Girls soccer
Iowa state tournament
At Cownie Soccer Complex, Des Moines
Friday's games
Class 1A
Assumption 2, Gilbert 0
North Polk 1, Center Point-Urbana 0
Class 2A
Cedar Rapids Xavier 1, ADM 0
Waverly-Shell Rock 1, Dallas Center-Grimes 0
Class 3A
Waukee 2, Ankeny Centennial 1 (4-2 PK's)
Ankeny 2, Dowling Catholic 0
Today's games
Class 1A
Assumption (19-1) vs. North Polk (17-4), 10 a.m.
Class 2A
Waverly-Shell Rock (17-1) vs. Cedar Rapids Xavier (16-4), 12:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Waukee (17-3) vs. Ankeny (17-4), 3 p.m.
Assumption 2, Gilbert 0
Halftime score -- Assumption 2, Gilbert 0. Goals -- Carly King (unassisted), 2nd minute; King (unassisted), 27th minute. Shots -- Gilbert 10, Assumption 13. Saves -- Gilbert (Emma Bulman 5); Assumption (Anna Vonderhaar 4). Offsides -- Gilbert 1, Assumption 1. Corner kicks -- Gilbert 4, Assumption 0. Fouls -- Gilbert 8, Assumption 4.
Team records -- Gilbert 19-1 (final); Assumption 19-1
IGCA All-District teams
Class 1A
Northeast first team -- Abbey Klostermann, Assumption; Allie Carty, Union; Blasi Whitehead, Center-Point Urbana; Carly King, Assumption; Ellie Foster, Hudson; Emily Surma, Waterloo Catholic; Gabby Corday, Denver; Lauren Herrig, Assumption; Livy Lansing, Assumption; Madison McMartin, GRGC; Riley Rosauer, Union; Sully Kelly, Assumption; Sydney Schultz, Waterloo Catholic; Taylor Gienger, GRGC
Northeast second team -- Adrianna Katcher, Center-Point Urabana; Alexa Coller, Center-Point Urbana; Anna Vonderhaar, Assumption; Carlie Foltz, Center-Point Urbana; Carsen Hamann, GRGC; Claire Gaarde, Iowa City Regina; Jenna Boring, AP; Jenna Schott, Waterloo Catholic; Jordyn Foelske, Denver; Julia Benda, Waterloo Catholic; Lila Meyer, Denver; Olivia Erhardt, VS; Reagan Lindsay, Waterloo Catholic; Sydney Mathews, GRGC; Sylvia Havlicek, Solon; Taryn Sutton, VS
Class 2A
East first team -- Adriane Latham, North Scott; Elizabeth Schmidt, Waverly-Shell Rock; Grace Coates, Marion; Hope Ward, Burlington Notre Dame; Kenzie Roling, Waverly-Shell Rock; Lani Mears, Burlington Notre Dame; Leah Van Weelden, Marion; Libby Perry, Dubuque Wahlert; Maya Wachter, Dubuque Wahlert; Paige Blaskovich, North Scott; Rylie Rucker, North Scott; Siri Ott, Waverly-Shell Rock; Taylor Ackerman, Burlington Notre Dame
East second team -- Aerianna Trowers, Davenport North; Ashton Snarr, Davenport North; Aubrey Buresh, Decorah; Aunna Huseman, Dubuque Wahlert; Bailey Wiemann, Burlington; Camryn Dillie, Davenport North; Clare Else, Fairfield; Emily McAvan, Fairfield; Gabby Moran, Dubuque Wahlert; Grace Byers, Marion; Grace Durpris, Burlington Notre Dame; Mala Bentley, Mt. Vernon; Naomi Smith, Marion
Class 3A
East first team -- Abigail Santana, Linn-Mar; Alli Whitaker, Bettendorf; Angela Knies, Cedar Rapids Prairie; Avery Horner, Bettendorf; Elli Scranton, Pleasant Valley; Hallie Peak, Linn-Mar; Hannah Garcia, Linn-Mar; Hannah Suskind, Linn-Mar; Naomi Meurice, Iowa City High; Piper Carey, Linn-Mar; Samantha Schroder, Iowa City High; Sophia Meier, Cedar Rapids Prairie; Sophia Utsinger, Bettendorf; Tia Martin, Dubuque Senior
