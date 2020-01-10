Q-C area high school results for Friday, Jan. 10

Boys basketball
MAC standings
;Conf;;Overall
;W;L;W;L
North Scott;5;0;8;1
Dav. Central;5;1;7;3
Dav. North;4;1;6;3
Assumption;3;2;7;2
Bettendorf;3;2;3;6
Pleasant Valley;2;4;5;4
Muscatine;1;4;1;8
Clinton;1;5;1;7
Dav. West;0;5;2;5
Friday's scores
Pleasant Valley 59, Clinton 25
North 67, Assumption 50
Central 59, West 50
Bettendorf 57, Muscatine 37
Iowa area
Friday's scores
Louisa-Muscatine 49, Columbus 47
Central DeWitt at Marion, ppd.
Maquoketa at Benton Community, ppd.
Calamus-Wheatland at Bellevue Marquette, ppd.
Northeast at Bellevue, ppd.
Iowa City Regina at West Liberty, ppd.
Midland at Cedar Valley Christian, ppd.
Pekin at Wapello, ppd.
Camanche at Anamosa, ppd. to Jan. 20
Lisbon at Clinton Prince of Peace, ppd. to Jan. 20
Durant at North Cedar, ppd. to Feb. 6
Western Big 6 standings
;Conf;;Overall
;W;L;W;L
Rock Island;4;1;13;3
Geneseo;4;1;12;5
Galesburg;4;2;15;2
Quincy;3;2;10;6
Moline;2;3;12;5
Sterling;2;3;9;6
UTHS;2;3;6;9
Alleman;0;6;2;16
Friday's scores
Moline 55, Quincy 48
Rock Island 71, Alleman 40
United Township 58, Sterling 42
Galesburg 71, Geneseo 50
Davenport Central 59, Davenport West 50
DAVENPORT WEST (2-5, 0-5) -- Jermaine Gardner 6-12 0-1 12, Logan Petersen 2-3 0-0 5, Jamal Winston 6-19 1-2 15, John Michael Thornton 1-4 2-2 4, Aldane Barrett 3-7 0-0 6, NaZion Caruthers 3-7 0-0 6, Elijah Hollingshed 1-5 0-0 2, Derek Erwin 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-57 3-5 50.
DAVENPORT CENTRAL (6-3, 4-1) -- Emarion Ellis 7-17 4-8 20, Amari Porter 0-5 2-2 2, John Miller 5-14 2-3 14, Kaiden Phillips 7-19 1-5 17, Dajion Greer 2-5 1-2 6, Javari Terrell 0-1 0-0 0, Kaden Johnson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 21-62 10-20 59.
West;6;20;15;9;--;50
Central;18;10;15;16;--;59
3-point goals -- West 3-18 (Winston 2-11, Petersen 1-2, Gardner 0-2, Thornton 0-1, Caruthers 0-1, Hollingshed 0-1); Central 7-26 (Miller 2-9, Phillips 2-7, Ellis 2-6, Greer 1-2, Porter 0-2). Rebounds -- West 39 (Barrett 8, Thornton 6); Central 43 (Greer 10, Phillips 8). Turnovers -- West 21, Central 15. Total fouls -- West 16, Central 11. Fouled out -- none.
Sophomores: West 50, Central 44
Davenport North 67, Davenport Assumption 50
DAVENPORT ASSUMPTION (7-2, 3-2) – Bill Flaherty 2-2 0-0 4, Sean Peeters 7-9 4-8 18, Grayson Heiser 4-6 2-2 12, Ray Tucker 1-2 0-0 2, Dayne Hodge 2-7 3-4 7, Logan Ehrecke 0-3 0-0 0, Tyler Maro 1-4 0-0 2, Matt Tallman 0-0 0-0 0, Finn Oppenheimer 1-2 0-0 3, JJ Stratman 0-0 0-0 0, Owen Hamel 1-1 0-1 2. Totals 19-36 9-15 50.
