Boys basketball
MAC standings
;;Conf;;Overall
;;W;L;W;L
Bettendorf;;17;1;20;1
North Scott;;17;1;20;1
Davenport Central;;12;6;15;6
Pleasant Valley;;10;7;14;7
Assumption;;10;7;12;8
Davenport North;;8;10;9;12
Davenport West;;7;11;8;12
Burlington;;4;12;6;13
Clinton;;2;15;2;18
Muscatine;;0;17;0;20
Friday's scores
Davenport Central 83, Muscatine 46
Burlington 76, Davenport West 49
Today's game
Assumption at Burlington
Western Big Six Standings
;Conf.;Overall
Moline;8-2;20-6
Rock Island;7-2;17-9
Galesburg;5-4;16-9
Quincy;4-4;12-11
UTHS;3-5;16-10
Alleman;0-10;8-18
Friday's games
Galesburg 55, Moline 54
Rock Island 55, Alleman 39
Quincy 53, UTHS 44
Today's games
St. Charles North at Moline, 6:30 p.m.
Geneseo at Galesburg, 6:30 p.m.
Iowa districts
Class 1A
District 6
Tuesday's games
At Clinton Prince of Peace -- Easton Valley vs. Edgewood-Colesburg, 6:30 p.m.; Central City vs. Clinton Prince of Peace, 8 p.m.
Thursday's game
District final at Cascade, 7 p.m.
District 7
Tuesday's games
At Wheatland -- Alburnett vs. Springville, 6:30 p.m.; Iowa Mennonite vs. Calamus-Wheatland, 8 p.m.
Thursday's game
District final at Cedar Rapids Prairie, 7 p.m.
Class 2A
District 7
Tuesday's final
At Davenport North -- Camanche vs. West Branch, 7 p.m.
District 6
Tuesday's final
At Maquoketa -- Tipton vs. Cascade, 7 p.m.
Iowa substates
Class 4A
Substate 4
Monday's games
Iowa City Liberty at Davenport North, 7 p.m.
Clinton at Cedar Rapids Washington, 7 p.m.
Friday's games
North/Liberty winner at Bettendorf, 7 p.m.
Clinton/Washington winner at Dubuque Senior, 7 p.m.
Substate 5
Monday's games
Cedar Rapids Jefferson at Pleasant Valley, 7 p.m.
Muscatine at Dubuque Hempstead, 7 p.m.
Friday's games
Jefferson/Pleasant Valley winner at North Scott, 7 p.m.
Muscatine/Hempstead winner at Cedar Rapids Prairie, 7 p.m.
Substate 6
Monday's games
Ottumwa at Davenport West, 7 p.m.
Burlington at Cedar Rapids Kennedy, 7 p.m.
Friday's games
Ottumwa/West winner at Iowa City West, 7 p.m.
Burlington/Kennedy winner at Davenport Central, 7 p.m.
Class 3A
Substate 3
Monday's games
At Manchester -- Benton Community vs. Center Point-Urbana, 6:30 p.m.; West Liberty vs. West Delaware, 8 p.m.
At Cedar Rapids -- Clear Creek Amana vs. Assumption, 6:30 p.m.; Vinton-Shellsburg vs. Cedar Rapids Xavier, 8 p.m.
Thursday's games
West Liberty/West Delaware winner vs. Benton/CPU winner at TBD, 7 p.m.
Vinton/Xavier winner vs. Clear Creek/Assumption winner at TBD, 7 p.m.
Substate 4
Monday's games
At Maquoketa -- Solon vs. Central DeWitt, 6:30 p.m.; Independence vs. Maquoketa, 8 p.m.
At Marion -- Mount Vernon vs. Dubuque Wahlert, 6:30 p.m.; Anamosa vs. Marion, 8 p.m.
Thursday's games
Independence/Maquoketa winner vs. Solon/DeWitt winner at TBD, 7 p.m.
Anamosa/Marion winner vs. Mount Vernon/Wahlert winner at TBD, 7 p.m.
Davenport Central 83, Muscatine 46
MUSCATINE (0-20, 0-17) — Briggs Miller 0-0 0-0 0, Sean Brown 1-2 2-4 4, Noah Yahn 5-11 0-0 10, Cooper Zeck 3-4 0-0 6, Jose Martinez 0-2 1-2 1, Gabriel Mulder 0-1 0-0 0, Nathan Diercks 3-6 0-0 9, Brady McDaniel 0-0 3-4 3, Bredyn Seaman 0-1 2-2 2, Braden Hufford 0-0 0-0 0, Jacob Thomas 2-7 0-0 4, Josh Dieckman 2-3 3-6 7. Totals 16-37 11-18 46.
