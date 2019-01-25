Boys basketball
MAC standings
;;Conf;;Overall
;;W;L;W;L
North Scott;;11;0;14;0
Bettendorf;;9;1;12;1
Davenport Central;;9;2;12;2
Assumption;;6;4;8;5
Pleasant Valley;;5;6;8;6
Davenport North;;4;5;5;7
Davenport West;;4;6;5;7
Clinton;;2;8;2;10
Burlington;;1;9;2;9
Muscatine;;0;10;0;13
Friday's scores
North Scott 62, Pleasant Valley 38
Bettendorf 79, Burlington 42
Davenport Central 59, Clinton 43
Davenport West at Assumption, ppd. to Feb. 4
Davenport North at Muscatine, ppd. to Feb. 4
Big Six standings
;;Conf;;Overall
;;W;L;W;L
Moline;;7;0;19;2
Rock Island;;4;2;14;7
United Township;;3;2;15;6
Quincy;;2;3;7;10
Galesburg;;2;4;13;9
Alleman;;0;7;8;14
Friday's scores
Galesburg 63, Rock Island 56
Moline 67, Quincy 63
United Township 50, Alleman 36
Iowa area
Friday's scores
Cascade 77, North Cedar 41
Camanche 60, Northeast 50
North Scott 62, Pleasant Valley 38
PLEASANT VALLEY (8-6, 5-6) — Carter Duwa 1-7 0-0 2, Hunter Snyder 5-10 0-0 12, Carter Cline 2-5 0-0 4, Cade Collier 1-4 1-2 3, Jacob Townsend 2-2 4-6 8, Jacob Parker 0-3 0-0 0, Ryan Dolphin 0-4 0-0 0, Hayden Guenzler 0-0 0-0 0, Sam Rothbardt 0-3 0-0 0, Michael Lawlor 0-0 0-0 0, Jack Donahue 0-0 0-0 0, Creighton Clausen 1-1 0-0 3, Ethan Smith 2-3 2-2 6, Porter Cottrell 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 14-43 7-10 38.
NORTH SCOTT (14-0, 11-0) — Carson Rollinger 5-9 2-2 14, Cortaviaus Seales 5-9 1-3 12, Sam Kilburg 5-9 3-6 15, Ty Anderson 3-5 2-2 8, Reece Sommers 1-3 0-0 3, Trent Allard 2-3 0-0 4, Landon Eiland 1-3 0-0 2, Ben Belken 0-2 2-2 2, Layne Hamann 0-0 0-0 0, Luke Jennings 1-1 0-0 2, Jackson Guffey 0-0 0-0 0, Logan Vis 0-0 0-0 0, V'Ondre Haywood 0-0 0-0 0, Luke Haedt 0-1 0-0 0, Nick Stanton 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-45 10-15 62.
Pleasant Valley;8;5;8;17;--;38
North Scott;20;13;14;15;--;62
3-point goals -- PV 3-16 (Snyder 2-4, Clausen 1-1, Duwa 0-4, Dolphin 0-3, Rothbardt 0-2, Cline 0-1, Parker 0-1); North Scott 6-17 (Rollinger 2-4, Kilburg 2-5, Seales 1-3, Sommers 1-3, Eiland 0-2). Rebounds -- PV 25 (Snyder 4); North Scott 30 (Seales 8, Anderson 8). Turnovers -- PV 8, North Scott 3. Total fouls -- PV 13, North Scott 5. Fouled out -- none.
Davenport Central 59, Clinton 43
CENTRAL (12-2, 9-2) -- Emarion Ellis 3 2-4 9, Amari Porter 1 0-0 3, Josh English 3 2-2 8, John Miller 6 5-7 17, Kaiden Phillips 3 2-4 8, Keshawn Pegues 6 2-6 14, Diontrel Wommack 0 0-0 0, Ralph Hayes 0 0-0 0, Dajion Greer 0 0-0 0, Eli Wallace 0 0-0 0, Victor Howard 0 0-0 0, Javari Terrell 0 0-0 0. Totals 22 13-23 59.
CLINTON (2-10, 2-8) -- Max Holy 2 0-0 5, Frederick Williams 1 2-2 5, Damarcus Knox 0 0-0 0, LJ Henderson 4 1-4 9, Taylon Hayes 1 0-0 2, Bret Myli 9 0-0 18, Yair Perez 1 0-0 2, Ulysses Patterson 1 0-1 2. Totals 19 3-7 43.