DAVENPORT NORTH (6-3, 4-1) – Cade Guinn 2-4 0-0 4, Quincy Wiseman 7-12 2-2 17, Jamal Litt 2-6 3-5 7, Sam Wellman 2-4 2-2 7, Jayden Houston 6-11 3-5 16, Alec Brown 0-0 0-0 0, Mekhi Jacobs 4-8 6-6 14, Jesse Cooley 0-0 0-0 0, Abdul Diallo 1-1 0-0 2, Logan O’Brien 0-0 0-0 0, Lucas Gross 0-0 0-0 0, Mike Lowery 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-46 16-20 67.
Davenport Assumption;17;8;10;15;--;50
Davenport North;15;19;17;16;--;67
3-point goals – Assumption 1-8 (Oppenheimer 1-2, Tucker 0-1, Hodge 0-1, Ehrecke 0-2, Peeters 0-2); North 3-7 (Wiseman 1-2, Wellman 1-2, Houston 1-2, Jacobs 0-1). Rebounds – Assumption 20 (Peeters 7); North 21 (Guinn 4, Wiseman 4, Wellman 4, Houston 4). Total fouls – Assumption 17; North 18. Fouled out – Peeters, Tucker. Turnovers – Assumption 21; North 8.
Sophomores: Assumption 51, North 49
Pleasant Valley 59, Clinton 25
CLINTON -- Zach Hoffman 0 0-0 0, Max Holy 3 0-1 7, Treveon Bailey 2 0-0 5, Damarcus Knox 1 0-0 3, Joe Simpson 0 0-0 0, Taylor Sexton 1 1-2 3, Jai Jensen 0 0-0 0, Taylon Hayes 1 4-4 7, Carter Horan 0 0-0 0, Ulysses Patterson 0 0-0 0, Casey Shannon 0 0-0 0, David Johnson 0 0-0 0. Totals 8 5-7 25
PLEASANT VALLEY -- Ryan Dolphin 3 0-0 7, Carter Cline 0 0-0 0, Jacob Townsend 5 2-4 12, Matt Mickle 1 0-1 2, CJ Ragins 4 2-4 10, Seth Clausen 3 0-0 8, Sam Rothbardt 1 0-0 2, Joey Borbeck 4 0-0 11, Jack Donahue 1 1-2 3, Michael Musal 0 0-0 0, Jack Thompson 1 0-0 2, Jackson McLaughlin 1 0-0 2. Totals 24 5-11 59
Clinton;4;6;5;10;--;25
PV;1;15;13;17;--;59
Three-point field goals -- Clinton 4 (Holy, Bailey, Hayes, Sexton); Pleasant Valley 6 (Borbeck 3, Clausen 2, Dolphin). Total fouls -- Clinton 11, Pleasant Valley 10.
Bettendorf 57, Muscatine 37
Bettendorf -- Harrison Bey-Buie 1-2 1-3 0 3, Ethan Horner 2-7 0-0 2 4, Carter Furness 2-4 0-1 3 4, Tynan Numkena 2-6 2-2 2 6, Oliver Bakeris 2-3 1-6 2 5, Joseph Byrne 2-3 2-2 0 7, Lucas Hayes 0-1 5-10 0 5, Carson Ohlweiler 2-2 2-2 2 7, Darquez Hollingshed 0-0 1-2 1 1, Benjamin Tappa 0-03-4 0 3, Matthew Cavins 2-4 2-2 1 6, Jake Hornbuckle 3-4 0-1 0 6. Totals 18-36 15-35 16 57.
Muscatine -- Briggs Miller 0-1 0-0 0 0, Braden Hufford 2-6 0-0 4 6, Trevor Diederichs 0-3 0-0 1 0, Reed Ulses 1-3 0-0 3 2, Sean Brown 1-1 2-2 2 3, Noah Yahn 3-11 1-3 0 10, Brady McDaniel 0-0 0-0 4 0, Bredyn Seaman 1-2 0-0 1 3, Waker Cler 0-0 0-0 1 0, Jake Thomas 0-0 1-3 2 1, Josh Dieckman 3-11 2-2 4 11. Totals 11-38 5-7 25 37.
Bettendorf;7;16;13;19;--;57
Muscatine;0;6;6;24;--;37
3-point goals -- Bettendorf 2 (Bey-Buie 0-1, Byrne 1-1); Muscatine -- 9 (Miller 0-1, Hufford 2-4, Diederichs 0-2, Yahn 3-5, Seaman 1-2, Dieckman 3-5). Rebounds -- Bettendorf 26; Muscatine 17. Turnovers -- Bettendorf 11; Muscatine 14. Fouled out -- none.