CENTRAL (15-6, 12-6) — Emarion Ellis 2-3 1-1 5, Amari Porter 1-2 0-0 2, Josh English 6-8 3-5 16, John Miller 4-10 3-4 13, Kaiden Phillips 3-6 7-9 14, Keshawn Pegues 3-8 3-4 9, Ralph Hayes 6-14 2-4 18, Dajion Greer 1-2 2-3 4, Eli Wallace 1-3 0-0 2, Victor Howard 0-1 0-0 0, Javari Terrell 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-57 21-30 83.
Muscatine;8;18;10;10;—;46
Central;24;16;30;13;—;83
3-point goals -- Muscatine 3-10 (Diercks 3-5, Yahn 0-3, Mulder 0-1, Seaman 0-1); Central 8-24 (Hayes 4-9, Miller 2-6, English 1-2, Phillips 1-3, Ellis 0-1, Pegues 0-1, Greer 0-1, Wallace 0-1). Rebounds -- Muscatine 30 (Dieckman 10); Central 23 (Hayes 5, Wallace 5). Turnovers -- Muscatine 31, Central 9. Total fouls -- Muscatine 20, Central 15. Fouled out -- none.
Burlington 76, Davenport West 49
WEST (8-12, 7-11) -- Elijah Holingshed 5 2-2 16, Malik Westerfield 3 1-4 8, Logan Peterson 0 0-0 0, NaZion Caruthers 0 1-2 1, Nasir Beechum 2 0-0 4, Dayton Heath 0 0-0 0, John Michael Thornton 1 2-2 4, Quentin Dempsey 0 0-2 0, Jamil Haymond 4 1-4 9, Aldane Barrett 2 3-4 7. Totals: 17 10-20 49.
BURLINGTON (6-13, 4-12) -- Michael Alexander 5 4-7 17, KT Thompson 2 2-2 7, Charley Carlson 1 0-0 3, Anakin Kelly 4 0-2 8, Deron Draine 2 0-0 4, Trenton Murray 0 0-00, Carlton Martinez-Hale 2 0-0 4, Taylor Bunton 0 0-0 0, Amarion Davis 6 3-4 18, Hunter Johnson 1 0-0 3, Trent Burnett 3 4-4 12. Totals: 26 13-20 76.
West;8;18; 8;15;—;49
BHS;12;14;26;24;—;76
3-point goals -- West 5 (Hollingshed 4, Westerfield), BHS 11 (Alexander 3, Thompson, Carlson, Davis 3, Johnson, Burnett 2). Fouls -- West 17, BHS 16. Fouled out -- Haymond. Technicals: Beechum.
Rock Island 55, Alleman 39
ROCK ISLAND (17-9, 7-2) -- Robinson 0-1 0-0 1 2 0, Rice 3-7 0-0 0 2 9, Price 4-6 2-2 0 2 11, Randle 1-5 0-0 0 0 2, Tucker 01- 0-0 1 0 0, Conner 0-1 0-0 1 0 0, Voss 3-5 0-0 0 7 6, Holtam 6-12 1-4 0 6 13, Allison 0-2 0-0 0 0 0, Key 1-5 6-7 1 1 8, Meiraeghe 0-2 0-0 1 0 0, Gustafson 2-3 1-1 2 5 5, McDuffy 0-3 1-2 2 4 1. Totals 20-53 11-16 9 34 55.
ALLEMAN (8-18, 0-10) -- Campos 2-4 0-0 0 1 4, Sheets 2-3 0-0 4 3 4, Hodge 0-3 0-0 1 1 0, Fitch 1-1 0-0 2 0 2, Mattecheck 4-11 0-3 0 1 8, Ahern 0-1 0-0 1 1 0, Carpita 3-7 0-0 1 1 8, Fernandez 0-1 2-2 2 2 2, VanDerGinst 5-14 1-4 1 5 11. Totals 17-45 3-9 12 24 39.
Rock Island;11;15;20;9—55
Alleman;6;14;9;10—39
3-point goals -- Rock Island 4-15 (Rice 3-5, Price 1-2, Randle 0-3, Holtam 0-2, Allison 0-1, Meiraeghe 0-1, McDuffy 0-1); Alleman 2-10 (Campos 0-2, Hodge 0-2, Ahern 0-1, Carpita 2-5). Turnovers -- Rock Island 5, Alleman 4.
Galesburg 55, Moline 54
MOLINE (20-6, 8-2) -- Harding 2-11 2-2 3 1 7, Sterling 0-0 0-0 0 2 0, Lamphier 0-2 0-0 2 5 0, Wiemers 7-13 6-7 4 6 24, Billups 7-22 6-8 5 7 21, Bey-Buie 0-5 2-2 3 1 2, Schimmel 0-1 0-0 0 0 0, Jackson 0-0 0-0 0 0 0. Totals 16-54 16-19 17 24 54.
