 0. Totals 20 14-19 14 58.
Fulton;8;7;6;13;--;34
Wethersfield;14;14;15;15;--;58
3s: Wethersfield 4 (Lay 2, Litton 2), Fulton 3 (Puckett 2, Leitzen).
Mercer County 48, Rockridge 28
MERCER COUNTY -- DeFrieze 0 0-0 1 0, Finch 1 1-2 0 3, Hucke 1 0-0 2 3, Harrison 4 0-0 3 10, Cuellar 2 0-0 1 4, Hagens 0 0-0 4 0, Stineman 6 5-8 1 18, Larson 0 0-0 0 0, Lucas 0 0-0 1 0, Sedam 3 1-2 2 8, Coulter 1 0-1 0 2. Totals 17 7-13 15 48.
ROCKRIDGE -- Leaich 0 0-0 0 0, Riley 1 2-2 1 4, P. Heisch 0 0-0 0 0, Sedam 0 0-0 0 0, Garrett 0 0-0 2 0, M. Heisch 0 0-0 1 0, Stice 1 2-2 3 4, Peterson 0 0-2 1 0, Rursch 3 0-2 1 6, Hines 1 2-4 0 4, McDonald 1 6-8 2 8, Danner 1 0-0 0 2, Simon 0 0-0 0 0. Totals 8 12-20 11 28.
Mercer Co.;10;13;16;9;--;48
Rockridge;4;3;9;9;--;28
3s: Mercer County 4 (Harrison 2, Hucke, Stineman).
Orion 51, Rockford Christian 42
ORION -- McCunn 5 1-2 2 11, Abbott 0 0-0 0 0, Taets 7 0-4 2 16, Kimball 0 0-0 0 0, Terronez 0 0-0 0 0, Blackert 1 1-2 0 3, James 4 2-2 1 10, Fausett 0 0-0 0 0, Farwell 3 0-0 2 6, Parsons 2 1-2 3 5. Totals 22 5-12 10 51.
ROCKFORD CHRISTIAN -- Combs 0 0-0 4 0, Park 1 2-2 2 4, Theisen 4 4-5 2 12, Caruana 0 0-0 0 0, Smith 3 0-0 1 7, Lavery 8 0-0 4 19, Hougan 0 0-0 0 0. Totals 16 6-7 13 42.
Orion;11;12;13;15;--;51
R. Christian;12;13;4;13;--;42
3s: Rockford Christian 4 (Lavery 3, Smith), Orion 2 (Taets 2).
Bureau Valley 66, Morrison 61 (OT)
BUREAU VALLEY -- Ringle 1 0-0 0 2, Barnett 8 1-4 4 19, Williams 0 2-2 4 2, Konneck 3 1-2 2 7, Bohm 5 2-4 3 12, Kolb 2 2-4 2 6, Fordham 6 6-8 4 18, Mares 0 0-0 2 0. Totals 25 14-24 21 66.
MORRISON -- Hudson 0 0-0 3 0, Coons 3 1-3 4 7, Mickley 0 0-0 0 0, Steines 0 3-4 4 3, Houldson 0 0-0 0 0, Fisher 4 2-5 2 10, Tegeler 12 9-9 4 34, Linder 2 2-2 5 7. Totals 21 17-23 22 61.
B. Valley;12;16;7;17;14;--;66
Morrison;17;14;10;11;9;--;61
3s: Bureau Valley 2 (Barnett 2), Morrison 2 (Tegeler, Linder).
Knoxville 50, Erie-Prophetstown 37
KNOXVILLE -- S. Shreeves 1 2-2 1 4, Hall 1 4-6 4 6, Grady 0 0-0 3 0, Stearns 0 0-0 1 0, Bickell 0 0-0 0 0, Kavanagh 5 1-3 3 11, Larson 0 2-2 1 2, B. Shreeves 6 2-8 1 14, Jones 5 3-3 3 13, Jefferson 0 0-0 0 0. Totals 18 14-24 17 50.
ERIE-PROPHETSTOWN -- Anderson 0 0-0 0 0, Chandler 0 0-0 0 0, Camper 3 1-3 3 8, Heyvaert 0 1-2 0 1, Saad 4 1-2 4 11, Schipper 2 1-1 3 5, Cannavo 1 0-4 0 2, Steimle 3 0-0 4 6, Glassburn 1 2-2 4 4. Totals 14 6-14 18 37.
Knoxville;14;19;7;10;--;50
Erie-P'town;14;5;7;11;--;37
3s: Erie-Prophetstown 3 (Saad 2, Camper).
Stockton 63, Monmouth-Roseville 58
MONMOUTH-ROSEVILLE -- Shelton 6 3-4 5 15, Cundiff 0 0-1 4 0, Luna 3 0-0 3 6, Braun 0 0-0 1 0, Connell 2 0-2 4 4, Huston 2 2-4 0 6, Gillen 11 5-7 1 27. Totals 24 10-18 18 58.