Central;8;19;12;20;--;59
Clinton;5;8;13;17;--;43
3-point goals -- Central 2 (Ellis, Porter); Clinton 2 (Holly, Williams). Total fouls -- Central 16, Clinton 15. Fouled out -- none.
Moline 67, Quincy 63
QUINCY (7-10, 2-3) -- Reis 3-7 3-4 3 6 9, Crider 3-9 2-3 2 3 10, Smith 6-18 4-4 3 2 17, Brock 5-6 2-5 4 5 12, Talton 4-9 1-2 2 7 11, Nicholson 2-2 0-0 2 2 4, Rupert 0-2 0-0 1 4 0. Totals 23-53 12-17 17 32 63.
MOLINE (19-2, 7-0) -- Harding 4-10 0-2 2 0 10, Rogers 0-2 0-0 2 6 0, Lamphier 2-4 2-2 3 3 6, Wiemers 6-13 4-6 4 9 19, Billups 12-25 4-7 1 14 29, Sterling 1-2, 0-0 3 1 3, Johnson 0-4 0-0 0 1 0. Totals 25-60 10-17 15 36 67.
Quincy;11;15;13;24—63
Moline;21;9;16;21—67
3-point goals -- Quincy 5-21 (Crider 2-6, Talton 2-5, Smith 1-8, Reis 0-2); Moline 7-24 (Wiermers 3-6, Harding 2-8, Billups 1-7, Sterling 1-1, Rogers 0-1, Johnson 0-1). Assists -- Quincy 10 (Reis 7); Moline 12 (Harding 4). Steals -- Quincy 6 (Brock 2), Moline 5 (Harding 2). Blocks -- Quincy 4 (Talton 3). Turnovers -- Quincy 9, Moline 8.
Galesburg 63, Rock Island 56
ROCK ISLAND (14-7, 4-2) -- Rice 9-18 3-4 0 24, J. Price 3-9 0-0 4 6, Randle 1-4 0-0 2 3, Holtam 4-12 3-4 0 12, Gustafson 1-3 0-0 0 2, Voss 1-3 1-2 2 3, McDuffy 1-3 0-0 3 3, Andrews 0-3 0-0 2 0, Key 0-1 0-0 1 0, Robinson 1-4 0-2 1 3. Totals 21-60 7-12 15 56.
GALESBURG (13-9, 2-4) -- Fields 2-5 0-0 3 4, Cunningham 7-15 2-3 3 16, E. Price 3-8 0-1 5 6, Anderson 0-3 0-2 2 0, McCants 12-22 6-10 2 31, Sampson 0-1 1-2 0 1, Endthoff 2-3 0-0 1 5, Milan 0-0 0-0 1 0. Totals 26-56 9-18 17 63.
Rock Island;15;5;14;22;—;56
Galesburg;13;14;16;20;—;63
3-point goals -- RI 7-26 (Rice 3-8, McDuffy 1-3, Holtam 1-4, Randle 1-2, Robinson 1-4, J. Price 0-1, Andrews 0-3, Key 0-1); Galesburg 2-11 (McCants 1-4, Endthoff 1-2, E. Price 0-3, Cunningham 0-2). Assists -- RI 8 (Rice 2, Randle 2); Galesburg 9 (McCants 3, Fields 3). Steals -- RI 4; Galesburg 6 (Cunningham 2, McCants 2). Blocks -- RI 4 (Gustafson 2, Holtam, Rice); Galesburg 1 (McCants). Turnovers -- RI 11, Galesburg 9.
United Township 50, Alleman 36
UNITED TOWNSHIP (15-6, 2-3) -- Geadeyan 0-5 0-2 3 5 0, Wilson 7-16 6-8 3 4 20, Taghon 0-2 0-0 0 0 0, Ronnebeck 0-2 0-0 2 2 0, Rose 0-2 0-0 1 0 0, Williams 0-0 0-0 1 1 0, Holesinger 0-1 0-0 0 0 0, Merrick 0-0 0-0 0 1 0, Agot 5-13 1-4 2 6 12, Solis 0-3 0-0 1 1 0, Rosales 0-1 0-0 0 1 0, Ellis 8-9 2-3 4 4 18. Totals 20-54 9-17 17 26 50.
