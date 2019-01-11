Boys basketball
MAC standings
;;Conf;;Overall
;;W;L;W;L
North Scott;;9;0;11;0
Bettendorf;;8;1;10;1
Davenport Central;;7;2;10;2
Pleasant Valley;;5;4;7;4
Assumption;;5;4;6;5
Davenport North;;4;5;5;6
Davenport West;;4;5;5;6
Clinton;;2;7;2;8
Burlington;;1;8;2;8
Muscatine;;0;9;0;12
Thursday's scores
Bettendorf 61, Davenport Central 50
North Scott 57, Clinton 37
Friday's scores
Assumption 63, Davenport North 48
Pleasant Valley 50, Muscatine 31
Davenport West 78, Burlington 59
Iowa area
Friday's scores
Pekin 74, Columbus 35
Easton Valley 72, Bellevue Marquette 34
Iowa City Regina 69, Tipton 56
Midland 58, Lisbon 54
Iowa Mennonite 66, Louisa-Muscatine 38
Maquoketa 82, Solon 49
Monticello 73, Bellevue 53
Northeast 62, North Cedar 58
Prince of Peace 74, Calamus-Wheatland 64
West Branch 61, Durant 55
West Delaware 60, Central DeWitt 58
Mid-Prairie 78, West Liberty 61
Wapello 52, Winfield-Mount Union 12
Big Six standings
;;Conf;;Overall
;;W;L;W;L
Moline;5;0;16;2
United Township;2;1;13;4
Rock Island;3;1;11;6
Galesburg;1;3;10;7
Quincy;1;2;6;9
Alleman;0;5;7;10
Friday's scores
Rock Island 64, Alleman 43
Moline 71, Galesburg 54
Quincy at United Township, ppd. weather
Assumption 63, Davenport North 48
NORTH (5-6, 4-5) — Jayden Houston 4-12 0-0 9, Jamal Litt 3-4 1-2 7, Quincy Wiseman 7-13 0-0 13, TJ Vesey 4-9 5-8 13, Alex Seifert 0-0 0-2 0, Mekki Sisk 0-4 0-0 0, Cory Prather 1-5 2-2 4, Jamaal Winston 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 19-49 8-14 48.
ASSUMPTION (6-5, 5-4) — Dylan Peeters 2-6 2-4 6, Sean Peeters 10-14 8-9 28, Anthony Valainis 2-4 3-4 7, Ray Kotula 4-8 1-2 10, Grayson Heiser 0-0 5-7 5, JJ Stratman 0-0 0-0 0, Adam Quested 3-3 0-0 7. Totals 21-35 19-26 63.
North;16;7;13;12;--;48
Assumption;8;18;20;17;--;63
3-point goals — North 2-10 (Houston 1-2, Wiseman 1-3, Prather 0-2, Winston 0-2, Vesey 0-1), Assumption 2-8 (Kotula 1-4, Quested 1-1, DPeeters 0-1, SPeeters 0-1, Valainis 0-1). Fouls — North 17, Assumption 9. Fouled out — Litt. Rebounds — North 24 (Houston 7), Assumption 28 (Valainis 11). Turnovers — North 11, Assumption 15.
Sophomores: Assumption 60, North 55.
Pleasant Valley 50, Muscatine 31
MUSCATINE (0-12, 0-9) -- Sean Brown 0 0-0 0, Noah Yahn 7 1-1 19, Cooper Zeck 1 0-2 2, Gabe Mulder 0 0-0 0, Josh Dieckman 3 0-0 6, Jose Martinez III 1 0-0 2, Jake Thomas 1 0-0 2, Nate Diercks 0 0-0 0, Briggs Miller 0 0-0 0, Bredyn Seaman 0 0-0 0, Brady McDaniel 0 0-0 0, Waker Cler 0 0-0 0. Totals 13 1-3 31.
PLEASANT VALLEY (7-4, 5-4) -- Carter Duwa 1 2-2 4, Hunter Snyder 3 2-4 9, Carter Cline 2 0-0 4, Hayden Guenzler 3 0-1 6, Jacob Parker 0 3-4 3, Ryan Dolphin 2 0-0 5, Cade Collier 0 3-4 3, Jacob Townsend 3 4-9 10, Michael Lawlor 0 0-0 0, Ethan Smith 0 2-2 2, Sam Rothbardt 1 0-0 3, Creighton Clausen 0 1-2 1, Garrett Massengale 0 0-0 0, Jack Donahue 0 0-0 0, Porter Cottrell 0 0-0 0, Matt Mickle 0 0-0 0, Jackson McLaughlin 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 17-28 50.
Muscatine;16;3;4;8;--;31
PV;12;10;12;16;--;50
3-point goals -- Muscatine 4 (Yahn); Pleasant Valley 3 (Snyder, Dolphin, Rothbardt). Total Fouls - Muscatine 20, Pleasant Valley 9. Fouled out -- None.
Sophomore score: Pleasant Valley 54, Muscatine 31.
Davenport West 78, Burlington 59
BURLINGTON (2-8, 1-8) – Michael Alexander 2-11 0-0 7, Hunter Johnson 4-5 2-2 10, Brendon Hale 5-9 1-2 14, Amarion Davis 1-5 1-2 3, Nate Spear 5-8 0-0 14, Carleton Martinez-Hale 2-5 1-2 5, Anakin Kelly 1-6 0-0 2, Trent Burnett 1-3 0-0 3, KT Thompson 0-2 0-0 0, Charlie Carlson 0-1 1-2 1, Deron Draine 0-0 0-0 0, Taylor Bunton 0-0 0-2 0. Totals 21-55 6-12 59.
