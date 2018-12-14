Boys basketball
Friday's scores
Mississippi Athletic
North Scott 59, Bettendorf 55 (OT)
Assumption 63, Burlington 46
Davenport North 63, Clinton 53
Davenport Central 67, Muscatine 25
Western Big Six
Galesburg 78, Alleman 53
Rock Island 55, Quincy 52
Moline 67, United Township 56
Iowa area
Maquoketa 61, Marion 44
Mount Vernon at Central DeWitt, late
Camanche 81, Durant 54
Monticello 60, Tipton 57
North Cedar 66, Wilton 52
West Branch 68, Bellevue 35
Iowa City Regina 60, Northeast 48
Bellevue Marquette 56, Midland 42
Calamus-Wheatland 69, Lisbon 57
Easton Valley 71, Cedar Valley Christian 26
Wapello 59, Lone Tree 39
Louisa-Muscatine at Pekin, late
Highland 71, Columbus 45
Illinois area
Geneseo 61, LaSalle-Peru 46
Rockridge 37, Erie-Prophetstown 22
Bettendorf (4-1, 3-1) -- Tyler Wellman 1-1 0-0 2, D.J. Carton 9-27 10-16 29, Blake Tyler 1-5 0-0 2, Trevor Feller 2-9 2-2 8, Lucas Hayes 1-1 0-1 2, Carter Furness 1-2 0-0 2, Oliver Bakeris 4-4 0-0 8, Ty Numkena 0-0 0-0 0, Joe Byrne 0-1 0-0 0, Keaton Staley 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 20-51 12-19 55.
North Scott (5-0, 4-0) -- Carson Rollinger 3-9 2-4 10, Tavi Seales 8-15 6-11 25, Sam Kilburg 4-7 2-4 11, Ty Anderson 4-11 2-4 10, Trent Allard 0-0 0-0 0, Reece Sommers 1-1 0-2 3, Landon Eiland 0-1 0-1 0. Totals 20-44 12-26 59.
Bettendorf;15;14;8;10;8;--;55
North Scott;7;17;11;12;12;--;59
3-point goals -- Bettendorf 3-22 (Feller 2-9, Carton 1-9, Tyler 0-2, Furness 0-1, Byrne 0-1); North Scott 7-19 (Seales 3-8, Rollinger 2-5, Kilburg 1-2, Sommers 1-1, Eiland 0-1, Anderson 0-2). Rebounds -- Bettendorf 30 (Carton 15); North Scott 26 (Kilburg 8, Anderson 8). Turnovers -- Bettendorf 8, North Scott 6. Total fouls -- Bettendorf 23, North Scott 19. Fouled out -- Anderson. Technical foul -- Hayes; North Scott bench.
Davenport Central 67, Muscatine 25
Davenport Central -- Amari Porter 0 0-0 0 0, Josh English 4 0-0 2 9, John Miller 5 0-0 3 12, Niiziar Rogers 3 0-0 0 6, Layman Miller 0 0-0 1 0, Kaiden Phillips 2 2-4 1 6, Keshawn Pegues 11 4-5 1 27, Ralph Hayes 3 0-0 1 7, Dajion Greer 0 0-0 1 0, Eli Wallace 0 0-0 3 0, Victor Howard 0 0-0 3 0, Javari Terrell 0 0-0 1 0. Totals 28 6-9 17 67.
Muscatine -- Briggs Miller 1 0-0 0 2, Sean Brown 0 0-0 3 0, Noah Yahn 0 0-0 0 0, Cooper Zeck 2 0-0 2 4, Tyree Williams 1 2-4 1 4, Jose Martinez 0 2-2 3 2, Gabe Mulder 2 0-0 0 4, Nate Diercks 0 0-1 2 0, Bredyn Seaman 0 0-0 0 0, Jake Thomas 0 0-2 1 0, Josh Dieckman 4 0-2 2 9. Totals 10 4-11 15 25.
Central;29;19;17;2;--;67
Muscatine;8;4;9;4;--;25
3-point goals -- Central 5 (Miller 2, English, Pegues, Hayes); Muscatine 1 (Dieckman).
Davenport North 63, Clinton 53
Clinton (1-4, 1-3) -- Max Holy 4 0-0 12, Frederick Williams 5 4-4 15, Damarcus Knox 0 2-4 2, LJ Henderson 2 0-1 4, Bret Myli 6 2-4 14, Malachi Mojeiko 1 0-0 3, Ulysses Patterson 1 1-2 3, Zach Hoffman 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 9-15 53.
North (3-2, 3-1) -- Jayden Houston 6 1-2 15, Mekki Sisk 4 0-2 10, Alec Siefert 0 0-0 0, Cory Prather 3 0-0 8, TJ Vesey 4 1-3 9, Quincy Wiseman 6 0-1 12, Jamal Litt 3 3-8 9, Mike Green 0 0-0 0. Totals 26 5-16 63.
Clinton;9;18;15;11;--;53
North;8;14;20;21;--;63
3-point goals -- Clinton 6 (Holy 4, Williams, Mojeiko); North -- 6 (Houston 2, Sisk 2, Prather 2). Total fouls -- Clinton 15, North 17. Fouled out -- none.
Rock Island 55, Quincy 52
Rock Island (6-3, 2-1) -- Rice 3-7 4-5 2 1 10, Price 8-12 3-4 4 4 21, Randle 3-5 0-0 0 0 9, Voss 0-2 0-0 2 1 0, Holtam 2-4 00 4 5 4, GUstafson 0-0 0-0 1 3 0, Tucker 3-4 0-0 1 1 7, Key 1-3 1-2 1 2 4, McDuffy 0-2 0-2 1 3 0, Allison 0-0 0-0 0 0 0. Totals -- 20-39 8-13 16 22 55.