East second team -- Camryn Woods, Pleasant Valley; Demi Field, Davenport Central; Emma Casebolt, Linn-Mar; Erin Rieckens, Dubuque Hempstead; Isabel Russman, Pleasant Valley; Jen Schmidt, Cedar Rapids Kennedy; Kaighin Frost, Davenport Central; Kaylee Waterhouse, Cedar Rapids Kennedy; Mia Griffin, Bettendorf; Quinn Deahl, Cedar Rapids Prairie; Trinity Christy, Muscatine
Softball
IGHSAU rankings
Class 5A
Team;Record;LW
1. Waukee;11-0;5
2. West Des Moines Valley;9-1;1
3. Iowa City High;12-0;4
4. Fort Dodge;8-2;3
5. Cedar Rapids Kennedy;9-1;2
6. Pleasant Valley;10-2;6
7. Ottumwa;8-2;8
8. Indianola;10-2;11
9. Cedar Rapids Jefferson;7-4;9
11. Johnston;5-5;10
12. Muscatine;8-3;15
13. Cedar Rapids Prairie;8-4;12
14. Des Moines Hoover;1-4;7
15. Southeast Polk;8-2;NR
Dropped out: Des Moines East (13)
Class 4A
1. ADM (Adel);9-0;1
2. Carlisle;11-1;2
3. Charles City;16-0;4
4. Dallas Center-Grimes;6-4;5
5. Oskaloosa;7-2;7
6. Denison-Schleswig;9-1;6
7. North Scott;7-2;12
8. Independence;8-7;3
9. West Delaware;10-2;14
10. Marion;9-5;8
11. Sergeant Bluff-Luton;10-2;NR
12. Ballard;10-4;NR
13. Cedar Rapids Xavier;8-4;NR
14. Norwalk;6-3;NR
15. Central DeWitt;7-4;NR
Dropped out: Burlington (9), Boone (10), Winterset (11), Glenwood (14), Pella (15)
Class 3A
1. Davenport Assumption;14-1;1
2. Humboldt;12-0;2
3. Louisa-Muscatine;9-0;6
4. Solon;11-1;4
5. Treynor;7-0;5
6. Waterloo Columbus;8-1;3
7. Atlantic;10-0;8
8. West Liberty;6-1;9
9. Albia;9-3;7
10. Mount Vernon;9-3;10
11. Camanche;14-0;11
12. Anamosa;13-0;NR
13. New Hampton;10-4;NR
14. Spirit Lake;11-2;NR
15. Williamsburg;9-5;NR
Dropped out: Centerville (12), Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont (13), Roland-Story (14), Des Moines Christian (15)
Class 2A
1. North Linn;16-1;2
2. Durant;10-2;1
3. West Monona;12-1;4
4. Jesup;8-2;6
5. Iowa City Regina;4-6;3
6. Alta-Aurelia;8-2;9
7. Pleasantville;10-3;14
8. Wilton;5-6;5
9. Central Springs;9-4;8
10. East Marshall;10-3;15
11. West Sioux;10-3;7
12. Beckman Catholic;10-3;13
13. Emmestburg;9-3;10
14. West Lyon;9-4;NR
15. Interstate 35;9-3;12
Dropped out: St. Ansgar (11)
Class 1A
1. Collins-Maxwell;7-0;1
2. Lisbon;8-2;2
3. Clarksville;9-0;3
4. Newell-Fonda;12-2;4
5. BCLUW;9-4;13
6. AGWSR;8-3;5
7. Janesville;5-2;9
8. Akron-Westfield;6-5;6
9. Westwood;7-5;7
10. Central City;10-7;10
11. Sigourney;8-3;8
12. Lynnville-Sully;10-3;14
13. Bishop Garrigan;9-2;NR
14. South O'Brien;7-0;NR
15. Mason City Newman;4-4;11
Dropped out: Fort Dodge St. Edmond (12), West Fork (15)
Denny Johnson tournament
Friday's scores
Louisa-Muscatine 3, Durant 0
North Scott 3, Louisa-Muscatine 0
Bettendorf 13, Ames 5
Bettendorf 10, Durant 4
Ames 15, North Scott 8
Davenport West invitational
Friday's scores
Assumption 16, Davenport North 14
Assumption 8, Solon 2
Muscatine 10, Davenport North 3
Muscatine 7, Davenport West 0
MAC
West Des Moines Valley 6, Pleasant Valley 3
Pleasant Valley 12, Iowa City Regina 4
Louisa-Muscatine 3, Durant 0
Louisa-Muscatine;200;100;--;3;6;0
Durant;000;000;--;0;1;3
Hailey Sanders and Katie Hearn. Kamryn Meyer and Allie Poston. WP -- Sanders. LP -- Meyer. Two or more hits -- L-M, Sanders. RBIs -- Sanders.