Galesburg 71, Geneseo 50
Galesburg (15-2, 4-2 BIG 6) -- Jaylin McCants 12 5-11 31, Kyle Meadows 8 1-2 23, Eric Price 4 0-0 8, Alex Egipciaco 2 0-0 4, Rylee Milan 1 0-0 3, DeMarco Harden 1 0-0 2, Totals 28 6-13 71.
Geneseo (12-5, 4-1 BIG 6) -- Isaiah Rivera 9 11-12 30, Jacob McConnell 3 0-0 7, Kyle Traphagan 1 2-2 5, Bristol Lewis 1 0-0 3, Timothy Lehman 1 1-2 3, Kade Ariano 1 0-0 2, Nathan VandeWoestyne 0 0-2 0, Totals 16 14-18 50.
Galesburg;19;20;14;18;--;71
Geneseo;14;14;17;5;--;50
Three-point goals -- GALE 9, (Meadows 6, McCants 2, Milan). GEN 4, (Rivera, Lewis, McConnell, Traphagan). Turnovers -- GALE 8, GEN 11. Assists -- GALE 6, GEN 3. Blocks -- Gale 2 (McCants 2).
Moline 55, Quincy 48
QUINCY (10-6, 3-2) -- Jack Rupert 4-6 1-2 5 1 10, Ethan Scott 1-3 0-0 1 2 2, Jeremiah Talton 9-14 1-2 0 7 23, Drae Humphrey 2-5 0-0 3 3 4, Ian Richardson 0-2 0-0 1 0 0, Woodson 1-4 0-0 0 0 3, Sam Hilbing 0-0 1-4 1 0 1, Brady Rupert 2-8 1-2 3 1 5, Logan Erke 0-0 0-0 0 0 0. Totals 19-42 4-9 14 19 48
MOLINE (12-5, 2-3) -- Harding 5-12 3-4 2 3 13, Taylor 5-8 2-2 1 1 7, Lee 0-2 0-0 2 4 0, Jackson 0-0 0-0 2 4 0, Schimmel 5-7 0-0 2 4 11, Galvin 2-3 0-0 3 1 4, Billups 5-13 0-0 0 8 10, Stone 0-2 0-0 0 1 0. Totals 22-47 5-7 12 29 55
Quincy;8;10;9;21—48
Moline;4;20;12;19—55
Three-point goals -- Q 6-15 (Talton 4-6, J. Rupert 1-3, Woodson 1-2, B. Rupert 0-3, Humphrey 0-1), M 6-16 (Taylor 5-7, Schimmel 1-3, Harding 0-4, Stone 0-2). Assists -- Q 7 (Humphrey 3), M 11 (Harding 6). Steals -- Q 6 (Scott 3), M 4 (Harding 2). Blocks -- Q 6 (Talton 5), M 1 (Schimmel 1). Turnovers -- Q 14, M 14.
Rock Island 71, Alleman 40
ALLEMAN -- Elijah Campos 6-14 4-4 0 0 19, Ryan Dockery-Jackson 1-1 0-0 2 1 2, Paul Rouse 1-4 0-0 2 2 3, Alec Ponder 2-4 0-0 1 0 4, Bryant Estes 0-0 0-0 1 0 0, Cameron Wallace 1-7 0-0 1 4 2, Chase Carruthers 0-1 0-0 1 2 0, Mattecheck 0-1 0-0 1 2 0, Nick Bresnahan 0-1 0-1 0 0 0, Caleb Sharer 2-3 0-0 2 4 4, Rudy Glancey 3-5 0-0 5 3 6. Totals: 16-41 4-5 18 16 40.
ROCK ISLAND -- Alijah Walker-Lee 2-6 2-2 0 2 7, Rob Pulliam 1-1 0-0 0 0 2, Trevor Beckman 0-1 2-2 0 2 2, Devin Swift 0-4 0-0 2 1 0, Amerion Nimmers 5-11 0-0 1 0 13, Eli Reese 0-2 0-0 3 0 0, Marieon Anderson 0-0 0-0 0 0 0, Taurean Holtam 3-4 5-6 1 2 11, Romeo Metcalf 3-5 3-5 1 4 9, Malachi Key 4-4 2-2 0 3 10, Solomon Gustafson 4-5 4-4 1 2 12, Andrew McDuffy 1-3 3-6 2 8 5. Totals: 23-46 21-27 11 24 71.