Quincy (1-6, 1-2) -- Reis 0-2 2-2 2 2 2, Crider 3-5 0-1 3 4 7, Smith 5-11 2-2 3 1 15, Brock 3-4 6-6 3 6 13, Talton 4-9 0-0 3 2 10, Rupert 2-4 0-0 0 0 5, Nicholson 0-1 0-0 1 0 0. Totals -- 17-36 10-11 15 17 52.
Rock Island;18;1214;11;--;55
Quincy;13;12;18;9;--;52
3-point goals -- Rock Island 7-14 (Randle 3-5, Price 2-4, Tucker 1-2, Key 1-1, McDuffy 0-1), Quincy 8-20 (Smith 3-7, Talton 2-6, Rupert 1-3, Crider 1-2, Brock 1-1, Reid 0-1). Assists -- Rock Island 9 (Rice 4), Quincy 7 (Smith 3). Steals -- Rock Island 7 (Price 3), Quincy 5 (Brock 2). Turnovers -- Rock Island 14, Quincy 16.
Moline 67, United Township 56
UT (7-2, 2-1) -- Geadeyan 3-8 4-4 56 3 10, Wilson 4-6 0-0 5 4 8, Ronnebeck 2-7 0-0 3 3 6, Agot 5-13 5-7 3 6 15, Ellis 7-8 1-2 3 12 15, Rose 0-0 0-0 0 0 0, Solis 0-0 0-0 0 1 0, Rosales 1-1 0-0 1 1 2, Taghon 0-0 0-0 2 0 0. Totals -- 22-43 10-13 22 30 56.
Moline (7-1, 3-0) -- Harding 5-13 5-9 1 4 18, Lamphier 2-7 1-2 2 5 5, Wiemers 3-9 7-9 4 5 15, Bey-Buie 2-7 0-1 2 3 5, Billups 7-13 6-11 2 9 22, Rogers 0-0 0-0 1 3 0, Sterling 1-2 0-1 3 0 2, Johnson 0-0 0-0 0 0 0. Totals -- 20-51 19-33 15 29 67.
United Township;9;15;18;14;--;56
Moline;19;21;13;14;--;67
3-point goals -- UT 2-13 (Ronnebeck 2-7, Geadeyan 0-1, Wilson 0-1, Agot 0-4), Moline 8-22 (Harding 3-9, Wiemers 2-4, Bey-Buie 1-2, Billups 2-6, Sterling 0-1). Assists -- UT 10 (Agot 4), Moine 10 (Harding 4). Steals -- UT 4 (Geadeyan 2, Agot 2), Moline 12 (Rogers 3). Turnovers -- UT 17, Moline 9.
Galesburg 78, Alleman 53
Galesburg (6-2, 1-2) -- Fields 4-5 0-0 0 2 8, Parks 1-3 0-0 0 2 2, Sampson 1-3 3-3 2 0 5, Cunningham 3-9 0-2 2 7 6, Endthoff 8-13 1-1 2 1 21, Hemphill 0-0 0-2 0 0 0, Milan 1-3 0-0 3 0 5, Price 3-9 3-5 0 6 9, Egipciaco 2-3 1-2 1 2 5, Anderson 3-6 0-0 0 2 6, McCants 5-10 1-2 2 3 11. Totals -- 31-64 9-17 12 25 78.
Alleman (4-5, 0-3) -- Campos 1-2 0-0 1 1 3, Sheets 4-6 0-0 1 5 8, Hodge 1-6 0-0 0 0 3, Estes 1-2 0-0 0 1 2, Mattecheck 7-9 0-0 1 1 14, Ahern 1-5 0-2 3 2 3, Rouse 1-1 0-0 1 0 2, Fernandez 0-1 0-0 0 2 0, VanDerGinst 6-14 1-2 2 7 14, Snyder 0-0 0-0 1 0 0, O’Keffee 0-1 2-4 0 1 2, Sharer 0-0 2-2 0 0 2. Totals -- 22-47 5-10 11 20 53.
Galesburg;16;19;27;16;--;78
Alleman;15;14;4;20;--;53
3-point goals -- Galesburg 5-14 (Fields 0-1, Cunningham 0-1, Endthoff 4-6, Milan 1-2, Price 0-1, Anderson 0-1, McCants 0-2), Alleman 4-8 (Campos 1-2, Sheets 0-1, Hodge 1-2, Estes 0-1, Ahern 1-1 VanDerGinst 1-1).
Maquoketa 61, Marion 44
Marion (5-1) — Mason Rage 3-4 0-0 6, Trevor Paulsen 3-8 0-1 6, Gage Franck 3-7 0-0 9, Will Henricksen 3-11 6-7 12, Mathew Brase 0-2 0-0 0, Jaffer Murphy 3-7 0-0 8, Austin Prier 0-1 0-0 0, Connor Whalen 0-1 0-0 0, Ju’Corey Higgins 0-1 0-0 0, Owen Puk 0-0 0-0 0, Brandon Whitson 0-1 0-0 0, Sam Finley 0-1 2-2 2, Colton Clark 0-0 0-0 0, Austin Griest 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 15-44 9-12 44.
Maquoketa (7-0) — A.J. Becker 8-16 7-7 26, Caiden Atienza 0-1 1-2 1, Macklin Shanahan 1-4 0-0 2, Kane Kopp 4-9 2-2 12, Connor Becker 3-8 3-5 11, Nathan Watters 2-5 2-4 6, Nicholas Ehlinger 1-2 0-0 3, Clayton Widel 0-0 0-0 0, Kaiden Scott 0-1 0-0 0, Dalen Acton 0-0 0-0 0, Quentyn Huebbe 0-1 0-0 0, Ben Wagner 0-1 0-0 0, Chase Gruenwald 0-0 0-0 0, James Linden 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-48 15-20 61.