GALESBURG (16-9, 5-4) -- Fields 3-7 2-3 3 3 8, Sampson 0-1 2-4 2 2 2, Cunningham 7-12 1-1 3 9 15, Anderson 2-4 2-2 2 3 6, McCants 4-6 0-0 5 7 8, Price 3-5 1-4 2 6 7, Endthoff 3-4 0-2 1 1 9. Totals 22-39 8-16 18 35 55.
Moline;10;14;10;20—54
Galesburg;8;17;11;19—55
3-point goals -- Moline 6-18 (Wiemers 4-6, Billups 1-8, Harding 1-4, Bey-Buie 0-2); Galesburg 3-10 (Endthoff 3-4, Fields 0-3, Anderson 0-2, Cunningham 0-1). Assists -- Moline 5 (Hading 2, Billups 2); Galesburg 6 (Fields 3). Steals -- Moline 9 (Billups 3); Galesburg 5 (Cunningham 3). Blocks -- Moline 2 (Billups, Wiemers); Galesburg 3 (McCants 2). Turnovers -- Moline 5, Galesburg 11. Technical fouls -- Galesburg 2 (Endthoff, Price).
Rockridge 51, Sherrard 34
SHERRARD -- Slattery 0 0-2 0, Davis 0 1-2 1, Yeater 2 0-0 4, Earl 3 0-0 8, Minch 8 2-3 21, Lucas 0 0-0 0. Totals 13 3-7 34.
ROCKRIDGE -- Otting 0 0-0 0, Bush 4 0-0 9, Henry 3 0-0 6, Whiteman 5 1-1 13, Hilkia 3 0-0 6, Fetterer 4 0-0 9, Rusk 3 2-5 8. Totals 22 3-6 51.
Sherrard;5;11;10;8;--;34
Rockridge;11;16;15;9;--;51
3-point goals -- Sherrard 5 (Minch 3, Earl 2); Rockridge 4 (Whiteman 2, Bush, Fetterer). Total fouls -- Sherrard 5, Rockridge 12. Fouled out -- none.
Orion 52, Riverdale 45
RIVERDALE -- Antolik 3 3-3 9, Wainwright 3 1-2 9, Reed 1 0-1 2, Smeltzly 2 0-0 4, Young 2 1-3 5, Bradley 1 2-3 4, Willems 1 0-0 2, Ruthey 5 0-1 10. Totals 18 7-12 45.
ORION -- Nimrick 1 1-2 3, Johnson 6 5-8 19, West 2 1-3 6, Zwirlein 1 0-0 2, C. Spranger 4 0-0 9, Kane 3 1-1 7, Jungwirth 0 1-2 1, Weiss 1 0-0 3, J. Spranger 1 0-1 2. Totals 19 9-17 52.
Riverdale;13;10;11;11;--;45
Orion;11;16;10;15;--;52
3-point goals -- Riverdale 2 (Wainwright 2); Orion 5 (Johnson 2, C. Spranger, West, Weiss).
Girls basketball
Iowa regional pairings
Class 5A
Region 1
Today's games
Muscatine at Iowa City High, 7 p.m.
Davenport North at Bettendorf, 7 p.m.
Tuesday's game
Regional final, 7 p.m.
Region 8
Today's games
Davenport West at Pleasant Valley, 7 p.m.
Sioux City East at Ankeny Centennial, 7 p.m.
Tuesday's game
Regional final, 7 p.m.
Class 4A
Region 5
Today's games
Dubuque Wahlert at Central DeWitt, 7 p.m.
Western Dubuque at Cedar Rapids Xavier, 7 p.m.
Tuesday's games
Regional final, 7 p.m.
Region 6
Today's games
Maquoketa at North Scott, 7 p.m.
Fort Madison at Keokuk, 7 p.m.
Tuesday's game
Regional final, 7 p.m.
Class 3A
Region 4
Today's final
At Marion -- Waukon vs. Davenport Assumption, 5 p.m.
Class 2A
Region 5
Friday's scores
North Linn 50, Iowa City Regina 39
Wilton 85, Mediapolis 54
Monday's game
At Cedar Rapids Prairie -- North Linn vs. Wilton, 7 p.m.
Class 1A
Region 4
Friday's scores
Lynnville-Sully 62, Meskwaki Settlement School 43
Bellevue Marquette 52, Calamus-Wheatland 16
Monday's final
At Iowa City West -- Lynnville-Sully vs. Bellevue Marquette, 7 p.m.
Illinois postseason
Class 3A
Geneseo regional
Friday's score
Canton 56, Geneseo 50
Wilton 85, Mediapolis 54
WILTON -- Linsey Ford 2 0 5, Kortney Drake 9 4 25, Chloe Wells 2 0 4, Emily Lange 6 6 20, Ella Caffery 2 0 4, Aubrey Putman 5 5 17, Alexis Walker 1 0 2, Kelsey Drake 3 2 8. Totals: 30 17 85.
