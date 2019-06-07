Girls soccer

Iowa state tournament

At Cownie Soccer Complex, Des Moines

Friday's games

Class 1A

Assumption 2, Gilbert 0

North Polk 1, Center Point-Urbana 0

Class 2A

Cedar Rapids Xavier 1, ADM 0

Waverly-Shell Rock 1, Dallas Center-Grimes 0

Class 3A

Waukee 2, Ankeny Centennial 1 (4-2 PK's)

Ankeny 2, Dowling Catholic 0

Today's games

Class 1A

Assumption (19-1) vs. North Polk (17-4), 10 a.m.

Class 2A

Waverly-Shell Rock (17-1) vs. Cedar Rapids Xavier (16-4), 12:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Waukee (17-3) vs. Ankeny (17-4), 3 p.m.

Assumption 2, Gilbert 0

Halftime score -- Assumption 2, Gilbert 0. Goals -- Carly King (unassisted), 2nd minute; King (unassisted), 27th minute. Shots -- Gilbert 10, Assumption 13. Saves -- Gilbert (Emma Bulman 5); Assumption (Anna Vonderhaar 4). Offsides -- Gilbert 1, Assumption 1. Corner kicks -- Gilbert 4, Assumption 0. Fouls -- Gilbert 8, Assumption 4.

Team records -- Gilbert 19-1 (final); Assumption 19-1

IGCA All-District teams

Class 1A

Northeast first team -- Abbey Klostermann, Assumption; Allie Carty, Union; Blasi Whitehead, Center-Point Urbana; Carly King, Assumption; Ellie Foster, Hudson; Emily Surma, Waterloo Catholic; Gabby Corday, Denver; Lauren Herrig, Assumption; Livy Lansing, Assumption; Madison McMartin, GRGC; Riley Rosauer, Union; Sully Kelly, Assumption; Sydney Schultz, Waterloo Catholic; Taylor Gienger, GRGC

Northeast second team -- Adrianna Katcher, Center-Point Urabana; Alexa Coller, Center-Point Urbana; Anna Vonderhaar, Assumption; Carlie Foltz, Center-Point Urbana; Carsen Hamann, GRGC; Claire Gaarde, Iowa City Regina; Jenna Boring, AP; Jenna Schott, Waterloo Catholic; Jordyn Foelske, Denver; Julia Benda, Waterloo Catholic; Lila Meyer, Denver; Olivia Erhardt, VS; Reagan Lindsay, Waterloo Catholic; Sydney Mathews, GRGC; Sylvia Havlicek, Solon; Taryn Sutton, VS

Class 2A

East first team -- Adriane Latham, North Scott; Elizabeth Schmidt, Waverly-Shell Rock; Grace Coates, Marion; Hope Ward, Burlington Notre Dame; Kenzie Roling, Waverly-Shell Rock; Lani Mears, Burlington Notre Dame; Leah Van Weelden, Marion; Libby Perry, Dubuque Wahlert; Maya Wachter, Dubuque Wahlert; Paige Blaskovich, North Scott; Rylie Rucker, North Scott; Siri Ott, Waverly-Shell Rock; Taylor Ackerman, Burlington Notre Dame

East second team -- Aerianna Trowers, Davenport North; Ashton Snarr, Davenport North; Aubrey Buresh, Decorah; Aunna Huseman, Dubuque Wahlert; Bailey Wiemann, Burlington; Camryn Dillie, Davenport North; Clare Else, Fairfield; Emily McAvan, Fairfield; Gabby Moran, Dubuque Wahlert; Grace Byers, Marion; Grace Durpris, Burlington Notre Dame; Mala Bentley, Mt. Vernon; Naomi Smith, Marion

Class 3A

East first team -- Abigail Santana, Linn-Mar; Alli Whitaker, Bettendorf; Angela Knies, Cedar Rapids Prairie; Avery Horner, Bettendorf; Elli Scranton, Pleasant Valley; Hallie Peak, Linn-Mar; Hannah Garcia, Linn-Mar; Hannah Suskind, Linn-Mar; Naomi Meurice, Iowa City High; Piper Carey, Linn-Mar; Samantha Schroder, Iowa City High; Sophia Meier, Cedar Rapids Prairie; Sophia Utsinger, Bettendorf; Tia Martin, Dubuque Senior

East second team -- Camryn Woods, Pleasant Valley; Demi Field, Davenport Central; Emma Casebolt, Linn-Mar; Erin Rieckens, Dubuque Hempstead; Isabel Russman, Pleasant Valley; Jen Schmidt, Cedar Rapids Kennedy; Kaighin Frost, Davenport Central; Kaylee Waterhouse, Cedar Rapids Kennedy; Mia Griffin, Bettendorf; Quinn Deahl, Cedar Rapids Prairie; Trinity Christy, Muscatine

