Baseball

Iowa district pairings

Class 1A District 8

Today's game

Clinton Prince of Peace at Central City, 7 p.m.

Tuesday's games

At North Linn -- Maquoketa Valley vs. Easton Valley, 5 p.m.; Prince of Peace/Central City winner vs. North Linn, 7 p.m.

At Calamus -- Midland vs. Bellevue Marquette, 5 p.m.; Springville vs. Calamus-Wheatland, 7 p.m.

Class 2A District 7

Today's games

At Northeast -- Camanche vs. North Cedar, 5 p.m.; Bellevue vs. Northeast, 7 p.m.

Tuesday's games

At Dyersville -- Camanche/North Cedar winner vs. Monticello, 5 p.m.; Bellevue/Northeast winner vs. Dyersville Beckman, 7 p.m.

Class 2A District 8

Today's games

At Tipton -- Durant vs. Louisa-Muscatine, 5 p.m.; West Branch vs. Tipton, 7 p.m.

Tuesday's games

At Wilton -- Tipton/West Branch winner vs. West Liberty, 5 p.m.; Durant/Louisa-Muscatine winner vs. Wilton, 7 p.m.

Class 2A District 10

Today's games

At Donnellson -- Wapello vs. Davis County, 5 p.m.; Central Lee vs. West Burlington, 7 p.m.

Tuesday's games

At Mediapolis -- Central Lee/West Burlington winner vs. Van Buren, 5 p.m.; Wapello/Davis County winner vs. Mediapolis, 7 p.m.

Class 3A District 7

Friday, July 13

At Cedar Rapids -- Marion vs. Central DeWitt, 5 p.m.; Anamosa vs. Cedear Rapids Xavier, 7 p.m.

Class 3A District 8

Friday, July 13

At Maquoketa -- Dubuque Wahlert vs. Mount Vernon, 5 p.m.; Assumption vs. Maquoketa, 7 p.m.

Class 4A Substate 4

Friday, July 13

#6 Waterloo East at #1 Cedar Rapids Prairie, 7 p.m.

#5 Bettendorf at #2 Western Dubuque, 7 p.m.

#4 Pleasant Valley at #3 Linn-Mar, 7 p.m.

Class 4A Substate 5

Friday, July 13

#6 Clinton at #1 North Scott, 7 p.m.

#5 Dubuque Senior at #2 Davenport Central, 7 p.m.

#4 Davenport West at #3 Dubuque Hempstead, 7 p.m.

Class 4A Substate 6

Friday, July 13

#6 Muscatine at #1 Iowa City West, 7 p.m.

#5 Burlington at #2 Cedar Rapids Jefferson, 7 p.m.

#4 Davenport North at #3 Cedar Rapids Washington, 7 p.m.

Friday's results

Assumption 17, Cascade 2

Wilton 6, Muscatine 2

Assumption 17, Cascade 2

Cascade;020;0;--;2;5;3

Assumption;241;(10);--;17;13;0

WP -- Adam Quested. LP -- Derek Kopes. Two or more hits -- Cascade, Harris Hoffman; Assumption, Daniel Powers 3, Adam Metivier 3, Seth Adrian. 2B -- Cascade, Hoffman 2, Derek Kopes. HR -- Assumption, Seth Schneiderman. RBI -- Cascade, Logan Otting, Kopes; Assumption, Powers 5, Schneiderman 2, Jeremy McIntosh, Adrian, Adam Metivier, Jaxen Minkalis. 

Wilton 6, Muscatine 2

Muscatine;000;200;0;--;2;4;4

Wilton;330;000;X;--;6;1;0

Two or more hits -- Muscatine, Drew Logel. 2B -- Wilton, Colin McCrabb. RBI -- Muscatine, Logel, Brady Swift; Wilton, Jared Townsend 2, Tyler Hartman.