MEDIAPOLIS -- Ruthie Jahn 5 2 13, Mackenzie Springsteen 5 2 12, Olivia Moehle 1 0 2, Maya Johnson 4 0 11, Mikenne Crews 3 3 9, Helaina Hillyard 1 2 5, Hallie Mohr 1 0 2. Totals: 20 9 54.
Wilton;22;16;23;24;--;85
Mediapolis;14;1411;15;--;54
3-point goals -- Wilton 8 (Kortney Drake 3, Lange 2, Putman 2, Ford); Mediapolis 5 (Johnson 3, Jahn, Hillyard). Fouled out -- none.
Canton 56, Geneseo 50
GENESEO -- Josie Brown 3 3-6 9, Keeli Freichs 2 3-4 7, Maddi Barickman 4 1-1 11, Kaitlyn Webster 1 0-0 2, Kammie Ludwig 4 2-2 10, Taylor DeSplinter 0 0-0 0, Ali Rapps 0 1-6 1, Hannah Himmelman 4 2-2 10. Totals 18 12-21 50.
CANTON -- T. Oaks 5 2-3 12, Demler 1 1-1 3, Jacobvs 8 0-0 16, S. Oaks 2 0-0 4, Plumer 3 3-5 9, Hannam 4 0-0 9, Fawcett 1 0-0 3. Totals 24 6-9 56.
Geneseo;17;9;15;9;--;50
Canton;18;16;16;6;--;56
3-point goals -- Geneseo 2 (Barickman 2); Canton 2 (Hannam, Fawcett). Total fouls -- Geneseo 14, Canton 16.
Wrestling
Iowa state tournament
At Des Moines, Wells Fargo Arena
Class 3A
Teams -- 1. Waverly-Shell Rock 126, 2. Southeast Polk 108, 3. Fort Dodge 81.5, 4. Ankeny Centennial 78, 5. West Des Moines Valley 58, 6. Bettendorf 55.5, 7. Waukee 55, T8. Mason City 54, T8. North Scott 54, 10. Ankeny 51.5, 11. Iowa City West 46.5, 12. Western Dubuque 46, 13. Cedar Rapids Prairie 45, 14. Johnston 43, 15. Des Moines East 38, 22. Pleasant Valley 22.5, T30. Davenport Central 11, T32. Muscatine 10, T49. Clinton 0, T49. Davenport West 0.
Semifinals
106 — Jace Rhodes (Mason City) dec. Dustin Bohren (Bett), 5-1; Trever Anderson (Ankeny) dec. Aiden Riggins (Waverly-SR), 12-6
113 — Drake Ayala (Fort Dodge) tech. fall Thurman Christensen (Waukee), 19-4 (3:48); Devin Harmison (Southeast Polk) pinned Austin Kegley (CR Prairie), 1:59
120 — Carson Taylor (Fort Dodge) won by injury over Cullan Schriever (Mason City); Hunter Garvin (IC West) major dec. Thomas Edwards (Johnston), 14-2
126 — Caleb Rathjen (Ankeny) dec. Matthew Jordan (DM East), 7-1; Nick Oldham (WDM Valley) pinned Caleb McCabe (North Scott), 3:32
132 — Ben Monroe (Ankeny Centennial) dec. Caleb Helgeson (Johnston), 11-7; Joe Pins (Dubuque Hempstead) dec. Brock Espalin (DM East), 7-6
138 — Eli Loyd (PV) major dec. Deven Strief (North Scott), 9-0; Colby Schriever (Mason City) dec. Ian Heise (Waverly-SR), 7-4
145 — Collin Lewis (North Scott) dec. Caleb Corbin (WDM Valley), 7-0; Eric Owens (Ankeny Centennial) dec. Deville Dentis (DM East), 7-4
152 — Carter Schmidt (Norwalk) dec. Jake Matthaidess (North Scott), 4-3; Lance Runyon (Southeast Polk) pinned Cade Moss (Johnston), 3:18
160 — Cade DeVos (Southeast Polk) tech. fall Luke Fistler (DC-Grimes), 24-9 (5:46); Jacob Herrmann (Waverly-SR) dec. Ryker Kurimski (Western Dubuque), 3-1
170 — Anthony Zach (Waukee) dec. Blake Underwood (WDM Valley), 2-0; Logan Neils (Ankeny Centennial) dec. Ashton Barker (Iowa City Liberty), 11-4
182 — Jacob Wempen (Linn-Mar) dec. Nic Leo (Ankeny Centennial), 9-4; Devin Ludwig (Western Dubuque) dec. Brett Mower (Glenwood), 9-7
195 — Gabe Christenson (Southeast Polk) tech. fall Cade Parker (CR Kennedy), 16-1 (5:30); Brayden Wolf (Waverly-SR) major dec. Ashton Stoner-DeGroot (CR Prairie), 11-3
