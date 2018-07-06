Baseball
Iowa district pairings
Class 1A District 8
Today's game
Clinton Prince of Peace at Central City, 7 p.m.
Tuesday's games
At North Linn -- Maquoketa Valley vs. Easton Valley, 5 p.m.; Prince of Peace/Central City winner vs. North Linn, 7 p.m.
At Calamus -- Midland vs. Bellevue Marquette, 5 p.m.; Springville vs. Calamus-Wheatland, 7 p.m.
Class 2A District 7
Today's games
At Northeast -- Camanche vs. North Cedar, 5 p.m.; Bellevue vs. Northeast, 7 p.m.
Tuesday's games
At Dyersville -- Camanche/North Cedar winner vs. Monticello, 5 p.m.; Bellevue/Northeast winner vs. Dyersville Beckman, 7 p.m.
Class 2A District 8
Today's games
At Tipton -- Durant vs. Louisa-Muscatine, 5 p.m.; West Branch vs. Tipton, 7 p.m.
Tuesday's games
At Wilton -- Tipton/West Branch winner vs. West Liberty, 5 p.m.; Durant/Louisa-Muscatine winner vs. Wilton, 7 p.m.
Class 2A District 10
Today's games
At Donnellson -- Wapello vs. Davis County, 5 p.m.; Central Lee vs. West Burlington, 7 p.m.
Tuesday's games
At Mediapolis -- Central Lee/West Burlington winner vs. Van Buren, 5 p.m.; Wapello/Davis County winner vs. Mediapolis, 7 p.m.
Class 3A District 7
Friday, July 13
At Cedar Rapids -- Marion vs. Central DeWitt, 5 p.m.; Anamosa vs. Cedear Rapids Xavier, 7 p.m.
Class 3A District 8
Friday, July 13
At Maquoketa -- Dubuque Wahlert vs. Mount Vernon, 5 p.m.; Assumption vs. Maquoketa, 7 p.m.
Class 4A Substate 4
Friday, July 13
#6 Waterloo East at #1 Cedar Rapids Prairie, 7 p.m.
#5 Bettendorf at #2 Western Dubuque, 7 p.m.
#4 Pleasant Valley at #3 Linn-Mar, 7 p.m.
Class 4A Substate 5
Friday, July 13
#6 Clinton at #1 North Scott, 7 p.m.
#5 Dubuque Senior at #2 Davenport Central, 7 p.m.
#4 Davenport West at #3 Dubuque Hempstead, 7 p.m.
Class 4A Substate 6
Friday, July 13
#6 Muscatine at #1 Iowa City West, 7 p.m.
#5 Burlington at #2 Cedar Rapids Jefferson, 7 p.m.
#4 Davenport North at #3 Cedar Rapids Washington, 7 p.m.
Friday's results
Assumption 17, Cascade 2
Wilton 6, Muscatine 2
Assumption 17, Cascade 2
Cascade;020;0;--;2;5;3
Assumption;241;(10);--;17;13;0
WP -- Adam Quested. LP -- Derek Kopes. Two or more hits -- Cascade, Harris Hoffman; Assumption, Daniel Powers 3, Adam Metivier 3, Seth Adrian. 2B -- Cascade, Hoffman 2, Derek Kopes. HR -- Assumption, Seth Schneiderman. RBI -- Cascade, Logan Otting, Kopes; Assumption, Powers 5, Schneiderman 2, Jeremy McIntosh, Adrian, Adam Metivier, Jaxen Minkalis.
Wilton 6, Muscatine 2
Muscatine;000;200;0;--;2;4;4
Wilton;330;000;X;--;6;1;0
Two or more hits -- Muscatine, Drew Logel. 2B -- Wilton, Colin McCrabb. RBI -- Muscatine, Logel, Brady Swift; Wilton, Jared Townsend 2, Tyler Hartman.
