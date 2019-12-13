Q-C area high school results for Friday, Dec. 13

Boys basketball
MAC standings
;Conf;Overall
;;W;L;W;L
Assumption;2;0;4;0
North Scott;2;0;3;1
Dav. Central;2;0;2;2
Muscatine;1;1;1;2
Clinton;1;1;1;3
Dav. North;0;1;1;3
Bettendorf;0;1;0;4
Pleasant Valley;0;2;2;2
Dav. West;0;2;0;2
Friday's scores
North Scott 53, Bettendorf 33
Davenport Central 76, Clinton 35
Muscatine 58, Davenport West 54
Assumption 43, Pleasant Valley 35
Big Six standings
;Conf;Overall
;;W;L;W;L
Geneseo;3;0;7;1
Rock Island;3;0;6;1
Quincy;2;1;5;2
Galesburg;1;2;5;2
Moline;1;2;5;2
Sterling;1;2;4;3
United Township;1;2;4;3
Alleman;0;3;1;7
Friday's scores
Rock Island 55, Moline 37
Geneseo 72, Alleman 48
United Township 53, Galesburg 45
Sterling 59, Quincy 48
Iowa area
Friday's scores
Central DeWitt 67, Independence 44
Maquoketa 72, South Tama 32
Bellevue 70, West Liberty 50
Camanche 57, Iowa City Regina 55
North Cedar 67, Mid-Prairie 61
Durant 87, Anamosa 74
Monticello 63, Wilton 36
Edgewood-Colesburg 50, Prince of Peace 49 (OT)
North Linn 90, Bellevue Marquette 26
Easton Valley 68, Central City 48
Calamus-Wheatland 85, Starmont 56
Highland 51, Wapello 41
Springville 51, Midland 23
Northeast vs. Tipton, no report
Winfield-Mount Union vs. Columbus, no report
Davenport Central 76, Clinton 35
CLINTON (1-3, 1-1) — William Sivright 0-2 0-0 0, Treveon Bailey 3-7 6-8 12, David Johnson 0-1 0-0 0, Zach Hoffman 0-1 0-0 0, Max Holy 1-9 0-0 3, Carter Horan 1-1 0-0 3, Damarcus Knox 5-8 0-0 11, Ulysses Patterson 0-3 0-0 0, Joe Simpson 0-6 1-2 1, Casey Shannon 0-1 0-0 0, Taylon Hayes 0-9 0-0 0, Taylor Sexton 2-2 0-0 4. Totals 12-50 7-10 35.
DAVENPORT CENTRAL (2-2, 2-0) — Emarion Ellis 7-13 3-5 19, Amari Porter 2-4 0-0 4, Andrew Hutchcroft 0-0 0-0 0, Davion Demps 1-6 0-0 3, John Miller 6-13 2-2 16, Kaiden Phillips 7-16 6-7 22, Kaden Johnson 0-2 0-0 0, Donovan Wakefield 1-1 0-0 2, Antonio Hinton 1-2 1-2 3, Dajion Greer 2-2 1-1 5, Kellan Rush 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 28-62 13-17 76.
Clinton;8;10;6;11;--;35
Davenport Central;26;22;16;12;--;76
3-point goals -- C 4-14 (Horan 1-1, Holy 1-2, Bailey 1-3, Knox 1-3, Sivright 0-1, Hoffman 0-1, Simpson 0-1, Shannon 0-1, Hayes 0-1), DC 7-17 (Ellis 2-2, Phillips 2-4, Miller 2-6, Demps 1-3, Porter 0-1, Johnson 0-1). Rebounds -- C 25 (Bailey 7), DC 38 (Ellis 10). Turnovers -- C 14, DC 7. Total fouls -- C 16, DC 9. Fouled out: none.
Sophomores: Clinton 76, Davenport Central 68.