220 — Beau Lombardi (WDM Valley) dec. Gabriel Greenlee (Ames), 3-0; Cameron Baker (C.B. Thomas Jefferson) dec. Travis Theisen (LeMars), 3-1
285 — Griffin Liddle (Bett) dec. Josh Vis (CR Kennedy), 5-3 TB-2; Andrew Snyder (Waverly-SR) dec. Troy Monahan (Mason City), 3-2
Quarterfinals (locals only)
106 — Dustin Bohren (Bett) dec. Brandon O'Brien (Linn-Mar), 14-7
113 — Devin Harmison (Southeast Polk) pinned Josh Connor (North Scott), 1:06
120 — Carson Taylor (Fort Dodge) dec. Aiden Evans (Bett), 6-2
126 — Caleb McCabe (North Scott) pinned Carson Murray (Dowling), 3:51
132 — Ben Monroe (Ankeny Centennial) major dec. Rylan Hughbanks (Bett), 13-5
138 — Eli Loyd (PV) pinned James Edwards (Johnston), 3:51; Deven Strief (North Scott) dec. Cody Anderson (Waukee), 6-1
145 — Collin Lewis (North Scott) dec. Nick Bonanno (Indianola), 6-5
152 — Jake Matthaidess (North Scott) pinned Kyle Hefley (City High), 0:54
160 — Jacob Hermann (Waverly-SR) major dec. Zach Campbell (North Scott), 19-6
170 — Ashton Barker (IC Liberty) won by medical forfeit over Will Jefferson (Bett)
220 — Cameron Baker (CB Thomas Jefferson) pinned Shane Mathias (Muscatine), 1:07
285 — Griffin Liddle (Bett) pinned Jacob Murray (City High), 1:45; Josh Vis (CR Kennedy) dec. Manny McGowan (Dav. Central), 4-2
Second-round consolation (locals only)
113 — Jacob Penrith (Cedar Falls) pinned Josh Connor (North Scott), 1:01
120 — Aiden Evans (Bett) dec. Bennett Hageman (Marshalltown), 6-0
126 — Brooks Cowell (Fort Dodge) pinned Kohler Ruggles (Bett), 2:44
132 — Sam Kallem (Ankeny) dec. Rylan Hughbanks (Bett), 9-5
145 — Logan Adamson (Bett) pinned Noah Cunningham (CR Kennedy), 4:46
160 — Voyen Adamson (Bett) dec. Zachary Campbell (North Scott), 5-0
170 — Brennan Meacham (Indianola) won by medical forfeit over Will Jefferson (Bett)
182 — Brennan Broders (Muscatine) dec. Destin Schroder (Newton), 10-3; Matthew Scott (Des Moines East) major dec. Alex Blizzard (Bett), 10-2
195 — Aaron Ungs (Storm Lake) dec. Dalton Sell (Muscatine), 8-7
220 — Collin Bohnenkamp (Cedar Falls) pinned Shane Mathias (Muscatine), 2:33
285 — Manny McGowan (Dav. Central) pinned Mamadee Tullay (Des Moines Lincoln), 1:13
Third-round consolation (locals only)
120 — Aiden Evans (Bett) major dec. Nick Walters (SC North), 10-2
145 — Andrew Rohret (CC Amana) dec. Logan Adamson (Bett), 10-4
160 — Hayden Friedrichsen (Urbandale) major dec. Voyen Adamson (Bett), 9-1
182 — Matthew Scott (DM East) dec. Brennan Broders (Muscatine), 10-5
285 — Manny McGowan (Dav. Central) pinned Jacob Murray (City High), 0:54
Class 2A
Teams -- 1. West Delaware 56.5, 2. Union 54.5, 3. Solon 52.5, 4. Centerville 51, 5. Independence 49, 6. Clear Lake 48.5, T7. PCM, Monroe 45.5, T7. Spirit Lake Park 45.5, 9. Sergeant Bluff-Luton 45, 10. Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 41, 11. West Liberty 39, 12. Red Oak 38.5, 12. Crestwood 38, 14. ADM, Adel 37, T15. Webster City 36, T15. Winterest 36, 18. Davenport Assumption 32, 31. Camanche 18.5, 41. Maquoketa 11, T44. Central DeWitt 10, T63. Louisa-Muscatine 1, T67. Tipton 0.