Alleman;14;13;2;11;--;40
Rock Island;18;18;19;16;--;71
Three-point goals -- Alleman 4-15 (Campos 3-10, Rouse 1-2, Wallace 0-2, Bresnahan 0-1), Rock Island 3-16 (Walker-Lee 1-3, Beckman 0-1, Swift 0-3, Nimmers 2-7, Reese 0-2). Turnovers -- Alleman 17, Rock Island 8.
UT 58, Sterling 42
UNITED TOWNSHIP -- Geadeyan 1-4 4-4 2 4 6, Wright 4-8 3-6 2 3 14, Bustos 2-3 1-1 0 2 7, Merrick 0-4 2-2 0 1 2, Williams 0-0 0-0 0 5 0, Trice 5-6 0-1 0 5 10, Vallejo 0-0 0-0 0 3 0, Rose 8-10 3-4 0 4 19, Rogers 0-2 0-0 0 1 0, Strother 0-1 0-0 0 0 0, Flemming 0-0 0-0 0 2 0, Tapia 0-0 0-0 1 0 0. Totals 20-38 13-18 5 30 58.
STERLING -- John Schilling 1-5 0-0 1 2 3, Isaiah Yarborogh 1-6 0-0 0 1 2, Noel Aponte 2-8 0-0 2 2 8, Thomas Vos 3-8 0-0 1 2 6, Trevon Jordan 4-9 0-0 2 4 9, Cooper Willman 3-5 1-2 1 1 8, Nate Beyer 0-0 1-2 0 0 1, Evan Tira 1-1 0-0 1 1 3, Donovan Jones 0-0 0-2 0 0 0. Totals 15-46 2-6 6 13 42.
Three-point goals -- UTHS 5-17, (Wright 3-6, Bustos 2-4, Merrick 0-3, Rogers 0-2, Geadeyan 0-1, Rose 0-1); Sterling 4-8, (Schilling 1-1, Jordan 1-2, Willman 1-2, Tira 1-1, Bos 0-1, Aponte 0-1). Assists -- UTHS 15, (Geadeyan 5, Merrick 4, Price 3, Bustos 2, Rose 1); Sterling 7, (Willman 3, Aponte 2, Bos 1, Jordan 1). Steals -- UTHS 8, (Rose 3, Geadeyan 2, Merrick 1, Trice 1, Wright 1); Sterling 5, (Yarborough 3, Willman 1, Jones 1). Blocks -- UTHS 1, (Geadeyan 1). Turnovers -- UTHS 11, Sterling 10.
Louisa Muscatine 49, Columbus Community 47
LOUISA-MUSCATINE -- Emmanuel Walker 6 2-2 17, Michael Danz 4 4-6 12, Dallas Vasquez 3 0-2 8, Brock Jeambey 2 2-4 6, Jared Woerly 1 2-2 4, Dawson Wehrle 1 0-1 2, Xander Bieri 0 0-0 0, Totals 17 10-17 49.
COLUMBUS COMMUNITY -- Eric Valdez 6 0-2 14, Evan Rees 4 2-2 10, Brody Frost 3 0-0 9, Mason Hodges 3 3-5 9, Bawi Uk 1 0-1 3, Marco Martinez 1 0-0 2, Owen Watson 0 0-0 0, Jaime Villegas 0 0-2 0, Totals 18 5-12 47.
Halftime -- LM 34, CJ 25. Three-point goals -- LM 5, (Walker 3, Vasquez 2); CJ 6, (Frost 3, Valdez 2, Uk). Team fouls -- LM 11, CJ 20.