DAVENPORT WEST (5-6, 4-5) – Aldane Barrett 10-13 3-5 23, John Michael Thornton 1-3 0-0 2, Malik Westerfield 6-7 0-0 13, Zach Trevino 5-8 1-2 13, Jamil Haymond 7-16 0-0 14, Quenton Dempsey 0-1 0-0 0, Logan Petersen 0-2 0-0 0, Nasir Beechum 3-9 1-4 8, NaZion Caruthers 1-3 1-2 3, Jermaine Gardner 0-0 0-0 0, Payton Heath 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 34-63 6-13 78.
Burlington;20;13;11;15;--;59
Davenport West;18;22;17;21;--;78
3-point goals – Burlington 8-24 (Spear 4-6, Hale 3-6, Burnett 1-1, Kelly 0-1, Carlson 0-1, Davis 0-1, Martinez-Hale 0-2, Alexander 0-6); Davenport West 7-9 (Trevino 2-5, Westerfield 1-1, Beechum 1-2, Petersen 0-1). Rebounds – Burlington 26 (Johnson 7); Davenport West 43 (Beechum 8, Barrett 8). Total fouls – Burlington 13; Davenport West 13. Fouled out – none. Turnovers – Burlington 16; Davenport West 14.
Sophomores: Davenport West 90, Burlington 43
Moline 71, Galesburg 54
GALESBURG (10-7, 1-3) -- Fields 5-10 6-8 1 18, Sampson 0-1 2-2 4 2, Cunningham 5-16 2-2 5 13, Endthoff 0-2 0-0 0 0, McCants 6-11 0-0 4 12, Price 2-9 2-2 3 8, Anderson 0-0 0-0 2 0, Milan 0-2 1-2 2 1, Stewart 0-0 0-0 0 0, Ramirez 0-0 0-0 0 0. Totals 18-52 13-16 21 54.
MOLINE (16-2, 5-0) -- Harding 2-6 5-6 2 10, Rogers 3-5 4-6 3 10, Lamphier 3-4 2-2 0 9, Wiemers 5-7 1-2 4 13, Billups 8-18 9-14 0 25, Sterling 2-3 0-0 4 4, Johnson 0-0 0-0 2 0, Jenkins 0-0 0-0 0 0, Jackson 0-0 0-0 0 0, Liddell 0-0 0-0 0 0. Totals 23-43 21-30 15 71.
Galesburg;7;15;19;13;—;54
Moline;15;21;14;21;—;71
3-point goals -- Galesburg 5-20 (Fields 2-3, Sampson 0-1, Cunningham 1-5, Endthoff 0-2, Price 2-7, Milan 0-2); Moline 4-11 (Wiemers 2-3, Harding 1-2, Lamphier 1-1, Rogers 0-2, Billups 0-3). Assists -- Galesburg 10 (Cunningham 3); Moline 9 (Billups 6). Steals -- Galesburg 3; Moline 9 (Wiemers 2, Lamphier, 2, Rogers 2, Sterling 2). Technicals -- Wiemers, Galesburg bench. Turnovers -- Galesburg 15, Moline 10.
Monticello 75, Bellevue 53
MONTICELLO -- Devin Kraus 1 0-0 2 3, Tyler Luensman 4 0-1 2 10, Justin Recker 13 3-6 0 29, Luke Lambert 6 1-2 3 14, Connor Lambert 3 2-2 0 11, Ty Kehoe 0 0-0 0 0, Monk 1 0-0 0 2, Brayden Cleeton 0 0-0 1 0, Gavin Cooper 0 0-0 0 0, Mason Kraus 2 0-0 2 4, Daltyn Kramer 1 0-0 0 2, Jeff Carlson 0 0-0 2 0. Totals 31 7-12 12 75
BELLEVUE -- Trey Daugherty 4 0-0 0 10, Andrew Swartz 3 0-0 1 7, Jackson Wagner 3 2-4 2 8, Paxton Felderman 5 0-0 0 11, Riley Konrardy 2 3-4 4 7, Cole Heim 1 0-0 1 3, Trevor Hager 3 1-1 3 7, Ethan Klemme 0 0-0 0 0. Totals 21 6-9 11 53
Monticello;15;27;9;24;--;75
Bellevue;10;17;6;20;--;53
3-point goals -- Monticello 7 (Connor Lambert 3, Luensman 2, Devin Kraus, Luke Lambert); Bellevue 5 (Daugherty 2, Swartz, Felderman, Heim)
Orion 46, Fulton 38
ORION -- Nimrick 2 0-1 0 4, Johnson 5 4-7 2 17, West 3 0-2 1 7, Zwirlein 0 0-0 0 0, Grems 0 0-0 0 0, C. Spranger 2 4-6 3 8, Kane 1 0-0 0 2, Jungwirth 0 0-0 1 0, Irey 0 0-0 0 0, Kruse 0 0-0 1 0, Dunlap 0 0-0 0 0, Leivens 0 0-0 0 0, J. Spranger 4 0-0 1 8. Totals 17 8-16 10 46
FULTON -- Kr. Schipper 0 0-0 0 0, Kloepping 1 0-0 3 2, Long 0 0-0 0 0, Pessman 2 0-0 3 5, Stoecker 0 0-0 0 0, McClary 0 0-0 0 0, Lemke 0 0-0 0 0, VanZuiden 0 0-0 0 0, Damhoff 0 0-0 0 0, Ky. Schipper 5 0-0 1 14, Hughes 0 0-0 0 0, Osborn 2 1-2 5 5, Miller 0 0-0 0 0. Totals 14 4-5 16 38
Orion;10;13;12;11;--;46
Fulton;12;5;9;12;--;38
3-point goals -- Orion 4 (Johnson 3, West); Fulton 6 (Ky. Schipper 4, Pessman, Barnett). Fouled out -- Fulton (Osborn)
Rockridge 38, Monmouth-Roseville 36
ROCKRIDGE -- Bush 2 0-3 3 4, Henry 3 0-1 1 6, Whiteman 7 0-0 2 17, Jorgensen 0 0-0 0 0, Fetterer 2 1-2 4 5, Rusk 1 4-8 2 6. Totals 15 5-14 12 38