Marion;12;9;8;15;--;44
Maquoketa;14;13;13;21;--;61
3-point goals — Marion 5-15 (Franck 3-5, Murphy 2-3, Henricksen 0-4, Rahe 0-1, Whitson 0-1, Finley 0-1), Maquoketa 8-26 (ABecker 3-9, Kopp 2-6, CBecker 2-6, Ehlinger 1-2, Scott 0-1, Huebbe 0-1, Wagner 0-1). Rebounds — Marion 27 (Rahe 4, Murphy 4), Maquoketa 35 (Watters 9). Fouls — Marion 17, Maquoketa 13. Fouled out — none. Turnovers — Marion 14, Maquoketa 11.
Sophomores — Marion 50, Maquoketa 36.
West Branch 68, Bellevue 35
West Branch (7-0) -- Brett Schiele 2 0-0 5, Beau Cornwell 9 5-6 26, Trey Eagle 1 2-4 4, Brady Lukavsky 2 0-0 4, Zach Thompson 2 0-0 5, Jeff Bowie 2 0-0 4, Ted Bridges 4 2-2 10, Thomas Gould 3 2-2 8. Totals -- 25 11-15 68.
Bellevue (2-5) -- Trey Daughtry 1 3-6 5, Andrew Swartz 1 0-0 2, Paxton Feldermann 6 0-0 13, Riley Konrady 2 0-1 4, Colby Sieverding 2 2-2 7, Trevor Hager 2 0-0 4. Totals -- 14 5-9 35.
West Branch;12;14;18;24;--;68
Bellevue;9;11;9;6;--;35
3-point goals -- West Branch 5 (Cornwell 3, Schiele 1, Lukavsky 1); Bellevue 2 (Feldermann 1, Sieverding 1). Fouled out -- none.
Bellevue Marquette 56, Midland 42
Marquette -- Jeb Schwager 0 0-0 2 0, Carson Michels 0 5-9 2 5, Aza Berthel 0 0-0 0 0, Ty Parker 5 2-4 2 16, Danny Koos 1 2-4 4 4, Ethan Pfiffner 8 5-7 0 21, Parker Mueller 0 0-0 2 0, Jake Anderson 0 0-0 0 0, Nick Hager 2 0-0 0 6, Matt Brinker 2 0-0 1 4, Tyler Kremer 0 0-0 1 0. Totals 18 14-24 14 56.
Midland -- Carson Rupp 1 0-0 3 2, Jensen Dodge 0 0-0 0 0, Wilson Buckwalter 2 0-1 4 5, Hunter Brown 1 0-0 3 3, Brit Martens 5 0-0 1 14, Peyton Rupp 1 0-0 4 3, Aaron Bixler 0 0-0 1 0, Iziek Soper 3 0-3 2 6, Ethan Kaftan 4 1-4 3 9. Totals 17 1-8 21 42.
Marquette;12;19;13;12;--;56
Midland;7;12;10;13;--;42
3-point goals -- Marquette 6 (Parker 4, Hager 2); Midland 7 (Martens 4, Peyton Rupp, Brown, Buckwalter).
Camanche 81, Durant 54
Camanche -- Ethan Buckley 3 1-1 0 7, Carson Seeser 3 2-2 1 9, Caleb Delzell 10 2-2 1 23, Zach Erwin 1 1-3 3 3, Cam Soenksen 8 5-6 4 23, Jaxon White 2 0-2 0 4, Dylan Darsidan 0 0-0 0 0, Kyle Deweerdt 0 0-0 0 0, Zayne Feller 6 0-2 4 12, Calvin Ottens 0 0-0 5 0. Totals 30 10-17 18 81.
Durant -- Mason Compton 3 2-4 2 9, Jack Voss 0 0-0 0 0, Drew Delong 0 1-2 2 1, Easton Botkins 5 1-2 4 14, Marcus Engstler 0 0-0 0 0, Bryce Lafrenz 4 1-3 3 10, Brendan Paper 2 0-0 4 5, Joe Lilienthal 6 3-4 1 15. Totals 18 8-15 16 54.
Camanche;17;22;17;25;--;81
Durant;8;16;12;18;--;54
3-point goals -- Camanche 4 (Soenksen 2, Delzell, Seeser); Durant 6 (Botkins 3, Compton, Lafrenz, Paper). Fouled out -- Camanche (Ottens).
Rockridge 37, Erie-Prophetstown 22
Erie-Prophetstown -- Anderson 1 0-0 3, Johnson 1 2-5 4, Hammer 4 0-1 8, Alden 0 0-2 0, Ames 0 3-4 3, Robinson 1 0-2 2, Coleman 1 0-0 2. Totals -- 8 5-12 22.
Rockridge -- Cody Bush 1 2-4 4, Nate Henry 3 2-2 8, Jenson Whiteman 2 0-3 6, Jacob Hilken 2 0-0 4, Riley Fetterer 3 0-0 7, Cole Rusk 4 0-2 8. Totals -- 15 11-15 37.
E-P;7;0;11;4;--;22
Rockridge;14;5;6;12;--;37
3-point goals -- E-P 1 (Anderson); Rockridge 3 (Whiteman 2, Fetterer 1).