Assumption 43, Pleasant Valley 35
PV (2-2, 0-2) — Jacob Townsend 5-11 3-6 13, Jacob Parker 3-5 1-2 8, CJ Ragins 0-0 2-4 2, Ryan Dolphin 1-4 0-0 2, Carter Cline 2-3 0-0 4, Joey Borbeck 2-3 1-2 6, Jack Donahue 0-1 0-0 0, Seth Clausen 0-0 0-0 0, Matt Mickle 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 13-29 7-14 35.
ASSUMPTION (4-0, 2-0) — Sean Peeters 4-11 12-12 22, Bill Flaherty 0-1 0-0 0, Grayson Heiser 1-1 0-0 3, Dayne Hodge 3-5 5-5 13, Ray Tucker 1-4 0-0 3, Tyler Maro 1-2 0-0 2, Logan Ehrecke 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 10-25 17-17 43.
Pl. Valley;7;13;7;8;--;35
Assumption;14;13;10;6;--;43
3-point goals — PV 2-7 (Parker 1-1, Borbeck 1-1, Mickle 0-2, Townsend 0-1, Dolphin 0-1, Donahue 0-1), Assumption 6-15 (Peeters 2-5, Hodge 2-4, Tucker 1-4, Heiser 1-1, Ehrecke 0-1). Rebounds — PV 15 (Townsend 3, Ragins 3), Assumption 19 (Maro 4). Turnovers — PV 11, Assumption 13. Fouls — PV 15, Assumption 13. Fouled out — none. Technical foul — PV bench.
Sophomores — Assumption 44, PV 37
North Scott 53, Bettendorf 33
BETTENDORF (0-4, 0-1) -- Carter Weyman 2-6 0-0 5, Ethan Horner 1-6 1-3 3, Carter Furness 1-4 0-0 2, Oliver Bakeris 0-2 0-0 0, Lucas Hayes 3-7 0-2 6, Matthew Cavins 2-3 0-0 4, Tynan Numkena 1-6 0-0 2, Joe Byrne 1-1 0-0 2, Harrison Bey-Buie 1-3 1-2 4, Jake Hornbuckle 0-0 0-0 0, Benjamin Tappa 0-0 0-0 0, Luke Carroll 1-1 0-0 2, Darquez Hollingshed 0-0 0-0 0, Carson Ohlweiler 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 14-41 2-7 33.
NORTH SCOTT (3-1, 2-0) -- Sam Kilburg 6-8 4-8 21, Carter Markham 1-4 0-0 3, Landon Eiland 4-6 0-0 11, Ty Anderson 5-13 5-8 15, Trent Allard 0-0 1-2 1, Ben Belken 0-0 0-0 0, Cole Kilburg 0-2 0-0 0, Canon Guffey 0-1 0-0 0, Luke Jennings 0-0 2-2 2, Alec Hurtado 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 16-36 12-20 53.
Bettendorf;6;7;9;11;--;33
North Scott;14;16;14;9;--;53
3-point goals -- Bettendorf 3-9 (Bey-Buie 1-1, Ohlweiler 1-2, Weyman 1-2, Furness 0-3, Numkena 0-1); North Scott 9-22 (S. Kilburg 5-7, Eiland 3-4, Markham 1-4, C. Kilburg 0-2, Hurtado 0-2, Anderson 0-2, C. Guffey 0-1). Rebounds -- Bettendorf 21 (Weyman 6); North Scott 27 (Anderson 10). Turnovers -- Bettendorf 8, North Scott 6. Total fouls -- Bettendorf 16, North Scott 9. Fouled out -- none.
Sophomores: North Scott 47, Bettendorf 45
Muscatine 58, Davenport West 54
DAVENPORT WEST -- Jermaine Gardner 3-9 0-2 4 7, Elijah Hollingshed 6-10 1-1 2 16, Logan Petersen 2-5 0-1 3 5, Hunter Runge 1-8 2-3 3 4, Jamal Winston 0-5 3-6 5 3, Jalil Payne 0-0 0-1 1 0, John Michael Thornton 0-0 0-1 0 0, Aldane Barrett 6-11 3-4 2 13. Totals
MUSCATINE -- Briggs Miller 0-3 0-0 4 0, Braden Hufford 2-6 0-0 3 5, Trevor Diederichs 0-1 0-0 1 0, Reed Ulses 2-7 1-2 5, Sean Brown 0-2 3-4 0 3, Noah Yahn 6-8 7-8 2 22, Waker Cler 1-4 0-0 1 3, Jake Thomas 3-3 2-4 8, Josh Dieckman 5-10 1-3 12.