MONMOUTH-ROSEVILLE -- Olson 1 0-0 3 2, J. Skinner 0 0-0 0 0, Krue 1 0-0 1 3, Ayala 0 0-0 1 0, Ja. Skinner 5 6-7 3 17, Heinrich 4 0-0 3 9, Sells 2 0-2 2 5, Johnston 0 0-0 0 0. Totals 13 6-9 13 36
Rockridge;17;12;6;3;--;38
Monmouth-Roseville;11;7;10;8;--;36
3-point goals -- Rockridge 3 (Whiteman 3); Monmouth-Roseville 4 (Ja. Skinner, Heinrich, Sells, Krue)
Newman 67, Kewanee 64
KEWANEE -- Terry 3 0-1 0 6, Vandesampiel 0 0-0 1 0, Zarvell 0 0-0 1 0, Powe 3 4-4 3 10, Israel 0 0-0 1 0, Russell 16 1-1 2 37, Johnson 0 0-2 1 0, Pikkerman 1 1-2 4 3, Sauer 3 0-0 5 6, Crowe 1 0-0 0 2. Totals 27 6-10 18 64
NEWMAN -- Brycen Bartel 3 2-3 0 8, Jake Terveer 1 0-0 4 2, Jake Ackman 0 0-0 0 0, Colin Roberts 0 0-0 0 0, Connor McBride 5 5-7 1 15, Chase Graham 1 0-0 0 2, Andrew Velasquez 1 0-0 0 2, Josh Payan 0 0-0 0 0, Drew Ackman 0 0-0 2 0, Devon House 9 6-10 2 24, Marcus Williams 5 1-2 1 11, Luke Olson 1 -0 1 3. Totals 26 14-22 11 67
Kewanee;12;16;23;13;--;64
Newman;17;18;13;19;--;67
3-point goals -- Kewanee 4 (Russell 4); Newman 1 (Olson). Fouled out -- Kewanee (Sauer)
Wapello 52, Winfield-Mt Union 12
WINFIELD-MT UNION -- Juanito Piper 1 0-2 2 3, Jacob Kongable 0 0-0 0 0, Brody Barton 0 0-0 0 0, Nathan Crow 0 0-0 0 0, Daunte Oepping 0 0-0 0 0, Dawson Bergthold 0 0-0 1 0, Nolan Ross 0 0-0 0 0, Jared Arnold 2 0-0 3 6, Bryce Wade 0 0-0 0 0, Ty Yocum 1 1-2 3 3. Totals 4 1-4 9 12
WAPELLO -- Kabe Boysen 0 0-0 0 0, Tate Boysen 1 0-0 0 3, Noah Holland 1 0-0 1 2, Ben Kroeger 1 0-0 2 2, Maddox Griffin 1 0-0 1 2, Aiden Housman 2 0-1 3 4, Joe Stewart 0 0-0 0 0, Joel Chaney 0 0-0 0 0, Caden Thomas 5 0-0 2 10, Sam Lanz 0 0-0 1 0, Bryant Lanz 1 0-0 0 2, Keaton Mitchell 10 3-5 1 23, Rhett Smith 1 2-4 1 4. Totals 23 5-10 12 52
Winfield-Mt Union;3;3;3;3;--;12
Wapello;12;17;12;11;--;52
3-point goals -- Winfield-Mt Union 3 (Arnold 2, Piper); Wapello 1 (Tate Boysen)
Wethersfield 64, Princeville 52
WETHERSFIELD -- Coltin Quagliano 11 7-7 1 29, Tyler Nichols 3 2-2 4 8, Kale Nelson 1 0-0 0 2, Isaac Frank 4 0-0 1 12, Isaiah Franklin 0 0-0 0 0, Brady Kelley 4 2-2 3 10, Bryan Ponce 1 0-0 0 3, Tevin Baker 0 0-0 0 0. Totals 24 11-11 9 64
PRINCEVILLE -- Coby Donaldson 2 0-0 0 6, Brady Miller 0 0-0 1 0, Adam Snedden 0 0-0 4 0, Cole Daily 2 0-0 2 4, Cody Thole 5 3-5 2 14, Joey Smith 6 -0 2 17, Justin Janssen 3 5-6 3 11. Totals 18 9-16 14 52
Wethersfield;14;15;23;12;--;64
Princeville;14;8;9;21;--;52
3-point goals -- Wethersfield 5 (Frank 4, Ponce); Princeville 9 (Smith 5, Thole 2, Donaldson 2)
Girls basketball
MAC standings
;;Conf;;Overall
;;W;L;W;L
Pleasant Valley;;11;0;14;0
North Scott;;10;1;12;2
Bettendorf;;8;3;11;3
Davenport North;;7;4;8;5
Assumption;;7;4;8;6
Muscatine;;4;7;4;10
Clinton;;4;7;5;7
Davenport Central;;2;9;2;11
Burlington;;2;9;3;10
Davenport West;;0;11;0;14
Thursday's score
North Scott 46, Clinton 34
Friday's scores
Davenport North 54, Assumption 49
Bettendorf 56, Davenport Central 43
Burlington 51, Davenport West 28
Pleasant Valley 52, Muscatine 39
Iowa area
Friday's scores
Central DeWitt 56, West Delaware 30
Pekin 61, Columbus 9
Bellevue Marquette 64, Easton Valley 52
Tipton 57, Iowa City Regina 54
Midland 42, Lisbon 29
Iowa Mennonite 50, Louisa-Muscatine 45
Bellevue 49, Monticello 42
Northeast 53, North Cedar 38
Prince of Peace 42, Calamus-Wheatland 41
Maquoketa 79, Solon 55
West Branch 42, Durant 29
West Liberty 38, Mid-Prairie 35 (OT)
Wapello 50, Winfield-Mount Union 36
Davenport North 54, Davenport Assumption 49
ASSUMPTION (8-6, 7-4) — Chaney Steffen 2-4 4-4 8, Katie Anderson 1-7 0-0 2, Lauren Herrig 4-13 3-4 12, Olivia Wardlow 4-10 1-2 11, Dawsen Dorsey 0-6 0-2 0, Allie Timmons 6-18 0-0 14, Corey Whitlock 1-1 0-0 2, Jade Jackson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-59 8-14 49.