Girls basketball
Friday's scores
Mississippi Athletic
Davenport North 78, Clinton 50
Pleasant Valley 67, Davenport West 6
Assumption 64, Burlington 21
Muscatine 45, Davenport Central 39
North Scott 65, Bettendorf 26
Iowa area
Central DeWitt 39, Mount Vernon 25
Marion 77, Maquoketa 31
Camanche 62, Durant 45
Monticello 56, Tipton 47
Wilton 67, North Cedar 34
Bellevue 46, West Branch 40
Iowa City Regina 65, Northeast 26
Anamosa 53, West Liberty 48
Bellevue Marquette 51, Midland 30
Lisbon 54, Calamus-Wheatland 49
Cedar Valley Christian at Easton Valley, late
Wapello 52, Lone Tree 41
Pekin 57, Louisa-Muscatine 26
Highland 57, Columbus 24
North Scott (7-1, 5-1) -- Presley Case 4-11 2-3 12; Rylie Rucker 8-10 2-2 23, Chloe Engelkes 0-1 0-0 0, Adriane Latham 2-5 1-2 5, Grace Boffeli 7-10 3-7 17, Brooke Corson 2-3 0-0 5, Samantha Scott 1-2 0-0 3, Brooke Kilburg 0-1 0-0 0, Paige Blaskovich 0-1 0-0 0, Grace Hansel 0-0 0-0 0, Rachel Anderson 0-0 0-0 0, Reagan Schoening 0-0 0-0 0, Avery Woods 0-0 0-0 0, Tarynn Kuehl 0-0 0-0 0, Kami Nagle 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-44 8-14 65
Bettendorf (7-1, 5-1) -- Grace McKenzie 1-4 0-0 3, Allie Brownson 0-5 0-0 0, Ashley Fountain 1-5 1-2 3, Emma Dennison 2-7 2-2 6, Kylie Wroblewski 3-10 1-2 7, Maggie Erpelding 1-6 2-4 5, Kaalyn Petersen 0-2 0-0 0, Emilie Gist 0-1 0-2 0, Jenna Schweizer 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 9-41 6-12 26
North Scott;14;25;12;14;--;65
Bettendorf;13;6;5;2;--;26
3-point goals -- North Scott 9-16 (Rucker 5-7, Case 2-4, Scott 1-2, Corson 1-1, Engelkes 0-1, Kilburg 0-1); Bettendorf 2-16 (McKenzie 1-4, Erpelding 1-4, Brownson 0-3, Dennison 0-2, Wroblewski 0-2, Fountain 0-1). Rebounds -- North Scott 37 (Boffeli 14, Latham 4, Case 4); Bettendorf 14 (Wroblewski 5, Dennison 3). Turnovers -- North Scott 16, Bettendorf 15. Team fouls -- North Scott 11, Bettendorf 9. Fouled out -- none.
Davenport North 78, Clinton 50
Clinton (3-4, 2-4) -- Elle Davis 2 0-0 6, Molly Chapman 4 2-4 10, Macy Mulholland 1 0-0 3, Marissa Fullick 1 0-0 3, Megan Gandrup 8 3-3 20, Rylie Mussman 0 0-2 0, Molly Shannon 1 0-0 2, Mackenzie Cooley 3 0-1 6. Totals -- 20 5-10 50.
North (5-2, 5-1) -- Anne Awour 9 0-0 19, Bailey Ortega 6 1-3 16, Lindsey Broders 1 3-4 5, Bella Sims 1 0-0 2, Tayja Clayton 2 0-0 5, Camry Dillie 4 0-0 10, Reese Ranum 1 0-0 3, Ivy Wilmington 7 0-0 15, Jordan Burch 1 0-0 3. Totals -- 32 4-7 78.
Clinton;13;4;12;21;--;50
North;12;22;19;25;--;78
3-point goals -- Clinton 5 (Davis 2, Mulholland 1, Fullick 1, Gandrup 1); North 10 (Ortega 3, Dillie 2, Awour 1, Clayton 1, Ranum 1, Wilmington 1, Burch 1). Fouled out -- none.
Davenport Assumption 64, Burlington 21
Assumption (3-5, 3-3) -- Chaney Steffen 5 1-3 11, Katie Anderson 6 1-3 18, Lauren Herrig 2 0-0 5, Dawsen Dorsey 5 2-5 12, Anna Wohlers 1 4-10 6, Allie Timmons 1 3-7 6, Corey Whitlock 3 0-1 6. Totals -- 23 11-29 64.
Burlington (2-6, 1-5) -- Bre Porter 0 1-3 1, Bailey Wiemann 1 2-4 4, Mackenzie Kerns 2 0-0 6, Angel Baylark 0 1-3 1, Alexis Standard 1 0-0 2, Kayla Glasnow 1 0-0 3, Karli Glasnow 1 2-4 4. Totals -- 6 6-11 21.
Assumption;19;20;13;12;--;64
Burlington;4;4;7;6;--;21
3-point goals -- Assumption 7 (Anderson 5, Herrig 1, Timmons 1); Burlington 3 (Kerns 2, Kayla Glasnow 1). Fouled out -- none.
Muscatine 45, Davenport Central 39
Muscatine -- Zoey Long 7 5-5 1 18, Rylie Moss 0 0-0 1 0, Kendra Eller 1 0-0 3 3, Macey Rogers 2 0-2 1 4, Emily Woepking 1 0-0 2 2, Kayla Scholz 0 2-2 1 2, Alicia Garcia 7 2-2 2 16. Totals 18 9-11 11 45.
Davenport Central -- Kariana Lohf 3 2-2 3 8, Nacari Bryant 0 0-0 0 0, Acorianna Lard 2 0-0 4 5, McKenna Moore 2 2-2 0 6, Mackenzie Brown 2 0-2 4 2, Adriauna Mayfield 5 0-0 0 10, Angel Taylor 2 0-0 3 4, Bria Clark 2 0-0 1 4. Totals 18 4-6 15 39.
Muscatine;7;11;14;13;--;45
Central;13;10;10;6;--;39
3-point goals -- Muscatine 4 (Long 3, Eller); Central 1 (Lard).
Bellevue 46, West Branch 40
West Branch (6-2) -- Riley Vaughn 1 0-0 3, Sasha Koenig 1 0-0 2, Delaynie Luneckas 1 2-2 4, Taylor Thein 3 0-0 9, Taya Young 3 2-2 9, Rylan Druecker 1 0-0 3, Mackenzie Heise 4 2-2 10. Totals -- 14 6-6 40.
Bellevue (8-0) -- Kailey Miller 2 0-0 4, Alyssa Rubel 1 0-0 3, Lindsey Banowetz 4 3-4 11, Teresa Paulsen 2 3-4 7, Maddie Schmidt 2 0-0 5, Giana Michels 4 6-7 16. Totals -- 15 12-15 46.
