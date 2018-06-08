Girls soccer

Iowa state tournament

At Cownie Soccer Park, Des Moines

Friday's semifinals

Class 1A

Assumption 5, Center Point-Urbana 1

Sioux City Heelan 1, Iowa City Regina 0

Class 2A

Lewis Central 2, Spencer 0

Waverly-Shell Rock 3, Pella 1

Class 3A

Ankeny Centennial 2, Waukee 0

Ankeny 2, West Des Moines Valley 1

Today's finals

Class 1A

Assumption (17-2) vs. Sioux City Heelan (13-7), 10 a.m.

Class 2A

Lewis Central (17-3) vs. Waverly-Shell Rock (20-0), 12:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Ankeny (19-2) vs. Ankeny Centennial (19-2), 3 p.m.

Assumption 5, Center Point-Urbana 1

Halftime score -- Assumption 2, Center Point-Urbana 1. Goals -- Carly King (DA) from Livy Lansing, 21st minute; King (DA) from Lansing, 34th minute; Own goal (DA), 36th minute; Sully Kelly (DA) 54th minute; King (DA) from Sophia Kersten, 57th minute; Molly Gervase (DA), 65th minute. Shots -- CPU 1, Assumption 17. Shots on goal -- CPU 1, Assumption 10. Saves -- CPU (Lauren Dufoe 5); Assumption (Anna Vonderhaar 0). Offsides -- CPU 0, Assumption 2. Corner kicks -- CPU 3, Assumption 4. Fouls -- CPU 5, Assumption 3.

Team records -- Center Point-Urbana 17-5 (final); Assumption 17-2

Softball

Illinois state tournament

At East Peoria

Class 4A

Friday's semifinals

Rock Island 3, Elmhurst York 1

Plainfield North 7, Palatine 0

Today's games

Championship -- Plainfield North (32-5) vs. Rock Island (31-5), 5:30 p.m.

Third place -- Elmhurst York (28-13-1) vs. Palatine (29-6), 3 p.m.

Davenport West Invitational

Davenport West 7, Davenport North 2

Solon 8, Davenport North 3

Pleasant Valley 5, West Des Moines Valley 4

Pleasant Valley 7, Davenport West 0

Solon 2, Muscatine 1

Assumption 10, Muscatine 1

Assumption 5, West Des Moines Valley 0

Denny Johnson Classic

Louisa-Muscatine 3, Durant 1

Durant 2, Linn-Mar 1

Louisa-Muscatine 6, Ames 1

North Scott 5, Ames 4

North Scott 13, Washington 1

Davenport West 7, Davenport North 2

Davenport North;000;002;--;2;6;1

Davenport West;201;400;--;7;9;1

Molly Freeman, Morgan Newmyer (5) and Lexie Carstens. Caldwell, Ralfs (4) and Harland. W -- Caldwell L -- Freeman. Two or more hits -- North, Kyleigh Coin and Hannah Healey; West, Finn (3), Harris and Simmons. 2B -- West, Utterback, Finn. RBI -- North, Newmyer; West, Finn (2), Harris, Atkins, Ralfs, Utterback.

Solon 8, Davenport North 3

Solon;040;220;--;8;16;1

North;110;010;--;3;8;2

West. Cristal Baker, Morgan Newmyer (6). WP -- West. LP -- Baker. Two or hits -- Solon, Rogers (3), Stookey, Ryan, Moore, Stebral, Buffington, Barnhouse; North, Molly Freeman, Lexie Carstens. 2B -- Solon, Rogers, Barnhouse; North, Carstens, Ivy Wilmington. 3B -- Solon, Stookey. RBI -- Solon, Rogers (2), Ryan, Moore, Stebral; North, Freeman, Jordan Burch, Layla Muhammad.

Pleasant Valley 5, West Des Moines Valley 4

PV;500;00;--;5;8;2

WDMV;001;30;--;4;5;0 

WP -- Ellie Spelhaugh. Save -- Alexia Lara. LP -- Megan Decker. Two or more hits -- PV, Ellie Spelhaug 3. 2B -- PV, Jessi Meyer, Karly Lundry. RBI -- PV, Jessi Meyer 2, Karly Lundry 2, Alexia Lara; WDMV, Kendra Schramm 2, Alex Hannold

Pleasant Valley 7, Davenport West 0

DW;000;000;--;0;3;2

PV;400;210;--;7;10;0

WP -- Ellie Spelhaug. LP -- Sara Weisrock. Two or more hits -- DW, Kaylie Caldwell; PV, Emily Wood, Bell Luebken, Karly Lundry. RBI -- PV, Karly Lundry 2, Ellie Spelhaug, Bell Luebken, Peggy Klingler

Rock Island 3, Elmhurst York 1

Rock Island;001;200;0;--;3;7;1

Elmhurst York;000;000;1;--;1;3;0

WP -- Ashley Peters (18-4). LP -- Lauren Derkowski (19-6). Two or more hits -- Rock Island, Madison Michaels 3, Ashley Peters; Elmhurst York, Madison Collins. 2B -- Rock Island, Madison Michaels; Elmhurst York, Madison Collins. HR -- Rock Island, Madison Michaels. RBI -- Rock Island, Madison Michaels 2; Elmhurst York, Izzy Smith

Louisa-Muscatine 6, Ames 1

Ames;100;000;--;1;6;2

Louisa-Muscatine;040;20x;--;6;6;1

WP -- Kylee Sanders. LP -- Savannah Perry. Two or more hits -- Ames, Perry, Ashley Nethers; L-M, Maddie Mashek. 2B -- Ames, Hope Morken; L-M, Mashek. RBI -- L-M, Mashek 3, Sanders, Mallory Hohenadal.