NORTH (8-5, 7-4) — Anne Awour 3-5 2-4 8, Bailey Ortega 1-10 0-0 3, Lindsey Broders 0-2 0-0 0, Bella Sims 2-14 1-3 6, Camry Dillie 6-13 2-3 17, Reese Ranum 4-8 2-2 10, Ivy Wilmington 2-5 1-2 7, Jordan Burch 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 19-49 8-14 54.
Assumption;9;13;16;11;--;49
North;12;19;10;13;--;54
3-point goals -- Assumption 5-27 (Wardlow 2-5, Timmons 2-11, Herrig 1-6, Anderson 0-4, Dorsey 0-1), North 8-26 (Dillie 3-8, Wilmington 2-5, Burch 1-1, Sims 1-3, Ortega 1-6, Ranum 0-2, Awour 0-1). Rebounds -- Assumption 27 (Timmons 10), North 37 (Sims 8, Ranum 8). Turnovers -- Assumption 17, North 23. Total fouls -- Assumption 14, North 14. Fouled out -- none.
Junior varsity: Davenport North 48, Davenport Assumption 40.
Bettendorf 56, Davenport Central 43
BETTENDORF (11-3, 8-3) -- Grace McKenzie 0 0-0 0 0, Allie Brownson 3 2-2 3 9, Ashley Fountain 4 5-6 2 13, Maggie Erpelding 1 2-5 2 5, Emma Dennison 2 0-2 1 5, Kaalyn Petersen 0 0-0 1 0, Kylie Wroblewski 6 9-11 0 21, Emilie Gist 1 0-0 0 3, Jenna Schweizer 0 0-0 0 0. Totals 20 18-26 9 56
DAVENPORT CENTRAL (2-11, 2-9) -- Kariana Lohf 2 5-5 4 9, Nacari Bryant 1 0-0 0 2, Acorianna Lard 2 2-2 4 6, McKenna Moore 6 0-0 3 12, Sydney George 0 0-0 0 0, Aniah Smith 0 0-0 0 0, Mckenzie Brown 1 0-0 1 2, Adriauna Mayfield 4 1-2 4 9, Dazianna Ford 0 0-0 0 0, Angelique Taylor 0 1-2 2 1, Bria Clark 1 0-0 1 2. Totals 19 9-11 19 43
Bettendorf;14;14;14;14;--;56
Davenport Central;13;8;14;8;--;43
3-point goals -- Bettendorf 4 (Gist, Brownson, Erpelding, Dennison)
Burlington 51, Davenport West 28
WEST (0-14, 0-11) -- Jessie Chalupa 0 0-2 0, Grace Schneiderman 0 0-0 0, Nativionna Griffen-Blanks 5 5-10 15, Kaitlyn Powell 0 3-6 3, Madison Schlotfeldt 0 0-0 0, Tessa Hicks 0 0-0 0, Madison Perry 0 1-2 1, Nevaeh Thomas 0 0-2 0, Lauren Oostendorp 0 2-4 2, Chandra Duyvejonck 0 0-0 0, Kylee Devore 2 1-4 5, Erica Ralfs 0 0-0 0, Brooke Hildebrandt 0 1-2 1, Paige Townley 0 1-2 1. Totals 7 14-35 28.
BURLINGTON (3-10, 2-9 ) -- Breanna Porter 0 3-6 3, Bailey Weiman 3 4-4 10, Mackenzie Kerns 1 0-0 2, Angel Baylark 2 2-3 6, Marquita Davis-Murphy 0 0-0 0, Alexis Standard 0 2-2 2, Brynn Casady 1 1-2 3, Ariana Baylark 2 0-0 4, Morgan Schroeder 1 0-0 3, Kyla Glasgow 2 4-5 9, Karli Glasgow 4 0-0 9. Totals 16 16-22 51.
West;3;7;12;6;--;28
Burlington;12;13;9;17;--;51
3-point goals -- Burlington 3 (Kayla Glasgow, Karli Glasgow, Schroeder). Total fouls -- West 17, Burlington 26. Fouled out -- West (Griffen-Blanks).
Central DeWitt 56, West Delaware 30
WEST DELAWARE -- Eva Winn 1 0-2 2, Sydney Morris 1 0-0 2, Miah Wiakowitsch 0 0-0 0, Macey Kleitsch 1 0-2 3, Carlee Smith 1 0-2 2, Kinley Kolbet 0 0-0 0, Leah Wegmann 1 1-3 3, Ella Koloc 2 0-0 4, Allison Collier 2 0-2 4, Mia Peyton 3 1-2 7. Hailey Hellman 0 0-0 0, Kayla Felton 0 0-0 0, Georgie Hilby 0 0-0 0, Erin Hellman 1 0-0 3. Totals 13 2-13 30.