West Branch;9;16;8;7;--;40
Bellevue;10;10;11;15;--;46
3-point goals -- West Branch 6 (Thein 3, Young 1, Druecker 1); Bellevue 4 (Michels 2, Rubel 1, Schmidt 1). Fouled out -- none.
Central DeWitt 39, Mount Vernon 25
Mount Vernon (3-5) -- Lauren Ryan 1 0-0 2, Summer Brand 1 0-0 3, Annie Rhomberg 4 1-2 10, Sammy Moss 4 1-3 10. Totals -- 10 2-5 25.
DeWitt (7-0) -- Allie Meadows 2 0-0 5, Carleigh Jefford 0 2-2 2, Lauren Cooper 0 0-1 0, Emily Swanson 1 0-3 2, Madi McAvan 1 0-0 3, Lauren Wisco 4 2-4 12, Taylor Veach 4 2-3 11, Talbot Kinney 2 0-2 4. Totals -- 14 6-15 39.
Mount Vernon;5;6;4;10;--;25
DeWitt;10;10;7;12;--;39
3-point goals -- Mount Vernon 3 (Brand 1, Rhomberg 1, Moss 1); DeWitt 5 (Wisco 2, Meadows 1, McAvan 1, Veach 1). Fouled out -- none.
Wapello 52, Lone Tree 41
Lone Tree -- Sara Branson 1 1-2 3 2, Chloe Jacque 2 2-2 3 8, Natalie Patterson 0 0-0 0 0, Josie Mullinnix 3 2-2 4 8, Holley Johnson 2 2-2 4 6, Kasey Chown 3 4-4 4 10, Maddie Jacque 2 0-0 5 4, Ashley Musser 1 0-0 1 2, Molly Milder 0 0-0 0 0. Totals 14 11-12 24 41
Wapello -- Sammy Ewart 2 4-5 2 8, Holly Massner 3 3-3 3 11, Eryka Dickey 5 9-12 2 19, Brekyn Mears 2 4-8 0 8, Emma Reid 1 3-7 2 5, Mady Reid 0 1-4 2 1, Toni Bohlen 0 0-0 1 0. Totals 13 24-38 12 52
Lone Tree;11;9;6;15;--;41
Wapello;5;12;7;28;--;52
3-point goals -- Lone Tree 2 (Chloe Jacque 2); Wapello 2 (Massner 2). Fouled out -- Lone Tree (Maddie Jacque)
Late Thursday
Highland 54, Louisa-Muscatine 50
Louisa-Muscatine -- McKenna Hohenadel 0 3-6 3, Hailey Sanders 3 3-6 11, Kylee Sanders 6 4-9 21, Raegen Downing 4 0-1 8, Sarah Martinez 3 0-0 7. Totals -- 16 10-22 50.
Highland -- Sarah Schneider 0 1-2 1, Alyssa Brase 4 0-0 9, Kylie Wood 0 3-5 3, Alyson Stokes 6 8-12 21, Abbie Miller 7 7-10 20. Totals -- 17 19-29 54.
Louisa-Muscatine;13;20;8;9;--;50
Highland;11;13;10;20;--;54
Wrestling
Battle of Waterloo
Davenport Assumption 45, Clear Lake 26
170 -- Logan Schimanski (DA) dec. Connor O'Tool, 4-3; 182 -- Kole Kreinbring (DA) pinned Braden Byrnes, 1:35; 195 -- Julien Broderson (DA) pinned Dylan Kruckenberg, 1:29; 220 -- Seth Adrian (DA) pinned Kade Hambly, 2:40; 285 -- Tim Kendall (DA) dec. Jake Keith, 5-3 (SV-1); 106 -- Ethan Forker (DA) pinned Geoff Miller, 0:07; 113 -- Sam Nelson (CL) pinned Collin Wehr, 2:45; 120 -- TJ Fitzpatrick (DA) dec. Conner Morey, 5-1; 126 -- Noah Gonzalez (DA) pinned Isaiah Smith, 1:29; 132 -- Eric Faught (CL) pinned Jacob Felderman, 1:51; 138 -- Brian Hillyer (CL) dec. Parker Foley, 4-3; 145 -- Adam Laubenthal (DA) won by forfeit; 152 -- Braxton Dobel (CL) tech. fall Evan Forker, 17-1; 160 -- Thomas Gansen (CL) pinned Joe Deckert, 1:40.
Ankeny 58, Pleasant Valley 18
170 -- Nick Scherle (Ankeny) pinned Ryan Kammerer, 3:31; 182 -- Scott Wendel (PV) pinned Michael Karns, 4:42; 195 -- Mason Thomas (Ankeny) won by forfeit; 220 -- Max O'Brien (PV) dec. Colby Bales, 13-7; 285 -- Romello Gray (Ankeny) pinned Evan Kilstrom, 2:30; 106 -- Trevor Anderson (Ankeny) won by forfeit; 113 -- Cael Cox (Ankeny) pinned Sidi Sharma, 2:29; 120 -- Riley Faeth (Ankeny) pinned Troy Banian, 1:14; 126 -- Caleb Rathjen (Ankeny) tech fall Josh Pelzer, 18-3; 132 -- Sam Kallem (Ankeny) tech fall Hunter Meyrer, 15-0; 138 -- Wyatt Carl (Ankeny) pinned Alex Clemmons, 4:32; 145 -- Cole Lansing (Ankeny) pinned Alex Clemons, 0:36; 152 -- Eli Loyd (PV) pinned Jordan Bales, 0:16; 160 -- TJ Brown (PV) dec. Mo Watson, 9-7.