Softball

Iowa regional pairings

Class 1A Region 4

Friday's scores

Kee High 2, Central City 1 

Lisbon 4, Calamus-Wheatland 2 

Monday's final

Lisbon (32-8) at Kee High (35-5)

Class 2A Region 7

Friday's scores

Louisa-Muscatine 10, Wapello 3 

East Marshall 12, BCLUW 2

Monday's final

East Marshall (26-7) at Louisa-Muscatine (34-6)

Class 2A Region 8

Friday's scores

Bellevue 2, Durant 1

Wilton 9, Jesup 5

Monday's final

Bellevue (16-13) vs. Wilton (24-15)

Class 3A Region 7

Friday's scores

Albia 12, West Burlington 0 

Williamsburg 3, West Liberty 0

Monday's final

Williamsburg (25-14) at Albia (29-4)

Class 3A Region 8

Friday's scores

Assumption 6, Dyersville Beckman 2 

Mount Vernon 4, Camanche

Monday's final

Mount Vernon (23-17) at Assumption (35-3-1)

Class 4A Region 6

Today's games

Keokuk (16-17) at North Scott (25-13), 7 p.m.

Iowa City Liberty (16-21) at Cedar Rapids Xavier (23-16), 7 p.m.

Class 4A Region 7

Today's games

Dubuque Wahlert (18-20) at Independence (32-6), 7 p.m.

Marion (18-16) at Western Dubuque (20-13), 7 p.m.

Class 5A Region 7

Today's games

Dubuque Senior (18-18) at Dubuque Hempstead (29-11), 5:30 p.m.

Davenport West (25-15) at Muscatine (27-13), 7 p.m.

Class 5A Region 8

Today's games

Davenport Central (9-20) at Pleasant Valley (31-7), 7 p.m.

Bettendorf (25-13) at Burlington (30-9), 7 p.m.

Mount Vernon 4, Camanche 2

Mount Vernon;000;301;0;--;4;6;0

Camanche;100;001;0;--;2;6;2

Amanda Roe and Mandy Morrical. Tarah Wehde, Abby Stock (6) and Madi Parson. WP -- Roe. LP -- Wehde. Two or more hits -- Mount Vernon, Morrical, Kylie Orr; Camanche, Cameron Carstensen. 2B -- Camanche, Parson. 3B -- Mount Vernon, Kenzie Ketchum. HR -- Camanche, Wehde, Stock. RBI -- Mount Vernon, Ketchum 2, Morrical 2; Camanche, Wehde, Stock. 

Records: Mount Vernon 23-17; Camanche 27-9 (final)

Wilton 9, Jesup 5

Wilton;010;421;1;--;9;16;2

Jesup;013;100;0;--;5;9;0

Two or more hits -- Wilton, Taylor Garvin 3, Peyton Souhrada 3, Kortney Drake, Chloe Wells, Alexis Maurer; Jesup, Rhianna Bigwood, Andrea Gibbs, Carley Pint. 2B -- Wilton, Garvin, Drake, Maurer; Jesup, Alexus Jensen, Pint. HR -- Wilton, Garvin 2, Souhrada, Wells; Jesup, Kristin Sadler, Bigwood. RBI -- Wilton, Souhrada 3, Wells 2, Garvin 2, Mallory Lange, Kali Milder; Jesup, Sadler 3, Zoe Miller, Bigwood.

Louisa Muscatine 10, Wapello 3

Wapello;000;300;0;--;3;6;3

Louisa Muscatine;010;090;x;--;10;11;2

Two or more hits -- Wapello, Emma 3; Louisa Muscatine, Kylee Sanders, Katie Hearn, Bryn Jeamby. 2B -- Wapello, Bohlen, Emma, Shafer; Louisa Muscatine, Isabelle True, Sanders, Hearn, Jeamby. RBI -- Wapello, Bohlen 2; Louisa Muscatine, Mckenna Hohenadel 2, Hearn 2, Jeamby 2, Sanders, Katie Koppe, Sanders.

Bellevue 2, Durant 1

Bellevue;000;200;0;--;2;3;1

Durant;000;001;0;--;1;4;2

WP -- Tath. LP -- Meyer. 2B -- Bellevue, Scheckel; Durant, Ruby Kappeler. RBIs -- Bellevue, Scheckel, Tath.

Team records -- Bellevue 16-13; Durant 32-3

Davenport Assumption 6, Beckman Catholic 2

Beckman;000;200;0;--;2;1;0

Assumption;203;100;x;--;6;7;1

WP -- Hannah Kelley. LP -- Sydney Steffen. Two or more hits -- Assumption, Carlie Sammon 2. 2B -- Assumption, Sammon, Anna Wohlers, Olivia Allen. RBI -- Beckman, Jadyn Welling 2; Assumption, Sammon 3, Nicole Yoder, Paige Madden, Allen.