Semifinals
106 — Blaine Frazier (Burlington Notre Dame) dec. Keaton Zeimet (Central DeWitt), 7-2; Carter Fousek (Crestwood) dec. Jacob Mielke (Pocahontas Area), 5-1
113 — Matthew Lewis (Centerville) won by injury over Cole Whitehead (Center Point-Urbana), 5:01; Isaiah Weber (Independence) pinned Colby Lillegard (Bondurant-Farrar), 3:09
120 — Nathan Genobana (Centerville) dec. Brock Beck (Grinnell), 3-1; Drake Doolittle (Webster City) dec. Kaden Anderlik (Crestwood), 8-3
126 — Hayden Taylor (Solon) tech fall Andrew Flora (ADM, Adel), 15-0 (4:45); Bryce Hatten (Winterest) major dec. Mason Cleveland (NH/TV), 16-6
132 — Eric Faught (Clear Lake) dec. Kruise Kiburz (Winterest), 7-1; Jack Gaukel (Sergeant Bluff-Luton) dec. Jalen Schropp (Williamsburg), 3-1
138 — Chase McLaren (Atlantic) dec. Jarod Kadel (Columbus Community), 7-4; Jack Thomsen (Union) dec. Kaleb Olejniczak (Perry), 3-1 SV-1
145 — Joey Busse (Humboldt) dec. Colby Tool (PCM, Monroe), 4-2 SV-1; Will Esmoli (West Liberty) dec. Jack West (Winterest), 5-0
152 — Kyler Rieck (Spirit Lake Park) dec. Easton Graff (Sergeant Bluff-Luton), 6-5; Adam Ahrendsen (Union) pinned Scott Betterton (Vinton-Shellsburg), 1:41
160 — Skyler Noftsger (Ballard) dec. Wes Cummings (PCM, Monroe), 10-7; Justin McCunn (Red Oak) dec. Zach Williams (Osage), 7-1
170 — Paul Ryan (Mount Vernon) dec. Wyatt Voelker (West Delaware), 8-5; Sage Walker (Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont) major dec. Colter Bye (Crestwood), 12-4
182 — Kyler Fisher (Southeast Valley) major dec. Evan Rosonke (NH/TV), 14-5; Tristin Westphal (Washington) dec. Nolan Harsh (ADM, Adel), 6-4 SV-1
195 — Julien Broderson (Assumption) pinned Noah Bandstra (East Marshall), 2:10; Kolton Bus (Central Lyon) dec. Dalton Chipp (Hampton), 10-6
220 — Cody Fisher (Woodward Granger) dec. Mike Hoyle (Solon), 11-4; Kaden Sutton (ADM, Adel) dec. Kade Hambly (Clear Lake), 3-1 SV-1
285 — Spencer Trenary (Clarion-Goldfield-Dows) pinned Carson Pelton (West Delaware), 1:24; Derec Weyer (Harlan) pinned Kobe Clayborne (Bishop Heelan), 1:32
Quarterfinals (locals only)
106 — Keaton Zeimet (Central DeWitt) major dec. Carter Anderson (Albia), 11-0
126 — Hayden Taylor (Solon) dec. Eric Kinkaid (Camanche), 8-2
138 — Jarod Kadel (Columbus) dec. Riley Burke (Iowa Falls/Alden), 3-1
145 — Will Esmoil (West Liberty) dec. Chase Luensman (Monticello), 4-3
160 — Skyler Noftger (Ballard) dec. Baylor Crigger (Camanche), 4-2 (SV-1); Zach Williams (Osage) dec. Austin Beaver (West Liberty), 6-0
182 — Nolan Harsh (ADM) major dec. Abraham Michel (Maquoketa), 12-0
195 — Julien Broderson (Assumption) pinned Logan Escher (Washington), 0:42
220 — Mike Hoyle (Solon) dec. Seth Adrian (Assumption), 7-2
285 — Derec Weyer (Harlan) pinned Taven Rich (Maquoketa), 0:31
Second-round consolation (locals only)
106 — Jonathon Burnett (Spirit Lake Park) pinned Alex Beaver (West Liberty), 3:47
126 — Eric Kinkaid (Camanche) major dec. Lake Lebahn (Union, La Porte City), 11-3
132 — Zeb Gnida (Solon) tech. fall Cody Calvelage (Louisa-Muscatine), 18-2 (4:44)
152 — Coy Ruess (West Liberty) dec. Matthew Doyle (Independence), 3-1 SV-1
160 — Baylor Crigger (Camanche) tech. fall Andy Brokaw (Solon), 16-0 (3:11); Austin Beaver (West Liberty) dec. Luke Martin (SC Heelan), 4-2
182 — Jake Neuhaus (West Delaware) dec. Abraham Michel (Maquoketa), 4-1
220 — Seth Adrian (Assumption) pinned Joseph Arkfeld (Harlan), 1:22; Kobe Simon (West Liberty) pinned Wyatt Folkerts (Hampton-Dumont), 1:21
285 — Taven Rich (Maquoketa) dec. Derrin Sesker (Van Meter/Earlham), 3-2
Third-round consolation (locals only)
126 — Eric Kinkaid (Camanche) major dec. Joe Waters (Spirit Lake Park), 13-4
152 — Braxton Doebel (Clear Lake) pinned Coy Ruess (West Liberty), 3:51
160 — Cole Davis (Independence) pinned Austin Beaver (West Liberty), 1:16; Baylor Crigger (Camanche) dec. Caleb Swalla (Van Meter-Earlham), 11-9
220 — Kobe Simon (West Liberty) dec. Seth Adrian (Assumption), 3-1
285 — Taven Rich (Maquoketa) dec. Justin Jones (Humboldt), 10-5
Class 1A
Teams -- 1. Don Bosco 133, 2. Underwood 88.5, 3. Lisbon 87.5, 4. Denver 74, 5. West Sioux 70, 6. Woodbury Central 45, 7. Missouri Valley 40, 8. Central Springs 32, 9. Logan-Magnolia 31.5, T10. Cascade 31, T10. GT-RA 31, T10. Iowa Valley 31, 13. Emmetsburg 30, T14. Akron-Westfield 28, T14. Alburnett 28, T23. Midland 20, T41. Wapello 9, T41. Wilton 9, T60. North Cedar 3, T79. Bellevue 0.