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 32, North Scott 29
170 -- Quentin Allison (NS) dec. Carter Dietz, 7-3; 182 -- Colby Lienemann (CGD) pinned Kevin Diep, 2:39; 195 -- Sam Wigans (CGD) tech fall Teagan Fletcher, 18-2; 220 -- Kain Nelson (CGD) pinned Dakota Asleson, 1:41; 285 -- Spencer Trenary (CGD) pinned Brady Ernst, 2:20; 106 -- Peyton Westlin (NS) pinned Kaeden Langfitt (CGD) 0:19; 113 -- Tyler Stein (CGD) dec. Josh Connor, 6-1; 120 -- Garrett Seaba (CGD) dec. Cael Bredar, 6-5; 126 -- Caleb McCabe (NS) tech fall Bryce Allen, 18-3; 132 -- Remington Hanson (CGD) sudden victory Trenton Doty, 13-11; 138 -- Deven Strief (NS) major dec. Reed Abbas, 9-0; 145 -- Collin Lewis (NS) dec. Keaton Wilson, 9-3; 152 -- Jake Matthaidess (NS) pinned Cael Ahrens, 0:56; 160 -- Zachary Campbell (NS) dec. Kamren Jergenson, 12-11.
Davenport Assumption 47, Ankeny 27
182 -- Kole Kreinbring (DA) pinned Michael Karns, 3:36; 195 -- Julien Broderson (DA) won by forfeit; 220 -- Seth Adrian (DA) pinned Mason Thomas, 4:24; 285 -- Romello Gray (Ankeny) pinned Tim Kendall, 1:35; 106 -- Trevor Anderson (Ankeny) pinned Ethan Forker, 1:28; 113 -- Cael Cox (Ankeny) pinned Collin Wehr, 4:45; 120 -- TJ Fitzpatrick (DA) dec. Riley Faeth, 6-1; 126 -- Caleb Rathjen (Ankeny) won by forfeit; 132 -- Sam Kallem (Ankeny) dec. Jacob Felderman, 3-1; 138 -- Johnny Hua (DA) dec. Wyatt Carl, 7-5; 145 -- Adam Laubenthal (DA) tech fall Cole Lansing, 16-0; 152 -- Evan Forker (DA) pinned Daniel Rose, 4:39; 160 -- Joe Deckert (DA) pinned Mo Watson, 0:56; 170 -- Logan Schimanski (DA) pinned Nick Scherle, 1:27.
Clear Lake 60, Pleasant Valley 24
182 -- Scott Wendel (PV) pinned Braden Byrnes, 1:04; 195 -- Dylan Kruckenburg (CL) won by forfeit; 220 -- Kade Hambly (CL) pinned Max O'Brien, 0:57; 285 -- Evan Kilstrom (PV) pinned Jake Keith, 2:21; 106 -- Geoff Miller (CL) won by forfeit; 113 -- Sam Nelson (CL) pinned Sidi Sharma, 3:01; 120 -- Conner Morey (CL) pinned Troy Banian, 1:24; 126 -- Josh Pelzer (PV) pinned Isaiah Smith, 3:46; 132 -- Eric Faught (CL) pinned Hunter Meyrer, 2:49; 138 -- Brian Hillyer (CL) pinned Alex Clemons, 0:48; 145 -- Eli Loyd (PV) won by forfeit; 152 -- Braxton Doebel (CL) pinned Conner Miller, 0:12; 160 -- Thomas Gansen (CL) pinned TJ Brown, 1:59; 170 -- Connor O'Tool (CL) pinned Ryan Kammerer, 0:50.
North Scott 66, Mason City 11
170 -- Nate Link (NS) pinned Chase Olsen, 1:07; 182 -- Kevin Diep (NS) won by forfeit; 195 -- Taegen Fletcher (NS) won by forfeit; 220 -- Dakota Asleson (NS) pinned Caden Brager, 0:51; 285 -- Troy Monahan (MC) pinned Brady Ernst, 2:51; 106 -- Peyton Westlin (NS) won by forfeit; 113 -- Josh Connor (NS) dec. Cooper Wiemann, 12-6; 120 -- Cullan Schriever (MC) tech fall Cael Brader, 25-10; 126 -- Caleb McCabe (NS) pinned Connor Wiemann, 1:05; 132 -- Trenton Doty (NS) dec. Chris Keller, 8-2; 138 -- Deven Strief (NS) pinned Colby Schriever, 3:48; 145 -- Collin Lewis (NS) pinned Marcos Cervantes, 0:41; 152 -- Jake Matthaidess (NS) pinned Riley Monahan, 0:36; 160 -- Zachary Campbell (NS) won by forfeit.
West Delaware 40, Davenport Assumption 20
195 -- Julien Broderson (DA) won by forfeit; 220 -- Seth Adrian (DA) pinned Kody Wenger, 4:12; 285 -- Carson Petlon (WD) pinned Tim Kendall, 0:50; 106 -- Ethan Forker (DA) dec. Blake Engel, 5-0; 113 -- Luke Farmer (WD) major dec. Collin Wehr, 10-0; 120 -- TJ Fitzpatrick (DA) dec. Evan Woods, 5-2; 126 -- Noah Gonzalez (DA) dec. Staveley Maury, 4-2; 132 -- Ryan Phillips (WD) dec. Jacob Felderman, 2-0; 138 -- Jadyn Peyton (WD) pinned Parker Foley, 1:54; 145 -- Cael Meyer (WD) dec. Adam Laubenthal, 8-1; 152 -- Mitchel Mangold (WD) pinned Evan Forker, 1:58; 160 -- Jared Voss (WD) dec. Joe Deckert, 6-1; 170 -- Wyatt Voelker (WD) pinned Logan Schimanski, 0:43; 182 -- Jack Neuhaus (WD) dec. Kole Kreinbring 9-4.