Durant 2, Linn-Mar 1

Linn-Mar;000;010;0;--;1;4;1

Durant;020;000;x;--;2;4;1

WP -- Jenna Lawson. LP -- Katie Smith. RBI -- Linn-Mar, Ally Johnson.

IGHSAU rankings

Class 1A 

Team;Rec;LW

1. Lansing Kee;11-2;1

2. Collins-Maxwell;11-0;3

3. Clarksville;7-2;2

4. Akron-Westfield;9-2;4

5. Sigourney;8-1;7

6. North Union;7-2;5

7. Lisbon;14-0;11

8. AGWSR;10-3;12

9. Martensdale-St. Mary's;9-4;6

10. Westwood;10-3;9

11. Newell-Fonda;9-5;13

12. Mason City Newman;10-3;14

13. Woodbury Central;7-5;10

14. Grand View Christian;9-2;NR

15. Murray;8-3;NR

Dropped out: Belle Plaine (8), New London (15)

Class 2A

Team;Rec;LW

1. Durant;10-1;1

2. Des Moines Christian;8-1;3

3. Central Springs;9-1;2

4. IKM-Manning;10-1;4

5. Alta-Aurelia;9-0;5

6. West Sioux;11-4;6

7. Iowa City Regina;7-5;7

8. Louisa-Muscatine;13-2;11

9. Treynor;8-2;8

10. Logan-Magnolia;12-2;9

11. East Marshall;11-2;10

12. Van Meter;13-2;14

13. Jesup;9-6;13

14. North Linn;11-2;12

15. Earlham;7-5;15

Dropped out: None

Class 3A

Team;Rec;LW

1. Davenport Assumption;17-2;1

2. Waterloo Columbus;9-0;2

3. Humboldt;12-0;3

4. Albia;14-1;6

5. Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont;16-2;5

6. Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley;11-0;2

7. Spirit Lake;14-2;4

8. Atlantic;10-0;9

9. Roland-Story;8-0;11

10. North Polk;6-4;7

11. Solon;8-4;12

12. Crestwood;8-4;10

13. Benton;12-5;NR

14. Cherokee;9-1;14

15. Camanche;9-4;NR

Dropped out: Clarke (13), Centerville (15)

Class 4A

Team;Rec;LW

1. Charles City;17-1;3

2. Independence;13-1;2

3. Carlisle;11-4;4

4. ADM;14-1;10

5. Winterset;9-5;1

6. Oskaloosa;11-2;6

7. Denison-Schleswig;9-1;5

8. Cedar Rapids Xavier;8-6;7

9. Lewis Central;10-2;9

10. North Scott;10-5;11

11. Sergeant Bluff-Luton;11-4;12

12. Norwalk;7-4;NR

13. Newton;9-1;13

14. Western Dubuque;9-3;8

15. Glenwood;7-0;NR

Dropped out: Dallas Center-Grimes (14), Waverly-Shell Rock (15)

Class 5A

Team;Rec;LW

1. Cedar Rapids Kennedy;13-2;1

2. Pleasant Valley;10-5;2

3. West Des Moines Valley;9-3;5

4. Waukee;10-2;6

5. Dubuque Hempstead;12-3;3

6. Indianola;12-2;7

7. Cedar Rapids Jefferson;14-4;4

8. Urbandale;7-1;7

9. Dowling Catholic;5-5;9

10. Southeast Polk;9-1;11

11. Fort Dodge;14-2;15

12. Iowa City High;12-5;10

13. Burlington;17-1;NR

14. Johnston;6-5;14

15. Muscatine;10-4;NR

Dropped out: Linn-Mar (12), Ankeny (13)

Baseball 

Alburnett 10, Northeast 3

Alburnett;031;240;0;--;10;14;1

Northeast;110;100;0;--;3;8;4

Ian Boline, Hunter Caves (5). Samuel Moraetes, Tristen Daniels (5). Two or more hits -- Alburnett, Hunter Caves 4, Keaton Parker, Luke Smith, Alex Huber, Kale Rose; Northeast, Matt Franch, Logan Stevenson. RBI -- Alburnett, Hunter Caves  3, Luke Smith 3, Kale Rose 2; Northeast, Ty Cain, Samuel Moraetes, Connor Bodman  