Bettendorf 13, Ames 5
Bettendorf;340;33;--;13;13;4
Ames;100;40;--;5;5;3
Emilie Gist, Emily Rigdon (4) and Emma Dennison. Brylie Anderson and Izzy Rogers. WP -- Gist. LP -- Anderson. Two or more hits -- Bettendorf, Breanna Newton 3, Anna Forari, Olivia Anderson, Athena Andrews; Ames, Ireland Buss. 2B -- Bettendorf, Alexis Mulvehill, Madison Temple; Ames, Buss. HR -- Bettendorf, Dennison, Andrews. RBIs -- Bettendorf, Dennison 3, Forari 2, Temple 2, Mulvehill, Maddy Anderson, Andrews; Ames, Hope Morken 2, Buss 2, Rogers.
North Scott 3, Louisa-Muscatine 0
North Scott;002;100;--;3;6;1
Louisa-Muscatine;000;000;--;0;3;1
Ryann Cheek, Ashlynn Shannon (5) and Rachel Anderson. Kylee Sanders, Hailey Sanders (4) and Katie Hearn. WP -- Cheek. LP -- K. Sanders. S -- Shannon. Two or more hits -- North Scott, Brooke Kilburg. 2B -- North Scott, Kilburg 2. HR -- North Scott, Abby Moeller. RBIs -- Moeller, Sam Lee.
Bettendorf 10, Durant 4
Durant;100;300;--;4;6;0
Bettendorf;102;43x;--;10;12;1
Jenna Lawson, Kamryn Meyer (5) and Kylie Kay, Jada Rock (4). Sophia DelVecchio and Emma Dennison. WP -- DelVecchio. LP -- Lawson. Two or more hits -- Durant, Kira Schult; Bettendorf, Breanna Newton 3, Anna Forari 3, Athena Andrews, Jess Wells. 2B -- Bettendorf, Forari, Wells. HR -- Durant, Ruby Kappeler, Mallory Warner; Bettendorf, Newton 2. RBIs -- Durant, Warner 2, Kappeler; Bettendorf, Newton 4, Forari 3, Maggie Erpelding.
Assumption 16, Davenport North 14
Assumption;336;100;3;--;16;16;4
North;142;141;1;--;14;18;6
WP -- Libby Madden. LP -- Molly Freeman. Two or more hits -- Assumption, Nicole Yoder 4, Lea Nelson, Anna Wohlers, Alli Timmons, Paige Madden; North, Freeman 3, Yanna Roberts 3, Ivy Wilmington 3, Jordan Burch 3, Layla Muhammad, Mya Beasley. 2B -- Assumption, Nelson, Yoder, P. Madden, Olivia Wardlow; North, Beasley, Morgan Newmyer. 3B -- North, Roberts. HR -- Assumption, Nelson. RBIs -- Assumption, Yoder 4, Timmons 3, Nelson 2, Wohlers 2, Wardlow, P. Madden, Carlie Sammon, Katie Anderson; North, Roberts 3, Burch 3, Wilmington 2, Freeman, Newmyer, Beasley, Kenzie Tronnes.
Muscatine 10, Davenport North 3
North;000;030;0;--;3;7;5
Muscatine;031;150;X;--;10;11;1
WP -- Carrie Nelson. LP -- Morgan Newmyer. Two or more hits -- North, Yanna Roberts; Muscatine, Kaylynn Salyars, Kaylie Reynolds, Kate Nelson. 2B -- North, Hannah Healey; Muscatine, Reynolds 2, Nelson, Kaitlyn Lathrop. 3B -- North, Roberts. RBIs -- North, Roberts 2, Ivy Wilmington; Muscatine, Reynolds 3, Lathrop 2, Emily Nietzel 2, Nelson, Salyars, Nikole Molina.
Northeast 19, Tipton 3
Northeast;532;090;--;19;26;1
Tipton;000;030;--;3;4;5
WP -- Alexis Ehlers. LP -- Morgan Wendel. Two or more hits -- Northeast, Claire Abbott 5, Makenna McDonald 5, Ehlers 3, Neveah Hildebrandt 3, Audrey Morris 3, Bree Mangelsen, Valerie Spooner, Abby Boyer. 2B -- Northeast, Mangelsen 2; Tipton, Laken Hermiston. HR -- Northeast, Hildebrandt, Ehlers. RBIs -- Northeast, Hildebrandt 4, Spooner 3, Boyer 3, Ehlers, Mangelsen, Abbott, McDonald, Morris; Tipton, Hermiston 2, Grace Nichols.
West Des Moines Valley 6, Pleasant Valley 3
Valley;100;500;0;--;6;8;1
Pleasant Valley;002;100;0;--;3;6;4
WP -- Megan Decker. LP -- Bell Luebken. Two or more hits -- Valley, Decker, Alex Honnold, Maggie House, Jessica Olander; PV, Emily Yattoni. 2B -- Valley, House, Decker; PV, Yattoni, Jessi Meyer. HR -- Valley, Olander. RBIs -- Valley, Honnold, Olander, House; PV, Yattoni, Christin Hartman.