Pleasant Valley 56, Wapsie Valley 12
195 -- double forfeit; 220 -- Max O'Brien (PV) won by forfeit; 285 -- Evan Kilstrom (PV) pinned Rylan Duffy, 4:51; 106 -- double forfeit; 113 -- Sidi Sharma (PV) dec. Gavin Leistikow, 10-6; 120 -- Troy Banian (PV) won by forfeit; 126 -- Josh Pelzer (PV) tech fall Skylar Plaster, 15-0; 132 -- Alex Clemons (PV) won by forfeit; 138 -- Hunter Meyrer (PV) pinned Cayle Huebner, 3:45; 145 -- Reese Welcer (WV) pinned Conner Miller, 0:53; 152 -- Eli Loyd (PV) pinned Sam Banger, 0:28; 160 -- Nathan Hyde (WV) pinned TJ Brown, 1:19; 170 -- Ryan Kammerer (PV) pinned Sam Rubner, 1:24; 182 -- Scott Wendel (PV) won by forfeit.
North Scott 50, Indianola 13
195 -- Teagen Fletcher (NS) pinned Andrew Wolff, 2:42; 220 -- Wes Hogard (Ind) dec. Dakota Asleson, 7-4; 285 -- Brady Ernst (NS) dec. Ben Teasdale, 5-2; 106 -- Ryder Downey (Ind) major dec. Peyton Westlin 8-0; 113 -- Josh Connor (NS) pinned Chandler Lowry, 5:10; 120 -- Cael Bredar (NS) major dec. Trey Kaas, 10-0; 126 -- Caleb McCabe (NS) pinned Trey Kellow, 2:16; 132 -- Trenten Doty (NS) major dec. Brock Elbert, 8-0; 138 -- Deven Strief (NS) pinned Camden Lloyd, 0:30; 145 -- Collin Lewis (NS) pinned Caleb Kloberdanz, 1:12; 152 -- Nick Bonanno (Ind) dec. Jake Matthaidess, 6-3; 160 -- Zachary Campbell (NS) dec. Hunter Vanderwaal, 8-3; 170 -- Brennan Meacham (Ind) dec. Nate Link 3-1; 182 -- Kevin Diep (NS) pinned Jacob Barretta 1:01.
Fort Madison Invitational
Day 1
Louisa-Muscatine results
113 -- Round 1 -- Jonah Hallam (Cedar Rapids Kennedy) def. Wyatt Salmon (Louisa-Muscatine), forfeit. Round 2 -- Quinten Aney (Mediapolis) pinned Wyatt Salmon (Louisa-Muscatine), 0:46
120 -- Round 1 -- Marcos Moedano (Louisa-Muscatine) pinned (Liberty Wentzville), 2:43. Round 2 -- Griffin Molle (Burlington Notre Dame) pinned Marcos Moedano (Louisa-Muscatine), 2:59
126 -- Round 2 -- Cody Calvelage (Louisa-Muscatine) pinned Ian Taylor (Burlington), 1:49. Round 3 -- Cody Calvelage (Louisa-Muscatine) pinned Mason Crabtree (Muscatine), 1:31
138 -- Round 1 -- Dalton Flibotte (Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson) pinned Gage Connor (Louisa-Muscatine), 0:52. Round 2 -- Nathan Steffensmeier (Fort Madison) pinned Gage Connor (Louisa-Muscatine), 0:57. Round 3 -- Gage Connor (Louisa-Muscatine) pinned Brody Caviness (Van Buren), 1:21
145 -- Round 1 -- Wylie Jacobs (Louisa-Muscatine) pinned Christian Orth (Burlington Notre Dame), 0:50. Round 2 -- Christian Zeik (Liberty Wentzville) pinned Wylie Jacobs (Louisa-Muscatine), 0:13; Max McCulley (Louisa-Muscatine) pinned Kade Cook (Warsaw), 3:37. Round 3 -- Max McCulley (Louisa-Muscatine) pinned Jardin Mufaume (New London), 2:18
152 -- Round 1 -- Hayden Cavelage (Louisa-Muscatine) pinned Brett Haubrich (Burlington Notre Dame), 0:32. Round 2 -- Hayden Cavelage (Louisa-Muscatine) pinned Takpor Tiah (Muscatine), 5:23. Round 3 -- Hayden Cavelage (Louisa-Muscatine) pinned Jordan Decker (Hallsville), 2:54
160 -- Round 2 -- Chase Kruse (Louisa-Muscatine) pinned David Downey (Van Buren), 0:18. Round 3 -- Chase Kruse (Louisa-Muscatine) pinned Corey Skinner (Keokuk), 0:47
170 -- Round 1 -- Jackson Ward (Liberty Wentzville) pinned Austin Davis (Louisa-Muscatine), 3:24; Max Mashek (Louisa-Muscatine) pinned Tim Nimley (Muscatine), 3:31. Round 2 -- Jay Oostendorp (Cedar Rapids Kennedy) pinned Austin Davis (Louisa-Muscatine), 0:26; Max Mashek (Louisa-Muscatine) pinned Chris Taylor (Warsaw), 0:27. Round 3 -- Chance Hocker (Fort Madison) pinned Austin Davis (Louisa-Muscatine), 0:06; Tucker Moore (Burlington Notre Dame) dec. Max Mashek (Louisa-Muscatine), 6-0
Muscatine results
113 -- Tyler Garrison (Muscatine) pinned Macaden Rhoer (Fort Madison JV), 0:45. Round 3 -- Jacob Kamrath (Burlington Notre Dame) dec. Tyler Garrison (Muscatine), 8-5
120 -- Round 1 -- Jett Fridley (Muscatine) pinned Ayden Lopez (Hallsville), 2:00. Round 3 -- Jett Fridley (Muscatine) pinned Zane McCulloch (Liberty Wentzville), 3:10
126 -- Round 1 -- Mason Crabtree (Muscatine) dec. Ian Taylor (Burlington), 7-5. Round 3 -- Cody Calvelage (Louisa-Muscatine) pinned Mason Crabtree (Muscatine), 1:31