Softball

IGHSAU rankings

Class 5A

Team;Record;LW

1. Waukee;11-0;5

2. West Des Moines Valley;9-1;1

3. Iowa City High;12-0;4

4. Fort Dodge;8-2;3

5. Cedar Rapids Kennedy;9-1;2

6. Pleasant Valley;10-2;6

7. Ottumwa;8-2;8

8. Indianola;10-2;11

10. Cedar Rapids Jefferson;7-4;9

10. Cedar Rapids Jefferson;7-4;9

11. Johnston;5-5;10

12. Muscatine;8-3;15

13. Cedar Rapids Prairie;8-4;12

14. Des Moines Hoover;1-4;7

15. Southeast Polk;8-2;NR

Dropped out: Des Moines East (13)

Class 4A

1. ADM (Adel);9-0;1

2. Carlisle;11-1;2

3. Charles City;16-0;4

4. Dallas Center-Grimes;6-4;5

5. Oskaloosa;7-2;7

6. Denison-Schleswig;9-1;6

7. North Scott;7-2;12

8. Independence;8-7;3

9. West Delaware;10-2;14

10. Marion;9-5;8

11. Sergeant Bluff-Luton;10-2;NR

12. Ballard;10-4;NR

13. Cedar Rapids Xavier;8-4;NR

14. Norwalk;6-3;NR

15. Central DeWitt;7-4;NR

Dropped out: Burlington (9), Boone (10), Winterset (11), Glenwood (14), Pella (15)

Class 3A

1. Davenport Assumption;14-1;1

2. Humboldt;12-0;2

3. Louisa-Muscatine;9-0;6

4. Solon;11-1;4

5. Treynor;7-0;5

6. Waterloo Columbus;8-1;3

7. Atlantic;10-0;8

8. West Liberty;6-1;9

9. Albia;9-3;7

10. Mount Vernon;9-3;10

11. Camanche;14-0;11

12. Anamosa;13-0;NR

13. New Hampton;10-4;NR

14. Spirit Lake;11-2;NR

15. Williamsburg;9-5;NR

Dropped out: Centerville (12), Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont (13), Roland-Story (14), Des Moines Christian (15)

Class 2A

1. North Linn;16-1;2

2. Durant;10-2;1

3. West Monona;12-1;4

4. Jesup;8-2;6

5. Iowa City Regina;4-6;3

6. Alta-Aurelia;8-2;9

7. Pleasantville;10-3;14

8. Wilton;5-6;5

9. Central Springs;9-4;8

10. East Marshall;10-3;15

11. West Sioux;10-3;7

12. Beckman Catholic;10-3;13

13. Emmestburg;9-3;10

14. West Lyon;9-4;NR

15. Interstate 35;9-3;12

Dropped out: St. Ansgar (11)

Class 1A

1. Collins-Maxwell;7-0;1

2. Lisbon;8-2;2

3. Clarksville;9-0;3

4. Newell-Fonda;12-2;4

5. BCLUW;9-4;13

6. AGWSR;8-3;5

7. Janesville;5-2;9

8. Akron-Westfield;6-5;6

9. Westwood;7-5;7

10. Central City;10-7;10

11. Sigourney;8-3;8

12. Lynnville-Sully;10-3;14

13. Bishop Garrigan;9-2;NR

14. South O'Brien;7-0;NR

15. Mason City Newman;4-4;11

Dropped out: Fort Dodge St. Edmond (12), West Fork (15)

Denny Johnson tournament

Friday's scores

Louisa-Muscatine 3, Durant 0

North Scott 3, Louisa-Muscatine 0

Bettendorf 13, Ames 5

Bettendorf 10, Durant 4

Ames 15, North Scott 8

Davenport West invitational

Friday's scores

Assumption 16, Davenport North 14

Assumption 8, Solon 2

Muscatine 10, Davenport North 3

Muscatine 7, Davenport West 0

MAC

West Des Moines Valley 6, Pleasant Valley 3

Pleasant Valley 12, Iowa City Regina 4

Louisa-Muscatine 3, Durant 0

Louisa-Muscatine;200;100;--;3;6;0

Durant;000;000;--;0;1;3

Hailey Sanders and Katie Hearn. Kamryn Meyer and Allie Poston. WP -- Sanders. LP -- Meyer. Two or more hits -- L-M, Sanders. RBIs -- Sanders. 