Rockridge 66, Riverdale 33
RIVERDALE -- Willers 3 0-0 7, Meloan 1 3-4 6, Smeltzly 1 2-2 5, Bradley 2 0-0 4, Ditto 1 2-4 4, DeCap 1 0-0 3, Griffin 1 0-0 2, Bussert 0 2-2 2, Weiss 0 0-0 0, Hughes 0 0-0 0, Duke 0 0-0 0, Ibarra 0 0-0 0, Reed 0 0-0 0. Totals 9 9-12 33
ROCKRIDGE -- Rusk 5 2-3 12, Henry 4 1-2 10, Mason 3 2-2 10, Chisholm 3 0-0 9, Je. Whiteman 2 2-4 8, Ja. Whiteman 2 0-0 5, Fratzke 2 0-0 5, Jorgensen 1 0-0 3, Buckup 0 2-2 2, Bevans 0 2-4 2, Deem 0 0-0 0, Ulfig 0 0-0 0. Totals 22 11-16 66
Riverdale;2;9;13;9;--;33
Rockridge;19;19;12;16;--;66
3-point goals -- Riverdale 4 (Meloan, Willers, Smeltzly, DeCap); Rockridge 11 (Chisholm 3, Je. Whiteman 2, Mason 2, Henry, Jorgensen, Fratzke, Ja. Whiteman). Team fouls -- Riverdale 17, Rockridge 17. Fouled out -- none.
Girls basketball
MAC standings
;Conf;Overall
;;W;L;W;L
North Scott;7;0;10;0
Davenport North;6;1;7;2
Bettendorf;5;2;7;3
Assumption;4;3;6;3
Muscatine;3;4;6;6
Davenport Central;3;4;5;5
Pleasant Valley;3;4;4;6
Davenport West;1;6;1;8
Clinton;0;8;0;10
Friday's scores
Pleasant Valley 45, Clinton 24
North 58, Assumption 41
Bettendorf 42, Muscatine 33
Iowa area
Friday's games
Louisa-Muscatine 62, Columbus 28
Marion at Central DeWitt, ppd.
Benton Community at Maquoketa, ppd.
Calamus-Wheatland at Bellevue Marquette, ppd.
Northeast at Bellevue, ppd.
Iowa City Regina at West Liberty, ppd.
Midland at Cedar Valley Christian, ppd.
Pekin at Wapello, ppd.
Camanche at Anamosa, ppd. to Jan. 20
Lisbon at Clinton Prince of Peace, ppd. to Jan. 20
Durant at North Cedar, ppd. to Feb. 6
Western Big 6 standings
;Conf;;Overall
;W;L;W;L
Geneseo;7;0;14;2
Moline;6;1;15;5
Rock Island;5;2;15;6
Sterling;4;4;11;10
Galesburg;3;4;13;7
Quincy;3;4;8;7
United Township;1;6;6;15
Alleman;0;8;2;17
IHMVCU Shootout
Today's games
at Augustana College
Alleman vs. West, 10 a.m.
United Township vs. Pleasant Valley, 11:45 a.m.
Annawan vs. Central, 1:30 p.m.
Sherrard vs. Assumption, 3:15 p.m.
Rock Island vs. Bettendorf, 5 p.m.
Moline vs. North, 6:45 p.m.
Geneseo vs. North Scott, 8:15 p.m.
Bettendorf 42, Muscatine 33
Bettendorf -- Ashley Fountain 4 6-6 15, Kaalyn Petersen 2 3-4 7, Grace McKenzie 2 0-1 6, Emma Dennison 2 2-2 6, Kate Schermerhorn 2 0-0 5, Maggie Erpelding 0 2-2 2, Nevaeh Morgan 0 1-2 1, Izzy Appel 0 0-0 0, Kate McAleer 0 0-0 0, Chloe Lewandowski 0 0-0 0. Totals 12 14-17 42
Muscatine -- Madi Petersen 6 3-4 16, Zoey Long 2 0-0- 5, Emily Woepking 1 2-2 4, Emma Zillig 1 0-0 3, Avarie Eagle 0 3-4 3, Grace Bode 1 0-0 2. Totals 11 8-10 33
Bettendorf;7;7;12;16;--;42
Muscatine;7;9;8;9;--;33
3-point goals -- Bettendorf 4 (McKenzie 2, Fountain, Schermerhorn); Muscatine 3 (Long, Zillig, Petersen). Team fouls -- Bettendorf 9, Muscatine 13. Fouled out -- none.