Semifinals
106 — Marcel Lopez (New London) dec. Damon Huston (Midland), 5-3 TB-2; Stevie Barnes (Underwood) dec. Clayton McDonough (Central Springs), 4-2 SV-1
113 — Beau Klingensmith (Woodbury Central) dec. Mason Dye (Sigourney-Keota), 18-11; Aidan Noonan (Cascade) dec. Hagen Heistand (Logan-Magnolia), 7-0
120 — Adam Allard (West Sioux) major dec. Trey Lashbrook (AGWSR), 10-1; Daniel Kimball (Don Bosco) tech fall Casey Baker (Interstate 35), 25-10 (5:52)
126 — Briar Reisz (Logan-Magnolia) dec. Cole Cassady (Martensdale, St. Mary's), 3-1; Robert Avila Jr. (Lisbon) pinned Daniel Meeker (Wapello), 3:47
132 — Cael Happel (Lisbon) tech fall Easton Larson (Don Bosco), 24-9 (5:51); Logan James (Underwood) dec. Nolan Noonan (Cascade), 3-2 TB-2
138 — Cobe Siebrecht (Lisbon) dec. Cael Frost (Don Bosco), 6-2; Nick Hamilton (Underwood) dec. Grant Hoeger (Beckman Catholic), 6-2
145 — Wade Mitchell (Woodbury Central) dec. Michael Egan (MFL MarMac), 6-4 SV-1; Spencer Griffin (Emmestburg) pinned Brady Hahn (Highland), 4:34
152 — Brady Henderson (North Linn) pinned Benjamin Smith (Iowa Valley), 5:43; Kory Van Oort (West Sioux) dec. Cade Tenold (Don Bosco), 6-5
160 — John Heinrich (Akron-Westfield) pinned Michael Baker (Underwood), 1:08; Carson Tenold (Don Bosco) dec. Mason Griffin (Emmestburg), 11-5
170 — Tristan Mulder (Western Christian) dec. Garret bruce (East Sac County), 3-2; Treyton Cacek (GT-RA) dec. Ethan Fulcher (Hudson), 2-1 TB-2
182 — Gabe Pauley (AHSTW) dec. Carter Murray (GT-RA), 5-3; Thomas Even (Don Bosco) pinned Tucker Kroeze (Belmond-Klemme), 2:39
195 — Zach Ryg (Central Springs) pinned Logan Koedam (West Sioux), 3:50; Chase McCleish (Newman Catholic) dec. Owen Grover (Beckman Catholic), 6-2
220 — Garet Sims (Iowa Valley) pinned Brett Schoenherr (Midland), 1:06; Nick Gaes (Alta-Aureila) pinned Garrett Keehner (MFL MarMac), 0:44
285 — Aaron Olson (Missouri Valley) dec. Taylor Fox (East Buchanan), 5-2; Noah Pittman (Don Bosco) dec. Chandler Redenius (West Hancock), 2-1 TB-2
Quarterfinals (locals only)
106 — Damon Huston (Midland) pinned Joe Ebaugh (Denver), 1:17
113 — Beau Klingensmith (Woodbury Central) pinned Colton Meeker (Wapello), 5:14
126 — Daniel Meeker (Wapello) dec. Isaac Schimmels (Denver), 5-3
220 — Brett Schoenherr (Midland) dec. Dylan Obermeier (Audubon), 4-1
Second-round consolation (locals only)
106 — Kael Brisker (Wilton) dec. Cade Siebrecht (Lisbon), 7-4
113 — Cullen Koedam (West Sioux) dec. Colton Meeker (Wapello), 5-4 (SV-1)
138 — Easton Benson (ACGC) dec. Brody Hawtrey (North Cedar), 11-7
Third-round consolation (locals only)
106 — Kael Brisker (Wilton) major dec. Jader Briggs (Akron-Westfield), 14-3
Illinois state tournament
Class 3A
Semifinals
106 -- Diego Sotelo (Marmion) dec. Charlie Farmer (Moline), 7-3
Quarterfinals
106 -- Charlie Farmer (Moline) dec. Ben Aranda (DeKalb), 7-0
