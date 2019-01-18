Boys basketball
MAC standings
;;Conf;;Overall
;;W;L;W;L
North Scott;;10;0;13;0
Bettendorf;;8;1;10;1
Davenport Central;;8;2;11;2
Assumption;;6;4;8;5
Pleasant Valley;;5;5;8;5
Davenport North;;4;5;5;7
Davenport West;;4;6;5;7
Clinton;;2;7;2;9
Burlington;;1;8;2;8
Muscatine;;0;10;0;13
Thursday's score
North Scott 50, Muscatine 34
Friday's scores
Davenport Central 78, Davenport West 42
Assumption 50, Pleasant Valley 42
Clinton at Bettendorf, postponed
Davenport North at Burlington, postponed
Big Six standings
;;Conf;;Overall
;;W;L;W;L
Moline;;6;0;17;2
Rock Island;;4;1;13;6
United Township;;2;2;13;5
Quincy;;2;2;7;9
Galesburg;;1;4;11;8
Alleman;;0;6;8;13
Friday's scores
Moline 72, Alleman 58
Rock Island 56, United Township 53 (OT)
Quincy 62, Galesburg 56
PLEASANT VALLEY (8-5, 5-5) – Cade Collier 1-3 2-2 4, Jacob Parker 0-1 0-0 0, Carter Duwa 5-10 3-3 15, Hunter Snyder 5-10 3-4 14, Carter Cline 0-2 0-0 0, Jacob Townsend 3-4 0-0 6, Hayden Guenzler 0-0 0-0 0, Ryan Dolphin 1-2 0-0 3, Michael Lawlor 0-0 0-0 0, Sam Rothbardt 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 15-32 8-9 42.
DAVENPORT ASSUMPTION (8-5, 6-4) – Anthony Valainis 3-4 1-3 7, Sean Peeters 6-8 0-0 14, Grayson Heiser 1-3 5-6 8, Dylan Peeters 3-8 5-6 11, Ray Kotula 3-5 2-4 10, Adam Quested 0-0 0-0 0, J.J. Stratman 0-0 0-0 0, Logan Ehrecke 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 16-28 13-19 50.
Pleasant Valley;6;11;10;15;--;42
Davenport Assumption;11;14;7;18;--;50
3-point goals – Pleasant Valley 4-9 (Duwa 2-5, Snyder 1-2, Dolphin 1-2); Assumption 5-12 (S. Peeters 2-2, Kotula 2-4, Heiser 1-3, D. Peeters 0-3). Rebounds – Pleasant Valley 12 (Collier 5); Assumption 20 (D. Peeters 8). Total fouls – Pleasant Valley 15, Assumption 9. Fouled out – none. Turnovers – Pleasant Valley 10, Assumption 11.
Sophomores: Assumption 31, Pleasant Valley 27
Davenport Central 78, Davenport West 42
WEST (5-7, 4-6) — Jamil Haymond 4-15 3-4 11, John Michael Thornton 2-3 0-0 4, Aldane Barrett 1-3 1-2 3, Zach Trevino 3-9 2-3 9, Malik Westerfield 3-8 0-0 7, Nasir Bechum 0-4 0-0 0, NaZion Carruthers 2-6 0-0 4, Payton Heath 0-0 0-0 0, Quenton Dempsey 0-0 0-0 0, Logan Petersen 1-2 0-0 2, Jermaine Gardner 1-1 0-0 2, Phearless Carruthers 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 17-51 6-9 42.
CENTRAL (11-2, 8-2) — Keshawn Pegues 7-10 1-2 16, Kaiden Phillips 7-13 2-2 17, John Miller 3-8 0-0 7, Josh English 3-8 0-0 6, Emarion Ellis 5-11 1-3 13, Diontrel Wommack 4-6 1-3 9, Amari Porter 1-5 0-0 2, Eli Wallace 0-2 0-0 0, Ralph Hayes 2-3 0-0 4, Victor Howard 1-3 0-0 2, Daijon Greer 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 34-71 5-10 78.
West;14;8;7;13;--;42
Central;22;17;22;17;--;78
3-point goals — West 2-11 (Trevino 1-5, Westerfield 1-2, NCarruthers 0-2, Beechum 0-1, Petersen 0-1), Central 5-24 (Ellis 2-6, Phillips 1-4, Miller 1-4, Pegues 1-3, English 0-3, Porter 0-1, Hayes 0-1, Wallace 0-1, Greer 0-1). Fouls — West 11, Central 7. Fouled out — none. Rebounds — West 34 (Barrett 8), Central 40 (Pegues 9). Turnovers — West 18, Central 8.