West;1215;11;16;--;54
Muscatine;7;23;14;14;--;58
3-point goals -- West 6 (Gardner 2-4, Hollingshed 3-3, Petersen 1-4, Runge 0-4, Winston 0-3, Barrett 0-1); Muscatine 6 (Miller 0-2, Hufford 1-2, Yahn 3-4, Cler 1-2, Dieckman 1-2). Rebounds -- West 31, Muscatine 23. Turnovers -- West 22, Muscatine 19. Fouled out -- West, Winston
United Township 53, Galesburg 45
GALESBURG (5-3, 1-2) – Alex Egipciaco 1-4 0-1 2, Jaylin McCants 5-15 9-10 19, Rylee Milan 1-2 0-0 3, Eric Price 4-10 2-2 11, Dre Egipciaco 1-4 0-2 2, Demarco Harden 0-2 0-0 0, Daylen Ellington 1-4 0-0 3, Jeremiah Babers 1-2 0-0 3, Adian Wagner 1-1 0-0 2, Dominique Brownless 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 15-44 11-16 19 45.
UNITED TOWNSHIP (4-3, 1-2) -- Darius Rogers 0-4 7-8 7, Michael Merrick 5-9 2-4 14, Davian Vallejo 1-3 0-0 4, Jaylin Rose 3-6 2-5 9, Daslah Geadeyan 2-3 5-6 10, Malykai 4-5 2-2 10, Cyrus Little 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 15-30 19-25 53.
Galesburg;5;17;8;15;--;45
United Township;10;15;11;17;--;53
3-point goals – Galesburg 3-12 (Milan 1-1, Babers 1-2, Ellington 1-3, A. Egipciaco 0-1, D. Egipciaco 0-1, Harden 0-1, McCants 0-3); United Township 5-12 (Merrick 2-6, Rose 1-1, Geadeyan 1-2, Vallejo 1-2, rogers 0-1). Rebounds – Galesburg 20 (McCants 11); United Township 28 (Rogers 7). Total fouls – Galesburg 19; United Township 17. Fouled out – A. Egipciaco, Price. Turnovers – Galesburg 12; United Township 18.
Sophomores: Galesburg 82, United Township 77
Geneseo 72, Alleman 48
ALLEMAN (1-6, 0-3 Big 6) -- Wallace 4-8 2-2 5 3 11, Campos 2-10 3-4 1 0 8, Dockery-Jackson 4-7 0-0 2 4 8, Rouse 2-7 3-4 3 3 8, Sharer 2-6 1-2 4 1 5, Carruthers 2-3 0-0 0 1 4, Glancey 1-2 2-3 5 1 4, Ponder 0-1 0-0 0 1 0, Estes 0-3 0-0 0 0 0, Otten-Thoms 0-2 0-0 1 1 0. Totals 17-49 11-15 21 20 48.
GENESEO (7-1, 3-0) -- Rivera 10-17 7-12 2 9 28, Moser 5-6 3-4 2 4 14, Traphagan 3-6 0-0 2 0 9, J. McConnell 4-7 0-0 3 4 8, Lewis 2-4 1-2 2 1 5, Wages 1-1 0-0 0 1 3, Ariano 1-1 0-1 3 4 2, VanDeWoestyne 0-2 2-2 0 0 2, Pierce 0-2 1-2 2 0 1, Ford 0-2 0-0 0 0 0, Lehman 0-3 0-0 1 4 0, Clauson 0-1 0-0 1 1 0, Totals 25-52 14-23 18 29 72.