Softball
Iowa regional pairings
Class 1A Region 4
Friday's scores
Kee High 2, Central City 1
Lisbon 4, Calamus-Wheatland 2
Monday's final
Lisbon (32-8) at Kee High (35-5)
Class 2A Region 7
Friday's scores
Louisa-Muscatine 10, Wapello 3
East Marshall 12, BCLUW 2
Monday's final
East Marshall (26-7) at Louisa-Muscatine (34-6)
Class 2A Region 8
Friday's scores
Bellevue 2, Durant 1
Wilton 9, Jesup 5
Monday's final
Bellevue (16-13) vs. Wilton (24-15)
Class 3A Region 7
Friday's scores
Albia 12, West Burlington 0
Williamsburg 3, West Liberty 0
Monday's final
Williamsburg (25-14) at Albia (29-4)
Class 3A Region 8
Friday's scores
Assumption 6, Dyersville Beckman 2
Mount Vernon 4, Camanche
Monday's final
Mount Vernon (23-17) at Assumption (35-3-1)
Class 4A Region 6
Today's games
Keokuk (16-17) at North Scott (25-13), 7 p.m.
Iowa City Liberty (16-21) at Cedar Rapids Xavier (23-16), 7 p.m.
Class 4A Region 7
Today's games
Dubuque Wahlert (18-20) at Independence (32-6), 7 p.m.
Marion (18-16) at Western Dubuque (20-13), 7 p.m.
Class 5A Region 7
Today's games
Dubuque Senior (18-18) at Dubuque Hempstead (29-11), 5:30 p.m.
Davenport West (25-15) at Muscatine (27-13), 7 p.m.
Class 5A Region 8
Today's games
Davenport Central (9-20) at Pleasant Valley (31-7), 7 p.m.
Bettendorf (25-13) at Burlington (30-9), 7 p.m.
Mount Vernon 4, Camanche 2
Mount Vernon;000;301;0;--;4;6;0
Camanche;100;001;0;--;2;6;2
Amanda Roe and Mandy Morrical. Tarah Wehde, Abby Stock (6) and Madi Parson. WP -- Roe. LP -- Wehde. Two or more hits -- Mount Vernon, Morrical, Kylie Orr; Camanche, Cameron Carstensen. 2B -- Camanche, Parson. 3B -- Mount Vernon, Kenzie Ketchum. HR -- Camanche, Wehde, Stock. RBI -- Mount Vernon, Ketchum 2, Morrical 2; Camanche, Wehde, Stock.
Records: Mount Vernon 23-17; Camanche 27-9 (final)
Wilton 9, Jesup 5
Wilton;010;421;1;--;9;16;2
Jesup;013;100;0;--;5;9;0
Two or more hits -- Wilton, Taylor Garvin 3, Peyton Souhrada 3, Kortney Drake, Chloe Wells, Alexis Maurer; Jesup, Rhianna Bigwood, Andrea Gibbs, Carley Pint. 2B -- Wilton, Garvin, Drake, Maurer; Jesup, Alexus Jensen, Pint. HR -- Wilton, Garvin 2, Souhrada, Wells; Jesup, Kristin Sadler, Bigwood. RBI -- Wilton, Souhrada 3, Wells 2, Garvin 2, Mallory Lange, Kali Milder; Jesup, Sadler 3, Zoe Miller, Bigwood.
Louisa Muscatine 10, Wapello 3
Wapello;000;300;0;--;3;6;3
Louisa Muscatine;010;090;x;--;10;11;2
Two or more hits -- Wapello, Emma 3; Louisa Muscatine, Kylee Sanders, Katie Hearn, Bryn Jeamby. 2B -- Wapello, Bohlen, Emma, Shafer; Louisa Muscatine, Isabelle True, Sanders, Hearn, Jeamby. RBI -- Wapello, Bohlen 2; Louisa Muscatine, Mckenna Hohenadel 2, Hearn 2, Jeamby 2, Sanders, Katie Koppe, Sanders.
Bellevue 2, Durant 1
Bellevue;000;200;0;--;2;3;1
Durant;000;001;0;--;1;4;2
WP -- Tath. LP -- Meyer. 2B -- Bellevue, Scheckel; Durant, Ruby Kappeler. RBIs -- Bellevue, Scheckel, Tath.
Team records -- Bellevue 16-13; Durant 32-3
Davenport Assumption 6, Beckman Catholic 2
Beckman;000;200;0;--;2;1;0
Assumption;203;100;x;--;6;7;1
WP -- Hannah Kelley. LP -- Sydney Steffen. Two or more hits -- Assumption, Carlie Sammon 2. 2B -- Assumption, Sammon, Anna Wohlers, Olivia Allen. RBI -- Beckman, Jadyn Welling 2; Assumption, Sammon 3, Nicole Yoder, Paige Madden, Allen.