Sophomores: Central 63, West 56
Moline 72, Alleman 58
MOLINE (17-2, 6-0) -- Harding 3-13 4-4 0 2 13, Rogers 1-1 4-4 4 1 6, Lamphier 5-7 4-7 1 7 14, Wiemers 8-18 0-0 3 10 11, Billups 5-15 4-7 0 9 18, Sterling 1-2 1-2 3 2 3, Johnson 0-0 1-2 4 2 1. Totals 23-56 18-26 15 33 72.
ALLEMAN (8-13, 0-6) -- Sheets 5-8 4 4 4 7 14, Hodge 6-13 0-0 1 5 14, Fitch 0-0 0-0 5 0 0, Mattecheck 4-10 3 3 4 6 11, VanDerGinst 4-8 0-0 3 8 8, Campos 2-8 2-2 2 0 7, Ahern 2-2 0-0 1 0 4, Snyder 0-0 0-0 0 0 0, Fernandez 0-0 0-0 0 0 0, Contreras 0-0 0-0 1 0 0. Totals 23-49 9-9 21 26 58.
Moline;13;21;18;20;--;72
Alleman;8;13;19;18;--;58
3-point goals -- Moline 8-29 (Billups 4-11, Harding 3-9, Wiemers 1-8, Lamphier 0-1); Alleman 3-10 (Hodge 2-6, Campos 1-4). Assists -- Moline 11 (Harding 4, Billups 4); Alleman 10 (Sheets 4, VanDerGinst 4). Steals -- Moline 9 (Billups 4, Haring 3); Alleman 5 (Campos 2). Turnovers -- Moline 10, Alleman 18.
Rock Island 56, UTHS 53, (OT)
ROCK ISLAND (12-6, 3-1) -- Rice 5-12 0-2 12, Price 3-12 11-12 18, Randle 3-4 3-4 12, Holtam 0-6 4-6 4, Gustafson 2-2 0-0 4, Tucker 0-2 3-4 3, Voss 1-1 2-2 4, Key 0-0 0-0 0, Robinson 0-2 0-0 0, Andrews 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 14-41 22-29 56
UNITED TOWNSHIP (13-4, 2-1) -- Geadeyan 0-1 3-5 3, Wilson 9-19 4-4 22, Taghon 0-0 0-1 0, Agot 6-13 2-3 14, Ellis 4-8 3-6 11, Ronnenbeck 0-2 0-0 0, Solis 1-1 0-0 2, Merrick 0-1 1-2 1. Totals: 20-44 13-20 53
Rock Island;10;4;17;13;12—56
United Township;8;15;9;12;9—53
3-pointers -- Rock Island 6-21 (Rice 2-8, Price 1-5, Randle 3-4, Holtam 0-3, Robinson 0-1), UT 0-11 (Agot 0-5, Wilson 0-3, Ronnenbeck 0-2, Geadeyan 0-1).
Wethersfield 72, Annawan 33
ANNAWAN (7-12) -- Reece Gripp 4 0-0 8, Josh Sims 1 0-0 2, Julian Samuels 1 0-0 3, Isaac Shaw 2 0-0 4, Zac VanOpdorp 2 0-0 6, Austin Earley 2 0-0 4, Ryan Goodman 1 0-0 2, Drake VanHyfte 1 2-4 4. Totals 14 2-4 33.
WETHERSFIELD (16-2) -- Waylon Bryant 2 0-0 5, Tuker Miller 1 0-0 2, Coltin Quagliano 13 2-2 33, Tyler Nichols 1 0-0 2, Kale Nelson 1 0-0 3, Isaac Frank 4 0-0 11, Isaiah Franklin 0 0-0 0, Brady Kelley 4 0-0 8, Bryan Ponce 2 2-2 6, Tevin Baker 1 0-0 2. Totals 29 4-4 72.
Annawan;9;8;10;6;--;33
Wethersfield;20;18;24;10;--;72
3-point goals -- Annawan 3 (VanOpdorp 2, Samuels); Wethersfield 10 (Quagliano 5, Frank 3, Bryant, Nelson). Total fouls -- Annawan 5, Wethersfield 12.
Orion 57, Morrison 54
ORION -- Logan Kane 2 0-0 4, Ryan Jurwirth 0 0-0 0, Seth West 2 3-3 8, Josh Johnson 5 3-6 15, Tanner Ivey 1 0-0 3, Cody Weiss 3 0-1 9, Jacob Kruse 0 0-0 0, Alex Nimrick 5 0-1 10, Ben Dunlap 1 0-0 2, Caleb Spranger 3 0-2 6, Josh Spranger 0 0-0 0. Totals 22 6-13 57.