132 -- Round 1 -- Carson Harder (Muscatine) pinned Brian Velazquez (Burlington), 1:07. Round 3 -- Brandon Jones (Liberty Wentzville) dec. Carson Harder (Muscatine), 8-3
138 -- Round 1 -- Kuinton Middugh (Muscatine) dec. Quinton Ross (Fort Madison JV), 10-9. Round 3 -- Andrew Huddleston (Hallsville) pinned Kuinton Middugh (Muscatine), 1:37
145 -- Round 1 -- Ryan Townsend (Muscatine) pinned Nate Beckman (Clear Creek-Amana), 5:13. Round 3 -- Ryan Townsend (Muscatine) major dec. Lucas Pemberton (Hallsville), 12-1
152 -- Round 1 -- Takpor Tiah (Muscatine) pinned Jordan Decker (Hallsville), 3:14. Round 2 -- Hayden Cavelage (Louisa-Muscatine) pinned Takpor Tiah (Muscatine), 5:23. Round 3 -- Takpor Tiah (Muscatine) major dec. Brett Haubrich (Burlington Notre Dame), 15-4
160 -- Round 3 -- Cedric Castillo (Muscatine) dec. Jordan Johnson (New London), 7-0
170 -- Round 1 -- Max Mashek (Louisa-Muscatine) pinned Tim Nimley (Muscatine), 3:31. Round 2 -- Tucker Moore (Burlington Notre Dame) pinned Tim Nimley (Muscatine), 2:16. Round 3 -- Tim Nimley (Muscatine) pinned Chris Taylor (Warsaw), 0:54
182 -- Round 2 -- Brennan Broders (Muscatine) pinned Daniel Hightower (Mediapolis), 0:36. Round 3 -- Brennan Broders (Muscatine) pinned Cole Jarrett (Burlington Notre Dame), 3:53
195 -- Round 3 -- Dalton Sell (Muscatine) pinned Anthony Mathias (Muscatine), 3:41
220 -- Round 3 -- Shane Mathias (Muscatine) pinned Jaxon Allen (New London), 5:14
285 -- Round 1 -- Togeh Deseh (Muscatine) pinned Raymond Simmons (Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson), 1:01; Brandon Bryant (Muscatine) pinned Dylan Fisher (New London), 0:25. Round 2 -- Josh Vis (Cedar Rapids Kennedy) pinned Togeh Deseh (Muscatine), 0:39
Late Thursday
Geneseo 40, Rochelle 33
106 -- Anthony Montez (G) pinned Ivan Pineda, 1:34; 113 -- Carson Raya (G) won by forfeit; 120 -- Kyler Williams (G) won by forfeit; 126 -- Luke Henkhaus (G) major dec. Grant Thompson, 9-0; 132 -- Bruce Moore (G) pinned Ethan Tooley, 1:08; 138 -- Keegan Davis (R) dec. Clay DeBaillie, 2-1; 145 -- Andrew Rizzo (G) pinned Oriris Lenker, 3:10; 152 -- Jake Fore (R) def. Jayden Erdman, disqualified; 160 -- Zeke Horn (R) pinned Harrison Neumann, 4:45; 170 -- Bryan Garza (R) dec. Will McKelvain, 3-0; 182 -- Ben Harvey (R) won by forfeit; 195 -- Gavin Ansteth (R) dec. Eli Allen, 8-4; 220 -- Pedro Lopez (R) pinned Garrett Toom, 1:57; 285 -- Billy Blaser (G) won by forfeit.
Boys swimming
Late Thursday
Bettendorf 126, Davenport Central 44
200 medley relay -- 1. Bettendorf (Mariman, Myers, Stone, Mitvalsky) 1:46.03; 2. Central (Rolfstad, Wettland, Hopewell, Sullivan) 1:46.76; 3. Bettendorf (Lee, Ohlensehlen, Graves, Clarke) 1:51.62
200 freestyle -- 1. Charlie Bunn (Bett) 1:46.40; 2. Luke Nickles (Bett) 1:56.06; 3. Will Rolfstad (DC) 2:03.63
200 individual medley -- 1. Andrew Ottavianelli (Bett) 2:08.05; 2. Carter Anderson (Bett) 2:17.27; 3. Carter Sullivan (DC) 2:18.04
50 freestyle -- 1. Alex Stone (Bett) 22.43; 2. Sam Mitvalsky (Bett) 22.53; 3. Ethan Clarke (Bett) 23.72
100 butterfly -- 1. Kyle Hopewell (DC) 53.53; 2. Carter Anderson (Bett) 58.62; 3. CJ Myers (Bett) 1:01.51
100 freestyle -- 1. Andrew Ottavianelli (Bett) 49.01; 2. Luke Nickles (Bett) 50.81; 3. Ethan Clarke (Bett) 53.39
500 freestyle -- 1. Charlie Bunn (Bett) 5:06.59; 2. Bryan Hurd (Bett) 5:34.55; 3. Noah Mitvalsky (Bett) 5:34.68
200 freestyle relay -- 1. Bettendorf (Nickles, Zapolski, Clarke, Ottavianelli) 1:33.30; 2. Bettendorf (Anderson, Besser, Hurd, Mitvalsky) 1:38.44; 3. Central (Reemtsma, Tolle, Solis, Cummins) 1:45.89
100 backstroke -- 1. Alex Stone (Bett) 57.85; 2. Kyle Hopewell (DC) 58.68; 3. Will Rolfstad (DC) 1:00.50
100 breaststroke -- 1. CJ Myers (Bett) 1:09.22; 2. Sam Mitvalsky (Bett) 1:10.22; 3. Brock Ohlensehlen (Bett) 1:14.11
400 freestyle relay -- 1. Bettendorf (Zapolski, Mitvalsky, Anderson, Bunn) 3:30.31; 2. Central (Wettland, Hopewell, Rolfstad, Sullivan); 3. Bettendorf (Lee, Besser, Ohlensehlen, Myers) 4:10.84