Pleasant Valley 12, Iowa City Regina 4
Regina;300;010;0;--;4;7;3
Pleasant Valley;203;331;X;--;12;16;1
WP -- Christin Hartman. LP -- Katie Bracken. Two more hits -- Regina, Courtney Kessler, Emma Nibaur; PV, Carli Spelhaug 3, Spohia Lindquist 3, Hartman, Olivia Syverod 3. 2B -- Regina, Bracken, Kessler; PV, Emily Yattoni. HR -- PV, Bell Luebken. RBIs -- Regina, Kessler 2, Nibaur; PV, Syverod 3, Luebken 2, Yattoni 2, Hartman.
Thursday's late results
Durant 10, North Cedar 0
North Cedar;000;000;0;--;0;6;1
Durant;042;040;X;--;10;13;0
WP -- Jenna Lawson. LP -- Alyssa Hefflefinger. Two or more hits -- North Cedar, Katie Thompson; Durant, Shannon Head 3, Kamryn Meyer, Kylie Kay. 3B -- Durant, Head, Ruby Kappeler. RBIs -- Durant, Head 5, Kappeler 2, Hannah Happ.
Bellevue Marquette 13-11, Easton Valley 3-1
First game (5 inn.)
Easton Valley;000;30;--;3;2;1
Marquette;030;37;--;13;10;1
WP -- Sunny North. LP -- Calli Beck. Two or more hits -- Marquette, Grace Tath, Kaylee Koos. 2B -- Easton Valley, Beck, Dana Carlson; Marquette, Tath, Koos, Halle Kilburg, Delaney Banowetz. RBIs -- Easton Valley, Carlson 2; Marquette, Koos 2, Banowetz 2, Elise Kilburg 2, Tath, H. Kilburg, Emma Callaghan, Holly Kremer, Beatrice Kemp.
Second game (6 inn.)
Easton Valley;010;000;--;1;0;4
Marquette;510;023;--;11;7;2
WP -- Grace Tath. LP -- Jacee Wood. Two or more hits -- Marquette, Kaylee Koos 3. 2B -- Easton Valley, Sydeny McNeil; Marquette, Koos, Beatrice Kemp. RBIs -- Marquette, Koos 3, Tath 2, Kemp, Delaney Banowetz.
Columbus 7, Iowa Mennonite 6
Iowa Mennonite;230;100;0;6;11
Columbus;310;020;1;7;10
WP -- Emma Milder. LP -- Leah Bontrager. Two or more hits -- IMS, Suzanna Yoder 3, Rubye Ney 3, Mia Graber; Columbus, Grace Conwell, Kylee Wheeler, Michelle Diaz 3. 2B -- IMS, Yoder, Ney, Graber 2. Columbus, Conwell, Wheeler. Diaz. 3B -- IMS, Yoder; Columbus, Jobie Lekwa. HR -- IMS, Yoder. RBIs -- IMS, Yoder 2, Ney, Graber, Bontrager; Columbus, Conwell, Wheeler, Diaz.
Baseball
Cardinal 12, Wapello 1
Cardinal;410;250;--;12;7;1
Wapello;001;00X;--;1;3;3
WP -- Colby Aschenbrenner. LP -- Noah Holland. Two or more hits -- Cardinal, Landon Becker 3; Wapello, Brenton Ross. RBIs -- Cardinal, Blaine Bryant 4, Becker 2, Aschenbrenner, Braden Ridgway, Griffin Greiner, Ryan Clark; Wapello, Joseph Stewart.
Thursday's late results
Louisa-Muscatine 5, Wapello 4
Louisa-Muscatine;200;210;0;--;5;7;2
Wapello;020;000;2;--;4;7;2
WP -- Jared Worley. LP -- Chase White. S -- Michael Danz. Two or more hits -- L-M, Michael Danz; Wapello, Tate Kronfeldt. 2B -- L-M, Danz, Chase Kruse. RBIs -- L-M, Kruse 2, Danz, Max McCulley; Wapello, Kronfeldt, Evan Ross, Brenton Ross.
Easton Valley 8-5, Bellevue Marquette 0-2
First game
Easton Valley;002;002;4;--;8;9;2
Marquette;000;000;0;--;0;3;3
WP -- Nate Trenkamp. LP -- Aza Berthel. Two or more hits -- Easton Valley, Trevor Strait 3, Austin Franzen.
Second game
Easton Valley;120;101;0;--;5;5;2
Marquette;200;000;0;--;2;3;4
WP -- Austin Franzen. LP -- Ethan Pfiffner. Two or more hits -- Easton Valley, Hunter Holdgrafer.