CENTRAL DEWITT -- Kaity Frick 0 0-0 0, Grace Pierce 0 0-0 0, Katie Fox 0 5-6 5, Allie Meadows 5 2-5 13, Carleigh Jefford 1 0-0 3, Sam Zeimet 0 0-0 0, Lauren Cooper 1 0-0 2, Emily Swanson 3 1-3 8, Madi McAvan 1 0-0 2, Lauren Wisco 2 2-6 6, Taylor Veach 6 0-0 13, Kyleen Irwin 0 0-0 0, Talbot Kinney 2 0-0 4. Totals 21 10-27 56.
West Delaware;6;9;7;8;--;30
DeWitt;16;17;7;16;--;56
3-point goals -- West Delaware 2 (Hellman, Kleitsch); DeWitt 4 (Meadows, Jefford, Swanson, Veach). Total fouls -- West Delaware 13, DeWitt 14. Fouled out -- none.
Iowa Mennonite 50, Louisa-Muscatine 45
IMS -- Esther Hughes 0 0-0 0, Meredith Blossom 0 0-0 0, Suzanna Yoder 10 2-3 29, Rubye Ney 2 2-4 6, Nia Grabes 3 0-0 6, Yani Gutierrez 2 4-6 9, Sarah Miller 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 8-13 50.
L-M -- McKenna Hohenadel 6 0-1 13, Hannah McConnaha 0 0-0 0, Laken Werner 1 0-2 2, Hailey Sanders 3 1-5 7, Kylee Sanders 8 3-6 21, Raegan Downing 0 0-0 0, Sarah Martinez 1 0-0 2, Meagan Miller 0 0-0 0, Sophia Sneddon 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 4-10 45.
IMS;14;10;4;22;--;50
L-M;11;8;14;12;--;45
3-point goals -- IMS 8 (Yoder 7, Gutierrez); L-M 3 (K Sanders 2, Hohenadel). Total fouls -- IMS 11, L-M 16. Fouled Out -- L-M (Hohenadel).
Bellevue 49, Monticello 42
MONTICELLO -- Gabrielle Steiner 2 1-1 0 7, Tori McDonald 2 1-2 4 5, Gabrielle Guilford 0 0-0 3 0, Maddie Fellinger 2 0-0 1 5, Sydney Hansen 2 2-3 2 6, Karli Recker 2 0-0 1 5, Carly Hayen 0 0-0 1 0, Jordan Kuper 6 1-2 2 14. Totals 16 5-7 14 42
BELLEVUE -- Kailey Miller 0 0-0 0 0, Alyssa Rubel 3 0-0 0 9, Lindsey Banowetz 4 3-4 3 11, Teresa Paulsen 2 2-2 3 6, Maddie Schmidt 1 0-0 1 2, Brianna Laughlin 0 0-0 0 0, Giana Michels 7 5-5 1 21, Sally Paulsen 0 0-0 1 0. Totals 17 10-11 9 49
Monticello;9;14;10;9;--;42
Bellevue;7;14;18;10;--;49
3-point goals -- Monticello 5 (Steiner 2, Fellinger, Recker, Kuper); Bellevue 5 (Rubel 3, Michels 2)
Wapello 50, Winfield-Mt Union 36
WINFIELD-MT UNION -- Jami Wilkerson 0 0-0 1 0, Ali Cockerham 0 0-0 1 0, Emma Haines 0 0-0 2 0, Farrah Nelson 0 1-2 0 1, Kayla Edwards 0 0-0 0 0, Kyndal Townsley 0 2-2 4 2, Carlee Sloan 0 2-2 1 2, Jenna Buffington 4 4-8 3 12, Madie Anderson 0 0-0 0 0, Jobey Malone 3 1-2 2 7, Molly Miller 1 0-0 0 2, Liana Sweezer 5 2-2 2 10. Totals 13 10-16 16 36
WAPELLO -- Sammy Ewart 3 0-3 1 7, Leigha Weyrick 0 0-0 0 0, Holly Massner 7 3-5 1 19, Eryka Dickey 10 2-3 1 22, Brekyn Mears 0 0-0 2 0, Emma Reid 0 0-0 3 0, Mady Reid 0 0-0 3 0, Serah Shafer 0 0-0 1 0, Lindsey Massner 1 0-0 1 2, Paige Klinedinst 0 0-4 0 0, Morgan Richenberger 0 0-0 0 0, Aysha Little 0 0-0 0 0. Totals 21 5-15 13 50
Winfield-Mt Union;5;11;9;11;--;36
Wapello;19;14;11;6;--;50
3-point goals -- Wapello 3 (Holly Massner 2, Ewart)
Wrestling
Bettendorf Midwest Shootout
106 -- Dustin Bohren (Bettendorf) pinned Elijah Hofbauer (Waukee), 1:39; Anthony Bestell (Newton) dec. Jaxon Bussa (Camanche), 7-2; Easton Hilton (Liberty) pinned Jaxon Bussa (Camanche), 1:04; Travis Hodges (Davenport West) pinned Ella Schmit (Bettendorf), 2:44; Ethan Forker (Assumption) pinned Adrian O'Meara (Oswego), 0:00; Aiden Riggins (Waverly-Shell Rock) major dec. Travis Hodges (Davenport West), 17-5; Dustin Bohren (Bettendorf) dec. Grant O'Dell (Iowa City West), 5-4; Rheiner Stahlbaum (Johnston) major dec. Ethan Forker (Assumption), 10-0; Jaxon Bussa (Camanche) pinned Jack Stotts (Urbandale), 0:46.
