Girls soccer
Iowa state tournament
At Cownie Soccer Park, Des Moines
Friday's semifinals
Class 1A
Assumption 5, Center Point-Urbana 1
Sioux City Heelan 1, Iowa City Regina 0
Class 2A
Lewis Central 2, Spencer 0
Waverly-Shell Rock 3, Pella 1
Class 3A
Ankeny Centennial 2, Waukee 0
Ankeny 2, West Des Moines Valley 1
Today's finals
Class 1A
Assumption (17-2) vs. Sioux City Heelan (13-7), 10 a.m.
Class 2A
Lewis Central (17-3) vs. Waverly-Shell Rock (20-0), 12:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Ankeny (19-2) vs. Ankeny Centennial (19-2), 3 p.m.
Assumption 5, Center Point-Urbana 1
Halftime score -- Assumption 2, Center Point-Urbana 1. Goals -- Carly King (DA) from Livy Lansing, 21st minute; King (DA) from Lansing, 34th minute; Own goal (DA), 36th minute; Sully Kelly (DA) 54th minute; King (DA) from Sophia Kersten, 57th minute; Molly Gervase (DA), 65th minute. Shots -- CPU 1, Assumption 17. Shots on goal -- CPU 1, Assumption 10. Saves -- CPU (Lauren Dufoe 5); Assumption (Anna Vonderhaar 0). Offsides -- CPU 0, Assumption 2. Corner kicks -- CPU 3, Assumption 4. Fouls -- CPU 5, Assumption 3.
Team records -- Center Point-Urbana 17-5 (final); Assumption 17-2
Softball
Illinois state tournament
At East Peoria
Class 4A
Friday's semifinals
Rock Island 3, Elmhurst York 1
Plainfield North 7, Palatine 0
Today's games
Championship -- Plainfield North (32-5) vs. Rock Island (31-5), 5:30 p.m.
Third place -- Elmhurst York (28-13-1) vs. Palatine (29-6), 3 p.m.
Davenport West Invitational
Davenport West 7, Davenport North 2
Solon 8, Davenport North 3
Pleasant Valley 5, West Des Moines Valley 4
Pleasant Valley 7, Davenport West 0
Solon 2, Muscatine 1
Assumption 10, Muscatine 1
Assumption 5, West Des Moines Valley 0
Denny Johnson Classic
Louisa-Muscatine 3, Durant 1
Durant 2, Linn-Mar 1
Louisa-Muscatine 6, Ames 1
North Scott 5, Ames 4
North Scott 13, Washington 1
Davenport West 7, Davenport North 2
Davenport North;000;002;--;2;6;1
Davenport West;201;400;--;7;9;1
Molly Freeman, Morgan Newmyer (5) and Lexie Carstens. Caldwell, Ralfs (4) and Harland. W -- Caldwell L -- Freeman. Two or more hits -- North, Kyleigh Coin and Hannah Healey; West, Finn (3), Harris and Simmons. 2B -- West, Utterback, Finn. RBI -- North, Newmyer; West, Finn (2), Harris, Atkins, Ralfs, Utterback.
Solon 8, Davenport North 3
Solon;040;220;--;8;16;1
North;110;010;--;3;8;2
West. Cristal Baker, Morgan Newmyer (6). WP -- West. LP -- Baker. Two or hits -- Solon, Rogers (3), Stookey, Ryan, Moore, Stebral, Buffington, Barnhouse; North, Molly Freeman, Lexie Carstens. 2B -- Solon, Rogers, Barnhouse; North, Carstens, Ivy Wilmington. 3B -- Solon, Stookey. RBI -- Solon, Rogers (2), Ryan, Moore, Stebral; North, Freeman, Jordan Burch, Layla Muhammad.
Pleasant Valley 5, West Des Moines Valley 4
PV;500;00;--;5;8;2
WDMV;001;30;--;4;5;0
WP -- Ellie Spelhaugh. Save -- Alexia Lara. LP -- Megan Decker. Two or more hits -- PV, Ellie Spelhaug 3. 2B -- PV, Jessi Meyer, Karly Lundry. RBI -- PV, Jessi Meyer 2, Karly Lundry 2, Alexia Lara; WDMV, Kendra Schramm 2, Alex Hannold
Pleasant Valley 7, Davenport West 0
DW;000;000;--;0;3;2
PV;400;210;--;7;10;0
WP -- Ellie Spelhaug. LP -- Sara Weisrock. Two or more hits -- DW, Kaylie Caldwell; PV, Emily Wood, Bell Luebken, Karly Lundry. RBI -- PV, Karly Lundry 2, Ellie Spelhaug, Bell Luebken, Peggy Klingler
Rock Island 3, Elmhurst York 1
Rock Island;001;200;0;--;3;7;1
Elmhurst York;000;000;1;--;1;3;0
WP -- Ashley Peters (18-4). LP -- Lauren Derkowski (19-6). Two or more hits -- Rock Island, Madison Michaels 3, Ashley Peters; Elmhurst York, Madison Collins. 2B -- Rock Island, Madison Michaels; Elmhurst York, Madison Collins. HR -- Rock Island, Madison Michaels. RBI -- Rock Island, Madison Michaels 2; Elmhurst York, Izzy Smith
Louisa-Muscatine 6, Ames 1
Ames;100;000;--;1;6;2
Louisa-Muscatine;040;20x;--;6;6;1
WP -- Kylee Sanders. LP -- Savannah Perry. Two or more hits -- Ames, Perry, Ashley Nethers; L-M, Maddie Mashek. 2B -- Ames, Hope Morken; L-M, Mashek. RBI -- L-M, Mashek 3, Sanders, Mallory Hohenadal.