Alleman;17;16;7;8;--;48
Geneseo;29;12;14;16;--;72
Three-point goals -- AHS 3-14 (Campos 1-5, Rouse 1-1, Ponder 0-1, Estes 0-2, Wallace 1-4, Carruthers 0-1). GHS 6-17 (Rivera 1-4, Wages 1-1, Lewis 0-1, Ford 0-2, Pierce 0-1, J. McConnell 0-2, Traphagan 3-5, Moser 1-1). Assists -- AHS 3 (Dockery-Jackson, Wallace, Otten-Thoms), GHS 7 (Rivera 4, Pierce 2, J. McConnell, Moser). Turnovers -- AHS 10, GHS 8.
Rock Island 55, Moline 37
ROCK ISLAND (6-1, 3-0) -- Rice 5-11 2-2 2 4 14, Nimmers 5-10 2-2 2 1 14, Key 0-0 0-0 2 3 0, Gustafson 6-10 1-1 2 12 13, Sigel 3-7 0-0 0 4 7, McDuffy 3-6 0-0 0 9 6, Reese 0-3 0-0 0 1 0, Metcalf 0-0 0-0 2 1 0, Walker-Lee 0-0 0-0 0 1 0, Swift 0-1 0-0 0 0 0. Totals 22-48 5-5 10 38 55
MOLINE (5-2, 1-2) -- Taylor 4-10 0-0 3 2 10, Jackson 4-5 0-0 2 5 8, Harding 3-9 0-0 0 1 6, Schimmel 1-4 1-2 0 2 3, Stone 1-6 0-0 1 4 3, Galvin 1-2 0-0 0 3 2, Billups 0-2 2-2 2 3 2, Johnson 1-2 0-0 0 0 3, G. Welch 0-0 0-0 0 0 0, Sterling 0-1 0-0 1 0 0, Lee 0-5 0-0 2 0 0, Trapkus 0-0 0-0 0 0 0, Lidell 0-1 0-0 0 0 0, T. Welch 0-0 0-1 0 1 0. Totals 15-46 3-5 11 22 37
Rock Island;7;14;15;19;--;55
Moline;10;6;11;10;--;37
Three-point goals -- RI 6-20 (Rice 2-6, Sigel 2-6, Nimmers 2-5, Reese 0-1, McDuffy 0-1, Swift 0-1), Mol 4-17 (Taylor 2-6, Stone 1-5, Johnson 1-2, Harding 0-2, Schimmel 0-1). Assists -- RI 11 (Rice 4), Mol 6 (Harding 2). Steals -- RI 5 (Gustafson 2), Mol 3 (Harding 2). Blocks -- RI 6 (Gustafson 3). Turnovers -- RI 13, Mol 12. Technical foul -- RI 1 (Rice)
Easton Valley 68, Central City 48
EASTON VALLEY -- Kaleb Cornilsen 10 3-4 23, Nate Trenkamp 4 2-2 12, Jessen Weber 4 0-0 12, Cade Jargo 3 0-0 9, Hunter Holdgrafer 3 0-0 7, Braydin Farrell 2 0-0 4, Porter Fuegen 0 1-2 1, Logan House 0 0-0 0. Totals 26 6-8 68
CENTRAL CITY -- Nick Reid 7 2-5 17, Ethan Tye 6 1-3 16, Trey Orcutt 3 1-2 8, David Warrington 3 0-0 7, Patrick Wade 0 0-0 0, Keegan Kula 0 0-0 0, Marshall VanDeVegte 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 4-10 48
Easton Valley;18;14;17;19;--;68
Central City;16;8;16;8;--;48
3-point goals -- EV 10 (Weber 4, Jargo 3, Trenkamp 2, Holdgrafer); CC 6 (Tye 3, Orcutt, Reid, Warrington). Team fouls -- EV 14, CC 13. Fouled out -- none.
North Linn 90, Marquette 26
BELLEVUE MARQUETTE -- Jake Anderson 4 1-4 11, Matt Brinker 2 2-2 7, Carson Michels 2 0-3 4, Parker Muller 1 0-0 2, Tristen Pfiffner 1 0-0 2, Nick Hager 0 0-0 0, Nolan Tracy 0 0-0 0, Evan Scott 0 0-0 0, Totals 10 3-10 26.