STOCKTON -- Cheyenne Mapes 3 1-4 1 8, Brudi 0 1-2 0 1, Kenze Haas 2 1-2 4 5, Timpe 9 3-6 4 28, Cierra Mapes 2 0-1 5 4, Eisfeller 6 5-6 4 17, Kenna Haas 0 0-0 0 0. Totals 22 14-21 18 63.
Mon-Rose;18;14;14;12;--;58
Stockton;17;13;21;12;--;63
3s: Stockton 8 (Timpe 7, Cheyenne Mapes).
KSB Dixon Classic
Friday's games
Consolation Pool B: Losers 5, 6 & 9
Stillman Valley 47, Byron 40
Byron 53, Rockford Guilford 43
Rockford Guilford 33, Stillman Valley 31
Consolation Pool C: Losers 1, 7 & 8
Sterling Newman 50, Oregon 12
Rockford East 55, Oregon 27
Sterling Newman 57, Rockford East 34
Winner's bracket
Third: Eastland 71, United Township 49
First: Sterling 56, Burlington Central 44
Eastland 71, United Township 49
EASTLAND -- Jansen 5-6 2-3 2 5 12, Wilhelm 1-4 0-0 0 0 1, Valrath 1-3 1-2 1 0 3, Smith 0-1 0-0 0 1 0, Snyder 1-3 1-2 0 3 3, Rogers 2-2 0-1 2 1 4, Green 2-2 0-1 0 1 4, Henze 7-13 2-3 2 4 19, Rush 2-4 0-2 2 2 4, Wilczynski 2-3 0-1 1 0 4, Krogman 5-10 6-6 0 8 16, Hammer 0-1 0-0 3 0 0. Totals 28-51 12-21 13 25 71
UTHS -- Boore 2-3 0-0 1 0 5, Dorn 0-0 0-0 0 1 0, Fix 1-3 0-0 1 0 2, Gordon 2-8 1-2 2 2 5, 4-9 0-0 4 7 8, Morgan 0-1 0-0 1 1 2 0, Gomez 1-1 0-0 1 1 2, Jan. Bell 4-8 1-2 4 5 10, Jas. Bell 7-14 2-3 1 3 16, Mohr 0-3 1-2 1 0 1, Abbadusky 0-0 0-0 0 0 0. Totals 21-50 5-9 16 19 49
Eastland;19;27;11;25;--;71
UT;5;10;17;17;--;49
3s: UT 2-13 (Boore 1-2, Jan. Bell 1-2, Mohr 0-3, Gordon 0-3, Jas. Bell 0-2), Eastland 3-7 (Henze 3-5, Wilhelm 0-1, Hammer 0-1). Technicals: UT 2, Eastland 0.
Lee Westerman Tourney
At Princeville HS
Friday's games
Midland 46, Peoria Heights 42
Elmwood 41, Galva 26
Princeville 56, Bushnell-Prairie City 34
Lady Bruins Christmas Classic
At St. Bede
Green pool: Eureka (3-0), Mendota (2-1), Putnam County (1-2), Kewanee (0-3). White pool: Seneca (3-0), St. Bede (1-1), Fieldcrest (1-2), Princeton (0-12).
Friday's games
2:00 p.m.: Seneca 29, Fieldcrest 19
3:30 p.m.: Putnam County 39, Kewanee 38
5:00 p.m.: Eureka 44, Mendota 40
6:30 p.m.: St. Bede vs. Princeton
Today's games
2:00 p.m.: 4th Green vs. 4th White
3:30 p.m.: 3rd Green vs. 3rd White
5:00 p.m.: 2nd Green vs. 2nd White
6:30 p.m.: 1st Green vs. 1st White
Lisle's Holiday Cage Classic
Friday's games
At North Gym
Game 17: Chicago Latin 72, Anitoch 57
Game 18: Wheaton St. Francis 49, Addison Trail 47
Game 21: Walther Christian vs. Rosary, 6:30 p.m.
Game 22: Riverdale 35, Reed-Custer 32
At South Gym
Game 19: Chicago Christian 52, Coal City 29
Game 20: Wheaton Academy 49, Illiana Christian 46
Game 23: Timothy Christian 47, Rockford Jefferson 37
Game 24: Elgin St. Edward vs. Lisle, 8 p.m.
Today's games
At North Gym
Game 25: Rosary vs. Addison Trail, 3:30 p.m.
Game 26: Chicago Latin vs. Wheaton St. Francis, 5 p.m.
Game 31: L 21 & Reed-Custer, 6:30 p.m.
Game 32: W 21 & Riverdale, 8 p.m.
At South Gym
Game 27: Coal City vs. Illiana Christian, 3:15 p.m.
Game 28: Chicago Christian vs. Wheaton Academy, 4:45 p.m.
Game 29: Rockford Jefferson & 24, 6:15 p.m.
Game 30: Timothy Christian & 24, 7:45 p.m.