Pleasant Valley 45, Clinton 24
Clinton -- Elle Davis 4 0-0 10, Selena Tello 0 0-0 0, Jamie Greenwalt 0 0-0 0, Kailyn Graves 0 0-0 0, Payton Luett 0 0-0 0, Rylie Mussman 1 0-0 3, Ali House 0 0-0 0, Molly Shannon 1 2-3 4, Makenzie Cooley 2 3-6 7, Michelle Powell 0 0-0 0. Totals 8 5-9 24.
Pleasant Valley -- Sophia Lindquist 0 0-0 0, Reese Lienemann 0 0-1 0, Megan Schiltz 0 0-0 0, Jessi Meyer 2 2-3 6, Regan Denny 1 0-0 2, Kensie Staats 0 0-0 0, Alyssa Rodriguez 0 0-0 0, Ellie Scranton 0 0-0 0, Addie Kerkhoff 4 2-2 11, Isabel Russman 0 0-0 0, Anna Carius 1 0-0 2, Morgan McClain 0 0-0 0, Ilah Perez Johnson 4 1-5 11, Halle Vice 2 0-1 5, Natalie Richmiller 0 0-0 0, Riley Vice 4 0-2 8. Totals 18 5-14 45.
Clinton;5;5;0;14;--;24
PV;14;17;9;5;--;45
Three-point field goals -- Clinton 3 (Davis 2, Mussman), Pleasant Valley 4 (Perez-Johnson 2, Kerkhoff, Haley Vice). Total fouls -- Clinton 14, Pleasant Valley 12. Fouled out -- Mussman.
Davenport North 58, Davenport Assumption 41
Davenport North (7-2, 6-1) -- Anne Awour 3-5 0-0 6, Mekiyah Harris 3-11 3-4 10, Lindsey Broders 1-3 2-2 4, Tayja Clayton 0-4 0-0 0, Kenzie Tronnes 0-1 0-0 0, Camry Dillie 4-11 3-4 13, Layla Muhammad 0-0 0-0 0, Jordan Burch 1-4 0-0 2, Emma Davis 1-1 0-0 2, Ivy Wilmington 5-12 0-0 11, Bella Sims 5-13 0-0 10. Totals 23-65 8-10 58.
Davenport Assumption (6-3, 4-3) -- Natalie Moore 4-15 3-6 14, Chaney Steffen 0-1 1-2 1, Katie Anderson 2-5 0-0 4, Dawsen Dorsey 0-9 2-3 2, Grace Jobgen 0-5 1-2 1, A.J. Schubert 2-7 1-4 5, Anna Wohlers 3-6 1-2 7, Maddie Loken 3-3 0-0 7, Corey Whitlock 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 14-53 9-19 41.
Davenport North;9;14;18;17;--;58
Davenport Assumption;16;7;3;15;--;41
3-point goals -- Davenport North 4-26 (Dillie 2-7, Harris 1-2, Wilmington 1-7, Clayton 0-4, Sims 0-3, Burch 0-2, Tronnes 0-1), Davenport Assumption 4-14 (Moore 3-6, Loken 1-1, Anderson 0-3, Dorsey 0-2, Wohlers 0-2). Rebounds -- Davenport North 47 (Awour 14), Davenport Assumption 37 (Wohlers 10). Turnovers -- Davenport North 16, Davenport Assumption 16. Total fouls -- Davenport North 18, Davenport Assumption 14. Fouled out -- none.
Louisa-Muscatine 62, Columbus 28
Louisa-Muscatine -- Kylee Sanders 7 5-8 20, Hailey Sanders 5 0-0 10, McKenna Hohenadel 4 1-2 9, Emilee Truitt 2 0-0 4, Raegan Downing 2 0-0 4, Abbie Kinsley 1 1-1 3, Mae Cox 1 1-1 3, Destiney Miller 1 1-2 3, Hanna McConnaha 1 0-0 2, Laken Werner 1 0-0 2, Joslin Crumly 1 0-0 2. Totals 26 9-14 62
Columbus -- Lizbeth Paz 4 1-2 10, Jobie Lebwa 3 2-3 8, Olivia Carrier 2 0-0- 4, Ingrid Montero 1 0-0 2, Michelle Diaz 1 0-0- 2, Emma Milder 1 0-1 2, Victoria Howell 0 0-0 0, Taylor Howell 0 0-0 0, Daniela Cruz 0 0-0 0, Sera Vela 0 0-0 0, Julie Sosa 0 0-0 0, Nayeli Martinez 0 0-0 0. Totals 12 3-6 28
L-M;28;5;15;14;--;62
Columbus;4;4;7;13;--;28
3-point goals -- L-M 1 (K. Sanders); Columbus 1 (Paz). Team fouls -- L-M 8, Columbus 12. Fouled out -- none.