Bettendorf 13, Ames 5

Bettendorf;340;33;--;13;13;4

Ames;100;40;--;5;5;3

Emilie Gist, Emily Rigdon (4) and Emma Dennison. Brylie Anderson and Izzy Rogers. WP -- Gist. LP -- Anderson. Two or more hits -- Bettendorf, Breanna Newton 3, Anna Forari, Olivia Anderson, Athena Andrews; Ames, Ireland Buss. 2B -- Bettendorf, Alexis Mulvehill, Madison Temple; Ames, Buss. HR -- Bettendorf, Dennison, Andrews. RBIs -- Bettendorf, Dennison 3, Forari 2, Temple 2, Mulvehill, Maddy Anderson, Andrews; Ames, Hope Morken 2, Buss 2, Rogers. 

North Scott 3, Louisa-Muscatine 0

North Scott;002;100;--;3;6;1

Louisa-Muscatine;000;000;--;0;3;1

Ryann Cheek, Ashlynn Shannon (5) and Rachel Anderson. Kylee Sanders, Hailey Sanders (4) and Katie Hearn. WP -- Cheek. LP -- K. Sanders. S -- Shannon. Two or more hits -- North Scott, Brooke Kilburg. 2B -- North Scott, Kilburg 2. HR -- North Scott, Abby Moeller. RBIs -- Moeller, Sam Lee. 

Bettendorf 10, Durant 4

Durant;100;300;--;4;6;0

Bettendorf;102;43x;--;10;12;1

Jenna Lawson, Kamryn Meyer (5) and Kylie Kay, Jada Rock (4). Sophia DelVecchio and Emma Dennison. WP -- DelVecchio. LP -- Lawson. Two or more hits -- Durant, Kira Schult; Bettendorf, Breanna Newton 3, Anna Forari 3, Athena Andrews, Jess Wells. 2B -- Bettendorf, Forari, Wells. HR -- Durant, Ruby Kappeler, Mallory Warner; Bettendorf, Newton 2. RBIs -- Durant, Warner 2, Kappeler; Bettendorf, Newton 4, Forari 3, Maggie Erpelding.

Assumption 16, Davenport North 14

Assumption;336;100;3;--;16;16;4

North;142;141;1;--;14;18;6

WP -- Libby Madden. LP -- Molly Freeman. Two or more hits -- Assumption, Nicole Yoder 4, Lea Nelson, Anna Wohlers, Alli Timmons, Paige Madden; North, Freeman 3, Yanna Roberts 3, Ivy Wilmington 3, Jordan Burch 3, Layla Muhammad, Mya Beasley. 2B -- Assumption, Nelson, Yoder, P. Madden, Olivia Wardlow; North, Beasley, Morgan Newmyer. 3B -- North, Roberts. HR -- Assumption, Nelson. RBIs -- Assumption, Yoder 4, Timmons 3, Nelson 2, Wohlers 2, Wardlow, P. Madden, Carlie Sammon, Katie Anderson; North, Roberts 3, Burch 3, Wilmington 2, Freeman, Newmyer, Beasley, Kenzie Tronnes.

Muscatine 10, Davenport North 3

North;000;030;0;--;3;7;5

Muscatine;031;150;X;--;10;11;1

WP -- Carrie Nelson. LP -- Morgan Newmyer. Two or more hits -- North, Yanna Roberts; Muscatine, Kaylynn Salyars, Kaylie Reynolds, Kate Nelson. 2B -- North, Hannah Healey; Muscatine, Reynolds 2, Nelson, Kaitlyn Lathrop. 3B -- North, Roberts. RBIs -- North, Roberts 2, Ivy Wilmington; Muscatine, Reynolds 3, Lathrop 2, Emily Nietzel 2, Nelson, Salyars, Nikole Molina.

Northeast 19, Tipton 3

Northeast;532;090;--;19;26;1

Tipton;000;030;--;3;4;5

WP -- Alexis Ehlers. LP -- Morgan Wendel. Two or more hits -- Northeast, Claire Abbott 5, Makenna McDonald 5, Ehlers 3, Neveah Hildebrandt 3, Audrey Morris 3, Bree Mangelsen, Valerie Spooner, Abby Boyer. 2B -- Northeast, Mangelsen 2; Tipton, Laken Hermiston. HR -- Northeast, Hildebrandt, Ehlers. RBIs -- Northeast, Hildebrandt 4, Spooner 3, Boyer 3, Ehlers, Mangelsen, Abbott, McDonald, Morris; Tipton, Hermiston 2, Grace Nichols.

West Des Moines Valley 6, Pleasant Valley 3

Valley;100;500;0;--;6;8;1

Pleasant Valley;002;100;0;--;3;6;4

WP -- Megan Decker. LP -- Bell Luebken. Two or more hits -- Valley, Decker, Alex Honnold, Maggie House, Jessica Olander; PV, Emily Yattoni. 2B -- Valley, House, Decker; PV, Yattoni, Jessi Meyer. HR -- Valley, Olander. RBIs -- Valley, Honnold, Olander, House; PV, Yattoni, Christin Hartman.