113 -- Thurman Christensen (Waukee) pinned Collin Wehr (Assumption), 1:04; Nick Duong (Liberty) pinned Sidi Sharma (Pleasant Valley), 0:00; Brennan Amos (Newton) pinned Sidi Sharma (Pleasant Valley), 2:27; Jacob Faber (Bettendorf) major dec. Noah Madison (Johnston), 12-2; Jack Wruck (Camanche) pinned Collin Wehr (Assumption), 0:00; Bailey Roybal (Waverly-Shell Rock) tech fall Jacob Faber (Bettendorf), 19-3; Thurman Christensen (Waukee) pinned Jack Wruck (Camanche), 0:47; Kaleb German (Urbandale) pinned Sidi Sharma (Pleasant Valley), 4:00.
120 -- Hunter Garvin (Iowa City West) pinned Bryce Faison (Davenport West), 0:56; Aiden Evans (Bettendorf) pinned Zack Barnett (Waverly-Shell Rock), 3:06; Ben Vogel (Camanche) pinned Kasey Ross (Urbandale), 0:40; Aiden Evans (Bettendorf) pinned Kasey Ross (Urbandale), 1:33; TJ Fitzpatrick (Assumption) pinned Bryce Faison (Davenport West), 1:45; Ben Vogel (Camanche) tech fall Zack Barnett (Waverly-Shell Rock), 16-1; Hunter Garvin (Iowa City West) tech fall TJ Fitzpatrick (Assumption), 21-5; Aiden Evans (Bettendorf) pinned Ben Vogel (Camanche), 2:46.
126 -- Dylan Albrecht (Waverly-Shell Rock) pinned Kohler Ruggles (Bettendorf), 3:42; Eric Kinkaid (Camanche) pinned Carter Smith (Waukee), 4:40; Josh Pelzer (Pleasant Valley) pinned Mark Mueller (Iowa City West), 0:49; Blake Cockerton (Newton) dec. Noah Gonzalez (Assumption), 6-4; Eric Kinkaid (Camanche) pinned Mark Mueller (Iowa City West), 2:25; Kyle Dutton (Liberty) major dec. Kohler Ruggles (Bettendorf), 12-0; Josh Pelzer (Pleasant Valley) dec. Carter Smith, 9-2; Justin Boyles (Urbandale) won by medical forfeit over Noah Gonzalez (Assumption); Eric Kinkaid (Camanche) dec. Josh Pelzer (Pleasant Valley), 6-2; Thomas Edwards (Johnston) won by medical forfeit over Noah Gonzalez (Assumption); Kohler Ruggles (Bettendorf) major dec. River Belger (Burlington), 12-4.
132 -- Caleb Helgeson (Johnston) pinned Eli Ward (Bettendorf), 3:37; Elijah Reyes (Antioch) major dec. Hunter Meyrer (Pleasant Valley), 9-1; Jacob Felderman (Assumption) dec. Ryan Cole (Bettendorf), 3-0; Brennan Kramer (Camanche) tech fall Brady Benning (Waverly-Shell Rock), 16-0; Austin Kolvek (Liberty) tech fall Hunter Meyrer (Pleasant Valley), 16-1; Ryan Cole (Bettendorf) dec. Brayden Porter (Sterling), 4-3; Jacob Felderman (Assumption) major dec. Turner Swick (Urbandale), 18-7; Brennan Kramer (Camanche) dec. Eli Ward (Bettendorf), 8-2; Jacob Felderman (Assumption) dec. Brayden Porter (Sterling), 7-1; Caleb Helgeson (Johnston) major dec. Brennan Kramer (Camanche), 15-4; Hunter Meyrer (Pleasant Valley) pinned Lucas Gardner (Waukee), 0:00; Ryan Cole (Bettendorf) pinned Turner Swick (Urbandale), 1:37; Eli Ward (Bettendorf) tech fall Brady Benning (Waverly-Shell Rock), 15-0.
138 -- Eli Loyd (Pleasant Valley) pinned Jason Huling (Camanche), 0:34; Cody Anderson (Waukee) pinned Noah Downing (Davenport West), 2:00; Cal Baethke (Urbandale) pinned Rylan Hughbanks (Bettendorf), 5:22; Ian Heise (Waverly-Shell Rock) pinned Parker Foley (Assumption), 3:19; Eli Loyd (Pleasant Valley) dec. Logan Rathjen (Liberty), 6-5; James Edwards (Johnston) major dec. Parker Foley (Assumption), 14-4; Mauricio Garcia (Sterling) pinned Jason Huling (Camanche), 2:00; Rylan Hughbanks (Bettendorf) pinned Nick Wegmann (Burlington), 0:39; D'Anthony Hopkins (Plainfield East) pinned Noah Downing (Davenport West), 2:56; Eli Loyd (Pleasant Valley) pinned Mauricio Garcia (Sterling), 2:00; Graham Gambrall (Iowa City West) pinned Rylan Hughbanks (Bettendorf), 2:00; Logan Rathjen (Liberty) pinned Jason Huling (Camanche), 0:00; Andrew Johnson (Sterling) dec. Parker Foley (Assumption), 3-1; Devin Nobiling (Antioch) pinned Noah Downing (Davenport West), 0:00
145 -- Logan Adamson (Bettendorf) pinned Jacob Ackermann (Burlington), 2:34; Wesley Eisenbacher (Davenport West) pinned Collin Leavy (Iowa City West), 4:14; Derek Torza (Oswego) pinned Nolan Thoms (Camanche), 1:48; Adam Laubenthal (Assumption) dec. Spencer Daves (Urbandale), 10-8 TB-1; Logan Adamson (Bettendorf) pinned Nolan Thoms (Camanche), 0:39; Wesley Eisenbacher (Davenport West) pinned Jermaine Sammler (Waukee), 3:00; Adam Laubenthal (Assumption) tech fall Michael Jackley (Sterling), 15-0; Kage Lenger (Liberty) pinned Wesley Eisenbacher (Davenport West), 3:14; Logan Adamson (Bettendorf) dec. Derek Torza (Oswego), 12-11; Barry Stevenson (Plainfield East) tech fall Adam Laubenthal (Assumption), 16-0; Jacob Ackermann (Burlington) pinned Nolan Thoms (Camanche), 0:00.