NORTH LINN -- Austin Miller 7 6-10 21, Gunner Vanourney 6 0-1 18, Kaleb Kurt 6 1-2 13, Dylan Kurt 5 0-0 12, Ben Wheatley 3 0-1 8, Cade Haughenbury 3 1-1 8, Austin Hilmer 3 0-1 8, Parker Bechem 1 0-0 2, Tate Collum 0 0-0 0, Jake Kurt 0 0-2 0, Totals 34 8-18 90.
Halftime -- M 8, NL 51. Three-point goals -- M 3, (Anderson 2, Brinker 1); NL 14, (Vanourney 6, Hilmer 2, D. Kurt 2, Wheatley 2, Miller 1, Haughenbury 1). Teams fouls -- M 17, NL 11.
Rockridge 55, Sherrard 49
ROCKRIDGE -- Je. Whiteman 10 2-4 24, Henry 7 3-3 18, Ja. Whiteman 1 1-2 4, Rusk 2 0-0 4, Jorgensen 1 0-0 3. Totals 22 6-9 55.
SHERRARD -- E. Hofman 5 3-3 18, K. Yeater 4 0-0 11, B. Hartman 3 0-0 6, T. Humphrey 1 4-4 6, W. Franck 2 0-0 4, B. Davis 0 2-2 2, P. Hutchins 1 0-0 2. Totals 16 9-9 49
Rockridge;10;8;15;22;--;55
Sherrard;6;11;12;20;--;49
3-point goals -- Rockridge 5 (Je. Whiteman 2, Ja. Whiteman, Henry, Jorgensen); Sherrard 8 (Hofman 5, Yeater 3). Team fouls -- Rockridge 12, Sherrard 16. Fouled out -- none.
Newman 61, Erie-Prophetstown 56
ERIE-PROPHETSTOWN -- Ross Purvis 7 8-13 24, Clayton Jansen 6 0-1 12, JJ Alden 2 3-3 9, Eric Robinson 2 3-4 7, Dawson Haagard 1 2-2 4, Jamie Miner 0 0-0 0, Hunter Woodworth 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 16-23 56
NEWMAN -- Marcus Williams 10 8-13 28, Devon House 5 3-4 13, Andrew Velasquez 4 3-4 12, Jake Ackman 2 0-0 6, Nate Neubauer 1 0-0 2, Luke Jungerman 0 0-0 0, Brett Newman 0 0-0 0, Nolan Beitt 0 0-0 0, Kory Mullen 0 0-0 0, Kade Decker 0 0-0 0. Totals 22 14-21 61
E-P;9;13;17;17;--;56
Newman;23;14;8;16;--;61
3-point goals -- E-P 4 (Purvis 2, Alden 2); Newman 3 (Ackman 2, Velasquez). Team fouls -- E-P 17, Newman 20. Fouled nout -- E-P 1 (Robinson).
Highland 51, Wapello 41
WAPELLO -- Rhett Smith 4 4-7 12, Maddox Griffin 4 0-0 9, Caden Thomas 4 0-0 8, Aiden Heriman 2 0-0 5, Dawson Holmes 2 0-0 4, Hector Zapada 1 0-0 3, Jake Gustison 0 0-0 0, Griffin Mears 0 0-0 0, Totals 17 4-7 41.
HIGHLAND -- Mason McFarland 5 5-6 19, Chase Schultz 2 11-14 15, Bill Laughlin 3 1-4 7, Cole Adamson 2 0-0 5, Derrick Sandburg 2 0-0 4, Bryce Waters 0 1-2 1, Totals 14 18-22 51.
Halftime -- WAP 21, H 25. Three-point goals -- WAP 3, (Griffin 1, Heriman 1, Zapada 1); H 5, (McFarland 4, Adamson 1). Team fouls -- WAP 17, H 3.