Durant 2, Linn-Mar 1
Linn-Mar;000;010;0;--;1;4;1
Durant;020;000;x;--;2;4;1
WP -- Jenna Lawson. LP -- Katie Smith. RBI -- Linn-Mar, Ally Johnson.
IGHSAU rankings
Class 1A
Team;Rec;LW
1. Lansing Kee;11-2;1
2. Collins-Maxwell;11-0;3
3. Clarksville;7-2;2
4. Akron-Westfield;9-2;4
5. Sigourney;8-1;7
6. North Union;7-2;5
7. Lisbon;14-0;11
8. AGWSR;10-3;12
9. Martensdale-St. Mary's;9-4;6
10. Westwood;10-3;9
11. Newell-Fonda;9-5;13
12. Mason City Newman;10-3;14
13. Woodbury Central;7-5;10
14. Grand View Christian;9-2;NR
15. Murray;8-3;NR
Dropped out: Belle Plaine (8), New London (15)
Class 2A
Team;Rec;LW
1. Durant;10-1;1
2. Des Moines Christian;8-1;3
3. Central Springs;9-1;2
4. IKM-Manning;10-1;4
5. Alta-Aurelia;9-0;5
6. West Sioux;11-4;6
7. Iowa City Regina;7-5;7
8. Louisa-Muscatine;13-2;11
9. Treynor;8-2;8
10. Logan-Magnolia;12-2;9
11. East Marshall;11-2;10
12. Van Meter;13-2;14
13. Jesup;9-6;13
14. North Linn;11-2;12
15. Earlham;7-5;15
Dropped out: None
Class 3A
Team;Rec;LW
1. Davenport Assumption;17-2;1
2. Waterloo Columbus;9-0;2
3. Humboldt;12-0;3
4. Albia;14-1;6
5. Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont;16-2;5
6. Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley;11-0;2
7. Spirit Lake;14-2;4
8. Atlantic;10-0;9
9. Roland-Story;8-0;11
10. North Polk;6-4;7
11. Solon;8-4;12
12. Crestwood;8-4;10
13. Benton;12-5;NR
14. Cherokee;9-1;14
15. Camanche;9-4;NR
Dropped out: Clarke (13), Centerville (15)
Class 4A
Team;Rec;LW
1. Charles City;17-1;3
2. Independence;13-1;2
3. Carlisle;11-4;4
4. ADM;14-1;10
5. Winterset;9-5;1
6. Oskaloosa;11-2;6
7. Denison-Schleswig;9-1;5
8. Cedar Rapids Xavier;8-6;7
9. Lewis Central;10-2;9
10. North Scott;10-5;11
11. Sergeant Bluff-Luton;11-4;12
12. Norwalk;7-4;NR
13. Newton;9-1;13
14. Western Dubuque;9-3;8
15. Glenwood;7-0;NR
Dropped out: Dallas Center-Grimes (14), Waverly-Shell Rock (15)
Class 5A
Team;Rec;LW
1. Cedar Rapids Kennedy;13-2;1
2. Pleasant Valley;10-5;2
3. West Des Moines Valley;9-3;5
4. Waukee;10-2;6
5. Dubuque Hempstead;12-3;3
6. Indianola;12-2;7
7. Cedar Rapids Jefferson;14-4;4
8. Urbandale;7-1;7
9. Dowling Catholic;5-5;9
10. Southeast Polk;9-1;11
11. Fort Dodge;14-2;15
12. Iowa City High;12-5;10
13. Burlington;17-1;NR
14. Johnston;6-5;14
15. Muscatine;10-4;NR
Dropped out: Linn-Mar (12), Ankeny (13)
Baseball
Alburnett 10, Northeast 3
Alburnett;031;240;0;--;10;14;1
Northeast;110;100;0;--;3;8;4
Ian Boline, Hunter Caves (5). Samuel Moraetes, Tristen Daniels (5). Two or more hits -- Alburnett, Hunter Caves 4, Keaton Parker, Luke Smith, Alex Huber, Kale Rose; Northeast, Matt Franch, Logan Stevenson. RBI -- Alburnett, Hunter Caves 3, Luke Smith 3, Kale Rose 2; Northeast, Ty Cain, Samuel Moraetes, Connor Bodman
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.