152 -- Drake Smith (Liberty) tech fall Evan Forker (Assumption), 16-1; Cade Everson (Camanche) pinned Kyle Miller (Antioch), 0:31; Damian Petersen (Bettendorf) dec. Bradley Hill (Bettendorf), 2-0; Drake Smith (Liberty) pinned Damian Petersen (Bettendorf), 3:56; Bradley Hill (Bettendorf) tech fall Evan Forker (Assumption), 20-5; Cade Moss (Johnston) dec. Cade Everson (Camanche), 4-1; Drake Smith (Liberty) dec. Bradley Hill (Bettendorf), 4-3; Damian Petersen (Bettendorf) major dec. Evan Forker (Assumption), 17-7.
160 -- Jacob Hermann (Waverly-Shell Rock) tech fall TJ Brown (Pleasant Valley), 20-4; Hayden Friedrichsen (Urbandale) dec. Joe Deckert (Assumption), 8-5; Baylor Crigger (Camanche) pinned Julian Martinez (Bettendorf), 1:36; Voyen Adamson (Bettendorf) pinned Reece Caves (Newton), 3:09; Baylor Crigger (Camanche) tech fall Nick Simester (Sterling), 15-0; Bryce Angle (Burlington) dec. TJ Brown (Pleasant Valley), 10-5; Joe Deckert (Assumption) major dec. Cole Pradel (Oswego), 9-0; Voyen Adamson (bettendorf) pinned Tanner Spyksma (Waukee), 1:44; Michael Volkmar (Antioch) pinned Julian Martinez (Bettendorf), 2:32; Wentric Williams III (Liberty) dec. Voyen Adamson (Bettendorf), 4-2; Baylor Crigger (Camanche) tech fall Michael Volkmar (Antioch), 15-0; Harrison Pauley (Johnston) dec. TJ Brown (Pleasant Valley), 9-2; Joe Deckert (Assumption) tech fall Joe Dixon (Iowa City West), 16-0; Nick Simester (Sterling) dec. Julian Martinez (Bettendorf), 7-4.
170 -- Will Jefferson (Bettendorf) pinned Alexandros Alexiades (Oswego), 2:42; Gavin Wedemeier (Waverly-Shell Rock) pinned Ryan Kammerer (Pleasant Valley), 1:12; Eric Campie (Camanche) pinned Max Nielsen (Johnston), 1:55; Landon Wynn (Burlington) dec. Logan Schimanski (Assumption), 7-0; Anthony Zach (Waukee) major dec. Logan Schimanski (Assumption), 10-0; Eric Campie (Camanche) pinned Ryan Kammerer (Pleasant Valley), 1:29; Niall Schoenfelder (Antioch) dec. Will Jefferson (Bettendorf), 6-4; Eric Campie (Camanche) dec. Gavin Wedemeier (Waverly-Shell Rock), 12-6; Max Nielsen (Johnston) dec. Ryan Kammerer (Pleasant Valley), 7-5; Logan Schimanski (Assumption) pinned Thomas Cox (Newton), 3:25.
182 -- Kole Kreinbring (Assumption) pinned Cesar Garcia (Oswego), 1:54; Griffin Gammell (Waukee) dec. Scott Wendel (Pleasant Valley), 8-6; Tyler Christensen (Johnston) dec. Logan Waltz (Camanche), 6-3; Jackson White (Liberty) pinned Tyreese Johnson (Davenport West), 5:57; Scott Wendel (Pleasant Valley) dec. Will Hoeft (Iowa City West), 17-15; Alex Blizzard (Bettendorf) pinned Layne McDonald (Waverly-Shell Rock), 0:58; Kole Kreinbring (Assumption) dec. Tyreese Johnson (Davenport West), 8-4; Logan Waltz (Camanche) major dec. Drake Bailey (Burlington), 8-0; Destin Schroder (Newton) pinned Logan Waltz (Camanche), 3:40; Alex Blizzard (Bettendorf) dec. Jake Duncan (Oswego), 3-2; Jackson White (Liberty) dec. Kole Kreinbring (Assumption), 6-4; Scott Wendel (Pleasant Valley) pinned Jarvis Wardlow (Plainfield East), 1:16; Tyreese Johnson (Davenport West) pinned Cesar Garcia (Oswego), 4:19.
195 -- Julien Broderson (Assumption) pinned Gavin Sharp (Camanche), 1:05; Javian Rolley (Johnston) pinned Stephen Bonin (Bettendorf), 2:43; Brayden Wolf (Waverly-Shell Rock) pinned Eli Karnavas (Bettendorf), 1:10; Kane Schmidt (Bettendorf) pinned Brett Pelfrey (Iowa City West), 0:34; Jack Horn (Liberty) dec. Clayton Broderson (Davenport West), 9-3; Julien Broderson (Assumption) pinned David Miller (Oswego), 1:23; Brayden Wolf (Waverly-Shell Rock) pinned Clayton Broderson (Davenport West), 0:43; Elias Cordero (Burlington) pinned Gavin Sharp (Camanche), 0:53; Cade Lyons (Sterling) dec. Stephen Bonin (Bettendorf), 6-1; Kane Schmidt (Bettendorf) dec. Gabe Gammell (Waukee), 10-9; Jack Horn (Liberty) dec. Eli Karnavas (Bettendorf), 6-5; Julien Broderson (Assmption) pinned Elias Cordero (Burlington), 3:38; Kane Schmidt (Bettendorf) dec. Jaise Guling (Newton), 5-2; David Miller (Oswego) pinned Gavin Sharp (Camanche), 0:27; Jamar Bailey (Plainfield East) dec. Stephen Bonin (Bettendorf), 11-5; Eli Karnavas (Bettendorf) dec. Clayton Broderson (Davenport West), 10-8.