ALLEMAN (8-14, 0-7) -- Campos 2-5 0-0 0 2 5, Sheets 3-8 0-0 4 3 6, Hodge 4-9 0-2 2 2 11, Fitch 0-0 0-0 2 1 0, Mattecheck 4-6 1-3 1 1 9, Ahern 0-2 1-2 1 2 1, VanDerGinst 1-6 2-6 2 8 4. Totals 14-36 4-13 12 19 36.
UT;11;9;17;13-50
Alleman;12;9;7;8-36
3-point goals -- UT 1-15 (Geadeyan 0-2, Wilson 0-3, Taghon 0-1, Ronnebeck 0-2, Rose 0-1, Holesinger 0-1, Agot 1-5); Alleman 4-9 (Campos 1-3, Hodge 3-6). Turnovers -- UT 8, Alleman 20.
Camanche 60, Northeast 50
CAMANCHE -- Ethan Buckley 0 1-1 1, Carson Sesser 2 2-2 8, Caleb Delzell 6 0-0 13, Zach Erwin 0 0-0 0, Cam Soenksen 10 5-7 32, Jaxon White 0 0-0 0, Kyle DeWeerdt 0 0-0 0, Zayne Feller 2 2-4 6, Calvin Ottens 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 10-14 60.
NORTHEAST -- Dawson Rickords 1 0-0 2, Dakota Stevenson 3 0-0 7, Braeden Hoyer 6 2-3 14, Cade Hughes 1 0-0 3, Grant Rickertsen 3 4-6 12, Trey McAleer 1 0-0 3, Connor Petersen 0 2-3 2, Dawson Stoll 2 2-2 7. Totals 17 10-14 50.
Camanche;11;18;10;21;--;60
Northeast;11;18;13;8;--;50
3-point goals -- Camanche 10 (Soenksen 7, Sesser 2, Delzell); Northeast 6 (Rickertsen 2, Stevenson, Hughes, McAleer, Stoll). Total fouls -- Camanche 16, Northeast 18. Fouled out -- none.
Danville 41, Wapello 23
DANVILLE -- Ashley Pfadenhauer 2 0-0 5, Ava Smith 0 0-0 0, Isabella Smith 2 1-4 7, Alyssa Becker 3 0-2 6, Alyssa Pfadenhauer 3 3-5 9, Cassidy Yaley 0 0-0 0, Natalie Wilcox 0 0-0 0, Drew Fox 5 0-0 14. Totals 15 4-11 41.
WAPELLO -- Sammy Ewart 1 0-0 3, Holly Massner 2 0-0 4, Eryka Dickey 4 0-0 8, Brekyn Mears 2 0-0 4, Emma Reid 1 2-2 4, Mady Reid 0 0-0 0, Serah Shafer 0 0-0 0, Lindsey Massner 0 0-0 0, Paige Klinedinst 0 0-0 0. Totals 10 2-2 23.
Danville;9;8;6;18;--;41
Wapello;4;3;8;8;--;23
3-point goals -- Danville 7 (Fox 4, Smith 2, Ashley Pfadenhauer); Wapello 1 (Ewart). Total fouls -- Danville 10, Wapello 16. Fouled out -- none.