From Thursday
Fulton 52, Orion 40
ORION -- Jennie Abbott 2 4-6 2 8, Abby Watson 0 0-0 1 0, Marly Lillibridge 1 3-8 1 5, Payton Bowling 0 0-2 4 0, Riley Filler 3 7-9 3 13, Hailey James 3 2-3 5 8, Maryn Bollinger 0 0-0 3 0, Olivia Farwell 1 0-2 2 2, Courtney Farwell 1 2-4 4 4. Totals 11 18-34 26 40.
FULTON --Kylee Sweeinie 2 2-2 3 7, Emily Schipper 2 0-0 4 4, Mahoney 0 0-0 1 0, Bielema 0 1-2 0 1, Liz Fish 4 9-12 4 19, Bella Gazo 0 2-2 1 2, Kearston Norman 2 3-7 4 7, Kylie Collachia 3 3-10 2 9, Crimmins 1 1-2 3 3. Totals 14 21-37 23 52.
Orion;9;11;10;10—40
Fulton;12;8;17;15—52
Three-point goals -- F 3 (fish 2, Sweenie 1).
Wrestling
E-P 48, St. Bede 28
106 -- Damon Wiemken (EP) by forfeit. 113 -- Nick Smith (EP) by forfeit. 120-- Jase Grunder (EP) pinned Henry Orteza, 1:23. 126 -- Carter Jepson (EP) pinned Brady Hurst, 5:00. 132 -- Noah Setser (SB) pinned John Ruff, 2:26. 138 -- Sam Maschman (SB) by forfeit. 145 -- Beau Bonnell (SB) pinned Corey Barnes, 4:38. 152 -- Gunnar Wuebben (EP) pinned Ben Burke, 1:50. 160 -- Jim Sanchez (SB) major dec. Jacob Otten, 11-3. 170 -- Tyler Smith (EP) dec. Ethan Flemming, 4-1. 182 -- Nick Lough (SB) pinned Kadin Jacobs, :35. 195 -- Nick Ballard (EP) pinned Ryan Migliorini, 1:55. 220 -- Steven Masterman (EP) pinned Michael Shaw, :49. 285 -- Clay Hockaday (EP) dec. Peter Sampson, 4-0.
E-P 51, Kewanee 27
106: Wiemken (EP) by forfeit; 113 -- Ryan Welgat (K) pinned Smith, :38. 120 -- Grunder (EP) major dec. Xander Gruszezka, 17-5. 136 -- Kaden Peterson (K) dec. Jepson, 9-6. 132 -- Kadin Rednour (K) pinned Jacobs, 2:38. 138 -- Garrett Pettit (K) pinned Ruff, 2:41. 145 -- Barnes (EP) pinned Diego Jackson, 1:04. 152 -- Luke Wetzell (EP) pinned Jessica Martinez, 1:17. 160 -- Wuebben (EP) pinned Cassie Donnelly, :54. 170 -- Jacob Otten (EP) tech fall Michael Hall, 23-6. 182 -- T.Smith (EP) pinned Nate Lockett, 1:02. 195 -- Ballard (EP) pinned Skylar Summy, 2:31. 220 -- Tristan Tucker (K) pinned Materman, :27. 285 -- Hockaday (EP) by forfeit.
Girls bowling
Kewanee 1869, Hall 1754
High game -- Harmonie Petty (K) 139, Tessa Rodgers (K) 139, Mya Mirocha (K) 139. High 3 game series -- Mirocha (K) 410.
Kewanee -- Petty 127-131-139--397, Rodgers 134-134-139--407, Katelyn Witte 135-109-89--333, Aspen Schwickerath 103-107-112--222, Mirocha 138-133-139--410.