220 -- Seth Adrian (Assumption) pinned Luke Jefferson (Bettendorf), 2:36; Kyle Easley (Plainfield East) dec. Max O'Brien (Pleasant Valley), 3-1; Lucas Walker (Waverly-Shell Rock) dec. Max O'Brien (Pleasant Valley), 5-2; Seth Adrian (Assumption) dec. Geno Lukowski (Oswego), 4-2; Callum Trester (Liberty) pinned Luke Jefferson, 3:42; Callum Trester (Liberty) dec. Seth Adrian (Assumption), 9-4; Max O'Brien (Pleasant Valley) pinned Max Ness (Antioch), 2:47; Geno Lukowski (Oswego) pinned Luke Jefferson (Bettendorf), 0:41.
285 -- Evan Kilstrom (Pleasant Valley) pinned Jerry Kelly (Iowa City West), 1:22; Maverick White (Davenport West) pinned Julian Flores (Oswego), 2:20; Andrew Snyder (Waverly-Shell Rock) pinned Maverick White (Davenport West), 1:03; Evan Kilstrom (Pleasant Valley) pinned Nick Biesemeyer (Liberty), 2:58; Griffin Liddle (Bettendorf) pinned Julius Harris (Burlington), 1:25; Evan Kilstrom (Pleasant Valley) pinned Gabe Abrams (Newton), 0:57; Griffin Liddle (Bettendorf) pinned Connor Arndt (Waukee), 1:08.
Ron Scott Duals
Day 1
Mount Ayr 54, Durant 7
106 -- Jarrett Webb (MOAY) won by forfeit. 113 -- Bryce Shaha (MOAY) pinned Ethan Gast, 3:41. 120 -- Payton Fleharty (MOAY) won by forfeit. 126 -- Trae Ehlen (MOAY) pinned Nathan Moomey, 2:52. 132 -- Quentin Gregg (MOAY) won by forfeit. 138 -- Kenny Salemi (DURA) major dec. Brandon Lane, 12-3. 145 -- Keaton White (MOAY) pinned Tysen McKinley, 1:14. 170 -- Cameron Ruggiero (DURA) dec. Andi Gonzales, 5-3. 195 -- Jordan McAlexander (MOAY) won by forfeit. 220 -- Donovan Morales (MOAY) won by forfeit. 285 -- Josh Cox (MOAY) won by forfeit
Riverside 72, Durant 9
132 -- Dennis Pilling (RIVE) won by forfeit. 138: Gabriel Smith (RIVE) pinned Kenny Salemi, 1:40. 145 -- Josh Mansfield (RIVE) pinned Tysen McKinley, 1:17. 152 -- Dylan McDonald (RIVE) won by forfeit. 160 -- Cameron Ruggiero (DURA) pinned Steven Keheler, 0:44. 170 -- Lance Skank (RIVE) won by forfeit. 182 -- Kaiden Hendricks (RIVE) won by forfeit. 195 -- Edward Vlcek (RIVE) won by forfeit. 220 -- Brok Comstock (RIVE) won by forfeit. 285 -- Iliana Yanes (RIVE) won by forfeit. 106 -- Jace Rose (RIVE) won by forfeit. 113 -- Ethan Gast (DURA) dec. John Schroder, 7-3. 120 -- Mike Casson (RIVE) won by forfeit. 126 -- Nolan Moore (RIVE) pinned Nathan Moomey
East Union 30, Durant 15
126 -- Jarryn Stephens (EAUN) pinned Nathan Moomey, 3:56. 138 -- Sherman Hayes (EAUN) pinned Kenny Salemi, 1:24. 145 -- Tysen McKinley (DURA) won by forfeit. 160 -- Cameron Ruggiero (DURA) won by forfeit. 170 -- Brant Looney (EAUN) won by forfeit. 182 -- Brady Reese (EAUN) won by forfeit. 106 -- Damon Hayes (EAUN) won by forfeit. 113 -- Ethan Gast (DURA) dec. Cole Wimber, 6-4
Martensdale-St Marys 54, Durant 6
138 -- Dominick DiCesare (MSM) pinned Kenny Salemi, 1:13. 145 -- Vincent Girardi (MSM) pinned Tysen McKinley, 1:06. 152 -- Devin Schall (MSM) won by forfeit. 160 -- Cameron Ruggiero (DURA) pinned Robert Criswell, 3:02. 170 -- Nicholas Murphy (MSM) won by forfeit. 220 -- Dylan Morgan (MSM) won by forfeit. 285 -- Tyler Noga (MSM) won by forfeit. 120 -- Logan Major (MSM) won by forfeit. 126 -- Cael Cassady (MSM) pinned Nathan Moomey, 0:57. 132 -- Cole Cassady (MSM) won by forfeit
Girls bowling
Bellevue 2045, Cascade 1864
Bellevue -- Maddie Weber 186-153 -- 339, Emma Whitmore 126-166 -- 292, Brin Daugherty 138-129 -- 267, Shayla Oster 152-109 -- 261, Bailey Tigges 98-147 -- 245, Skyler Michels 113-129 -- 242. Baker -- 641
Cascade -- Jessica Kremer 191-146 -- 337, Halle Keenlanee 137-162 -- 299, Nicole Finzel 120-106 -- 226, Chloe Geems 112-109 -- 221, Erin Knippel 104-99 -- 203, Emma Cram 92-87 -- 179. Baker -- 578.