Pleasant Valley 12, Iowa City Regina 4

Regina;300;010;0;--;4;7;3

Pleasant Valley;203;331;X;--;12;16;1

WP -- Christin Hartman. LP -- Katie Bracken. Two more hits -- Regina, Courtney Kessler, Emma Nibaur; PV, Carli Spelhaug 3, Spohia Lindquist 3, Hartman, Olivia Syverod 3. 2B -- Regina, Bracken, Kessler; PV, Emily Yattoni. HR -- PV, Bell Luebken. RBIs -- Regina, Kessler 2, Nibaur; PV, Syverod 3, Luebken 2, Yattoni 2, Hartman.

Thursday's late results

Durant 10, North Cedar 0

North Cedar;000;000;0;--;0;6;1

Durant;042;040;X;--;10;13;0

WP -- Jenna Lawson. LP -- Alyssa Hefflefinger. Two or more hits -- North Cedar, Katie Thompson; Durant, Shannon Head 3, Kamryn Meyer, Kylie Kay. 3B -- Durant, Head, Ruby Kappeler. RBIs -- Durant, Head 5, Kappeler 2, Hannah Happ.

Bellevue Marquette 13-11, Easton Valley 3-1

First game (5 inn.)

Easton Valley;000;30;--;3;2;1

Marquette;030;37;--;13;10;1

WP -- Sunny North. LP -- Calli Beck. Two or more hits -- Marquette, Grace Tath, Kaylee Koos. 2B -- Easton Valley, Beck, Dana Carlson; Marquette, Tath, Koos, Halle Kilburg, Delaney Banowetz. RBIs -- Easton Valley, Carlson 2; Marquette, Koos 2, Banowetz 2, Elise Kilburg 2, Tath, H. Kilburg, Emma Callaghan, Holly Kremer, Beatrice Kemp.

Second game (6 inn.)

Easton Valley;010;000;--;1;0;4

Marquette;510;023;--;11;7;2

WP -- Grace Tath. LP -- Jacee Wood. Two or more hits -- Marquette, Kaylee Koos 3. 2B -- Easton Valley, Sydeny McNeil; Marquette, Koos, Beatrice Kemp. RBIs -- Marquette, Koos 3, Tath 2, Kemp, Delaney Banowetz.

Columbus 7, Iowa Mennonite 6

Iowa Mennonite;230;100;0;6;11

Columbus;310;020;1;7;10

WP -- Emma Milder. LP -- Leah Bontrager. Two or more hits -- IMS, Suzanna Yoder 3, Rubye Ney 3, Mia Graber; Columbus, Grace Conwell, Kylee Wheeler, Michelle Diaz 3. 2B -- IMS, Yoder, Ney, Graber 2. Columbus, Conwell, Wheeler. Diaz. 3B -- IMS, Yoder; Columbus, Jobie Lekwa. HR -- IMS, Yoder. RBIs -- IMS, Yoder 2, Ney, Graber, Bontrager; Columbus, Conwell, Wheeler, Diaz.

Baseball

Cardinal 12, Wapello 1

Cardinal;410;250;--;12;7;1

Wapello;001;00X;--;1;3;3

WP -- Colby Aschenbrenner. LP -- Noah Holland. Two or more hits -- Cardinal, Landon Becker 3; Wapello, Brenton Ross. RBIs -- Cardinal, Blaine Bryant 4, Becker 2, Aschenbrenner, Braden Ridgway, Griffin Greiner, Ryan Clark; Wapello, Joseph Stewart.

Thursday's late results

Louisa-Muscatine 5, Wapello 4

Louisa-Muscatine;200;210;0;--;5;7;2

Wapello;020;000;2;--;4;7;2

WP -- Jared Worley. LP -- Chase White. S -- Michael Danz. Two or more hits -- L-M, Michael Danz; Wapello, Tate Kronfeldt. 2B -- L-M, Danz, Chase Kruse. RBIs -- L-M, Kruse 2, Danz, Max McCulley; Wapello, Kronfeldt, Evan Ross, Brenton Ross.

Easton Valley 8-5, Bellevue Marquette 0-2

First game

Easton Valley;002;002;4;--;8;9;2

Marquette;000;000;0;--;0;3;3

WP -- Nate Trenkamp. LP -- Aza Berthel. Two or more hits -- Easton Valley, Trevor Strait 3, Austin Franzen.

Second game

Easton Valley;120;101;0;--;5;5;2

Marquette;200;000;0;--;2;3;4

WP -- Austin Franzen. LP -- Ethan Pfiffner. Two or more hits -- Easton Valley, Hunter Holdgrafer.