MORRISON -- Medenblick 4 0-0 12, Allen 4 0-0 8, Anderson 0 0-0 0, Sage 2 0-0 4, Ottens 5 2-5 15, Mickley 1 0-0 3, Kramoski 3 0-0 6, DuBois 3 0-1 6. Totals 22 2-6 54.
Orion;17;20;10;10;--;57
Morrison;10;10;14;20;--;54
3-point goals -- Orion 7 (Weiss 3, Johnson 2, West, Ivey); Morrison 8 (Medenblick 4, Ottens 3, Mickley). Total fouls -- Orion 9, Morrison 13.
Girls basketball
MAC standings
;Conf;Overall
;;W;L;W;L
Pleasant Valley;;12;0;15;0
North Scott;;11;1;13;2
Bettendorf;;8;3;11;3
Davenport North;;7;4;8;5
Davenport Assumption;;7;5;8;7
Clinton;;4;7;6;7
Muscatine;;4;8;4;11
Davenport Central;;3;9;3;11
Burlington;;2;9;3;10
Davenport West;;0;12;0;15
Thursday's result
North Scott 51, Muscatine 37
Friday's scores
Pleasant Valley 63, Assumption 41
Davenport Central 52, Davenport West 38
Burlington at Davenport North, postponed
Bettendorf at Clinton, postponed
CENTRAL (3-11, 3-9) -- Acorionna Lard 3-11 0-0 6, Aliiyah Morgan 0-0 0-0 0, McKenna Moore 5-11 4-6 15, Mackenzie Brown 0-2 0-0 0, Adriauna Mayfield 4-12 3-4 11, Sydney George 4-5 1-1 9, Bria Clark 2-7 0-2 5, Dazianna Ford 1-6 0-0 2, Aniah Smith 0-1 0-0 0, Angelique Taylor 2-5 0-0 4, Nacari Bryant 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 21-61 8-13 52
WEST (0-15, 0-12) -- Nativionna Griffin-Blanks 2-6 10-15 14, Kaitlynn Powell 2-3 3-4 8, Lauren Oostendorp 1-5 0-0 2, Kylee DeVore 1-1 2-2 4, Brooke Hildebrandt 0-4 1-2 1, Nevaeh Thomas 0-3 0-2 0, Paige Townley 2-2 0-0 4, Maidson Perry 1-2 0-0 2, Jessie Chalupa 0-0 0-0 0, Madison Schlotfeldt 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 10-28 16-25 38
Central;13;11;11;17;--;52
West;5;13;9;11;--;38
3-point goals -- Central 2-10 (Moore 1-4, Clark 1-1, Lard 0-3, Mayfield 0-2); West 2-7 (Schlotfeldt 1-2, Powell 1-1, Griffin-Blanks 0-3, Oostendorp 0-1). Rebounds -- Central 24 (George 6); West 30 (DeVore 11). Turnovers -- Central 9, West 21. Team fouls -- Central 19, West 14. Fouled out -- none.
Pleasant Valley 63, Davenport Assumption 41
ASSUMPTION (8-7, 7-5) -- Katie Anderson 0 0-0 0, Lauren Herrig 5 2-3 16, Olivia Wardlow 1 1-2 4, Allie Timmons 3 0-0 8, Corey Whitlock 5 0-0 10, Dawsen Dorsey 1 1-2 3, Chaney Steffen 0 0-2 0. Totals 15 4-8 41.
PLEASANT VALLEY (15-0, 12-0) -- Mallory Lafever 6 0-0 13, Carli Spelhaug 8 4-6 25, Macy Beinborn 4 9-9 19, Adrea Arthofer 1 1-2 3, Anna Griffin 1 1-2 3, Ilah Perez-Johnson 0 0-0 0, Regan Denny 0 0-0 0, Riley Vice 0 0-0 0, Julia Hillman 0 0-0 0, Ellie Scranton 0 0-0 0, Addie Kerkhoff 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 15-19 63.
Assumption;7;8;13;13;--;41
Pleasant Valley;13;22;8;20;--;63
3-point goals -- Assumption 7 (Herrig 4, Timmons 2, Wardlow); Pleasant Valley 8 (Spelhaug 5, Beinborn 2, Lafever). Total fouls -- Assumption 14, Pleasant Valley 14. Fouled out -- Timmons (Assumption).