132 -- Dylan Burnowski (Montini) dec. Isaac Martinez (Moline), 11-4
152 -- Jake Stiles (Montini) dec. Jayden Terronez (Moline), 12-5
285 -- Justin Hull (St. Charle E) dec. Cobie Underwood (Moline), 3-1
First-round wrestlebacks
120 -- Nain Vasquez (Montini) dec. Andrew Burkeybile (Moline), 14-9
170 -- AJ Parker (Moline) dec. Danny Lingen (OPRF), 8-4
Second-round wrestlebacks
132 -- Domenic Zaccone (Stagg) tech fall Isaac Martinez (Moline), 5:10
152 -- Jayden Terronez (Moline) dec. Justin Major (Batavia), 6-3
170 -- Anthony Pennington (Glenbard N) dec. AJ Parker (Moline), 5-0
285 -- Nate Goodman (Sandburg) dec. Cobie Underwood (Moline), 2-1 TB-1
Class 2A
Semifinals
132 -- Alex Friddle (Coal City) dec. Victor Guzman (Rock Island), 9-0
First-round wrestlebacks
106 -- Anthony Montez (Geneseo) dec. Brandon Edelen-Hultz (Oak Forest), 1-0
285 -- Billy Blaser (Geneseo) pinned Alex Diaz (Hinsdale South), 1:54
Second-round wrestlebacks
106 -- Coby Haney (Mattoon), dec. Anthony Montez (Geneseo), 12-6
113 -- Carter Hall (Champaign), tech fall Manny Limon (Rock Island), 4:56
126 -- Michael Myers (Rock Island) dec. Delano Walker (St. Patrick), 7-2
285 -- Billy Blaser (Geneseo) dec. Isaiah Batteast (Freeport), 3-2 UTB
Class 1A
Semifinals
132 -- Noah Villareal (Aurora Ach) major dec. Camden Whitenack (Mercer County), 14-2; Anthony Federico (Althoff) dec. Dallas Krueger (Rockridge), 3-2
145 -- Nolan Throne (Rockridge) dec. Jason Hermann (Le-Win), 5-1
182 -- Micah Downs (Clinton), dec. Gabe Friedrichsen (Erie-Prophetstown), 12-5
220 -- Eli Pannell (Fulton) pinned Josh Woodrey (Prairie Central), 1:54
285 -- Logan Lee (Orion) pinned Derek Johanik (Wheaton Acad), 0:52
First-round wrestlebacks
120 -- Ryder Parson (Pinckneyville) major dec. Dylan Russell (Sherrard), 14-5
126 -- Ethan Meisenburg (Orion) dec. Cole Maxey (GCMS), 8-1
132 -- Noah Schnerre (Orion) dec. Micah Willis (Hope), 4-0
145 -- Jack Patting (Alleman) pinned Kody Cavender (Harrisburg), 1:00
152 -- Seth Speaker (Mercer County) major dec. Reiley Dowd (Rock Falls), 13-4
170 -- Calvin Naftzger (Erie-Prophetstown) tech fall Calvin Whitman (EPG), 5:41
182 -- Conner Keebaugh (Lisle) pinned Josh Bynum (Sherrard), 3:45
Second-round wrestlebacks
120 -- Colton Linke (Morrison) pinned Michael Ushman (Auburn), 3:57
126 -- Asher Wiegand (Eureka) dec. Ethan Meisenburg (Orion), 3-1
132 -- Andrew Steffe (McNamara) dec. Noah Schnerre (Orion), 12-7
145 -- Jack Patting (Alleman) dec. Carson Schaefer (Leroy), 4-3
152 -- Chase Clark (Oregon) pinned Seth Speaker (Mercer County), 1:55
160 -- Case Harmston (Le-Win) dec. Josh Fair (Orion), 9-4; Chris Medina (Macomb) pinned Trystan Altensey (Riverdale), 2:14
170 -- Steven Speaker II (Mercer County) Calvin pinned Naftzger (Erie-Prophetstown), 5:52
220 -- Riley Wilkens (Morrison) pinned Kevin Paz (Lisle), 0:57