Girls basketball
IGHSAU rankings
Class 5A
School;Record;LW
1. Iowa City High;2-0;1
2. Southeast Polk;5-0;5
3. Dowling Catholic;4-1;2
4. Johnston;4-1;4
5. Cedar Falls;3-1;3
6. Urbandale;5-0;7
7. Cedar Rapids Prairie;3-0;9
8. Waukee;3-1;6
9. Ames;3-2;15
10. Iowa City West;2-1;10
11. Des Moines Roosevelt;1-3;11
12. West Des Moines Valley;2-3;12
13. Ankeny Centennial;2-2;8
14. Waterloo West;3-1;13
15. Sioux City East;3-0;NR
Dropped out: Bettendorf (14)
Class 4A
School;Record;LW
1. North Scott;5-0;1
2. Marion;3-0;2
3. Center Point-Urbana;3-0;3
4. Glenwood;5-0;4
5. Gilbert;4-2;5
6. Ballard;3-1;6
7. Cedar Rapids Xavier;2-2;10
8. Mason City;4-1;8
9. Lewis Central;2-1;9
10. Dallas Center-Grimes;4-1;7
11. Central DeWitt;5-0;11
12. Waverly-Shell Rock;2-2;13
13. Maquoketa;4-1;12
14. Bondurant-Farrar;4-0;14
15. Clear Creek-Amana;3-1;NR
Dropped out: Carlisle (15)
Class 3A
School;Record;LW
1. North Polk;3-2;2
2. Clear Lake;4-0;4
3. Red Oak;4-0;5
4. Sioux City Heelan;1-2;1
5. Roland-Story;5-0;6
6. Crestwood;5-1;7
7. Dike-New Hartford;3-1;3
8. Okoboji;4-0;8
9. Davenport Assumption;4-1;11
10. Cherokee;3-1;NR
11. Des Moines Christian;5-1;NR
12. Unity Christian;1-1;9
13. Estherville-Lincoln Central;4-1;13
14. Algona;2-1;14
15. West Liberty;3-0;NR
Dropped out: Monticello (9), Spirit Lake (12), Waukon (15)
Class 2A
School;Record;LW
1. Cascade;4-0;1
2. North Linn;4-0;2
3. West Hancock;4-0;3
4. Van Buren County;5-1;6
5. West Branch;4-1;8
6. Osage;2-1;4
7. MFL-Mar-Mac;4-2;9
8. Hudson;5-0;NR
9. Aplington-Parkersburg;3-1;5
10. Mount Ayr;3-1;10
11. AHSTW;5-0;11
12. Mediapolis;4-0;13
13. Maquoketa Valley;5-0;13
14. Logan-Magnolia;5-0;14
15. Emmetsburg;3-1;15
Dropped out: West Sioux (7)
Class 1A
School;Record;LW
1. Montezuma;5-0;1
2. Newell-Fonda;3-0;2
3. Sigourney;4-0;3
4. North Mahaska;3-2;5
5. Marquette Catholic;4-1;4
6. Clarksville;3-0;7
7. Algona Bishop Garrigan;4-0;8
8. East Buchanan;5-1;9
9. MMCRU;2-0;11
10. Saint Ansgar;2-1;13
11. Kingsley-Pierson;3-1;6
12. Springville;4-0;12
13. Lynnville-Sully;4-1;10
14. Burlington Notre Dame;3-0;14
15. Exira-EHK;3-1;15
Dropped out: None
MAC standings
;Conf;Overall
;;W;L;W;L
North Scott;4;0;6;0
Assumption;3;1;5;1
Muscatine;3;1;4;2
Davenport North;2;1;3;1
Davenport Central;2;1;4;2
Bettendorf;1;2;3;3
Davenport West;1;3;1;4
Pleasant Valley;0;3;1;5
Clinton;0;4;0;6
Friday's scores
Assumption 45, Pleasant Valley 32
North Scott 52, Bettendorf 38
Davenport Central 61, Clinton 30