Girls basketball
MAC standings
;Conf;Overall
;;W;L;W;L
Pleasant Valley;;13;0;16;0
North Scott;;11;2;13;3
Bettendorf;;9;3;12;3
Davenport North;;7;4;8;5
Davenport Assumption;;7;5;8;7
Clinton;;5;7;7;7
Muscatine;;4;8;4;11
Davenport Central;;3;10;3;12
Burlington;;2;10;3;11
Davenport West;;0;12;0;15
Friday's scores
Bettendorf 51, Burlington 33
Pleasant Valley 63, North Scott 50
Clinton 52, Davenport Central 36
Davenport West at Assumption, ppd. to Feb. 4
Iowa area
Friday's scores
Cascade 59, North Cedar 35
Camanche 62, Northeast 50
Holy Trinity 55, Louisa-Muscatine 20
Danville 41, Wapello 23
Calamus-Wheatland 42, Midland 39
Pleasant Valley 63, North Scott 50
NORTH SCOTT (13-3, 11-2) -- Presley Case 1-10 2-2 4, Rylie Rucker 0-4 1-2 1, Sam Scott 4-8 2-2 14, Chloe Engelkes 3-8 0-0 8, Grace Boffeli 6-10 6-7 18, Brooke Corson 1-1 0-0 3, Adriane Latham 1-1 0-0 2, Brooke Kilburg 0-1 0-0 0, Sydney Happel 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 16-44 11-13 50
PLEASANT VALLEY (16-0, 13-0) -- Carli Spelhaug 4-11 2-5 12, Mallory Lafever 6-12 4-4 18, Macy Beinborn 4-6 2-2 14, Anna Griffin 1-8 2-2 4, Adrea Arthofer 4-6 0-0 10, Ilah Perez-Johnson 1-3 0-0 2, Regan Denny 1-2 1-1 3, Ellie Scranton 0-0 0-0 0, Julia Hillman 0-0 0-0 0, Addie Kerkhoff 0-0 0-0 0, Riley Vice 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-48 11-14 63
North Scott;16;11;11;12;--;50
Pleasant Valley;15;13;11;24;--;63
3-point goals -- North Scott 7-20 (Scott 4-7, Engelkes 2-4, Corson 1-1, Case 0-6, Rucker 0-1, Kilburg 0-1); PV 10-24 (Beinborn 4-5, Spelhaug 2-7, Lafever 2-6, Arthofer 2-3, Griffin 0-2, Denny 0-1). Rebounds -- North Scott 30 (Boffeli 15, Rucker 6); PV 22 (Perez-Johnson 6). Turnovers -- North Scott 18, PV 8. Team fouls -- North Scott 20, PV 14. Fouled out -- none.
Bettendorf 51, Burlington 33
BURLINGTON (3-11, 2-10) -- Breanna Porter 2 0-1 4 4, Bailey Wiemann 0 0-0 1 0, Mackenzie Kerns 1 0-0 0 2, Angel Baylark 3 0-0 1 6, Alexis Standard 1 3-3 2 5, Brynn Casady 1 1-2 1 1 3, Morgan Schroeder 0 0-0 0 0, Kayla Glasgow 4 0-0 2 11, Karli Glasgow 1 0-0 1 2, Wilson 0 0-0 0 0. Totals 13 4-6 12 33.
BETTENDORF (12-3, 9-3) -- Grace McKenzie 0 0-0 0 0, Allie Brownson 3 0-0 1 9, Ashley Fountain 0 0-0 1 0, Maggie Erpelding 2 1-1 1 5, Emma Dennison 3 0-0 1 6, Carly Chelf 1 0-0 0 3, Elyah Sanchez 2 0-2 2 6, Kaalyn Petersen 2 0-0 0 4, Kylie Wroblewski 7 0-1 1 16, Emilie Gist 0 2-2 0 2, Jenna Schweizer 0 0-0 3 0. Totals 20 3-6 10 51.
Burlington;6;9;7;11;--;33
Bettendorf;16;9;20;6;--;51
3-point goals -- Burlington 3 (Kayla Glasgow 3); Bettendorf 8 (Brownson 3, Sanchez 2, Wroblewski 2, Chelf).
Clinton 52, Davenport Central 36
CLINTON (7-7, 5-7) -- Elle Davis 2 5-6 3 11, Molly Chapman 0 2-4 1 2, Selena Tello 0 0-0 0 0, Macy Mulholland 5 1-4 3 12, Marissa Fullick 0 2-2 1 2, Megan Gandrup 1 5-6 3 8, Rylie Mussman 0 0-0 0 0, Molly Shannon 6 3-3 2 15, Makenzie Cooley 1 0-0 0 2. Totals 15 18-25 13 52.
CENTRAL (3-12, 3-10) -- Nacari Bryant 1 0-1 0 2, Acorianna Lard 4 1-1 3 9, Aliiyah Morgan 0 0-0 1 0, Sydney George 3 1-1 4 7, Aniah Smith 1 2-2 2 4, Mackenzie Brown 1 0-0 2 2, Adriauna Mayfield 2 3-5 3 7, Dazianna Ford 0 0-0 0 0, Kaitlin Carr 0 0-0 0 0, Brynn Davis 0 0-0 0 0, Angel Taylor 1 0-0 2 2, Bria Clark 1 1-2 1 3. Totals 14 8-12 18 36.
Clinton;8;11;14;19;--;52
Central;10;4;9;13;--;36
3-point goals -- Clinton 4 (Davis 2, Mulholland, Gandrup).