Muscatine 64, Davenport West 43
Big Six standings
;Conf;Overall
;;W;L;W;L
Moline;4;0;11;0
Geneseo;4;0;9;0
Quincy;3;1;4;3
Rock Island;2;2;8;4
Galesburg;2;2;6;3
Sterling;1;3;2;5
Alleman;0;4;1;8
United Township;0;4;1;9
Today's games
Sterling at Rock Island
Moline at Quincy
United Township at Geneseo
Alleman at Galesburg
Iowa area
Friday's scores
Central DeWitt 54, Independence 16
Maquoketa 71, South Tama 14
Durant 42, Anamosa 35
West Liberty 43, Bellevue 40
Iowa City Regina 46, Camanche 25
Mid-Prairie 56, North Cedar 43
Monticello 66, Wilton 46
Northeast 61, Tipton 43
Central City 47, Easton Valley 45
Prince of Peace 72, Edgewood-Colesburg 36
Bellevue Marquette 60, North Linn 40
Springville 51, Midland 23
Calamus-Wheatland 48, Starmont 10
Wapello 55, Highland 20
Winfield-Mount Union 48, Columbus 17
Assumption 45, Pleasant Valley 32
ASSUMPTION (5-1, 3-1) -- Natalie Moore 0-7 0-3 0, Katie Anderson 0-4 2-3 2, Dawsen Dorsey 0-6 2-2 2, Anna Wohlers 2-3 1-1 5, Corey Whitlock 4-5 2-4 10, Maddie Loken 5-7 1-1 15, Chaney Steffen 4-5 1-4 9, Aimee Wesolowski 0-0 0-0 0, A.J. Schubert 1-6 0-0 2. Totals 16-43 9-18 45
PLEASANT VALLEY (1-5, 0-3) -- Regan Denny 3-8 0-0 7, Ellie Scranton 0-4 0-0 0, Addie Kerkhoff 4-12 5-9 16, Ilah Perez-Johnson 0-1 0-1 0, Riley Vice 0-1 0-2 0, Halle Vice 0-5 0-0 0, Sophia Lindquist 2-4 0-0 5, Anna Carius 0-0 0-0 0, Megan Schiltz 0-1 1-2 1, Jessi Meyer 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 10-39 6-14 32
Assumption;18;11;8;8;--;45
Pleasant Valley;12;9;7;4;--;32
Three-point goals -- Assumption 4-18 (Loken 4-5, Dorsey 0-4, Anderson 0-3, Moore 0-3, Wohlers 0-1, Whitlock 0-1, Schubert 0-1); PV 6-26 (Kerkhoff 3-9, Denny 1-4, Lindquist 1-3, Meyer 1-2, H. Vice 0-5, Scranton 0-2, Schiltz 0-1). Rebounds -- Assumption 30, PV 20. Turnovers -- Assumption 20, PV 23. Team fouls -- Assumption 14, PV 17. Fouled out -- none.
JV -- Assumption 44, PV 37
North Scott 52, Bettendorf 38
NORTH SCOTT (6-0, 4-0) -- Grace Boffeli 15 4-4 34, Presley Case 6 0-0 15, Samantha Scott 1 0-0 3, Hattie Hagedorn 0 0-0 0, Adriane Latham 0 0-2 0, Sydney Happel 0 0-0 0, Brooke Kilburg 0 0-0 0, Rachel Anderson 0 0-0 0. Totals 22 4-6 52.
BETTENDORF (3-3, 1-2) –- Maggie Erpelding 4 0-0 10, Ashley Fountain 5 0-0 13, Grace McKenzie 0 0-0 0, Emma Dennison 3 0-0 8, Kaalyn Petersen 1 0-1 2, Kate Schermerhorn 1 0-0 3, Nevaeh Morgan 0 0-0 0, Chloe Lewandowski 0 0-0 0, Izzy Appel 0 0-0 0, Kate McAleer 1 0-0 2. Totals 15 0-1 38.
North Scott;8;18;16;10;--;52
Bettendorf;11;11;7;9;--;38
Three-point field goals -- North Scott 4 (Case 3, Scott); Bettendorf 8 (Fountain 3, Erpelding 2, Dennison 2, Schermerhorn). Total fouls -– North Scott 7, Bettendorf 9.
Sophomore score – North Scott 54, Bettendorf 40.
Muscatine 64, Davenport West 43
DAVENPORT WEST -- Kaitlyn Powell 8 3-3 19, Kylie DeVore 4 0-0 8, Ashlyn Utterback 3 0-0 6, Grace Schneiderman 2 1-2 5, Madison Fuller 2 1-1 5, Jessie Chalupa 0 0-2 0, Sarah Madden 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 5-8 43.
MUSCATINE -- Zoey Long 8 0-0 18, Emily Woepking 5 4-6 16, Madi Peterson 6 0-0 12, Emma Zillig 3 0-0 6, Avarie Eagle 1 0-0 3, Meadow Freers 1 0-0 2, Karly Ricketts 1 0-0 2, Mya Jansen 0 2-2 2, Rylie Moss 1 0-3 2, Olivia Harmon 0 0-0 0, Sophia Thomas 0 0-0 0. Totals 26 7-13 64.
Halftime -- DW 25, MUS 30. Three-point goals -- DW 0, MUS 5, (Long 2, Woepking 2, Engle). Team fouls -- DW 14, MUS 7.
Morrison 51, Milledgeville 36
Morrison statistics only
Morrison -- S. Veltrop 6 4-8 16, Ke. Fisher 4 4-4 13, J. Pruis 4 1-2 9, G. Steines 4 0-1 8, Ka. Fisher 1 0-0 3, B. Sage 1 0-0 2, S. Hudson 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 9-15 51
Morrison;7;18;15;11;--;51
3-point goals -- Morrison 2 (Ke. Fisher, Ka. Fisher). Team fouls -- Morrison 14. Fouled out -- none.
Wapello 55, Highland 20
WAPELLO -- Holly Massner 6 7-10 21, Erycka Dickey 3 3-4 9, Sammy Ewart 3 0-0 8, Mady Reid 1 3-5 5, Aysha Little 2 0-0 4, Toni Bohlen 1 1-2 4, Serah Shafer 1 0-0 2, Lindsy Massner 1 0-0 2, Morgan Richenberger 0 0-0 0, Totals 18 14-21 55.
HIGHLAND -- Alyssa Clarke 2 0-0 5, Alyssa Burke 2 1-2 5, Abigail Stransky 2 0-0 4, Jenna Sands 1 1-2 3, Emma Soukup 1 0-0 2, Holey Sweeting 0 1-2 1, Kaylsa Ceray 0 0-0 0, Totals 8 3-6 20.
Haftime -- WAP 36, H 5. Three-point goals -- WAP 5, (Ewart 2, H. Massner 2, Bohlen 1); H 1, (Clarke 1). Teams fouls -- WAP 6, H 15.
Wrestling
Benton 42, Maquoketa 40
Late Thursday
106 -- Joseph Davis (B) pinned Kenny Hudd, 4:37; 113 -- Levi Livermore (M) pinned Luke Gehling, 1:27; 120 -- Jordan Thys (B) wins by forfeit. 126 -- Hunter Connolly (M) MD Ryan Tjelmland 15-4. 132 -- Wyatt Bieschke (B) pinned Ivan Martin, 2:48; 138 -- Mason Dellamuth (B) pinned Curtis Schabacker, :48; 145 -- Koley Kelly (B) pinned Payton Schueller, 2:15. 152 -- Austin Timmerman (B) pinned Jacob Pawlowski, 1:12. 160 -- Jaycob Thompson (M) pinned Jackson Bruns, 1:36; 170 -- Maxachille Kuan (M) pinned Zane Frese, 1:20; 182 -- Abraham Michel (M) wins by forfeit. 195 -- Austin Roos (B) pinned Liam Aunan, 5:25; 220 -- Lane Stender (M) wins by forfeit. 285 -- Taven Rich (M) wins by forfeit.